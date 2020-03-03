Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, March 3

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

56th Day of the Legislative Session

From the Activity Calendar: WVSOM Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas

STATE SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SR 61 : Recognizing Leadership Jefferson

SR 62: Recognizing October as National Dwarfism Month

THIRD READING

Eng. HB 4039 : Providing limitations on nuisance actions against fire department and emergency medical services – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4077 : Increasing the amount of the bond required to be posted by proprietary schools

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4083 : Requiring the West Virginia Parkways Authority to accept the use of credit and debit cards for paying tolls – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4137 : Allowing counties to store and maintain voter registration records in a digital format

Eng. HB 4161 : Making it illegal to scleral tattoo a person

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4217 : Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4252 : Authorizing miscellaneous agencies and boards to promulgate legislative rules – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4352 : Removing the use of post-criminal conduct in professional and occupational initial licensure or certification in decision making (original similar to SB 503)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4398 : Relating to required courses of instruction – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4434 : West Virginia health care workforce sustainability study (original similar to SB 558)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4464 : Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under the age of 18 – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4478 : Creating a lifetime ban for commercial drivers involved in human trafficking – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. HB 4480 : Relating to legislative rules for the Higher Education Policy Commission

Eng. HB 4504 : Relating to renewal application requirements for individuals with permanent disabilities

Eng. HB 4510 : Prohibiting bodily intrusion by an inmate upon any person at any correctional facility – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. HB 4529 : Relating to the collection of assessments and the priority of liens on property within a resort area

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4544 : Relating to possession of any controlled substance on the premises of or within 200 feet of a public library – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. HB 4559 : Modifying the limitations on civil actions against the perpetrator of sexual assault or sexual abuse upon a minor – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4576 : Establishing a procedure for correcting errors in deeds, deeds of trust and mortgages – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4620 : Redefining definition of "recovery residence"

Eng. HB 4647 : Relating to limited video lottery permit holders

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4729 : Requiring higher education institutions to use previous versions or editions of instructional materials

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4773 : Creating a workgroup to investigate and recommend screening protocols for adverse childhood trauma in this state – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. HB 4790 : Relating to Career Technical Education for middle school students

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4925 : Requiring the Secondary Schools Athletic Commission to recognize preparatory athletic programs

: Requiring the Secondary Schools Athletic Commission to recognize preparatory athletic programs Eng. HB 4955: Relating to reducing the cost of fees for state licenses to carry concealed deadly weapons and provisional state licenses to carry concealed deadly weapons

SECOND READING

SB 854 : Expiring funds to Division of Culture and History from Auditor’s Office, Purchasing Card Administration Fund

SB 855 : Expiring funds to State Rail Authority, WV Commuter Rail Access Fund from Auditor's Office, Purchasing Card Administration Fund

SB 856 : Expiring funds from WV Development Office, Synthetic Fuel, Producing County Fund to Market and Communications Operating Fund

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2892 : Including digital and virtual information in the definition of property that can be searched and seized by a warrant – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. HB 4022 : Clarifying the qualifications of the Chancellor of the Higher Education Policy Commission

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4099 : Eliminating the permit for shampoo assistants

Eng. HB 4113 : Relating to motor fuel excise taxes – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4198 : Permitting a person to obtain a 12-month supply of contraceptive drugs – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4378 : Relating to disciplining teachers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. HB 4396 : Relating to reporting suspected governmental fraud

Eng. HB 4409 : Relating to transferring remaining funds from the Volunteer Fire Department Workers' Compensation Premium Subsidy Fund – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4414 : Relating to the selection of language and development milestones for the deaf and hard-of-hearing children – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4415 : Relating to missing and endangered children – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. HB 4417 : Relating to permitting professional boards

Eng. HB 4519 : Establishing a summer youth intern pilot program within Department of Commerce

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4546 : Relating to tuberculosis testing for school superintendents

Eng. HB 4551 : Relating to subsidized adoption – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. HB 4589 : Conducting study for an appropriate memorial for West Virginians killed in the War on Terror – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4593 : Authorizing the assignment of poll workers to serve more than one precinct under certain circumstances – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4594 : Allowing poll workers to be appointed to work in precincts outside their county – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4621 : West Virginia FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4633 : Expanding county commissions' ability to dispose of county or district property – (Com. amends. pending)

Eng. HB 4655 : Permitting military personnel in areas where on-the-job emergency medicine is part of the training to be granted automatic EMS or EMT certification – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. HB 4664 : Clarifying the offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4666 : Relating to competitive bids for intergovernmental relations and urban mass transportation – (Com. amend. pending)

Eng. HB 4691 : Relating to employment in areas of critical need in public education

Eng. HB 4714 : Increasing the monetary threshold for requiring nonprofit organizations to register as a charitable organization

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4780 : Permitting county boards to offer elective courses of instruction on the Bible

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4803 : Relating to certification of electrical inspectors

Eng. HB 4859 : Accounting for state funds distributed to volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies and departments

: Accounting for state funds distributed to volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies and departments Eng. HB 4960: Relating to exempting from licensure as an electrician

FIRST READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2967 : Permitting a county to retain the excise taxes for the privilege of transferring title of real estate

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4001 : Creating West Virginia Impact Fund – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4009 : Relating to the process for involuntary hospitalization – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4102 : Relating to opioid antagonists – (Com. amend. pending)

Eng. HB 4375 : Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists Compact – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 656)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4439 : Clarifying the method for calculating the amount of severance tax attributable to the increase in coal production – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. HB 4523 : Removing the limitation of number of apprentice hunting and trapping licenses a person may purchase

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4573 : Relating to Medicaid subrogation liens of the Department of Health and Human Resources – (Com. amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4581 : Relating to West Virginia Clearance for Access: Registry and Employment Screening – (Com. amends. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4892 : Reducing personal income tax rates when personal income tax reduction fund is funded at a certain threshold

: Reducing personal income tax rates when personal income tax reduction fund is funded at a certain threshold Eng. HB 4958: Relating to eliminating the ability of a person’s driver license to be suspended for failure to pay court fines and costs – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Scheduled Committee Meetings

9:30 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

SCR 9 : US Army SSG Nick P. Markos Memorial Bridge

SCR 42 : US Army CPL Richard "Warren" Ellison Memorial Bridge

HCR 4 : U. S. Marine Corps LCpl Michael Linn Cooper Memorial Bridge

HCR 13 : Watts Brothers Memorial Road

HCR 14 : U. S. Army, Staff Sargent Wendell Otho Casto Memorial Bridge.

HCR 19 : Gold Star Families Highway

HCR 32 : Wolfe Brothers, Edward, William, Paul, George and Fred, WW II Veterans Memorial Bridge

HCR 34 : Requesting the Division of Highways to place at least 10 additional signs along highways entering West Virginia honoring fallen veterans and Gold Star Families

HCR 38 : U. S. Army PFC Nile C. Ballard Memorial Road

SCR 6 : Walter E. Swiger, Jr., Memorial Bridge

HCR 17 : U. S. Army PFC William E. "Ed" Smith and W. Va. Army Nat. Guard SSG Edward L. "Eddie" Smith Memorial Bridge

HCR 33 : U.S.A.F. Lt Col Frederick Donald Belknap Memorial Bridge

HB 4017 : Establishing country roads accountability and transparency

HB 4853 : Relating to a customer constructing a connection or other infrastructure necessary for the customer to connect to the public utility

: Relating to a customer constructing a connection or other infrastructure necessary for the customer to connect to the public utility SCR 47: Requesting study of effectiveness of current laws maintaining private roads

10 a.m.: Committee on Rules (Senate President’s Conference Room)

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4484 : Relating to the Hazardous Waste Management Fund

: Relating to the Hazardous Waste Management Fund Eng. HB 4956: Relating generally to the partition of real property

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SCR 53 : Requesting study providing free feminine hygiene products to female students in grades 6-12

HB 4003 : Relating to telehealth insurance requirements

HB 4734 : Rewriting the article on registered professional nurses

HB 4543 : Relating to insurance coverage for diabetics

HB 4422 : The Patient Brokering Act

: The Patient Brokering Act HB 2321: Allowing workers’ compensation benefits for first responders diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

HB 4619 : Approving plans proposed by electric utilities to install middle-mile broadband fiber

HB 4176 : West Virginia Intelligence/Fusion Center Act

HB 4717 : Seizure and Forfeiture Reporting Act

HB 4747 : Extending electronic submission of various applications and forms for nonprofit and charitable organizations, professionals and licensees

HB 4360 : Exempting certain persons from heating, ventilating, and cooling system licensing requirements

HB 4864 : Relating to performance reviews of state agencies and regulatory boards

HB 4693 : Expanding the scope of the Veterans to Agriculture Program

HB 4749 : Providing more efficient application processes for private investigators, security guards, and firms

HB 4447 : Creating the shared table initiative for senior citizens who suffer from food insecurity

HB 4155 : Relating generally to the regulation of plumbers

HB 4452 : Modifying the notice requirements for the redemption of delinquent properties

HB 4606 : Listing contractor classifications on a contractor license

HB 4607 : Authorizing the operation of mobile shops for hair, nail, cosmetology, and aesthetics services

HB 4748 : Relating to the increase of fees that private nongovernment notary publics may charge for notarial acts

HB 4178 : Requiring calls which are recorded be maintained for

: Requiring calls which are recorded be maintained for a period of five years HB 4823 : Developing a plan for periodic audits of the expenditure of the fees from the emergency 911 telephone system and wireless enhanced 911

: Developing a plan for periodic audits of the expenditure of the fees from the emergency 911 telephone system and wireless enhanced 911 HB 4444 : Establishing Medals of Valor and Medals for Bravery for emergency medical services, firefighters, and law-enforcement officers

: Establishing Medals of Valor and Medals for Bravery for emergency medical services, firefighters, and law-enforcement officers HB 4015: Relating to Broadband Enhancement and Expansion

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

HB 4165 : West Virginia Remembers Program

: West Virginia Remembers Program HB 4069 : West Virginia Student Religious Liberties Act

: West Virginia Student Religious Liberties Act HB 4497 : Requiring an external defibrillator device at any secondary school athlete event

: Requiring an external defibrillator device at any secondary school athlete event HB 4804 : Relating to comprehensive systems of support for teacher and leader induction and professional growth

: Relating to comprehensive systems of support for teacher and leader induction and professional growth HB 4737 : Clarifying student eligibility for state-sponsored financial aid

: Clarifying student eligibility for state-sponsored financial aid HB 2775 : Requiring each high school student to complete a full credit course of study in personal finance

: Requiring each high school student to complete a full credit course of study in personal finance HB 4535: Relating to student aide class titles

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

HB 3098 : Allowing the same business owner to brew and sell beer to also distill and sell liquor

: Allowing the same business owner to brew and sell beer to also distill and sell liquor HB 4560 : Relating to deliveries by a licensed wine specialty shop

: Relating to deliveries by a licensed wine specialty shop HB 4362 : Relating to penalties for neglect, emotional abuse or death caused by a caregiver

: Relating to penalties for neglect, emotional abuse or death caused by a caregiver HB 4509 : Transferring the Parole Board to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for purposes of administrative and other support

: Transferring the Parole Board to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for purposes of administrative and other support HB 4618 : Relating to deadly weapons for sale or hire

: Relating to deadly weapons for sale or hire HB 4377 : The Protection of Vulnerable Adults from Financial Exploitation Act

: The Protection of Vulnerable Adults from Financial Exploitation Act HB 4388 : Limiting the Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner’s authority to restrict advertising

: Limiting the Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner’s authority to restrict advertising HB 2646 : Providing a safe harbor for employers to correct underpayment or nonpayment of wages and benefits due to separated employees

: Providing a safe harbor for employers to correct underpayment or nonpayment of wages and benefits due to separated employees HB 4797 : Authorizing municipalities to enact ordinances that allow the municipal court to place a structure, dwelling or building into receivership

: Authorizing municipalities to enact ordinances that allow the municipal court to place a structure, dwelling or building into receivership HB 4088 : Disposition of funds from certain oil and natural gas wells due to unknown or unlocatable interest owners

: Disposition of funds from certain oil and natural gas wells due to unknown or unlocatable interest owners HB 2088 : Relating to admissibility of certain evidence in a civil action for damages

: Relating to admissibility of certain evidence in a civil action for damages HB 4670 : Relating to the juvenile restorative justice programs

: Relating to the juvenile restorative justice programs HB 4852 : Relating to the penalties for the manufacture, delivery, possession, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine

: Relating to the penalties for the manufacture, delivery, possession, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine HB 4092: Relating to foster care

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Agenda TBA

Senate Resolutions to be Introduced Tuesday, March 3, 2020

SCR 57 : Frye Brothers Memorial Bridge (Romano, Facemire)

: Frye Brothers Memorial Bridge (Romano, Facemire) SR 63 : Designating March 4, 2020, as Recovery Community Day (Unger)

: Designating March 4, 2020, as Recovery Community Day (Unger) SR 64 : Recognizing efforts of Kanawha State Forest Foundation (Lindsay, Jeffries)

: Recognizing efforts of Kanawha State Forest Foundation (Lindsay, Jeffries) SR 65: Designating WV State Folk Festival as official site of WV State Pepperoni Roll Championship (Romano, Facemire)

Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here: http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

House to convene at 9 a.m. On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 125 – Prohibiting victim from being subjected to certain physical examinations for sexual offenses

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 144 – Creating misdemeanor penalty for making materially false statement in course of misdemeanor investigation

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 163 – Relating to municipal or county taxation of hotel rooms booked through marketplace facilitator

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 208 – Protecting consumers from unfair pricing practices during state of emergency

· S. B. 545 – Authorizing transfer of moneys from Insurance Commission Fund to Workers’ Compensation Old Fund

· S. B. 569 – Expiring funds from various accounts to DHHR, Medical Services Program Fund

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 570 – Expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR, Medical Services Program Fund

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 583 – Creating program to further development of renewable energy resources

· S. B. 651 – Relating to definition of “mortgage loan originator”

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 705 – Allowing military veterans with certain experience qualify for examination as electrician or plumber

· S. B. 803 – Supplemental appropriation of money out of General Revenue Fund to DHHR

· S. B. 804 – Supplemental appropriation of moneys from Treasury to PSC, Consumer Advocate Fund

· S. B. 805 – Supplemental appropriation of moneys from Treasury to WV Commuter Rail Access Fund

· S. B. 806 – Supplemental appropriation out of federal funds in Treasury to DOT

· S. B. 812 – Supplemental appropriation from Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 136 – Prohibiting certain misleading lawsuit advertising practices (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 150 – Budget Bill

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 490 – Relating to criminal offenses against agricultural facilities

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 578 – Recalculating tax on generating, producing, or selling electricity from solar energy facilities

· S. B. 600 – Creating special revenue account designated Military Authority Fund

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 614 – Changing method of allocating funding from Safe School Funds (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 662 – Removing restrictions on fiduciary commissioners

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 668 – Enacting Uniform Trust Decanting Act (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 802 – Relating to public utilities generally (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 810 – Implementing federal Affordable Clean Energy rule

FIRST READING

· S. B. 42 – Permitting faith-based electives in classroom drug prevention programs (Education Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 130 – Relating to procedure for driver’s license suspension and revocation for DUI

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 269 – Establishing advisory council on rare diseases (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 275 – Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 308 – Creating criminal penalties for violation of orders issued for protection of victims of financial exploitation

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 312 – Relating to provisional licensure of social workers

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 547 – Relating to employer testing, notice, termination, and forfeiture of unemployment compensation

· S. B. 654 – Allowing certain sheriffs transfer from PERS to Deputy Sheriff Retirement System

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 678 – Waiving fines and fees for completing Getting Over Addicted Lifestyles Successfully Program (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 691 – Limiting programs adopted by State Board of Education

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 707 – Relating to nursing career pathways (Education Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 723 – Requiring Department of Education develop plan based on analyzed data on school discipline (Education Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 729 – Relating to awards and disability under Deputy Sheriff Retirement Act

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 739 – Authorizing PSC protect consumers of distressed and failing water and wastewater utilities (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 750 – Establishing extended learning opportunities (Education Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 760 – Allowing state college or university apply to HEPC for designation as administratively exempt school

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 785 – Establishing uniform electioneering prohibition area (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 793 – Relating to B&O taxes imposed on certain coal-fired electric generating units

· S. B. 830 – Eliminating special merit-based employment system for health care professionals

· S. B. 839 – Creating State Advisory Council on Postsecondary Attainment Goals (Education Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 842 – Requiring Superintendent of Schools establish a Behavior Interventionist Pilot Program in two school districts for five years (Education Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 846 – Requiring hospital publish notification prior to facility closure regarding patient medical records

· S. B. 848 – Clarifying persons charged with DUI may not participate in Military Service Members Court

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4975 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the School Building Authority, Debt Service Fund

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4976 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the School Building Authority

· H. B. 4977 – Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Arts, Culture and History, Division of Culture and History, Public Records and Preservation Revenue Account Fund

· H. B. 4978 – Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Transportation, State Rail Authority, West Virginia Commuter Rail Access Fund

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Committee on Energy

30 minutes following adjournment/recess – Room 215 E

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 120, Establishing priorities for expenditures for plugging abandoned gas or oil wells

Committee on the Judiciary

1:00 p.m. – Room 410 M

· S. B. 765, Modifying “Habitual Offender” statute,

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 528, Creating Uniform Worker Classification Act,

· S. B. 180, Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program,

· S. B. 664, Adding physician’s assistant to list of medical professionals capable of determining if individual lacks capacity,

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 711, Relating to juvenile jurisdiction of circuit courts,

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 717, Relating generally to adult protective services,

· S. B. 51, Specifying forms of grandparent visitation,

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 253, Providing for fair pay and maximized employment of disabled persons,

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 700, Exempting physicians from specified traffic laws when responding to emergencies

Citation Presentations Scheduled in front of House Chamber: