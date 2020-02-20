Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Feb. 20
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
44th Day of the Legislative Session
From the Activity Calendar:
THIRD READING – For Passage
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 209 – Relating to annexation by minor boundary adjustment
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 339 – Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Title Amendment Pending)
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2663 – Exempting buildings or structures utilized exclusively for agricultural purposes from the provisions of the State Building Code
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4015 – Relating to Broadband Enhancement and Expansion
· H. B. 4039 – Providing limitations on nuisance actions against fire department and emergency medical services
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4422 – The Patient Brokering Act
· H. B. 4514 – Permitting the use of leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear
· H. B. 4529 – Relating to the collection of assessments and the priority of liens on property within a resort area
· H. B. 4589 – Conducting study for an appropriate memorial for West Virginians killed in the War on Terror
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4593 – Authorizing the assignment of poll workers to serve more than one precinct under certain circumstances
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4594 – Allowing poll workers to be appointed to work in precincts outside their county
· H. B. 4697 – Removing the restriction that a mini-distillery use raw agricultural products originating on the same premises
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4747 – Extending electronic submission of various applications and forms for nonprofit and charitable organizations, professionals and licensees
· H. B. 4749 – Providing more efficient application processes for private investigators, security guards, and firms
· H. B. 4777 – Relating to the right of disposition of remains
· H. B. 4864 – Relating to performance reviews of state agencies and regulatory boards
· H. B. 4865 – Requiring certain boards that seek to increase a fee or seek to impose a new fee to also submit cost saving measures
· H. B. 4956 – Relating generally to the partition of real property
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
· S. B. 573 – Supplementing, amending, and increasing appropriations of public moneys for claims against state
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 623 – Allowing noncitizen of US be eligible for teaching certificate
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2321 – Allowing workers’ compensation benefits for first responders diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 3098 – Allowing the same business owner to brew and sell beer to also distill and sell liquor
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4363 – Establishing the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police Officer Retirement System
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4408 – Requiring the State Board of Education to develop and implement an online database for the employment of school principals
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4452 – Modifying the notice requirements for the redemption of delinquent properties
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4474 – Relating to peer-to-peer car sharing programs
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4522 – Allowing division to accept documents compliant with Real ID Act for proof of identity
· H. B. 4523 – Removing the limitation of number of apprentice hunting and trapping licenses a person may purchase
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4557 – Relating to centers and institutions that provide the care and treatment of mentally ill or intellectually disabled individuals
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4634 – Southern West Virginia Lake Development Study Commission Act
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4645 – Establishing the Office of Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs under the Joint Committee on Government and Finance
· H. B. 4737 – Clarifying student eligibility for state-sponsored financial aid
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4820 – Relating to inventory of firearms owned by state agencies
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4852 – Relating to the penalties for the manufacture, delivery, possession, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine
FIRST READING
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 657 – Allowing designation of tourism development districts (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 3127 – Relating to the Secondary School Activities Commission and participation by home schooled students
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4009 – Relating to the process for involuntary hospitalization
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4252 – Board of Accountancy, board rules and rules of professional conduct
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4530 – Authorizing daily passenger rental car companies to charge reasonable administrative fees
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4613 – Allowing the Division of Highways use money in the Gas Field Highway Repair and Horizontal Drilling Waste Study Fund
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4626 – West Virginia Development Achievements Transparency Act
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4651 – Clarifying the powers and duties of the Division of Highways in acquiring property for state road purposes
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4668 – Creating the misdemeanor crime of trespass for entering a structure that has been condemned
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4748 – Relating to the increase of fees that private nongovernment notary publics may charge for notarial acts
Public Hearing:
Committee on the Judiciary
8:30 a.m. – House Chamber
H. B. 4176, West Virginia Intelligence/Fusion Center Act
Committee Meetings Scheduled:
Committee on Energy
9:00 a.m. – Room 410 M
S. B. 554, Relating to termination, expiration, or cancellation of oil or natural gas leases
Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber
(***Additional committee meetings will be announced at the conclusion of the 11 a.m. floor session.***)
Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:
- 10:00 a.m. – Clay County High School Citation, Speaker Hanshaw
- 10:15 a.m. – Sherman High School Softball Citation, Delegate Miller
From the Activity Calendar: History Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas.
The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- Com. Sub. for SCR 19: USMC LCpl Fred Michael Kerns Memorial Bridge
- SCR 27: Requesting study on ways to make State Capitol building more handicap accessible
- SR 47: Recognizing Clay County High School “We the People” team for winning sixth consecutive WV state championship
THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 291: Requiring PEIA and health insurance providers provide mental health parity
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 502: Relating to methamphetamine criminal penalty
- Eng. SB 562: Expunging certain criminal convictions
- Eng. SB 610: Removing resident manager requirement for Alcohol Beverage Control Administration
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 692: Clarifying persons indicted or charged jointly for felony offense can move to have separate trial
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 130: Relating to procedure for driver’s license suspension and revocation for DUI
- Com. Sub. for SB 253: Providing for fair pay and maximized employment of disabled persons
- SB 651: Relating to definition of “mortgage loan originator” (original similar to HB 3060)
- Com. Sub. for SB 660: Regulating electric bicycles
- Eng. HB 4149: Relating to insurance – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4359: Increasing the filing fees for insurers – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4411: Relating to the West Virginia Residential Mortgage Lender, Broker and Servicer Act
- Eng. HB 4515: Relating to wildlife resources, eligibility for license or permit application
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 284: Creating WV Health Care Continuity Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 484: Requiring free feminine hygiene products be provided to female prisoners
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 491: Relating to Seed Certification Program
- Com. Sub. for SB 528: Creating Uniform Worker Classification Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 578: Recalculating tax on generating, producing, or selling electricity from solar energy facilities
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 579: Changing and adding fees to wireless enhanced 911 fee
- Com. Sub. for SB 586: Reorganizing and re-designating Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety as Department of Homeland Security (original similar to HB 4485)
- Com. Sub. for SB 649: Permitting county emergency phone system directors negotiate contracts for mobile phones
- Com. Sub. for SB 672: Creating special registration plate recognizing Girl Scouts
- Com. Sub. for SB 689: Enacting Requiring Accountable Pharmaceutical Transparency, Oversight, and Reporting Act
- SB 691: Limiting programs adopted by State Board of Education
- Com. Sub. for SB 705: Allowing military veterans with certain experience qualify for examination as electrician or plumber
- Com. Sub. for SB 707: Relating to nursing career pathways
- Com. Sub. for SB 722: Relating to special license plates for public and private nonprofit transit providers
- SB 723: Requiring Department of Education develop plan based on analyzed data on school discipline
- SB 727: Relating to disbursement of funds for highway road repair
- Com. Sub. for SB 728: Exempting all property used for agricultural purposes from county property maintenance codes or ordinances
- SB 734: Clarifying powers and duties of DOH in acquiring property for state road purposes
- Com. Sub. for SB 751: Removing certain requirements of municipality annexing property within urban growth boundary
- SB 755: Relating to High-Wage Growth Business Tax Credit Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 760: Allowing state college or university apply to HEPC for designation as administratively or financially exempt school
- Com. Sub. for SB 770: Revising requirements for post-doctoral training
- SB 781: Relating to reports regarding collaborative agreements between community and technical colleges and federally registered apprenticeship programs
- SB 782: Relating to fees assessed by Health Care Authority on certain hospitals
- Com. Sub. for SB 787: Providing benefits to pharmacists for rendered care
- SB 789: Repealing obsolete sections of WV Code relating to Legislature
- SB 803: Supplemental appropriation of money out of General Revenue Fund to DHHR
- SB 804: Supplemental appropriation of moneys from Treasury to PSC, Consumer Advocate Fund
- SB 806: Supplemental appropriation out of federal funds in Treasury to DOT
- SB 837: Providing exemptions from ad valorem taxes for certain types of personal property
- SB 838: Directing state police establish referral program for substance abuse treatment
- Com. Sub. for SJR 9: Amendment Authorizing Legislature to Eliminate or Lower Ad Valorem Tax on Motor Vehicles and Any Other Tangible Personal Property
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2338: Allowing the owner of an antique military vehicle to display alternate registration insignia – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4477: West Virginia Mutual to Mutual Insurance Holding Company Act – (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 598)
- Eng. HB 4661: Relating to the powers of the Public Service Commission and the regulation of natural gas utilities
9 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (208W) – note room change
- SB 819: Relating to DOH management of Coal Resource Transportation roads
- SB 827: Relating to protection and repair of damage caused by oil and gas industry to state roads
- SB 700: Exempting physicians from specified traffic laws when responding to emergencies
9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)
- SB 633: Creating Medicaid Families First Reserve Fund account
- SB 569: Expiring funds from various accounts to DHHR, Medical Services Program Fund
- SB 570: Expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR, Medical Services Program Fund
- SB 805: Supplemental appropriation of moneys from Treasury to WV Commuter Rail Access Fund
- SB 812: Supplemental appropriation from Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services
10 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 785: Establishing uniform electioneering prohibition area
- SB 472: Providing alternative sentencing program for work release
- SB 513: Protecting consumers against businesses using automatic renewals without consent
1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
- SB 810: Implementing federal Affordable Clean Energy rule
- Originating Bill 3: Requiring a fee on oil and gas permit modifications
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 312: Relating to provisional licensure of social workers
- SB 681: Creating Persistent Symptoms Act
- SB 710: Establishing pilot program to evaluate telemedicine health services
- SB 749: Requiring Fatality and Mortality Review Team share data with CDC
- SB 762: Creating Preserving Patient Stability Act of 2020
- SB 774: Disposing of unused, unwanted, or expired medications
- SB 797: Authorizing governing boards of public and private hospitals employ hospital police officers
- SB 820: Authorizing DHHR transfer comprehensive community mental health centers and intellectual disability facilities to regional centers and facilities
- SB 830: Eliminating special merit-based employment system for health care professionals
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 106: Making daylight saving time official time year round in WV
- SB 137: Requiring Legislature provide funds to DHHR for local boards of health pay raises in certain circumstances
- SB 531: Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities
- SB 758: Relating to authority of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council
- SB 269: Establishing advisory council on rare diseases
- SB 216: Requiring towing services be rotated within a towing district
- SB 489: Moving provisions of licensing contractors to chapter 30 of code
- SB 835: Transferring WV Network for Educational Telecomputing to Office of Technology
- SB 773: Requiring county or regional solid waste authorities provide roll-off dumpster free of charge
- SB 193: Establishing deadlines for spending units to submit certain procurements
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- SB 680: Qualifying not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions for Advanced Career Education programs and WV Invests Grant Program
- SB 750: Establishing extended learning opportunities
- SB 775: Requiring two water bottle filling stations be included in newly built or renovated schools
- Originating Bill 1: Allowing county boards of education to use alternative assessment
- SB 726: Requiring State Board of Education review WV K-12 academic standards
- Originating Bill 2: Behavior interventionalist pilot program
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 711: Relating to juvenile jurisdiction of circuit courts
- SB 821: Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- SB 648: Providing dental coverage for adult Medicaid recipients
- SB 729: Relating to awards and disability under Deputy Sheriff Retirement Act
- HB 4955: Relating to reducing the cost of fees for state licenses to carry concealed deadly weapons and provisional state licenses to carry concealed deadly weapons
Senate Resolutions to be Introduced Thursday, February 20, 2020
· SCR 42: US Army CPL Richard “Warren” Ellison Memorial Bridge (Mann, Carmichael, Baldwin, Blair, Jeffries, Prezioso, Romano, Swope, Takubo, Weld)
· SR 48: Recognizing 125th Anniversary of Bluefield State College (Swope, Maynard)
· SR 49: Designating February 21, 2020, as WV State University Day (Jeffries, Lindsay)
Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.
All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here: http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.
Public Hearing: Committee on the Judiciary, 8:30 a.m. – House Chamber,
H. B. 4176, West Virginia Intelligence/Fusion Center Act
Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:
- 10:00 a.m. – Clay County High School Citation, Speaker Hanshaw
- 10:15 a.m. – Sherman High School Softball Citation, Delegate Miller
House to convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 209 – Relating to annexation by minor boundary adjustment
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 339 – Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Title Amendment Pending)
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2663 – Exempting buildings or structures utilized exclusively for agricultural purposes from the provisions of the State Building Code
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4015 – Relating to Broadband Enhancement and Expansion
· H. B. 4039 – Providing limitations on nuisance actions against fire department and emergency medical services
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4422 – The Patient Brokering Act
· H. B. 4514 – Permitting the use of leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear
· H. B. 4529 – Relating to the collection of assessments and the priority of liens on property within a resort area
· H. B. 4589 – Conducting study for an appropriate memorial for West Virginians killed in the War on Terror
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4593 – Authorizing the assignment of poll workers to serve more than one precinct under certain circumstances
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4594 – Allowing poll workers to be appointed to work in precincts outside their county
· H. B. 4697 – Removing the restriction that a mini-distillery use raw agricultural products originating on the same premises
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4747 – Extending electronic submission of various applications and forms for nonprofit and charitable organizations, professionals and licensees
· H. B. 4749 – Providing more efficient application processes for private investigators, security guards, and firms
· H. B. 4777 – Relating to the right of disposition of remains
· H. B. 4864 – Relating to performance reviews of state agencies and regulatory boards
· H. B. 4865 – Requiring certain boards that seek to increase a fee or seek to impose a new fee to also submit cost saving measures
· H. B. 4956 – Relating generally to the partition of real property
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
· S. B. 573 – Supplementing, amending, and increasing appropriations of public moneys for claims against state
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 623 – Allowing noncitizen of US be eligible for teaching certificate
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2321 – Allowing workers’ compensation benefits for first responders diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 3098 – Allowing the same business owner to brew and sell beer to also distill and sell liquor
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4363 – Establishing the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police Officer Retirement System
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4408 – Requiring the State Board of Education to develop and implement an online database for the employment of school principals
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4452 – Modifying the notice requirements for the redemption of delinquent properties
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4474 – Relating to peer-to-peer car sharing programs
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4522 – Allowing division to accept documents compliant with Real ID Act for proof of identity
· H. B. 4523 – Removing the limitation of number of apprentice hunting and trapping licenses a person may purchase
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4557 – Relating to centers and institutions that provide the care and treatment of mentally ill or intellectually disabled individuals
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4634 – Southern West Virginia Lake Development Study Commission Act
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4645 – Establishing the Office of Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs under the Joint Committee on Government and Finance
· H. B. 4737 – Clarifying student eligibility for state-sponsored financial aid
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4820 – Relating to inventory of firearms owned by state agencies
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4852 – Relating to the penalties for the manufacture, delivery, possession, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine
FIRST READING
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 657 – Allowing designation of tourism development districts (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 3127 – Relating to the Secondary School Activities Commission and participation by home schooled students
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4009 – Relating to the process for involuntary hospitalization
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4252 – Board of Accountancy, board rules and rules of professional conduct
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4530 – Authorizing daily passenger rental car companies to charge reasonable administrative fees
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4613 – Allowing the Division of Highways use money in the Gas Field Highway Repair and Horizontal Drilling Waste Study Fund
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4626 – West Virginia Development Achievements Transparency Act
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4651 – Clarifying the powers and duties of the Division of Highways in acquiring property for state road purposes
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4668 – Creating the misdemeanor crime of trespass for entering a structure that has been condemned
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4748 – Relating to the increase of fees that private nongovernment notary publics may charge for notarial acts
Committee Meetings Scheduled:
(***Additional committee meetings will be announced
at the conclusion of the 11 a.m. floor session.***)
Committee on Energy
9:00 a.m. – Room 410 M
S. B. 554, Relating to termination, expiration, or cancellation of oil or natural gas leases
Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber