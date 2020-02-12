Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 12

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

36th Day of the Legislative Session

From the social and activities calendar: WV Food and Farm Coalition, Upper House Rotunda; Deaf Awareness Day, Upper Senate Rotunda; WV Council of Churches, “Compassion Calls Us”, Attorney General Rotunda; Healthcare Providers Legislative Reception, WV Culture Center Great Hall, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SR 37: Designating February 12, 2020, as WV Literacy Day

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 163 : Relating to municipal or county taxation of hotel rooms booked through marketplace facilitator (original similar to HB 4555)

: Relating to municipal or county taxation of hotel rooms booked through marketplace facilitator (original similar to HB 4555) Eng. SB 180 : Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program

: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 230 : Requiring State Board of Education provide routine education in suicide prevention (original similar to HB 4475, HB 4491, HB 4525, HB 4568)

: Requiring State Board of Education provide routine education in suicide prevention (original similar to HB 4475, HB 4491, HB 4525, HB 4568) Eng. SB 545 : Authorizing transfer of moneys from Insurance Commission Fund to Workers’ Compensation Old Fund

: Authorizing transfer of moneys from Insurance Commission Fund to Workers’ Compensation Old Fund Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 571 : Expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to various accounts (original similar to HB 4490)

: Expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to various accounts (original similar to HB 4490) Eng. SB 641 : Allowing WVCHIP flexibility in rate setting

: Allowing WVCHIP flexibility in rate setting Eng. SB 647 : Permitting physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses issue do-not-resuscitate orders

: Permitting physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses issue do-not-resuscitate orders Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 662 : Removing restrictions on fiduciary commissioners

: Removing restrictions on fiduciary commissioners Eng. SB 664 : Adding physician’s assistant to list of medical professionals capable of determining if individual lacks capacity

: Adding physician’s assistant to list of medical professionals capable of determining if individual lacks capacity Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 674 : Permitting DOH purchase hardware items and equipment from local seller

: Permitting DOH purchase hardware items and equipment from local seller Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2602 : Including possession of known stolen property in the offense of receiving or transferring stolen property – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Including possession of known stolen property in the offense of receiving or transferring stolen property – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2924 : Permitting the West Virginia Tourism Office to decide to contract with the Division of Highways to sell advertising space on the WV511 website

: Permitting the West Virginia Tourism Office to decide to contract with the Division of Highways to sell advertising space on the WV511 website Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4129 : Relating to adoption

: Relating to adoption Eng. HB 4141 : Requiring the Department of Administration to publish its comprehensive annual financial report by the end of December

: Requiring the Department of Administration to publish its comprehensive annual financial report by the end of December Eng. HB 4179: Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact (original similar to SB 492)

SECOND READING

SB 202 : Allowing one member of PSD board to be county commissioner

: Allowing one member of PSD board to be county commissioner Com. Sub. for SB 232 : Removing outdated prohibitions against electronic or mechanical ticket dispensers and readers (original similar to HB 4809)

: Removing outdated prohibitions against electronic or mechanical ticket dispensers and readers (original similar to HB 4809) Com. Sub. for SB 288 : Relating to family planning and child spacing

: Relating to family planning and child spacing Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 490 : Relating to criminal offenses against agricultural facilities

: Relating to criminal offenses against agricultural facilities Com. Sub. for SB 583 : Creating program to further development of renewable energy resources (original similar to HB 4562)

: Creating program to further development of renewable energy resources (original similar to HB 4562) Com. Sub. for SB 638: Creating new private club licenses and requirements

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 554 : Relating to termination, expiration, or cancellation of oil or natural gas leases

: Relating to termination, expiration, or cancellation of oil or natural gas leases SB 733 : Recognizing political party status

: Recognizing political party status Eng. HB 4381: Relating to lifetime hunting, fishing and trapping licenses for adopted children

Scheduled Committee Meetings

10 a.m.: Workforce (208W)

SB 558 : Relating to study of health care workforce

: Relating to study of health care workforce SB 705: Allowing military veterans with certain experience qualify for examination as electrician or plumber

1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)

Originating Resolution 1 : Requiring Secretary of Commerce present certain information to Joint Committee on Government and Finance

: Requiring Secretary of Commerce present certain information to Joint Committee on Government and Finance SB 514 : Creating WV FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Act

: Creating WV FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Act SB 521: Creating Tax and Economic Incentive Review Committee

2 p.m.: Agriculture and Rural Development (208W)

Agenda TBA

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 698 : Relating to retirees employed as substitute bus drivers

: Relating to retirees employed as substitute bus drivers Com. Sub. for SB 729 : Relating to awards and disability under Deputy Sheriff Retirement Act.

: Relating to awards and disability under Deputy Sheriff Retirement Act. Com. Sub. for SB 246: Including family court judges in retirement system for judges

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 135 : Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting certain ordinances, regulations, local policies, or other legal requirements

: Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting certain ordinances, regulations, local policies, or other legal requirements SB 717 : Relating generally to adult protective services

: Relating generally to adult protective services HB 4501: Relating to the ability to refuse offenders for commitment to a jail

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 572 : Expiring funds from General Revenue and Lottery Net Profits to various accounts

: Expiring funds from General Revenue and Lottery Net Profits to various accounts SB 725 : Supplemental appropriation to various Department of Education accounts

: Supplemental appropriation to various Department of Education accounts Originating Bill 1 : Expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to Department of Health and Human Resources

: Expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to Department of Health and Human Resources Originating Bill 2 : Expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to Department of Veteran’s Assistance

: Expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to Department of Veteran’s Assistance Originating Bill 3: Supplementing, amending, decreasing and creating new appropriation to West Virginia National Guard Counterdrug Forfeiture Fund

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

10 a.m. – Deaf Awareness Day – Delegate Rowan

SPECIAL PERFORMANCE:

Students from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind

THIRD READING – For Passage

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 35 – Limiting civil penalty for littering conviction to $2,000

· S. B. 321 – Relating to collection of tax and priority of distribution of estate or property in receivership

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 449 – Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 532 – Distributing assets remaining in municipal policemen’s or firemen’s pension and relief fund on death of last retiree or beneficiary

· H. B. 4178 – Requiring calls which are recorded be maintained for a period of five years

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4478 – Creating a lifetime ban for commercial drivers involved in human trafficking

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4544 – Relating to possession of any controlled substance on the premises of or within 200 feet of a public library

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4576 – Establishing a procedure for correcting errors in deeds, deeds of trust and mortgages

· H. B. 4647 – Relating to limited video lottery permit holders

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 16 – Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 560 – Permitting nursing home use trained individuals administer medication (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 676 – Permitting fees from Child Abuse Registry be used for information technology support costs

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4088 – Disposition of funds from certain oil and natural gas wells due to unknown or unlocatable interest owners

· H. B. 4113 – Relating to motor fuel excise taxes (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4158 – Allowing a person to manufacture a stated amount of alcoholic liquor for personal consumption

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4398 – Relating to required courses of instruction

· H. B. 4437 – Relating to the West Virginia Pay Card program

· H. B. 4551 – Relating to subsidized adoption (Health and Human resources Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4615 – West Virginia Critical Infrastructure Protection Act

· H. B. 4655 – Permitting military personnel in areas where on-the-job emergency medicine is part of the training to be granted automatic EMS or EMT certification

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4706 – Relating to reports concerning funds due to unknown or unlocatable interest owners

· H. B. 4790 – Relating to Career Technical Education for middle school students

FIRST READING

· S. B. 170 – Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 300 – Updating certain terms in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act

· S. B. 310 – Updating certain terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4155 – Relating generally to the regulation of plumbers

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4217 – Department of Environmental Protection, ambient air quality standards

· H. B. 4406 – Relating to the reproduction of checks and other records (Banking and Insurance Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4513 – Increasing the replacement costs required of a person causing injury or death of game or protected species

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Technology and Infrastructure

9:00 a.m. – Room 410 M

· Consideration of a report from Sub-Committee A on Technology and Infrastructure

· House Bill 4639, Changing annual mandatory state inspections of motor vehicles to every three years

· House Bill 4619, Approving plans proposed by electric utilities to install middle-mile broadband fiber

· House Bill 4651, Clarifying the powers and duties of the Division of Highways in acquiring property for state road purposes

· House Bill 4504, Relating to renewal application requirements for individuals with permanent disabilities

· House Bill 4450, Relating to instruction permits issued by the Division of Motor Vehicles

· House Bill 4464, Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under the age of 18

· House Bill 4577, Establishing regulation of electric bicycles

· House Bill 4499, Relating to multicounty trail network authorities

· House Bill 4530, Authorizing daily passenger rental car companies to charge reasonable administrative fees

· House Bill 4495, Extending the validity of a level one instruction driver’s permit

Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services

9:00 a.m. – Room 460 M

(***Agenda to be posted.***)

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Industry and Labor

1:00 p.m. – Room 410 M

· House Bill 2646, Providing a safe harbor for employers to correct underpayment or nonpayment of wages and benefits due to separated employees

· House Bill 2756, Requiring contractors performing work for government contracts on computers use software to verify the hours

Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development

1:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

· H. B. 2724, Small Business Tax Credit. (2nd reference to Finance) (subcommittee)

· H. B. 4445, Economic Diversification Act of 2020 (2nd reference to Finance) (subcommittee)

· H. B. 4574, Establishing Just Transition Support for Coal-Related Jobs. (2nd reference to Government Organization)

· H. B. 4603, Relating to choice of law provisions in franchise agreements. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

Seniors, Children, and Family Issues

3:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

· Presentation by: West Virginia DHHR, Bureau for Children and Families.

· H.B. 4447, Creating the shared table initiative for senior citizens who suffer from food insecurity.

· H.B. 4737, Relating to the qualifications for state financial aid

· H.B. 4591, Relating to adult protective services and amending the definition of “financial exploitation”

Committee on Government Organization

5:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

(***Agenda to be posted.***)

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

10:00 a.m. – Deaf Awareness Day – Delegate Rowan

