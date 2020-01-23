Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Jan. 23

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

16th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: All Kinds Welcome Here, Upper Senate Rotunda; County Commissioners Association, Upper House Rotunda (2-3 Tables); WV Crime Victims Compensation Fund, Upper House Rotunda (1 Table); Health Smart, Upper House Rotunda; WV Chamber Legislative Reception, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Culture Center; Legislative Reception, Embassy Room 221, 6-8 p.m.

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 3 : US Army MSG Richard A. “Dick” Smoot Memorial Bridge

: US Army MSG Richard A. “Dick” Smoot Memorial Bridge SCR 8 : US Army 1st Lieutenant Harold H. Frazier Memorial Bridge

: US Army 1st Lieutenant Harold H. Frazier Memorial Bridge SR 12: Designating January 23, 2020, as Human Resources Day

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 192 : Relating to WV Secondary School Activities Commission audits

: Relating to WV Secondary School Activities Commission audits Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 297: Requiring Board of Education create home economics course

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 144 : Creating misdemeanor penalty for making materially false statement in course of misdemeanor investigation

: Creating misdemeanor penalty for making materially false statement in course of misdemeanor investigation Com. Sub. for SB 311 : Relating to court-ordered community service

: Relating to court-ordered community service SB 321: Relating to collection of tax and priority of distribution of estate or property in receivership

FIRST READING

SB 8 : Exempting certain armed forces veterans from payment of fees for license to carry deadly weapon

: Exempting certain armed forces veterans from payment of fees for license to carry deadly weapon SB 114 : Providing continued eligibility for developmental disability services to dependents of military members

: Providing continued eligibility for developmental disability services to dependents of military members SB 289 : Creating Green Alert Plan

: Creating Green Alert Plan Com. Sub. for SB 303 : Enacting Students’ Right to Know Act

: Enacting Students’ Right to Know Act Com. Sub. for SB 357 : Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules

: Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules Com. Sub. for SB 364 : Authorizing Department of Transportation promulgate legislative rules

: Authorizing Department of Transportation promulgate legislative rules SB 468 : Relating to eligibility for license or permit application

: Relating to eligibility for license or permit application Com. Sub. for SB 470 : Relating to use of crossbow to hunt

: Relating to use of crossbow to hunt Com. Sub. for SB 487 : Providing exception that all DNR payments be deposited within 24 hours

: Providing exception that all DNR payments be deposited within 24 hours Com. Sub. for SB 500 : Relating to Class Y special crossbow hunting permit

: Relating to Class Y special crossbow hunting permit Com. Sub. for SB 501 : Adding protection, operation of North Bend Rail Trail, Greenbrier River Trail, and Elk River Trail to Parks and Recreation Section of DNR

: Adding protection, operation of North Bend Rail Trail, Greenbrier River Trail, and Elk River Trail to Parks and Recreation Section of DNR SB 509: Relating to custodial allocation actions independent of divorce

Scheduled Committee Meetings

10 a.m.: Select Committee on Children and Families (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 230 : Requiring State Board of Education provide instruction to personnel on student suicide prevention

: Requiring State Board of Education provide instruction to personnel on student suicide prevention Com. Sub. SB 236: Relating to online privacy protection of children

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

Originating Bill: Requiring notice to downstream water systems of a pollutant discharge

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 269 : Establishing advisory council on rare diseases

: Establishing advisory council on rare diseases SB 291 : Requiring PEIA and health insurance providers provide mental health parity

: Requiring PEIA and health insurance providers provide mental health parity HB 4103 : Relating to office of drug control policy

: Relating to office of drug control policy HB 4007 : Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

: Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act SB 560: Permitting nursing home use trained individuals administer medication

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

HB 2696 : Creating an additional index system for state-owned lands

: Creating an additional index system for state-owned lands HB 4020 : Removing authority of municipalities to require occupational licensure if licensure for the occupation is required by the state

: Removing authority of municipalities to require occupational licensure if licensure for the occupation is required by the state HB 4130 : Relating to competitive bidding for government construction contracts arising out of declared states of emergency

: Relating to competitive bidding for government construction contracts arising out of declared states of emergency SB 209 : Repealing annexation by minor boundary adjustment

: Repealing annexation by minor boundary adjustment SB 175: Requiring certain agencies maintain website which contains specific information

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

SB 241: Requiring State Board of Education develop method for student transportation costs as stand-alone consideration

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 136 : Prohibiting certain misleading lawsuit advertising practices

: Prohibiting certain misleading lawsuit advertising practices SB 261 : Creating criminal penalties for introducing ransomware into computer with intent to extort

: Creating criminal penalties for introducing ransomware into computer with intent to extort Originating Bill: Relating to correcting an incorrect code citation

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Presentation : West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

: West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Budget Presentation: West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Affairs

Senate Bills to be Introduced Thursday, January 23, 2020

SB 598 : Creating WV Mutual to Mutual Insurance Holding Company Act (Azinger)

: Creating WV Mutual to Mutual Insurance Holding Company Act (Azinger) SB 599 : Clarifying when claimant may file cause of action without screening certificate of merit (Azinger)

: Clarifying when claimant may file cause of action without screening certificate of merit (Azinger) SB 600 : Creating special revenue account designated Military Authority Fund (Weld)

: Creating special revenue account designated Military Authority Fund (Weld) SB 601 : Adding reporting requirements to financial disclosures (Prezioso, Baldwin, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Palumbo, Romano, Stollings, Woelfel)

: Adding reporting requirements to financial disclosures (Prezioso, Baldwin, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Palumbo, Romano, Stollings, Woelfel) SB 602 : Relating to judicial branch members’ salaries and pensions (Trump)

: Relating to judicial branch members’ salaries and pensions (Trump) SB 603 : Relating to prohibition on short-term duration health insurance (Prezioso, Baldwin, Beach, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings)

: Relating to prohibition on short-term duration health insurance (Prezioso, Baldwin, Beach, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings) SB 604 : Creating cabinet position of State Surgeon General (Prezioso)

: Creating cabinet position of State Surgeon General (Prezioso) SB 605 : Redefining definition of ‘life-prolonging intervention’ (Tarr, Azinger, Boley, Clements, Cline, Hamilton, Maynard, Roberts, Smith, Swope, Sypolt)

: Redefining definition of ‘life-prolonging intervention’ (Tarr, Azinger, Boley, Clements, Cline, Hamilton, Maynard, Roberts, Smith, Swope, Sypolt) SB 606 : Relating to relative placement for foster care and guardianship (Trump)

: Relating to relative placement for foster care and guardianship (Trump) SCR 9 : US Army SSG Nick P. Markos Memorial Bridge (Weld)

: US Army SSG Nick P. Markos Memorial Bridge (Weld) SR 13 : Designating January 24, 2020, as Women’s and Girls’ Day (Palumbo)

: Designating January 24, 2020, as Women’s and Girls’ Day (Palumbo) SR 14 : Designating January 24, 2020, as Corrections Day (Clements, Azinger, Beach, Boley, Cline, Facemire, Hamilton, Hardesty, Ihlenfeld, Mann, Maroney, Maynard, Palumbo, Pitsenbarger, Prezioso, Roberts, Smith, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Tarr, Weld, Woelfel)

: Designating January 24, 2020, as Corrections Day (Clements, Azinger, Beach, Boley, Cline, Facemire, Hamilton, Hardesty, Ihlenfeld, Mann, Maroney, Maynard, Palumbo, Pitsenbarger, Prezioso, Roberts, Smith, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Tarr, Weld, Woelfel) SR 15: Recognizing contributions of American Civil Liberties Union on its centennial anniversary (Lindsay)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Special Calendar

House to convene at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4058 – Relating to pharmacy benefit managers

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4275 – Authorizing Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety promulgate legislative rules relating to the Fire Commission

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 94 – Providing persons with physical disabilities ability to vote by electronic absentee ballot

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4002 – Creating a felony crime relating to drug delivery resulting in death

· H. B. 4393 – Relating to making suffocation and asphyxiation crimes

FIRST READING

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4011 – Reorganizing various boards and authorities for the licensing and oversight of trades, occupations, and professions

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4129 – Relating to adoption

· H. B. 4146 – Relating to credit for reinsurance

· H. B. 4149 – Relating to insurance

· H. B. 4166 – Prohibiting certain sex offenders from being in a supervisory position over children

· H. B. 4411 – Relating to the West Virginia Residential Mortgage Lender, Broker and Servicer Act

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Committee on Finance

8:00 a.m. – Room 462 M

Budget Hearing for the Department of Veterans Assistance

Budget Hearing for the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

5:00 p.m. – Room 462 M

Budget Hearing for the Department of Commerce

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 418 M

H. B. 4438, Relating to the licensing of advance deposit wagering.

H. B. 2164, Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right.

H. B. 2526, Creating an offense for public intoxication due to drug use.

Committee on Education

9:30 a.m. – Room 434 M

· H. B. 2464, Requiring free feminine hygiene products in grades 6 through 12.

· H. B. 2425, Defining a work day for school service personnel and removing a provision relating to employment of licensed practical nurses.

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse

1:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

(***Agenda to be posted.***)

Political Subdivisions

1:00 p.m. – Room 418 M

· House Bill 2321, Allowing workers’ compensation benefits for first responders diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder

· House Bill 4137, Allowing counties to store and maintain voter registration records in a digital format

· House Bill 4177, Allowing sheriffs to keep electronic copies of receipts for the payment of taxes

· House Bill 4394, Making permanent the right of first refusal land reuse agencies and municipal land banks have on tax-delinquent properties

· House Bill 4355, Allowing municipalities and counties to post their annual financial statements on the Internet

Health and Human Resources

3:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

· HB 4226 – Department of Health and Human Resources, primary care seed money grants (2nd reference to Judiciary)

· HB 4227 – Department of Health and Human Resources, pilot program for drug screening of applicants for cash assistance (2nd reference to Judiciary)

· HB 4230 – Insurance Commission, pharmacy auditing entities and pharmacy benefit managers (2nd reference to Judiciary)

· HB 4279 – Department of Health and Human Resources, public water systems (2nd reference to Judiciary)

· HB 4280 – Department of Health and Human Resources, fees for permits (2nd reference to Judiciary)

· HB 4281 – Department of Health and Human Resources, vital statistics (2nd reference to Judiciary)

· HB 4282 – Department of Health and Human Resources, emergency medical services (2nd reference to Judiciary)

· HB 4283 – Department of Health and Human Resources, primary care center uncompensated care grants (2nd reference to Judiciary)

· HB 4284 – Department of Health and Human Resources, medical cannabis program–general provisions (2nd reference to Judiciary)

· HB 4285 – Department of Health and Human Resources, medical cannabis program–growers/processors (2nd reference to Judiciary)

· HB 4286 – Department of Health and Human Resources, medical cannabis program-laboratories (2nd reference to Judiciary)

· HB 4287 – Department of Health and Human Resources, medical cannabis program-dispensaries (2nd reference to Judiciary)

· HB 4288 – Department of Health and Human Resources, medical cannabis program-safe harbor letter (2nd reference to Judiciary)

· HB 4289 – Department of Health and Human Resources, collection and exchange of data related to overdoses (2nd reference to Judiciary)

· HB 4290 – Department of Health and Human Resources, minimum licensing requirements for residential child care and treatment facilities (2nd reference to Judiciary)

· HB 4291 – Department of Health and Human Resources, qualifications for a provisional license to practice as a social worker (2nd reference to Judiciary)

· HB 4292 – Health Care Authority, critical access hospitals (2nd reference to Judiciary