Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Jan. 9

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

2nd Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: Mineral County Day, Upper House Rotunda; Adoptive, Foster and Kinship Day, Upper Senate Rotunda.

SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

Scheduled Committee Meetings

9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Presentation : Governor’s Budget Presentation Dave Hardy, Revenue Secretary, West Virginia Department of Revenue Michael Cook, Director, State Budget Office

10 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 94: Providing persons with physical disabilities ability to vote by electronic absentee ballot

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

Agenda TBA

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

Agenda TBA

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

Agenda TBA

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Presentation : State Revenue Presentation Dave Hardy, Revenue Secretary, West Virginia Department of Revenue Mark Muchow, Deputy Secretary of Revenue

Senate Bills to be Introduced Thursday, January 9, 2020

SB 151: Requiring Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation to assist inmates in obtaining certain documents (FN) (Sypolt; Judiciary then Finance)

SB 152: Creating Taxation with Representation Act (Sypolt; Judiciary)

SB 153: Allowing certain motorcycle operators to ride without helmet (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary)

SB 154: Allowing certain out-of-state residents ride motorcycle without helmet (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary)

SB 155: Relating to payment of attorney fees in subsidized adoptions or guardianships (Sypolt; Judiciary)

SB 156: Rights of domestic violence victims to know employment and residence location of assailant (FN) (Sypolt; Judiciary)

SB 157: Requiring licensed programs for domestic violence victims offer specific services (Sypolt; Judiciary)

SB 158: Requiring State Police visit homes of registered sex offenders at regular intervals (Sypolt; Judiciary)

SB 159: Allowing municipalities to contract projects up to $50,000 without bidding (Sypolt; Government Organization)

SB 160: Creating Voluntary WVU Rifle Team Check-Off Program on hunting and fishing licenses (Sypolt; Natural Resources then Finance)

SB 161: Relating to Division of Forestry members' salaries (FN) (Sypolt; Government Organization then Finance)

SB 162: Enhancing maintenance and repair of state's roads and highways (FN) (Blair; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

SB 163: Relating to municipal or county taxation of hotel rooms booked through marketplace facilitator (FN) (Blair; Government Organization then Finance)

SB 164: Relating to administrative closing of certain estates (Trump; Judiciary)

SB 165: Relating to effect on regular levy rate when appraisal results in tax increase (FN) (Blair; Finance)

SB 166: Requiring county boards of education to provide free feminine hygiene products in grades five through 12 to certain students (FN) (Blair; Education then Finance)

SB 167: Expanding Coyote Control Program through assessment on breeding cows (FN) (Blair; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance)

SB 168: Allowing certain deductions be made from individual personal income tax refunds (FN) (Blair; Military then Finance)

SB 169: Relating generally to stalking and harassment (FN) (Rucker; Judiciary)

SB 170: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (FN) (Blair; Finance)

SB 171: Exempting certain automobiles 25 years or older from personal property taxation (FN) (Blair; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

SB 172: Exempting certain veterans from carry concealed permit fees (FN) (Blair; Military then Finance)

SB 173: Creating WV Farm-to-School Grant Program (FN) (Blair; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance)

SB 174: Relating to federal funding for WVU and WVSU (FN) (Blair; Education then Finance)

SB 175: Requiring certain agencies maintain website which contains specific information (Blair; Government Organization then Finance)

SB 176: Limiting number of days legislators may receive compensation under certain circumstances (FN) (Blair; Government Organization then Finance)

SB 177: Extending driver's license expiration for active military members' spouses (FN) (Blair; Military then Transportation and Infrastructure)

SB 178: Providing 11-month window to allow PERS members to purchase credited service (FN) (Blair; Pensions then Finance)

SB 179: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain PERS and Teachers Retirement System members (FN) (Blair; Pensions then Finance)

SB 180: Relating to Second Chance Driver's License Program (Blair; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

SB 181: Relating to Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (Blair; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance)

SB 182: Creating WV Healthy Food Crop Block Grant Program (Blair; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance)

SB 183: Modifying requirement that racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund by certain date (FN) (Blair; Finance)

SB 184: Providing protection from civil liability for certain individuals rescuing animals locked in unattended vehicles (Weld; Judiciary)

SB 185: Exempting certain persons from hunting, trapping, and fishing fees (FN) (Weld; Natural Resources then Finance)

SB 186: Relating to certain pension benefits exempt from state taxation (FN) (Weld; Pensions then Finance)

SB 187: Relating generally to in-state tuition rates for certain persons (FN) (Weld; Education then Finance)

SB 188: Requiring participation in drug court program (Weld; Judiciary)

SB 189: Relating to partial filling of prescriptions (Weld; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

SB 190: Modifying requirement that racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund by certain date (FN) (Weld; Finance)

SB 191: Creating felony offense of aggravated cruelty to animals (Weld; Judiciary)

SB 192: Relating to WV Secondary School Activities Commission audits (FN) (Tarr; Education)

SB 193: Establishing deadlines for spending units to submit certain procurements (Tarr; Government Organization then Finance)

SB 194: Eliminating requirement that schools be closed on election days (Sypolt; Education then Judiciary)

SB 195: Updating powers of personal representatives of deceased person's estate (FN) (Sypolt; Judiciary)

SB 196: Staying civil actions resulting from domestic violence for 60 days from date of final order (Sypolt; Judiciary)

SB 197: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact (Sypolt; Interstate Cooperation then Judiciary)

SB 198: Creating Oil and Gas Abandoned Well Plugging Fund (FN) (Blair; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Finance)

SB 199: Creating Court Reporter Act of 2020 (Weld; Judiciary then Finance)

SB 200: Including certain types of cancers for which rebuttable presumption of injury exists for firefighters (FN) (Weld; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

SB 201: Relating generally to stalking and harassment (Weld; Judiciary)

SB 202: Allowing one member of PSD board to be county commissioner (Weld; Government Organization)

SB 203: Allowing certain deductions from personal income tax refunds (FN) (Weld; Military then Finance)

SB 204: Providing for nonpartisan elections of county prosecuting attorneys (Weld; Judiciary)

SB 205: Allowing issuance of limited letters of administration for certain estates (Weld; Judiciary)

SB 206: Adding language to be contained in appraisement showing nonprobate assets not to be sold (Weld; Judiciary)

SB 207: Creating Prosecuting Attorney's Detectives Act (FN) (Weld; Judiciary)

SB 208: Protecting consumers from unfair pricing practices during state of emergency (Tarr; Judiciary)

SB 209: Repealing annexation by minor boundary adjustment (FN) (Rucker; Government Organization)

SB 210: Prohibiting registered lobbyists from appointment to state legislative, executive, or judicial position for five years (Tarr; Government Organization then Judiciary)

SB 211: Relating to unlawful discriminatory practices covered by Human Rights Act and Fair Housing Act (Palumbo; Judiciary)

SB 212: Prohibiting civil rights violations based on gender identity or sexual orientation (FN) (Palumbo; Judiciary)

SB 213: Relating to administration of trusts (Trump; Judiciary)

SB 214: Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities (FN) (Trump; Government Organization then Finance)

SB 215: Creating Health Care Choice Act (Maynard; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary)

SB 216: Requiring towing services be rotated within a towing district (FN) (Maynard; Transportation and Infrastructure then Government Organization)

SB 217: Requiring DHHR collaborate with Workforce Development Board and WV Division of Personnel for job placement (Maynard; Workforce then Finance)

SB 218: Creating Occupational Licensing Consumer Choice Act (Maynard; Government Organization then Judiciary)

SB 219: Requiring DEP prepare guidelines for gas stations with small volume aboveground storage tanks (Maynard; Judiciary)

SB 220: Relating to exemptions from mandated immunizations (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

SB 221: Relating to disposition of vacated school buildings or other state-owned buildings (FN) (Maynard; Government Organization then Finance)

SB 222: Prohibiting renaming or removal of certain monuments (FN) (Maynard; Judiciary)

SB 223: Exempting senior citizens from personal income tax (FN) (Maynard; Finance)

SB 224: Requiring State Board of Education to develop instructional program on home maintenance for elderly or disabled (Maynard; Education)

SB 225: Authorizing municipalities to enact Adopt-A-Street programs (FN) (Maynard; Government Organization)

SB 226: Providing special obligation notes to finance construction of Interstate 73 and Interstate 74 through WV (FN) (Maynard; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

SB 227: Creating Local Government Labor and Consumer Marketing Regulatory Limitation Act (Maynard; Judiciary)

SB 228: Eliminating liability of owners of active or abandoned mine lands and active or inactive railway lines to persons who may enter upon premises (Maynard; Judiciary)

SB 229: Requiring Public Health Commissioner create program for reimbursement of adult dental care and free and charitable clinics (Weld; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

SB 230: Requiring State Board of Education provide instruction to personnel on student suicide prevention (Weld; Children and Families then Education)

SB 231: Creating Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (FN) (Rucker, Carmichael, Maynard, Sypolt and Tarr; Judiciary)

SB 232: Removing outdated prohibitions against electronic or mechanical ticket dispensers and readers (Weld; Judiciary)

SB 233: Establishing WV Division of Natural Resources Police Officer Retirement System (FN) (Weld; Pensions then Finance)

SB 234: Acknowledging transfer of Federal Protection Service to US Department of Homeland Security by enactment of Homeland Security Act of 2002 (Romano; Judiciary)

SB 235: Increasing criminal penalties for battery of police officer (Ihlenfeld; Judiciary)

SB 236: Relating to online privacy protection of children (Ihlenfeld; Children and Families then Judiciary)

SB 237: Exempting emergency vehicles and private ambulances from paying tolls or other charges (FN) (Baldwin; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

SB 238: Making state's whistleblower law applicable to private employment sector (Lindsay; Workforce then Judiciary)

SB 239: Requiring general contractors to have and maintain general liability insurance (Ihlenfeld; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary)

SB 240: Relating to food service establishments securing covers for grease traps (Jeffries; Judiciary)

SB 241: Requiring State Board of Education develop method for student transportation costs as stand-alone consideration (FN) (Baldwin; Education)

SB 242: Relating to work requirements for SNAP benefits (Palumbo; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

SB 243: Exempting firearm safe storage products from consumers sales tax (FN) (Baldwin; Finance)

SB 244: Modifying Industrial Hemp Development Act (Baldwin; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary)

: Modifying Industrial Hemp Development Act (Baldwin; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary) SB 245: Relating to placement of traffic control devices before and after street and highway construction and maintenance (Baldwin; Transportation and Infrastructure)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

*** No bills on calendar yet. ***

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 464M

· Department of Revenue FY2021 Revenue Presentation

5:00 p.m. – Room 464M

· Governor’s FY2021 Budget Presentation

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. & 5:00 p.m. – Room 418M

(**Committee will recess prior to 11 a.m. floor session & reconvene at 5 p.m. to finish agenda.**)

· H. B. 2008, Relating to nonpartisan election of justices of the Supreme Court of Appeals,

· H. B. 4006, Civil Liability for Employers Hiring Ex-Offenders Act,

· H. B. 3039, Relating to a court’s consideration of the expression of a preference by a child in certain child custody matters,

· H. B. 4005, West Virginia Intellectual Property and Trade Secrets Act,

· H. B. 4004, Creating the West Virginia Sentencing Commission,

· H. B. 4045, Relating to provisions of the “Habitual Offender” statute,

· H. B. 4002, Creating a felony crime relating to drug delivery resulting in death,

· H. B. 2185, Relating to the removal of animals left unattended in motor vehicles,

· H. B. 2602, Including possession of known stolen property in the offense of receiving or transferring stolen property.

Committee on Education

9:00 a.m. – Room 434M

· H. B. 4022, Clarifying the qualifications of the Chancellor of the Higher Education Policy Commission

Committee on Rules

10:30 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse

1:00 p.m. – Room 215E

· Organizational Motions (reminder)

· Originating Bill – Require the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification to inspect office-based medication-assisted treatment programs

· Originating Bill – Parents in medication-assisted treatment programs fulfilling treatment obligations

· Originating Bill – Update Naloxone Law

· Presentation: Bob Hansen, Director, Drug Control Policy – Update on Office of Drug Control Policy

· Presentation: Brian Gallagher, Chairman, Governor’s Advisory Council on Substance Use Disorder – Update on Governor’s Advisory Council on Substance Use Disorder