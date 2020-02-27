Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Feb. 27
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
51th Day of the Legislative Session
From the Activity Calendar: Arts Day, Upper House and Senate Rotundas
The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 50: Requesting DEP and Commerce Dept. research constructing lake where headwaters of Guyandotte and Coal rivers meet
- SCR 51: Requesting study amending WV Constitution to authorize Legislature to exempt or reduce tangible personal property from taxation
- SCR 52: Haynie Family Veterans Memorial Bridge
- SR 53: Recognizing Jennifer Schwertfeger as 2020 WV Teacher of Year
- SR 54: Recognizing Cabell Midland High School Marching Band
- SR 55: Recognizing Red Hots and Heatwave Show Choirs
THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2338: Allowing the owner of an antique military vehicle to display alternate registration insignia
- Eng. HB 4411: Relating to the West Virginia Residential Mortgage Lender, Broker and Servicer Act
- Eng. HB 4477: West Virginia Mutual to Mutual Insurance Holding Company Act – (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 598)
- Eng. HB 4661: Relating to the powers of the Public Service Commission and the regulation of natural gas utilities
SECOND READING
- SB 843: Supplemental appropriation of funds from Treasury to DHHR Energy Assistance Fund (original similar to HB 4972)
- SB 844: Supplemental appropriation from Treasury to DHHR Birth-to-Three Fund (original similar to HB 4974)
- Com. Sub. for SB 845: Supplemental appropriation from Treasury to DHHR, Division of Human Services (original similar to HB 4973)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4217: Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending).
- Eng. HB 4600: Relating to the definition of the term member regarding distributing premium tax proceeds
FIRST READING
- Eng. HB 4146: Relating to credit for reinsurance – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4437: Relating to the West Virginia Pay Card program
- Eng. HB 4466: Certificates of Insurance Act – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4513: Increasing the replacement costs required of a person causing injury or death of game or protected species
- Eng. HB 4582: Declaring certain claims against agencies of the state to be moral obligations of the state
- HB 4544: Relating to possession of any controlled substance on the premises of or within 200 feet of a public library
- HB 4510: Prohibiting bodily intrusion by an inmate upon any person at any correctional facility
- HB 4529: Relating to the collection of assessments and the priority of liens on property within a resort area
- HB 4039: Providing limitations on nuisance actions against fire department and emergency medical services
- HB 4478: Creating a lifetime ban for commercial drivers involved in human trafficking
- HB 4576: Establishing a procedure for correcting errors in deeds, deeds of trust and mortgages
- SCR 23: Requesting study of State Police’s increased duties and responsibilities
9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)
- Com. Sub. for HB 2149: Relating to the Farm-To-Food Bank Tax Credit
- HB 4760: Modifying video lottery retailer licensing eligibility requirements
1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
- Agenda TBA
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- HB 4009: Relating to the process for involuntary hospitalization
- HB 4061: Health Benefit Plan Network Access and Adequacy Act
- HB 4422: The Patient Brokering Act
- HB 4161: Making it illegal to scleral tattoo a person
- Com. Sub. for HB 4198: Permitting a person to obtain a 12-month supply of contraceptive drugs
- HB 4434: WV health care workforce sustainability study
- Com. Sub. for HB 4581: Relating to WV Clearance for Access: Registry and Employment Screening
- Com. Sub. for HB 4620: Redefining definition of “recovery residence”
- HB 4102: Relating to opioid antagonists
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- HB 2967: Permitting a county to retain the excise taxes for the privilege of transferring title of real estate
- HB 4137: Allowing counties to store and maintain voter registration records in a digital format
- HB 4178: Requiring calls which are recorded be maintained for a period of five years
- HB 4352: Removing the use of post-criminal conduct in professional and occupational initial licensure or certification in decision making
- HB 4380: Updating the regulatory board review schedule
- HB 4453: Expanding the eligibility requirements for private investigator and security guard licensure
- HB 4417: Relating to permitting professional boards
- HB 4666: Relating to competitive bids for intergovernmental relations and urban mass transportation
- HB 4714: Increasing the monetary threshold for requiring nonprofit organizations to register as a charitable organization
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- HB 4022: Clarifying the qualifications of the Chancellor of the Higher Education Policy Commission
- HB 4077: Increasing the amount of the bond required to be posted by proprietary schools
- HB 4365: Granting of college credit hours for learning English as a second language
- HB 4412: Relating to education benefits to members of the West Virginia Army National Guard and West Virginia Air National Guard
- HB 4480: Relating to legislative rules for the Higher Education Policy Commission
- HB 4729: Requiring higher education institutions to use previous versions or editions of instructional materials
- HB 4398: Relating to required courses of instruction
- HB 4790: Relating to Career Technical Education for middle school students
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- HB 4252: Authorizing miscellaneous agencies and boards to promulgate legislative rules
- HB 4559: Modifying the limitations on civil actions against the perpetrator of sexual assault or sexual abuse upon a minor
- HB 4388: Limiting the Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner’s authority to restrict advertising
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Com. Sub. for HB 4438: Relating to the licensing of advance deposit wagering
- HB 4647: Relating to limited video lottery permit holders
- HB 4955: Relating to reducing the cost of fees for state licenses to carry concealed deadly weapons and provisional state licenses to carry concealed deadly weapons
Senate Resolutions to be Introduced Thursday, February 27, 2020
· SCR 53: Requesting study providing free feminine hygiene products to female students in grades six through 12 (Beach, Woelfel)
· SCR 54: Requesting study on WV academic standards in English and math (Rucker)
· SR 57: Designating February 28, 2020, as Honeybee and Beekeeper’s Day at Capitol (Unger)
· SR 58: Congratulating Herbert Hoover High School softball team for winning 2019 Class AA State Championship (Jeffries, Lindsay)
Public Hearing:
Committee on the Judiciary
8:30 a.m. – House Chamber
Com. Sub. for S. B. 275, Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals.
Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:
- 10:00 a.m. – Cabell Midland High School Band, Delegate Worrell
SPECIAL CALENDAR
House will convene at 11 a.m.
THIRD READING – For Passage
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 586 – Reorganizing and re-designating Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety as Department of Homeland Security
· S. B. 727 – Relating to disbursement of funds for highway road repair
· S. B. 734 – Clarifying powers and duties of DOH in acquiring property for state road purposes
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
· S. B. 202 – Allowing one member of PSD board to be county commissioner
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 225 – Empowering municipalities to enact Adopt-A-Street programs
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 240 – Requiring hotels and restaurants secure manhole covers of certain grease traps (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 241 – Requiring State Board of Education develop method for student transportation costs as stand-alone consideration (Education Committee Title Amendment Pending)
· S. B. 281 – Removing residency requirement for persons applying for reappointment to municipal police dept
· S. B. 307 – Correcting code citation relating to certain tax liens
· S. B. 509 – Relating to custodial allocation actions independent of divorce
· S. B. 523 – Extending deadline for municipalities to offer Social Security coverage to certain municipal retirement system members (Pensions and Retirement Committee Amendment Pending)
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 529 – Establishing limitations on claims and benefits against state (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
· S. B. 552 – Requiring contracts of $25,000 or more be competitively bid (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 576 – Relating to management of public records
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 583 – Creating program to further development of renewable energy resources (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
· S. B. 652 – Authorizing School Building Authority promulgate legislative rules
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 686 – Exempting contract and common carrier laws for certain vehicles
· S. B. 703 – Increasing earning limit for employees who accept separation incentive
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 706 – Clarifying duties of law-enforcement training and certification subcommittee
· S. B. 712 – Correcting name of Forensic Analysis Laboratory
· S. B. 781 – Relating to reports regarding collaborative agreements between community and technical colleges and federally registered apprenticeship programs
· S. B. 816 – Updating North American Industry Classification System code references
FIRST READING
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 201 – Relating generally to criminal offenses of stalking and harassment
· S. B. 610 – Removing resident manager requirement for Alcohol Beverage Control Administration
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 625 – Creating one-day annual license to permit charitable auction of sealed rare, antique, or vintage liquor bottles
· S. B. 789 – Repealing obsolete sections of WV Code relating to Legislature
Committee Meetings Scheduled:
Committee on Health and Human Resources
8:30 a.m. – Room 215 E
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 288, Relating to family planning and child spacing.
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 575, Designating local fire department as safe-surrender site to accept physical custody of certain children from lawful custodian.
· S. B. 641, Allowing WVCHIP flexibility in rate setting.
· S. B. 647, Permitting physician’s assistants and advanced practice registered nurses issue do-not-resuscitate orders.
· S. B. 664, Adding physician’s assistant to list of medical professionals capable of determining if individual lacks capacity.
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 689, Enacting Requiring Accountable Pharmaceutical Transparency, Oversight, and Reporting Act.
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 746, Providing contracted managed care companies access to uniform maternal screening tool.
· S. B. 747, Requiring Bureau for Public Health develop Diabetes Action Plan.
· S. B. 748, Increasing awareness of palliative care services.
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 749, Requiring Fatality and Mortality Review Team share data with CDC.
· S. B. 767, Relating to licensure of hospitals.
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 770, Revising requirements for post-doctoral training.
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 787, Providing benefits to pharmacists for rendered care.
· Consideration of Study Resolutions
Committee on Energy
9:00 a.m. – Room 410 M
· H. C. R. 12, Feasibility study of extracting rare earth elements from coal ash
Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber