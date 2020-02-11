Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 11

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

35th Day of the Legislative Session

From the social and activities calendar: WV Agriculture and Forestry Day, Upper House and Senate Rotundas; WV Parks Day, Lower Rotunda.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SR 35 : Congratulating Gary Young, WV Outstanding Tree Farmer for 2020

: Congratulating Gary Young, WV Outstanding Tree Farmer for 2020 SR 36: Recognizing 75th birthday of Smokey Bear

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 97 : Allowing senior judge to continue receiving per diem compensation beyond annual salary of sitting judge due to delay by Governor in filling vacancy

: Allowing senior judge to continue receiving per diem compensation beyond annual salary of sitting judge due to delay by Governor in filling vacancy Eng. Com. Sub. for SB. 131 : Creating Tim Tebow Act

: Creating Tim Tebow Act Eng. Com. Sub. for SB. 208 : Protecting consumers from unfair pricing practices during state of emergency

: Protecting consumers from unfair pricing practices during state of emergency Eng. Com. Sub. for SB. 517 : Creating State Parks and Recreation Endowment Fund (original similar to HB 4505)

: Creating State Parks and Recreation Endowment Fund (original similar to HB 4505) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB. 575 : Designating local fire department as safe-surrender site to accept physical custody of certain children from lawful custodian

: Designating local fire department as safe-surrender site to accept physical custody of certain children from lawful custodian Eng. Com. Sub. for SB. 607 : Reporting motor vehicle crashes to owners (original similar to HB 4667)

: Reporting motor vehicle crashes to owners (original similar to HB 4667) Eng. SB. 618 : Conforming WV law to federal distance requirements for locations of salvage yards

: Conforming WV law to federal distance requirements for locations of salvage yards Eng. SB. 654 : Allowing certain sheriffs transfer from PERS to Deputy Sheriff Retirement System

: Allowing certain sheriffs transfer from PERS to Deputy Sheriff Retirement System Eng. Com. Sub. for SB. 657 : Allowing designation of tourism development districts

: Allowing designation of tourism development districts Eng. HB. 2922 : Relating to requirements to obtain a final order of discharge and dismissal for possession of opiates or opioids – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to requirements to obtain a final order of discharge and dismissal for possession of opiates or opioids – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB. 3039 : Relating to a court’s consideration of the expression of a preference by a child in certain child custody matters – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to a court’s consideration of the expression of a preference by a child in certain child custody matters – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB. 4030 : Increasing limit for application for original appointment as a firefighter to 40 years of age for honorably discharged veterans – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Increasing limit for application for original appointment as a firefighter to 40 years of age for honorably discharged veterans – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB. 4275: Authorizing Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety promulgate legislative rules relating to the Fire Commission – (Com. title amend. pending)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 163 : Relating to municipal or county taxation of hotel rooms booked through marketplace facilitator (original similar to HB 555)

: Relating to municipal or county taxation of hotel rooms booked through marketplace facilitator (original similar to HB 555) SB 180 : Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program

: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program SB 202 : Allowing one member of PSD board to be county commissioner

: Allowing one member of PSD board to be county commissioner Com. Sub. for SB 230 : Requiring State Board of Education provide routine education in suicide prevention (original similar to HB 4475, HB 4491, HB 4525, HB 4568)

: Requiring State Board of Education provide routine education in suicide prevention (original similar to HB 4475, HB 4491, HB 4525, HB 4568) Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 490 : Relating to criminal offenses against agricultural facilities

: Relating to criminal offenses against agricultural facilities SB 545 : Authorizing transfer of moneys from Insurance Commission Fund to Workers’ Compensation Old Fund

: Authorizing transfer of moneys from Insurance Commission Fund to Workers’ Compensation Old Fund Com. Sub. for SB 571 : Expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to various accounts (original similar to HB 4490)

: Expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to various accounts (original similar to HB 4490) Com. Sub. for SB 583 : Creating program to further development of renewable energy resources (original similar to HB 4562)

: Creating program to further development of renewable energy resources (original similar to HB 4562) SB 641 : Allowing WVCHIP flexibility in rate setting

: Allowing WVCHIP flexibility in rate setting SB 647 : Permitting physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses issue do-not-resuscitate orders

: Permitting physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses issue do-not-resuscitate orders Com. Sub. for SB 662 : Removing restrictions on fiduciary commissioners

: Removing restrictions on fiduciary commissioners SB 664 : Adding physician’s assistant to list of medical professionals capable of determining if individual lacks capacity

: Adding physician’s assistant to list of medical professionals capable of determining if individual lacks capacity Com. Sub. for SB 674 : Permitting DOH purchase hardware items and equipment from local seller

: Permitting DOH purchase hardware items and equipment from local seller Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2602 : Including possession of known stolen property in the offense of receiving or transferring stolen property – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Including possession of known stolen property in the offense of receiving or transferring stolen property – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2924 : Permitting the West Virginia Tourism Office to decide to contract with the Division of Highways to sell advertising space on the WV511 website

: Permitting the West Virginia Tourism Office to decide to contract with the Division of Highways to sell advertising space on the WV511 website Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4129 : Relating to adoption

: Relating to adoption Eng. HB 4141 : Requiring the Department of Administration to publish its comprehensive annual financial report by the end of December – (Com. amend. pending)

: Requiring the Department of Administration to publish its comprehensive annual financial report by the end of December – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 4179: Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact (original similar to SB 492)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 232 : Removing outdated prohibitions against electronic or mechanical ticket dispensers and readers

: Removing outdated prohibitions against electronic or mechanical ticket dispensers and readers Com. Sub. for SB 288 : Relating to family planning and child spacing

: Relating to family planning and child spacing Com. Sub. for SB 638: Creating new private club licenses and requirements

Scheduled Committee Meetings

9:30 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

SCR 8 : US Army 1st Lieutenant Harold H. Frazier Memorial Bridge

: US Army 1st Lieutenant Harold H. Frazier Memorial Bridge SCR 12 : US Army PFC Gary Alcott Birkhimer Memorial Bridge

: US Army PFC Gary Alcott Birkhimer Memorial Bridge Com. Sub. SB 6 : Increasing weight limits for vehicles on certain state highways

: Increasing weight limits for vehicles on certain state highways Com. Sub. SB 306 : Licensing of drivers utilizing bioptic telescopic devices

: Licensing of drivers utilizing bioptic telescopic devices SB 589 : Relating to critical needs in state water and sewer systems

: Relating to critical needs in state water and sewer systems SB 626 : Authorizing Office of Administrative Hearings hear appeals on suspension or revocation of graduated driver’s license

: Authorizing Office of Administrative Hearings hear appeals on suspension or revocation of graduated driver’s license SB 660 : Regulating electric bicycles

: Regulating electric bicycles SB 672 : Creating special registration plate recognizing Girl Scouts

: Creating special registration plate recognizing Girl Scouts SB 153: Allowing certain motorcycle operators to ride without helmets

10 a.m.: Military (208W)

SB 704 : Allowing disabled purple heart recipients park free at municipal metered parking spaces

: Allowing disabled purple heart recipients park free at municipal metered parking spaces HB 4412: Relating to education benefits to members of the West Virginia Army National Guard and West Virginia Air National Guard

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

Agenda TBA

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 716 : Requiring DHHR pay for tubal ligation without 30-day wait between consent and sterilization

: Requiring DHHR pay for tubal ligation without 30-day wait between consent and sterilization SB 719 : Imposing health care-related provider tax on certain health care organizations

: Imposing health care-related provider tax on certain health care organizations SB 229 : Requiring Public Health Commissioner create program for reimbursement of adult dental care and free and charitable clinics

: Requiring Public Health Commissioner create program for reimbursement of adult dental care and free and charitable clinics SB 648 : Providing dental coverage for adult Medicaid recipients

: Providing dental coverage for adult Medicaid recipients SB 111 : Relating generally to tobacco usage and e-cigarette restrictions

: Relating generally to tobacco usage and e-cigarette restrictions SB 746: Providing contracted managed care companies access to uniform maternal screening tool

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 489 : Moving provisions of licensing contractors to chapter 30 of code

: Moving provisions of licensing contractors to chapter 30 of code SB 579 : Authorizing establishment of enhanced emergency telephone systems

: Authorizing establishment of enhanced emergency telephone systems HB 4353 : Creating a rational nexus requirement between prior criminal conduct and initial licensure decision making

: Creating a rational nexus requirement between prior criminal conduct and initial licensure decision making SB 706: Clarifying duties of law-enforcement training and certification subcommittee

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

SB 702 : Designating specific grade levels in which nutrition and physical fitness programs are taught

: Designating specific grade levels in which nutrition and physical fitness programs are taught SB 703 : Increasing earning limit for employees who accept separation incentive

: Increasing earning limit for employees who accept separation incentive SB 712: Correcting name of Forensic Analysis Laboratory

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 278 : Providing various methods to deal with defendant who becomes incompetent during trial

: Providing various methods to deal with defendant who becomes incompetent during trial SB 279 : Requiring dental insurance plans honor assignment made in writing by person covered

: Requiring dental insurance plans honor assignment made in writing by person covered SB 513 : Protecting consumers against businesses using automatic renewals without consent

: Protecting consumers against businesses using automatic renewals without consent SB 692 : Clarifying persons indicted or charged jointly for felony offense can move to have separate trial

: Clarifying persons indicted or charged jointly for felony offense can move to have separate trial HB 2497 : Relating to the whistle-blower law

: Relating to the whistle-blower law HB 4166 : Prohibiting certain sex offenders from being in a supervisory position over children

: Prohibiting certain sex offenders from being in a supervisory position over children HB 4470 : Relating to persons 18 years of age or older in the custody of the Bureau of Juvenile Services

: Relating to persons 18 years of age or older in the custody of the Bureau of Juvenile Services HB 4476: Providing for the timely and efficient collection, submission, testing, retention, and disposition of forensic evidence in sexual assault cases

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 265 : Authorizing DEP to develop Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program

: Authorizing DEP to develop Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program Com. Sub. for SB 597 : Relating to judicial branch members’ salaries and pensions

: Relating to judicial branch members’ salaries and pensions HB 4438: Relating to the licensing of advance deposit wagering

Senate Bills to be Introduced Tuesday, February 11, 2020

· SB 747: Requiring Bureau for Public Health develop Diabetes Action Plan (Maroney, Takubo; Health and Human Resources)

· SB 748: Increasing awareness of palliative care services (Maroney, Takubo; Health and Human Resources)

· SB 749: Requiring Fatality and Mortality Review Team share data with CDC (Maroney, Stollings, Takubo; Health and Human Resources)

· SB 750: Establishing extended learning opportunities (Rucker; Education)

· SB 751: Removing certain requirements of municipality annexing property within urban growth boundary (Rucker; Government Organization)

· SR 37: Designating February 12, 2020, as WV Literacy Day (Jeffries)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Monday, February 10, 2020

1 p.m.: Natural Resources

Eng. HB 4381 : Relating to lifetime hunting, fishing and trapping licenses for adopted children

: Relating to lifetime hunting, fishing and trapping licenses for adopted children House bill reported to the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)

SB 599 : Clarifying when claimant may file cause of action without screening certificate of merit

: Clarifying when claimant may file cause of action without screening certificate of merit Bill reported to the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

SB 651 : Relating to definition of “mortgage loan originator”

: Relating to definition of “mortgage loan originator” Bill is laid over to next meeting

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 554 : Relating to termination, expiration, or cancellation of oil or natural gas leases

: Relating to termination, expiration, or cancellation of oil or natural gas leases Committee substitute reported to the full Senate with the recommendation that it do pass

SB 732 : Authorizing fee payment and expense reimbursement for attorneys who participate on court teams established by Supreme Court of Appeals

: Authorizing fee payment and expense reimbursement for attorneys who participate on court teams established by Supreme Court of Appeals Bill reported to the full Senate with the recommendation that it do pass; second reference to Finance

SB 733 : Recognizing political party status

: Recognizing political party status Bill reported to the full Senate with the recommendation that it do pass

SB 528 : Creating Uniform Worker Classification Act

: Creating Uniform Worker Classification Act Bill is laid over to a future committee meeting

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 285 : Eliminating WV Greyhound Breeding Development Fund

: Eliminating WV Greyhound Breeding Development Fund Committee substitute reported to the full Senate with the recommendation that it do pass

5 p.m.: Select Committee on Children and Families (208W)

SB 639 : Relating to duties of prosecuting attorney in child abuse and neglect matters

: Relating to duties of prosecuting attorney in child abuse and neglect matters Committee substitute reported, as amended, to the full Senate with the recommendation that it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here: http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

10:00 a.m. – State Parks Day, Delegate Atkinson

10:15 a.m. – Elkview Middle School, Delegate D. Jeffries

Special Calendar

THIRD READING – For Passage

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 364 – Authorizing Department of Transportation promulgate legislative rules

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4069 – West Virginia Student Religious Liberties Act (Amendment Pending)

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 35 – Limiting civil penalty for littering conviction to $2,000

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 449 – Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules

· H. B. 4178 – Requiring calls which are recorded be maintained for a period of five years

· H. B. 4455 – Permitting fees from the Central Abuse Registry to be used for costs relating to information technology support and infrastructure

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4478 – Creating a lifetime ban for commercial drivers involved in human trafficking

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4544 – Relating to possession of any controlled substance on the premises of or within 200 feet of a public library

· H. B. 4551 – Relating to subsidized adoption (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4576 – Establishing a procedure for correcting errors in deeds, deeds of trust and mortgages

· H. B. 4647 – Relating to limited video lottery permit holders

FIRST READING

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 16 – Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 560 – Permitting nursing home use trained individuals administer medication (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4088 – Disposition of funds from certain oil and natural gas wells due to unknown or unlocatable interest owners

· H. B. 4113 – Relating to motor fuel excise taxes (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4158 – Allowing a person to manufacture a stated amount of alcoholic liquor for personal consumption

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4398 – Relating to required courses of instruction

· H. B. 4437 – Relating to the West Virginia Pay Card program

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4615 – West Virginia Critical Infrastructure Protection Act

· H. B. 4655 – Permitting military personnel in areas where on-the-job emergency medicine is part of the training to be granted automatic EMS or EMT certification

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4706 – Relating to reports concerning funds due to unknown or unlocatable interest owners

· H. B. 4790 – Relating to Career Technical Education for middle school students

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Committee on Education

8:30 a.m. – Room 432 M

· H. B. 4165, West Virginia Remembers Program.

· H. B. 4729, Requiring higher education institutions to use previous versions or editions of instructional materials.

· H. B. 4720, Qualifying not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions for the Advanced Career Education Programs and the WV Invests Grant Program.

· H. B. 4112, Requiring county school boards to provide adequate mental health evaluations, and counseling services.

· H. B. 4492, West Virginia Children’s Vision Act.

· H. B. 4519, Establishing a summer youth intern pilot program within Department of Commerce.

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 410 M

(***Agenda to be posted.***)

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 460 M

· H. B. (BLANK), Originating Bill, Reducing the cost of the fee for a state license to carry a concealed weapon.

· H. B. 4666, Relating to competitive bids for intergovernmental relations and urban mass transportation

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security

2:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

· H.B. 4485, Reorganizing and Redesignating DMAPS as Department of Homeland Security.

· H.B. 4176, West Virginia Intelligence/Fusion Center Act.

· H.B. 2732, Defend the Guard Act.

· H.B. 4608, Relating to the duties of law-enforcement training and certification subcommittee.

· H.B. 4511, Relating to exemptions for the U.S. Dept. of Veteran Affairs medical foster homes.

· H.B. 4589, Conducting study for an appropriate memorial for West Virginians killed in the War on Terror

Pensions and Retirement

2:00 p.m. – Room 460 M

· H. B. 4363, Establishing the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police Officer Retirement System. (2nd reference to Finance)

· H. B. 4627, Increasing the monthly retirement annuity for certain retirants. (2nd reference to Finance)

Committee on Energy

4:00 p.m. – Room 410 M

· H. B. 4439, Clarifying the method for calculating the amount of severance tax attributable to the increase in coal production.

Health and Human Resources

4:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

· H. B. 4123, Clarifying that 911 telecommunication workers are included in the definition of those individuals who perform “emergency services” during a disaster.

· H. B. 4387, Donated Drug Repository Program.

· H. B. 4546, Relating to tuberculosis testing for school superintendents.

· H. B. 4581, Relating to West Virginia Clearance for Access: Registry and Employment Screening.

· H. B. 4605, Transferring state facilities to comprehensive regional mental health centers.

· H. B. 4620, Redefining definition of “recovery residence”.

· H. B. 4723, Permitting a certified behavioral analyst to be eligible for the student loan repayment program. (2nd reference to Finance)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 217, Requiring DHHR collaborate with Workforce Development Board and WV Division of Personnel for job placement.

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 544, Authorizing pharmacists and pharmacy interns administer vaccines.