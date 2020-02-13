Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Feb. 13

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

37th Day of the Legislative Session

From the social and activities calendar:

From the Activity Calendar: WV Hospital Association, Upper House and Senate Rotundas; WV Chapter American Academy of Pediatrics, “Tiny Hearts Day”; WV Athletic Trainers Association; Education Suspension/Expulsion Rally, Attorney General Rotunda (8:30 a.m. -12:00 Noon); Fairness Act Rally, South Steps; Moms Demand Action, Lower Rotunda (1 Table).

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Com. Sub. for SCR 8 : US Army 1LT Harold H. Frazier Memorial Bridge

: US Army 1LT Harold H. Frazier Memorial Bridge SCR 12 : US Army PFC Gary Alcott Birkhimer Memorial Bridge

: US Army PFC Gary Alcott Birkhimer Memorial Bridge SR 38 : Recognizing contributions of AARP President Rich Stonestreet to WV and its people

: Recognizing contributions of AARP President Rich Stonestreet to WV and its people SR 39: Designating February 13, 2020, as Tiny Hearts Day

THIRD READING

Eng. SB 202 : Allowing one member of PSD board to be county commissioner

: Allowing one member of PSD board to be county commissioner Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 232 : Removing outdated prohibitions against electronic or mechanical ticket dispensers and readers (original similar to HB 4809)

: Removing outdated prohibitions against electronic or mechanical ticket dispensers and readers (original similar to HB 4809) Com. Sub. for SB 288 : Relating to family planning and child spacing – (With right to amend)

: Relating to family planning and child spacing – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 638: Creating new private club licenses and requirements

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 490 : Relating to criminal offenses against agricultural facilities

: Relating to criminal offenses against agricultural facilities Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 554 : Relating to termination, expiration, or cancellation of oil or natural gas leases

: Relating to termination, expiration, or cancellation of oil or natural gas leases Com. Sub. for SB 583 : Creating program to further development of renewable energy resources – (Amend. pending) (original similar to HB 4562)

: Creating program to further development of renewable energy resources – (Amend. pending) (original similar to HB 4562) SB 733 : Recognizing political party status

: Recognizing political party status Eng. HB 4381: Relating to lifetime hunting, fishing and trapping licenses for adopted children

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 265 : Authorizing DEP to develop Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program

: Authorizing DEP to develop Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program Com. Sub. for SB 279 : Requiring dental insurance plans honor assignment made in writing by person covered (original similar to HB 4171)

: Requiring dental insurance plans honor assignment made in writing by person covered (original similar to HB 4171) Com. Sub. for SB 285 : Eliminating WV Greyhound Breeding Development Fund

: Eliminating WV Greyhound Breeding Development Fund Com. Sub. for SB 306 : Licensing of drivers utilizing bioptic telescopic devices

: Licensing of drivers utilizing bioptic telescopic devices Com. Sub. for SB 589 : Creating Critical Needs/Failing Systems Sub Account

: Creating Critical Needs/Failing Systems Sub Account Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 597 : Relating to judicial branch members’ salaries and pensions

: Relating to judicial branch members’ salaries and pensions Com. Sub. for SB 702 : Designating specific grade levels in which nutrition and physical fitness programs are taught

: Designating specific grade levels in which nutrition and physical fitness programs are taught SB 703 : Increasing earning limit for employees who accept separation incentive

: Increasing earning limit for employees who accept separation incentive Com. Sub. for SB 706 : Clarifying duties of law-enforcement training and certification subcommittee

: Clarifying duties of law-enforcement training and certification subcommittee SB 712 : Correcting name of Forensic Analysis Laboratory

: Correcting name of Forensic Analysis Laboratory Com. Sub. for SB 746 : Providing contracted managed care companies access to uniform maternal screening tool

: Providing contracted managed care companies access to uniform maternal screening tool Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2497 : Relating to the whistle-blower law – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to the whistle-blower law – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4166 : Prohibiting certain sex offenders from being in a supervisory position over children (original similar to HB 4536)

: Prohibiting certain sex offenders from being in a supervisory position over children (original similar to HB 4536) Eng. HB 4353 : Creating a rational nexus requirement between prior criminal conduct and initial licensure decision making – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to SB 499)

: Creating a rational nexus requirement between prior criminal conduct and initial licensure decision making – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to SB 499) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4470 : Relating to persons 18 years of age or older in the custody of the Bureau of Juvenile Services

: Relating to persons 18 years of age or older in the custody of the Bureau of Juvenile Services Eng. HB 4476: Providing for the timely and efficient collection, submission, testing, retention, and disposition of forensic evidence in sexual assault cases – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Scheduled Committee Meetings

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

SB 578 : Recalculating tax on generating, producing, or selling electricity from solar energy facilities

: Recalculating tax on generating, producing, or selling electricity from solar energy facilities SB 731: Limiting severance tax break on steam coal

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 29 : Relating to involuntary hospitalization order by physician in certain cases

: Relating to involuntary hospitalization order by physician in certain cases SB 648 : Providing dental coverage for adult Medicaid recipients

: Providing dental coverage for adult Medicaid recipients SB 280 : Requiring establishment of paternity before awarding DHHR benefits

: Requiring establishment of paternity before awarding DHHR benefits SB 747 : Requiring Bureau for Public Health develop Diabetes Action Plan

: Requiring Bureau for Public Health develop Diabetes Action Plan SB 748 : Increasing awareness of palliative care services

: Increasing awareness of palliative care services SB 767 : Relating to hospital licensure and eliminating hospital board composition requirements

: Relating to hospital licensure and eliminating hospital board composition requirements SB 286: Prohibiting syringe exchange programs

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 650 : Altering color scheme for county, city, or municipality vehicle registration plates

: Altering color scheme for county, city, or municipality vehicle registration plates SCR 25 : Requesting study on impact of future electromagnetic pulse catastrophe

: Requesting study on impact of future electromagnetic pulse catastrophe SB 686 : Exempting contract and common carrier laws for certain vehicles

: Exempting contract and common carrier laws for certain vehicles SB 738 : Creating Flatwater Trail Commission

: Creating Flatwater Trail Commission HB 4026: Exempting businesses transporting scrap tires, waste tires, or other used tires, from certain statutory provisions

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

SB 760 : Allowing state college or university apply to HEPC for designation as administratively or financially exempt school

: Allowing state college or university apply to HEPC for designation as administratively or financially exempt school SB 723 : Requiring Department of Education develop plan based on analyzed data on school discipline

: Requiring Department of Education develop plan based on analyzed data on school discipline SB 652: Authorizing School Building Authority promulgate legislative rules

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 204 : Providing for nonpartisan elections of county prosecuting attorneys

: Providing for nonpartisan elections of county prosecuting attorneys HB 4501: Relating to the ability to refuse offenders for commitment to a jail

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 291 : Requiring PEIA and health insurance providers provide mental health parity

: Requiring PEIA and health insurance providers provide mental health parity Com. Sub. for SB 719 : Imposing health care-related provider tax on certain health care organizations

: Imposing health care-related provider tax on certain health care organizations SB 740 : Clarifying authorized users of Ron Yost Personal Assistance Services Fund

: Clarifying authorized users of Ron Yost Personal Assistance Services Fund SB 655 : Relating to valuation of natural resources land property

: Relating to valuation of natural resources land property SB 132: Providing wind power projects be taxed at real property rate

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

10:00 a.m. – Athletic Trainer Citation, Delegate Barnhart

House to convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 16 – Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 560 – Permitting nursing home use trained individuals administer medication

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 676 – Permitting fees from Child Abuse Registry be used for information technology support costs

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4088 – Disposition of funds from certain oil and natural gas wells due to unknown or unlocatable interest owners

· H. B. 4113 – Relating to motor fuel excise taxes (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4158 – Allowing a person to manufacture a stated amount of alcoholic liquor for personal consumption

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4398 – Relating to required courses of instruction

· H. B. 4437 – Relating to the West Virginia Pay Card program

· H. B. 4551 – Relating to subsidized adoption

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4615 – West Virginia Critical Infrastructure Protection Act

· H. B. 4655 – Permitting military personnel in areas where on-the-job emergency medicine is part of the training to be granted automatic EMS or EMT certification

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4706 – Relating to reports concerning funds due to unknown or unlocatable interest owners

· H. B. 4790 – Relating to Career Technical Education for middle school students

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

· S. B. 170 – Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 300 – Updating certain terms in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act

· S. B. 310 – Updating certain terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4155 – Relating generally to the regulation of plumbers

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4217 – Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules

· H. B. 4406 – Relating to the reproduction of checks and other records (Banking and Insurance Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4513 – Increasing the replacement costs required of a person causing injury or death of game or protected species

FIRST READING

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 534 – Removing workers’ compensation exclusion for temporary legislative employees

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 544 – Authorizing pharmacists and pharmacy interns administer vaccines (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 642 – Correcting incorrect code citation in WV Consumer Credit and Protection Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2961 – Permitting the commissioner to require a water supply system be equipped with a backflow prevention assembly

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4067 – Relating to crimes against property

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4101 – Relating to requiring a court to verify certain conditions are met before a child who has been removed from a home

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4123 – Clarifying that 911 telecommunication workers are included in the definition of those individuals who perform “emergency services” during a disaster

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4387 – Donated Drug Repository Program

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4546 – Relating to tuberculosis testing for school superintendents

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4581 – Relating to West Virginia Clearance for Access: Registry and Employment Screening

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4620 – Redefining definition of “recovery residence”

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4666 – Relating to competitive bids for intergovernmental relations and urban mass transportation

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4670 – Relating to the juvenile restorative justice programs

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4690 – Relating to solid waste facilities

· H. B. 4955 – Relating to reducing the cost of fees for state licenses to carry concealed deadly weapons and provisional state licenses to carry concealed deadly weapons

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Committee on Education

9:00 a.m. – Room 434 M

· H. B. 4804, Relating to comprehensive systems of support for teacher and leader induction and professional growth.

· H. B. 4649, Relating to implementation of trauma-informed practices in schools.

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.- Room 410 M

(***Agenda to be posted.***)

Committee on Government Organization

9:30 a.m. – Room 215 E

· HB 2028, Limiting supervision of laying of lines on state rights-of-way.

· HB 2663, Exempting buildings or structures utilized exclusively for agricultural purposes from the provisions of the State Building Code.

· HB 4099, Eliminating the permit for shampoo assistants.

· HB 4537, Establishing a study conducted by the Division of Natural Resources on the Upper Mud River Lake.

· HB 4714, Increasing the monetary threshold for requiring nonprofit organizations to register as a charitable organization.

· HB 4748, Relating to the increase of fees that private nongovernment notary publics may charge for notarial acts. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse

1:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

· Presentation: Alfgeir L. Kristjansson, PhD, MSc, Associate Professor, WV Prevention Research Center, School of Public Health – Icelandic Model in Fayette and Wyoming counties with funding to the WV Prevention Research Center from the CDC

· Presentation: Greg Puckett, Community Corrections of Mercer County

· Presentation: Jim Rorr, Kim Eastman, Brenda Shelvon, Impact Employment

Political Subdivisions

1:00 p.m. – Room 410 M

· House Bill 4070, Compensating counties for state-owned lands through payments in lieu of taxes

· Com. Sub. For Senate Bill 209, Relating to annexation by minor boundary adjustment

· House Bill 4396, Relating to reporting suspected governmental fraud

· House Bill 4638, Modifying the authority of medical examiners regarding the disposition of bodies

· House Bill 4402, Relating to designation of early voting locations

· House Bill 4715, Authorizing municipalities to take action to grant certain fire department employees limited power of arrest

· House Bill 4797, Authorizing municipalities to enact ordinances that allow the municipal court to place a structure, dwelling or building into receivership

· House Bill 4946, Eliminating the requirement that municipal police civil service commissions certify a list of three individuals for every position vacancy

Committee on Energy

3:00 p.m. – Room 410 M

· H. B. 4816, Removing the provisions for self-bonding

Health and Human Resources

3:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

· H. B. 4605, Transferring state facilities to comprehensive regional mental health centers.

· H. B. 4734, Rewriting the article on registered professional nurses. (JUD)

· H. B. 4784, Relating to disposal of unused, unwanted or expired medications. (JUD)

· H. B. 4822, Relating to the licensure of hospitals.

· H.B. Blank (Originating), Relating to organ donation registry.

· H. B. 4773, Creating a workgroup to investigate and recommend screening protocols for adverse childhood trauma in this state.