Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 26

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

50th Day of the Legislative Session

From the Activity Calendar: Higher Education Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas

STATE SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 10 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SR 52: Designating February 26, 2020, as WV Child Care Association Celebrating Children and Families Day

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 28 : Allowing WV Board of Medicine investigators to carry concealed weapons

: Allowing WV Board of Medicine investigators to carry concealed weapons Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 38 : Requiring schools provide elective course on Hebrew Scriptures or Bible – (With right to amend)

: Requiring schools provide elective course on Hebrew Scriptures or Bible – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 66 : Requiring State Police to follow towing services policies of county of location

: Requiring State Police to follow towing services policies of county of location Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 119 : Creating online voters’ guide – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Creating online voters’ guide – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 120 : Establishing priorities for expenditures for plugging abandoned gas or oil wells

: Establishing priorities for expenditures for plugging abandoned gas or oil wells Com. Sub. for SB 123 : Relating generally to pyramid promotional schemes – (With right to amend)

: Relating generally to pyramid promotional schemes – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 160 : Creating Voluntary WVU Rifle Team Check-Off Program on hunting and fishing licenses

: Creating Voluntary WVU Rifle Team Check-Off Program on hunting and fishing licenses Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 193 : Setting forth timeframes for continuing purchases of commodities and services over $1 million

: Setting forth timeframes for continuing purchases of commodities and services over $1 million Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 269 : Establishing advisory council on rare diseases

: Establishing advisory council on rare diseases Eng. SB 278 : Providing various methods to deal with defendant who becomes incompetent during trial – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Providing various methods to deal with defendant who becomes incompetent during trial – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 312 : Relating to provisional licensure of social workers (original similar to HB 4128)

: Relating to provisional licensure of social workers (original similar to HB 4128) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 329 : Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4217)

: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4217) Eng. SB 355 : Fire Commission rule relating to State Fire Code (original similar to HB 4275)

: Fire Commission rule relating to State Fire Code (original similar to HB 4275) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 356 : Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (original similar to HB 4276)

: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (original similar to HB 4276) Eng. SB 489 : Moving provisions of licensing contractors to chapter 30 of code

: Moving provisions of licensing contractors to chapter 30 of code Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 513 : Protecting consumers against businesses using automatic renewals without consent

: Protecting consumers against businesses using automatic renewals without consent Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 521 : Relating to job creation and economic incentives

: Relating to job creation and economic incentives Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 616 : Relating to employment grievance procedure for public employees

: Relating to employment grievance procedure for public employees Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 648 : Providing dental coverage for adult Medicaid recipients

: Providing dental coverage for adult Medicaid recipients Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 653 : Increasing number of magistrates in Putnam County

: Increasing number of magistrates in Putnam County Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 661 : Replacing minimum minutes of instructional time required per day

: Replacing minimum minutes of instructional time required per day Eng. SB 680 : Qualifying not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions for Advanced Career Education programs and WV Invests Grant Program

: Qualifying not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions for Advanced Career Education programs and WV Invests Grant Program Eng. SB 687 : Increasing compensation of elected county officials

: Increasing compensation of elected county officials Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 690 : Permitting street-legal special purpose vehicles on highways

: Permitting street-legal special purpose vehicles on highways Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 700 : Exempting physicians from specified traffic laws when responding to emergencies

: Exempting physicians from specified traffic laws when responding to emergencies Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 710 : Establishing pilot program to evaluate telemedicine health services

: Establishing pilot program to evaluate telemedicine health services Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 711 : Relating to juvenile jurisdiction of circuit courts

: Relating to juvenile jurisdiction of circuit courts Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 716 : Requiring DHHR pay for tubal ligation without 30-day wait between consent and sterilization

: Requiring DHHR pay for tubal ligation without 30-day wait between consent and sterilization Eng. SB 732 : Authorizing fee payment and expense reimbursement for attorneys who participate on court teams established by Supreme Court of Appeals

: Authorizing fee payment and expense reimbursement for attorneys who participate on court teams established by Supreme Court of Appeals Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 738 : Creating Flatwater Trail Commission

: Creating Flatwater Trail Commission Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 739 : Authorizing PSC protect consumers of distressed and failing water and wastewater utilities

: Authorizing PSC protect consumers of distressed and failing water and wastewater utilities Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 745 : Creating exemption to state sales and use tax for rental and leasing of equipment

: Creating exemption to state sales and use tax for rental and leasing of equipment Eng. SB 750 : Establishing extended learning opportunities

: Establishing extended learning opportunities Com. Sub. for SB 752 : Relating generally to medical cannabis – (With right to amend)

: Relating generally to medical cannabis – (With right to amend) Eng. SB 758 : Relating to authority of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council

: Relating to authority of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 762 : Creating Preserving Patient Stability Act of 2020

: Creating Preserving Patient Stability Act of 2020 Eng. SB 765 : Modifying “Habitual Offender” statute – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Modifying “Habitual Offender” statute – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 785 : Establishing uniform electioneering prohibition area

: Establishing uniform electioneering prohibition area Com. Sub. for SB 797 : Authorizing governing boards of public and private hospitals employ hospital police officers – (With right to amend)

: Authorizing governing boards of public and private hospitals employ hospital police officers – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 802 : Relating to public utilities generally

: Relating to public utilities generally Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 810 : Implementing federal Affordable Clean Energy rule

: Implementing federal Affordable Clean Energy rule Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 820 : Authorizing DHHR transfer comprehensive community mental health centers and intellectual disability facilities to regional centers and facilities

: Authorizing DHHR transfer comprehensive community mental health centers and intellectual disability facilities to regional centers and facilities Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 821 : Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization

: Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 829 : Establishing Overland Recreation Fund

: Establishing Overland Recreation Fund Eng. SB 830 : Eliminating special merit-based employment system for health care professionals

: Eliminating special merit-based employment system for health care professionals Eng. SB 831 : Clarifying Economic Development Authority board enter into contracts necessary to carry out duties

: Clarifying Economic Development Authority board enter into contracts necessary to carry out duties Eng. SB 832 : Permitting retailers assume sales or use tax assessed on tangible personal property

: Permitting retailers assume sales or use tax assessed on tangible personal property Eng. SB 839 : Creating State Advisory Council on Postsecondary Attainment Goals

: Creating State Advisory Council on Postsecondary Attainment Goals Eng. SB 840 : Creating statutory fee for modifying permits issued by DEP Office of Oil and Gas

: Creating statutory fee for modifying permits issued by DEP Office of Oil and Gas Eng. SB 841 : Requiring Governor to fix salaries of certain appointed officers after office is vacated

: Requiring Governor to fix salaries of certain appointed officers after office is vacated Eng. SB 842 : Requiring Superintendent of Schools establish a Behavior Interventionist Pilot Program in two school districts for five years

: Requiring Superintendent of Schools establish a Behavior Interventionist Pilot Program in two school districts for five years Eng. SB 846 : Requiring hospital publish notification prior to facility closure regarding patient medical records

: Requiring hospital publish notification prior to facility closure regarding patient medical records SB 847 : Updating controlled substance lists in Schedules I and V – (With right to amend)

: Updating controlled substance lists in Schedules I and V – (With right to amend) Eng. SB 848 : Clarifying persons charged with DUI may not participate in Military Service Members Court

: Clarifying persons charged with DUI may not participate in Military Service Members Court Eng. SB 849 : Relating to military service as factor in certain insurance coverage rates

: Relating to military service as factor in certain insurance coverage rates Eng. SB 850 : Prohibiting racial discrimination based on certain hair textures and hairstyles

: Prohibiting racial discrimination based on certain hair textures and hairstyles Eng. SB 851 : Requiring Governor’s Committee on Crime, Delinquency, and Correction propose rule in coordination with law enforcement and certain medical boards

: Requiring Governor’s Committee on Crime, Delinquency, and Correction propose rule in coordination with law enforcement and certain medical boards Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2338 : Allowing the owner of an antique military vehicle to display alternate registration insignia

: Allowing the owner of an antique military vehicle to display alternate registration insignia Eng. HB 4411 : Relating to the West Virginia Residential Mortgage Lender, Broker and Servicer Act

: Relating to the West Virginia Residential Mortgage Lender, Broker and Servicer Act Eng. HB 4477 : West Virginia Mutual to Mutual Insurance Holding Company Act – (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 598)

: West Virginia Mutual to Mutual Insurance Holding Company Act – (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 598) Eng. HB 4661: Relating to the powers of the Public Service Commission and the regulation of natural gas utilities

SECOND READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4217 : Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending).

: Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending). Eng. HB 4600: Relating to the definition of the term member regarding distributing premium tax proceeds

FIRST READING

SB 843 : Supplemental appropriation of funds from Treasury to DHHR Energy Assistance Fund (original similar to HB 4972)

: Supplemental appropriation of funds from Treasury to DHHR Energy Assistance Fund (original similar to HB 4972) SB 844 : Supplemental appropriation from Treasury to DHHR Birth-to-Three Fund (original similar to HB 4974)

: Supplemental appropriation from Treasury to DHHR Birth-to-Three Fund (original similar to HB 4974) Com. Sub. for SB 845: Supplemental appropriation from Treasury to DHHR, Division of Human Services (original similar to HB 4973)

Scheduled Committee Meetings

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

HB 4510 : Prohibiting bodily intrusion by an inmate upon any person at any correctional facility

: Prohibiting bodily intrusion by an inmate upon any person at any correctional facility HB 4039 : Providing limitations on nuisance actions against fire department and emergency medical services

: Providing limitations on nuisance actions against fire department and emergency medical services HB 4478 : Creating a lifetime ban for commercial drivers involved in human trafficking

: Creating a lifetime ban for commercial drivers involved in human trafficking HB 4576 : Establishing a procedure for correcting errors in deeds, deeds of trust and mortgages

: Establishing a procedure for correcting errors in deeds, deeds of trust and mortgages SCR 23: Requesting study of State Police’s increased duties and responsibilities

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 150: The Budget Bill

Additional afternoon/evening committee meetings, if any, will be announced during the course of the Wednesday, February 26, Floor Session.

Senate Resolutions to be Introduced Wednesday, February 26, 2020

· SCR 50: Requesting DEP and Commerce Dept. research constructing lake where headwaters of Guyandotte and Coal rivers meet (Stollings)

· SCR 51: Requesting study amending WV Constitution to authorize Legislature to exempt or reduce tangible personal property from taxation (Plymale, Baldwin, Beach, Facemire, Hardesty, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Palumbo, Prezioso, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel)

· SCR 52: Haynie Family Veterans Memorial Bridge (Plymale, Woelfel)

· SR 53: Recognizing Jennifer Schwertfeger as 2020 WV Teacher of Year (Ihlenfeld, Weld)

· SR 54: Recognizing Cabell Midland High School Marching Band (Plymale, Woelfel)

· SR 55: Recognizing Red Hots and Heatwave Show Choirs (Plymale, Woelfel, Carmichael)

· SR 56: Recognizing Jason Gibbs of Wayne High School for being PLTW Biomedical Science Teacher of Year (Plymale, Woelfel)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

50th Day of the Legislative Session

House to convene at 9 a.m. On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 554 – Relating to termination, expiration, or cancellation of oil or natural gas leases

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 571 – Expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to various accounts

· S. B. 725 – Supplemental appropriation to various Department of Education accounts

· S. B. 778 – Supplemental appropriation expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR

· S. B. 779 – Supplemental appropriation expiring funds in State Excess Lottery Revenue to Department of Veterans’ Assistance

· S. B. 780 – Supplemental appropriation by decreasing and adding new appropriation out of Treasury to DMAPS

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2478 – Modifying the Fair Trade Practices Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2897 – Relating to driving restrictions in school zones

· H. B. 4159 – Relating to the manufacture and sale of hard cider

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4176 – West Virginia Intelligence/Fusion Center Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4362 – Relating to penalties for neglect, emotional abuse or death caused by a caregiver

· H. B. 4402 – Relating to designation of early voting locations

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4439 – Clarifying the method for calculating the amount of severance tax attributable to the increase in coal production

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4461 – Requiring the Governor to fix the salaries of certain state appointed officers after the office is vacated or after July 1

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4494 – Tobacco Use Cessation Initiative

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4497 – Requiring an external defibrillator device at any secondary school athlete event

· H. B. 4524 – Making the entire state “wet” or permitting the sale of alcoholic liquors for off-premises consumption

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4535 – Relating to student aide class titles

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4560 – Relating to deliveries by a licensed wine specialty shop

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4573 – Relating to Medicaid subrogation liens of the Department of Health and Human Resources

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4574 – Establishing Just Transition support for coal and timber related jobs

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4587 – Modernizing the Public Service Commission’s regulation of solid waste motor carriers and solid waste facilities

· H. B. 4602 – Increasing the penalty for DUI causing death when a child is present

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4619 – Approving plans proposed by electric utilities to install middle-mile broadband fiber

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4639 – Changing frequency of mandatory state inspections of motor vehicles

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4648 – The Parenting Fairness Act of 2020

· H. B. 4665 – Reducing the amount of rebate going to the Purchasing Improvement Fund

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4693 – Expanding the scope of the Veterans to Agriculture Program

· H. B. 4705 – Including three types of cancer for which rebuttable presumption of injury from employment exists for firefighters

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4717 – Seizure and Forfeiture Reporting Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4746 – Establishing a registry of persons with a communication disability

· H. B. 4804 – Relating to comprehensive systems of support for teacher and leader induction and professional growth

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4852 – Relating to the penalties for the manufacture, delivery, possession, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine Com. Sub. for H. B. 4892 – Reducing personal income tax rates when personal income tax reduction fund is funded at a certain threshold

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4905 – Ban-the-Box Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4925 – Requiring the Secondary Schools Athletic Commission to recognize private, parochial, or church schools

· H. B. 4929 – Relating to the administrative closing of stale or unprogressed estates

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4946 – Eliminating the requirement that municipal police civil service commissions certify a list of three individuals for every position vacancy

· H. B. 4953 – Providing the PSC with authority to order the acquisition of failing utilities and a variety of tools to assist distressed and failing utilities

· H. B. 4958 – Relating to eliminating the ability of a person’s driver license to be suspended for failure to pay court fines and costs

· H. B. 4966 – Relating generally to updating the North American Industry Classification System code references

· H. B. 4969 – Relating to providing tax credit for the donation or sale of a vehicle to certain charitable organizations

· H. B. 4970 – Relating to military service as a factor in certain insurance coverage rates (Shott) (Regular)

· H. B. 4971 – Relating to a closing hospital [Amendment Pending] [Right to Amend]

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 586 – Reorganizing and re-designating Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety as Department of Homeland Security

· S. B. 727 – Relating to disbursement of funds for highway road repair

· S. B. 734 – Clarifying powers and duties of DOH in acquiring property for state road purposes

FIRST READING

· S. B. 202 – Allowing one member of PSD board to be county commissioner

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 225 – Empowering municipalities to enact Adopt-A-Street programs

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 240 – Requiring hotels and restaurants secure manhole covers of certain grease traps (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 241 – Requiring State Board of Education develop method for student transportation costs as stand-alone consideration (Education Committee Title Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 281 – Removing residency requirement for persons applying for reappointment to municipal police dept

· S. B. 307 – Correcting code citation relating to certain tax liens

· S. B. 509 – Relating to custodial allocation actions independent of divorce

· S. B. 523 – Extending deadline for municipalities to offer Social Security coverage to certain municipal retirement system members (Pensions and Retirement Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 529 – Establishing limitations on claims and benefits against state (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 552 – Requiring contracts of $25,000 or more be competitively bid (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 576 – Relating to management of public records

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 583 – Creating program to further development of renewable energy resources (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 652 – Authorizing School Building Authority promulgate legislative rules

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 686 – Exempting contract and common carrier laws for certain vehicles

· S. B. 703 – Increasing earning limit for employees who accept separation incentive

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 706 – Clarifying duties of law-enforcement training and certification subcommittee

· S. B. 712 – Correcting name of Forensic Analysis Laboratory

· S. B. 781 – Relating to reports regarding collaborative agreements between community and technical colleges and federally registered apprenticeship programs

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Committee on Rules

8:30 a.m. – Behind Chamber

