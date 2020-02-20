Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Feb. 20

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

44th Day of the Legislative Session

From the Activity Calendar:

THIRD READING – For Passage

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 209 – Relating to annexation by minor boundary adjustment

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 339 – Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Title Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2663 – Exempting buildings or structures utilized exclusively for agricultural purposes from the provisions of the State Building Code

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4015 – Relating to Broadband Enhancement and Expansion

· H. B. 4039 – Providing limitations on nuisance actions against fire department and emergency medical services

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4422 – The Patient Brokering Act

· H. B. 4514 – Permitting the use of leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear

· H. B. 4529 – Relating to the collection of assessments and the priority of liens on property within a resort area

· H. B. 4589 – Conducting study for an appropriate memorial for West Virginians killed in the War on Terror

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4593 – Authorizing the assignment of poll workers to serve more than one precinct under certain circumstances

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4594 – Allowing poll workers to be appointed to work in precincts outside their county

· H. B. 4697 – Removing the restriction that a mini-distillery use raw agricultural products originating on the same premises

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4747 – Extending electronic submission of various applications and forms for nonprofit and charitable organizations, professionals and licensees

· H. B. 4749 – Providing more efficient application processes for private investigators, security guards, and firms

· H. B. 4777 – Relating to the right of disposition of remains

· H. B. 4864 – Relating to performance reviews of state agencies and regulatory boards

· H. B. 4865 – Requiring certain boards that seek to increase a fee or seek to impose a new fee to also submit cost saving measures

· H. B. 4956 – Relating generally to the partition of real property

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

· S. B. 573 – Supplementing, amending, and increasing appropriations of public moneys for claims against state

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 623 – Allowing noncitizen of US be eligible for teaching certificate

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2321 – Allowing workers’ compensation benefits for first responders diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 3098 – Allowing the same business owner to brew and sell beer to also distill and sell liquor

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4363 – Establishing the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police Officer Retirement System

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4408 – Requiring the State Board of Education to develop and implement an online database for the employment of school principals

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4452 – Modifying the notice requirements for the redemption of delinquent properties

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4474 – Relating to peer-to-peer car sharing programs

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4522 – Allowing division to accept documents compliant with Real ID Act for proof of identity

· H. B. 4523 – Removing the limitation of number of apprentice hunting and trapping licenses a person may purchase

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4557 – Relating to centers and institutions that provide the care and treatment of mentally ill or intellectually disabled individuals

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4634 – Southern West Virginia Lake Development Study Commission Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4645 – Establishing the Office of Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs under the Joint Committee on Government and Finance

· H. B. 4737 – Clarifying student eligibility for state-sponsored financial aid

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4820 – Relating to inventory of firearms owned by state agencies

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4852 – Relating to the penalties for the manufacture, delivery, possession, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine

FIRST READING

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 657 – Allowing designation of tourism development districts (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 3127 – Relating to the Secondary School Activities Commission and participation by home schooled students

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4009 – Relating to the process for involuntary hospitalization

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4252 – Board of Accountancy, board rules and rules of professional conduct

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4530 – Authorizing daily passenger rental car companies to charge reasonable administrative fees

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4613 – Allowing the Division of Highways use money in the Gas Field Highway Repair and Horizontal Drilling Waste Study Fund

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4626 – West Virginia Development Achievements Transparency Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4651 – Clarifying the powers and duties of the Division of Highways in acquiring property for state road purposes

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4668 – Creating the misdemeanor crime of trespass for entering a structure that has been condemned

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4748 – Relating to the increase of fees that private nongovernment notary publics may charge for notarial acts

Public Hearing:

Committee on the Judiciary

8:30 a.m. – House Chamber

H. B. 4176, West Virginia Intelligence/Fusion Center Act

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Committee on Energy

9:00 a.m. – Room 410 M

S. B. 554, Relating to termination, expiration, or cancellation of oil or natural gas leases

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

(***Additional committee meetings will be announced at the conclusion of the 11 a.m. floor session.***)

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

10:00 a.m. – Clay County High School Citation, Speaker Hanshaw

10:15 a.m. – Sherman High School Softball Citation, Delegate Miller

From the Activity Calendar: History Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas.

STATE SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Com. Sub. for SCR 19 : USMC LCpl Fred Michael Kerns Memorial Bridge

: USMC LCpl Fred Michael Kerns Memorial Bridge SCR 27 : Requesting study on ways to make State Capitol building more handicap accessible

: Requesting study on ways to make State Capitol building more handicap accessible SR 47: Recognizing Clay County High School “We the People” team for winning sixth consecutive WV state championship

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 291 : Requiring PEIA and health insurance providers provide mental health parity

: Requiring PEIA and health insurance providers provide mental health parity Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 502 : Relating to methamphetamine criminal penalty

: Relating to methamphetamine criminal penalty Eng. SB 562 : Expunging certain criminal convictions

: Expunging certain criminal convictions Eng. SB 610 : Removing resident manager requirement for Alcohol Beverage Control Administration

: Removing resident manager requirement for Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 692: Clarifying persons indicted or charged jointly for felony offense can move to have separate trial

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 130 : Relating to procedure for driver’s license suspension and revocation for DUI

: Relating to procedure for driver’s license suspension and revocation for DUI Com. Sub. for SB 253 : Providing for fair pay and maximized employment of disabled persons

: Providing for fair pay and maximized employment of disabled persons SB 651 : Relating to definition of “mortgage loan originator” (original similar to HB 3060)

: Relating to definition of “mortgage loan originator” (original similar to HB 3060) Com. Sub. for SB 660 : Regulating electric bicycles

: Regulating electric bicycles Eng. HB 4149 : Relating to insurance – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to insurance – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4359 : Increasing the filing fees for insurers – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Increasing the filing fees for insurers – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4411 : Relating to the West Virginia Residential Mortgage Lender, Broker and Servicer Act

: Relating to the West Virginia Residential Mortgage Lender, Broker and Servicer Act Eng. HB 4515: Relating to wildlife resources, eligibility for license or permit application

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 284 : Creating WV Health Care Continuity Act

: Creating WV Health Care Continuity Act Com. Sub. for SB 484 : Requiring free feminine hygiene products be provided to female prisoners

: Requiring free feminine hygiene products be provided to female prisoners Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 491 : Relating to Seed Certification Program

: Relating to Seed Certification Program Com. Sub. for SB 528 : Creating Uniform Worker Classification Act

: Creating Uniform Worker Classification Act Com. Sub. for SB 578 : Recalculating tax on generating, producing, or selling electricity from solar energy facilities

: Recalculating tax on generating, producing, or selling electricity from solar energy facilities Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 579 : Changing and adding fees to wireless enhanced 911 fee

: Changing and adding fees to wireless enhanced 911 fee Com. Sub. for SB 586 : Reorganizing and re-designating Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety as Department of Homeland Security (original similar to HB 4485)

: Reorganizing and re-designating Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety as Department of Homeland Security (original similar to HB 4485) Com. Sub. for SB 649 : Permitting county emergency phone system directors negotiate contracts for mobile phones

: Permitting county emergency phone system directors negotiate contracts for mobile phones Com. Sub. for SB 672 : Creating special registration plate recognizing Girl Scouts

: Creating special registration plate recognizing Girl Scouts Com. Sub. for SB 689 : Enacting Requiring Accountable Pharmaceutical Transparency, Oversight, and Reporting Act

: Enacting Requiring Accountable Pharmaceutical Transparency, Oversight, and Reporting Act SB 691 : Limiting programs adopted by State Board of Education

: Limiting programs adopted by State Board of Education Com. Sub. for SB 705 : Allowing military veterans with certain experience qualify for examination as electrician or plumber

: Allowing military veterans with certain experience qualify for examination as electrician or plumber Com. Sub. for SB 707 : Relating to nursing career pathways

: Relating to nursing career pathways Com. Sub. for SB 722 : Relating to special license plates for public and private nonprofit transit providers

: Relating to special license plates for public and private nonprofit transit providers SB 723 : Requiring Department of Education develop plan based on analyzed data on school discipline

: Requiring Department of Education develop plan based on analyzed data on school discipline SB 727 : Relating to disbursement of funds for highway road repair

: Relating to disbursement of funds for highway road repair Com. Sub. for SB 728 : Exempting all property used for agricultural purposes from county property maintenance codes or ordinances

: Exempting all property used for agricultural purposes from county property maintenance codes or ordinances SB 734 : Clarifying powers and duties of DOH in acquiring property for state road purposes

: Clarifying powers and duties of DOH in acquiring property for state road purposes Com. Sub. for SB 751 : Removing certain requirements of municipality annexing property within urban growth boundary

: Removing certain requirements of municipality annexing property within urban growth boundary SB 755 : Relating to High-Wage Growth Business Tax Credit Act

: Relating to High-Wage Growth Business Tax Credit Act Com. Sub. for SB 760 : Allowing state college or university apply to HEPC for designation as administratively or financially exempt school

: Allowing state college or university apply to HEPC for designation as administratively or financially exempt school Com. Sub. for SB 770 : Revising requirements for post-doctoral training

: Revising requirements for post-doctoral training SB 781 : Relating to reports regarding collaborative agreements between community and technical colleges and federally registered apprenticeship programs

: Relating to reports regarding collaborative agreements between community and technical colleges and federally registered apprenticeship programs SB 782 : Relating to fees assessed by Health Care Authority on certain hospitals

: Relating to fees assessed by Health Care Authority on certain hospitals Com. Sub. for SB 787 : Providing benefits to pharmacists for rendered care

: Providing benefits to pharmacists for rendered care SB 789 : Repealing obsolete sections of WV Code relating to Legislature

: Repealing obsolete sections of WV Code relating to Legislature SB 803 : Supplemental appropriation of money out of General Revenue Fund to DHHR

: Supplemental appropriation of money out of General Revenue Fund to DHHR SB 804 : Supplemental appropriation of moneys from Treasury to PSC, Consumer Advocate Fund

: Supplemental appropriation of moneys from Treasury to PSC, Consumer Advocate Fund SB 806 : Supplemental appropriation out of federal funds in Treasury to DOT

: Supplemental appropriation out of federal funds in Treasury to DOT SB 837 : Providing exemptions from ad valorem taxes for certain types of personal property

: Providing exemptions from ad valorem taxes for certain types of personal property SB 838 : Directing state police establish referral program for substance abuse treatment

: Directing state police establish referral program for substance abuse treatment Com. Sub. for SJR 9 : Amendment Authorizing Legislature to Eliminate or Lower Ad Valorem Tax on Motor Vehicles and Any Other Tangible Personal Property

: Amendment Authorizing Legislature to Eliminate or Lower Ad Valorem Tax on Motor Vehicles and Any Other Tangible Personal Property Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2338 : Allowing the owner of an antique military vehicle to display alternate registration insignia – (Com. amend. pending)

: Allowing the owner of an antique military vehicle to display alternate registration insignia – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 4477 : West Virginia Mutual to Mutual Insurance Holding Company Act – (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 598)

: West Virginia Mutual to Mutual Insurance Holding Company Act – (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 598) Eng. HB 4661: Relating to the powers of the Public Service Commission and the regulation of natural gas utilities

Scheduled Committee Meetings

9 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (208W) – note room change

SB 819 : Relating to DOH management of Coal Resource Transportation roads

: Relating to DOH management of Coal Resource Transportation roads SB 827 : Relating to protection and repair of damage caused by oil and gas industry to state roads

: Relating to protection and repair of damage caused by oil and gas industry to state roads SB 700: Exempting physicians from specified traffic laws when responding to emergencies

9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 633 : Creating Medicaid Families First Reserve Fund account

: Creating Medicaid Families First Reserve Fund account SB 569 : Expiring funds from various accounts to DHHR, Medical Services Program Fund

: Expiring funds from various accounts to DHHR, Medical Services Program Fund SB 570 : Expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR, Medical Services Program Fund

: Expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR, Medical Services Program Fund SB 805 : Supplemental appropriation of moneys from Treasury to WV Commuter Rail Access Fund

: Supplemental appropriation of moneys from Treasury to WV Commuter Rail Access Fund SB 812: Supplemental appropriation from Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services

10 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 785 : Establishing uniform electioneering prohibition area

: Establishing uniform electioneering prohibition area SB 472 : Providing alternative sentencing program for work release

: Providing alternative sentencing program for work release SB 513: Protecting consumers against businesses using automatic renewals without consent

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

SB 810 : Implementing federal Affordable Clean Energy rule

: Implementing federal Affordable Clean Energy rule Originating Bill 3: Requiring a fee on oil and gas permit modifications

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 312 : Relating to provisional licensure of social workers

: Relating to provisional licensure of social workers SB 681 : Creating Persistent Symptoms Act

: Creating Persistent Symptoms Act SB 710 : Establishing pilot program to evaluate telemedicine health services

: Establishing pilot program to evaluate telemedicine health services SB 749 : Requiring Fatality and Mortality Review Team share data with CDC

: Requiring Fatality and Mortality Review Team share data with CDC SB 762 : Creating Preserving Patient Stability Act of 2020

: Creating Preserving Patient Stability Act of 2020 SB 774 : Disposing of unused, unwanted, or expired medications

: Disposing of unused, unwanted, or expired medications SB 797 : Authorizing governing boards of public and private hospitals employ hospital police officers

: Authorizing governing boards of public and private hospitals employ hospital police officers SB 820 : Authorizing DHHR transfer comprehensive community mental health centers and intellectual disability facilities to regional centers and facilities

: Authorizing DHHR transfer comprehensive community mental health centers and intellectual disability facilities to regional centers and facilities SB 830: Eliminating special merit-based employment system for health care professionals

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 106 : Making daylight saving time official time year round in WV

: Making daylight saving time official time year round in WV SB 137 : Requiring Legislature provide funds to DHHR for local boards of health pay raises in certain circumstances

: Requiring Legislature provide funds to DHHR for local boards of health pay raises in certain circumstances SB 531 : Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities

: Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities SB 758 : Relating to authority of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council

: Relating to authority of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council SB 269 : Establishing advisory council on rare diseases

: Establishing advisory council on rare diseases SB 216 : Requiring towing services be rotated within a towing district

: Requiring towing services be rotated within a towing district SB 489 : Moving provisions of licensing contractors to chapter 30 of code

: Moving provisions of licensing contractors to chapter 30 of code SB 835 : Transferring WV Network for Educational Telecomputing to Office of Technology

: Transferring WV Network for Educational Telecomputing to Office of Technology SB 773 : Requiring county or regional solid waste authorities provide roll-off dumpster free of charge

: Requiring county or regional solid waste authorities provide roll-off dumpster free of charge SB 193: Establishing deadlines for spending units to submit certain procurements

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

SB 680 : Qualifying not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions for Advanced Career Education programs and WV Invests Grant Program

: Qualifying not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions for Advanced Career Education programs and WV Invests Grant Program SB 750 : Establishing extended learning opportunities

: Establishing extended learning opportunities SB 775 : Requiring two water bottle filling stations be included in newly built or renovated schools

: Requiring two water bottle filling stations be included in newly built or renovated schools Originating Bill 1 : Allowing county boards of education to use alternative assessment

: Allowing county boards of education to use alternative assessment SB 726 : Requiring State Board of Education review WV K-12 academic standards

: Requiring State Board of Education review WV K-12 academic standards Originating Bill 2: Behavior interventionalist pilot program

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 711 : Relating to juvenile jurisdiction of circuit courts

: Relating to juvenile jurisdiction of circuit courts SB 821: Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 648 : Providing dental coverage for adult Medicaid recipients

: Providing dental coverage for adult Medicaid recipients SB 729 : Relating to awards and disability under Deputy Sheriff Retirement Act

: Relating to awards and disability under Deputy Sheriff Retirement Act HB 4955: Relating to reducing the cost of fees for state licenses to carry concealed deadly weapons and provisional state licenses to carry concealed deadly weapons

Senate Resolutions to be Introduced Thursday, February 20, 2020

· SCR 42: US Army CPL Richard “Warren” Ellison Memorial Bridge (Mann, Carmichael, Baldwin, Blair, Jeffries, Prezioso, Romano, Swope, Takubo, Weld)

· SR 48: Recognizing 125th Anniversary of Bluefield State College (Swope, Maynard)

· SR 49: Designating February 21, 2020, as WV State University Day (Jeffries, Lindsay)

