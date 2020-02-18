Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 18

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

42th Day of the Legislative Session

From the Activity Calendar: WV Occupational Therapy Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas (4 tables on each side); State Credit Union, Upper Senate Rotunda (1 Table); WV Professional Educators, Upper Senate Rotunda (1 Table).

STATE SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 39 : US Navy PO1 Jeffrey S. Taylor Memorial Bridge

: US Navy PO1 Jeffrey S. Taylor Memorial Bridge SR 45: Congratulating St. Mary’s High School golf team for winning 2019 Class A state golf championship

THIRD READING

Eng. SB 572 : Expiring funds from General Revenue and Lottery Net Profits to various accounts (original similar to HB 4488)

: Expiring funds from General Revenue and Lottery Net Profits to various accounts (original similar to HB 4488) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 717 : Relating generally to adult protective services

: Relating generally to adult protective services Eng. SB 725 : Supplemental appropriation to various Department of Education accounts

: Supplemental appropriation to various Department of Education accounts Eng. SB 778 : Supplemental appropriation expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR

: Supplemental appropriation expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR Eng. SB 779 : Supplemental appropriation expiring funds in State Excess Lottery Revenue to Department of Veterans’ Assistance

: Supplemental appropriation expiring funds in State Excess Lottery Revenue to Department of Veterans’ Assistance Eng. SB 780 : Supplemental appropriation by decreasing and adding new appropriation out of Treasury to DMAPS

: Supplemental appropriation by decreasing and adding new appropriation out of Treasury to DMAPS Eng. HB 4353 : Creating a rational nexus requirement between prior criminal conduct and initial licensure decision making (original similar to SB 499)

: Creating a rational nexus requirement between prior criminal conduct and initial licensure decision making (original similar to SB 499) Eng. HB 4601: Relating to distribution of premium tax proceeds to municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 6 : Allowing DOH issue permits for certain tractors with certain trailers not exceeding specified maximum axle weights

: Allowing DOH issue permits for certain tractors with certain trailers not exceeding specified maximum axle weights Com. Sub. for SB 204 : Providing for nonpartisan elections of county prosecuting attorneys

: Providing for nonpartisan elections of county prosecuting attorneys Com. Sub. for SB 285 : Eliminating WV Greyhound Breeding Development Fund

: Eliminating WV Greyhound Breeding Development Fund Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 291 : Requiring PEIA and health insurance providers provide mental health parity

: Requiring PEIA and health insurance providers provide mental health parity SB 652 : Authorizing School Building Authority promulgate legislative rules

: Authorizing School Building Authority promulgate legislative rules SB 655 : Relating to valuation of natural resources land property

: Relating to valuation of natural resources land property Com. Sub. for SB 686 : Exempting contract and common carrier laws for certain vehicles

: Exempting contract and common carrier laws for certain vehicles Com. Sub. for SB 719 : Imposing health care-related provider tax on certain health care organizations

: Imposing health care-related provider tax on certain health care organizations SB 740 : Clarifying authorized users of Ron Yost Personal Assistance Services Fund

: Clarifying authorized users of Ron Yost Personal Assistance Services Fund SB 747 : Requiring Bureau for Public Health develop Diabetes Action Plan

: Requiring Bureau for Public Health develop Diabetes Action Plan SB 748 : Increasing awareness of palliative care services

: Increasing awareness of palliative care services SB 767 : Relating to licensure of hospitals

: Relating to licensure of hospitals Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4026 : Exempting businesses transporting scrap tires, waste tires, or other used tires, from certain statutory provisions – (Com. amend. pending)

: Exempting businesses transporting scrap tires, waste tires, or other used tires, from certain statutory provisions – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 4501: Relating to the ability to refuse offenders for commitment to a jail – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 617)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 502 : Relating to methamphetamine criminal penalty

: Relating to methamphetamine criminal penalty SB 562 : Expunging certain criminal convictions

: Expunging certain criminal convictions SB 610 : Removing resident manager requirement for Alcohol Beverage Control Administration

: Removing resident manager requirement for Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Com. Sub. for SB 692: Clarifying persons indicted or charged jointly for felony offense can move to have separate trial

Scheduled Committee Meetings

9:30 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

SCR 17 : USMC PFC Manuel P. Markos Memorial Bridge

: USMC PFC Manuel P. Markos Memorial Bridge Com. Sub. for SCR 19 : USMC LCpl Fred Michael Kerns Memorial Bridge

: USMC LCpl Fred Michael Kerns Memorial Bridge Com. Sub. for SB 672 : Creating special registration plate recognizing Girl Scouts

: Creating special registration plate recognizing Girl Scouts SB 722 : Relating to special license plates for public and private nonprofit transit providers

: Relating to special license plates for public and private nonprofit transit providers SB 727 : Relating to disbursement of funds for highway road repair

: Relating to disbursement of funds for highway road repair SB 734 : Clarifying powers and duties of DOH in acquiring property for state road purposes

: Clarifying powers and duties of DOH in acquiring property for state road purposes Com. Sub. for SB 736 : Relating to public service districts’ laying of certain utility lines on state rights-of-way

: Relating to public service districts’ laying of certain utility lines on state rights-of-way HB 2338: Allowing the owner of an antique military vehicle to display alternate registration insignia

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

SB 120 : Establishing priorities for expenditures for plugging abandoned gas or oil wells

: Establishing priorities for expenditures for plugging abandoned gas or oil wells HB 4661 : Relating to the powers of the Public Service Commission and the regulation of natural gas utilities

: Relating to the powers of the Public Service Commission and the regulation of natural gas utilities SB 731: Limiting severance tax break on steam coal

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 312 : Relating to provisional licensure of social workers

: Relating to provisional licensure of social workers SB 689 : Enacting Requiring Accountable Pharmaceutical Transparency, Oversight and Reporting

: Enacting Requiring Accountable Pharmaceutical Transparency, Oversight and Reporting SB 721 : Relating to certain institutions that provide care and treatment of mentally ill or intellectually disabled individuals

: Relating to certain institutions that provide care and treatment of mentally ill or intellectually disabled individuals SB 284 : Creating WV Health Care Continuity Act

: Creating WV Health Care Continuity Act SB 286 : Prohibiting syringe exchange program

: Prohibiting syringe exchange program SB 782: Relating to fees assessed by Health Care Authority on certain hospital

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 586 : Reorganizing and re-designating Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety as Department of Homeland Security

: Reorganizing and re-designating Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety as Department of Homeland Security SB 548 : Relating to occupational licensing or government certification

: Relating to occupational licensing or government certification SB 491 : Relating to Seed Certification Program

: Relating to Seed Certification Program SCR 27 : Requesting study on ways to make State Capitol building more handicap accessible

: Requesting study on ways to make State Capitol building more handicap accessible SB 649 : Permitting county emergency phone system directors negotiate contracts for mobile phones

: Permitting county emergency phone system directors negotiate contracts for mobile phones SB 646 : Relating to proposals for new occupational regulation

: Relating to proposals for new occupational regulation SB 753 : Authorizing PSC approve plans to install middle-mile broadband fiber

: Authorizing PSC approve plans to install middle-mile broadband fiber SB 728 : Exempting all property used for agricultural purposes from county property maintenance codes or ordinances

: Exempting all property used for agricultural purposes from county property maintenance codes or ordinances SB 739 : Authorizing PSC protect consumers of distressed and failing water and wastewater utilities

: Authorizing PSC protect consumers of distressed and failing water and wastewater utilities SB 789 : Repealing obsolete sections of WV Code relating to Legislature

: Repealing obsolete sections of WV Code relating to Legislature SB 751: Removing certain requirements of municipality annexing property within urban growth boundary

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

Presentation : Next Gen Personal Finance, Dan O’Connor, Chief Advocacy Officer

: Next Gen Personal Finance, Dan O’Connor, Chief Advocacy Officer SB 760 : Allowing state college or university apply to HEPC for designation as administratively or financially exempt school

: Allowing state college or university apply to HEPC for designation as administratively or financially exempt school SB 707 : Relating to nursing career pathways

: Relating to nursing career pathways SB 691 : Limiting programs adopted by State Board of Education

: Limiting programs adopted by State Board of Education SB 723 : Requiring Department of Education develop plan based on analyzed data on school discipline

: Requiring Department of Education develop plan based on analyzed data on school discipline SB 781: Relating to reports regarding collaborative agreements between community and technical colleges and federally registered apprenticeship programs

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

HB 4217 : Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules. DG

: Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules. DG SB 260 : Collecting of personal information by retail establishments for certain purposes. CA

: Collecting of personal information by retail establishments for certain purposes. CA SB 528 : Creating Uniform Worker Classification Act

: Creating Uniform Worker Classification Act SB 752: Relating generally to medical cannabis

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 803 : Supplemental appropriation of money out of General Revenue Fund to DHHR

: Supplemental appropriation of money out of General Revenue Fund to DHHR SB 804 : Supplemental appropriation of moneys from Treasury to PSC, Consumer Advocate Fund

: Supplemental appropriation of moneys from Treasury to PSC, Consumer Advocate Fund SB 806 : Supplemental appropriation out of federal funds in Treasury to DOT

: Supplemental appropriation out of federal funds in Treasury to DOT SB 578 : Recalculating tax on generating, producing, or selling electricity from solar energy facilities

: Recalculating tax on generating, producing, or selling electricity from solar energy facilities Com. Sub. for SB 579 : Changing and adding fees to wireless enhanced 911 fee

: Changing and adding fees to wireless enhanced 911 fee Com. Sub. for SB 484 : Requiring free feminine hygiene products be provided to female prisoners

: Requiring free feminine hygiene products be provided to female prisoners SB 755: Relating to High-Wage Growth Business Tax Credit Act

Senate Resolutions to be Introduced:

· SR 46: Congratulating Victory Baptist Academy volleyball team for winning 2019 WV Christian Education Association state volleyball tournament (Roberts)

Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here: http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

10:15 a.m. – St. Marys High School Golf Team Citation, Delegate Barnhart

House to convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

· S. B. 620 – Authorizing Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation approve home plans for inmates

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2775 – Requiring each high school student to complete a full credit course of study in personal finance

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4092 – Relating to foster care

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4165 – West Virginia Remembers Program

· H. B. 4519 – Establishing a summer youth intern pilot program within Department of Commerce

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4621 – West Virginia FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4633 – Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4729 – Requiring higher education institutions to use previous versions or editions of instructional materials

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2028 – Limiting supervision of laying of lines on state rights-of-way

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2663 – Exempting buildings or structures utilized exclusively for agricultural purposes from the provisions of the State Building Code

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4099 – Eliminating the permit for shampoo assistants

· H. B. 4450 – Relating to instruction permits issued by the Division of Motor Vehicles

· H. B. 4499 – Relating to multicounty trail network authorities

· H. B. 4504 – Relating to renewal application requirements for individuals with permanent disabilities

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4537 – Permitting DNR to issue up to 100 permits for boats greater than 10 horsepower on Upper Mud River Lake

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4543 – Relating to insurance coverage for diabetics

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4620 – Redefining definition of “recovery residence”

· H. B. 4714 – Increasing the monetary threshold for requiring nonprofit organizations to register as a charitable organization

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4734 – Rewriting the article on registered professional nurses

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4773 – Creating a workgroup to investigate and recommend screening protocols for adverse childhood trauma in this state

FIRST READING

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 209 – Relating to annexation by minor boundary adjustment

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 339 – Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4009 – Relating to the process for involuntary hospitalization

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4015 – Relating to Broadband Enhancement and Expansion

· H. B. 4039 – Providing limitations on nuisance actions against fire department and emergency medical services

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4422 – The Patient Brokering Act

· H. B. 4514 – Permitting the use of leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear

· H. B. 4529 – Relating to the collection of assessments and the priority of liens on property within a resort area

· H. B. 4589 – Conducting study for an appropriate memorial for West Virginians killed in the War on Terror

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4593 – Authorizing the assignment of poll workers to serve more than one precinct under certain circumstances

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4594 – Allowing poll workers to be appointed to work in precincts outside their county

· H. B. 4697 – Removing the restriction that a mini-distillery use raw agricultural products originating on the same premises

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4747 – Extending electronic submission of various applications and forms for nonprofit and charitable organizations, professionals and licensees

· H. B. 4749 – Providing more efficient application processes for private investigators, security guards, and firms

· H. B. 4777 – Relating to the right of disposition of remains

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4852 – Relating to the penalties for the manufacture, delivery, possession, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine

· H. B. 4864 – Relating to performance reviews of state agencies and regulatory boards

· H. B. 4865 – Requiring certain boards that seek to increase a fee or seek to impose a new fee to also submit cost saving measures

· H. B. 4956 – Relating generally to the partition of real property

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Technology and Infrastructure

8:30 a.m. – Room 215 E

· Consideration of a report from Sub-Committee A on Technology and Infrastructure

· House Bill 4853, Relating to a customer constructing a connection or other infrastructure necessary for the customer to connect to the public utility

Committee on Education

9:30 a.m. – Room 434 M

· H. B. 3127, Relating to the Secondary School Activities Commission and participation by home schooled students

Committee on Finance

9:30 a.m. – Room 460 M

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 657, Allowing designation of tourism development districts.

· H. B. 4613, Allowing the Division of Highways use money in the Gas Field Highway Repair and Horizontal Drilling Waste Study Fund

Committee on the Judiciary

9:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. – Room 410 M

(***Agenda to be posted.***)

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services

Immediately After Floor Session – Room 410 M

· H.B. 4899, Prohibiting the use of class B fire-fighting foam for testing purposes if the foam contains a certain class of fluorinated organic chemicals

Committee on Energy

2:00 p.m. – Room 410 M

· H. B. 4610, Relating to withholding tax on income of nonresidents from natural resources royalty payments.

· Originating Bill: Relating to B&O taxes imposed on certain coal-fired electric generating units.

Pensions and Retirement

2:00 p.m. – Room 460 M

(***Agenda to be posted.***)