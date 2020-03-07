Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Saturday, March 7

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Saturday, March 7, 2020

60th Day of the Legislative Session

NOTE: The cafeteria is closed today.

STATE SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 10 a.m.

SPECIAL ORDER OF BUSINESS

Saturday, March 7, 2020 – 11:30 a.m.

Consideration of Executive Nominees

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SR 71 : Memorializing life of Karl Cameron “Butch” Lilly, III, former Assistant Clerk of WV Senate

SR 72 : Urging Congress safeguard pharmaceutical supply chains

SR 73: Memorializing life of Dorothy Vaughan, NASA mathematician and computer programmer

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2419 : Relating to the authorization to release a defendant or a person arrested upon his or her own recognizance – (Amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2478 : Modifying the Fair Trade Practices Act – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2961 : Permitting the commissioner to require a water supply system be equipped with a backflow prevention assembly – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2967 : Permitting a county to retain the excise taxes for the privilege of transferring title of real estate

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4015 : Relating to Broadband Enhancement and Expansion – (Amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4061 : Health Benefit Plan Network Access and Adequacy Act – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4069 : West Virginia Student Religious Liberties Act – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4155 : Relating generally to the regulation of plumbers – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. HB 4159 : Relating to the manufacture and sale of hard cider

Eng. HB 4161 : Making it illegal to scleral tattoo a person

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4176 : West Virginia Intelligence/Fusion Center Act – (Amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4398 : Relating to required courses of instruction – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4422 : The Patient Brokering Act – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4433 : Relating to deeds of trust – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4444 : Establishing Medals of Valor and Medals for Bravery for emergency medical services, firefighters, and law-enforcement officers – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4474 : Relating to peer-to-peer car sharing programs – (Amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4497 : Requiring an external defibrillator device at any secondary school athlete event – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. HB 4523 : Removing the limitation of number of apprentice hunting and trapping licenses a person may purchase

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4535 : Relating to student aide class titles

Eng. HB 4585 : Providing immunity from civil or criminal liability for making good faith reports of suspected or known instances of child abuse or neglect

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4587 : Modernizing the Public Service Commission's regulation of solid waste motor carriers and solid waste facilities

Eng. HB 4606 : Listing contractor classifications on a contractor license

Eng. HB 4607 : Authorizing the operation of mobile shops for hair, nail, cosmetology, and aesthetics services – (Amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4615 : West Virginia Critical Infrastructure Protection Act – (Amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4645 : Establishing the Office of Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs under the Joint Committee on Government and Finance – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4648 : The Parenting Fairness Act of 2020 – (Com. title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

Eng. HB 4665 : Reducing the amount of rebate going to the Purchasing Improvement Fund

Eng. HB 4697 : Removing the restriction that a mini-distillery use raw agricultural products originating on the same premises – (Amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

Eng. HB 4737 : Clarifying student eligibility for state-sponsored financial aid

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4747 : Extending electronic submission of various applications and forms for nonprofit and charitable organizations, professionals and licensees

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4748 : Relating to the increase of fees that private nongovernment notary publics may charge for notarial acts – (With right to amend)

Eng. HB 4749 : Providing more efficient application processes for private investigators, security guards, and firms – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. HB 4777 : Relating to the right of disposition of remains

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4803 : Relating to certification of electrical inspectors

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4823 : Developing a plan for periodic audits of the expenditure of the fees from the emergency 911 telephone system and wireless enhanced 911

Eng. HB 4960: Relating to exempting from licensure as an electrician

Bills on Senate Rules Committee Calendar

* Bills on the Rules Committee Calendar may be added or removed by majority vote of the Senate Committee on Rules *

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2088: Relating to admissibility of certain evidence in a civil action for damages – (Com. title amend. pending)

SECOND READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2775 : Requiring each high school student to complete a full credit course of study in personal finance – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4594 : Allowing poll workers to be appointed to work in precincts outside their county – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Allowing poll workers to be appointed to work in precincts outside their county – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4892: Reducing personal income tax rates when personal income tax reduction fund is funded at a certain threshold

Scheduled Committee Meetings

8:30 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

Consideration of Concurrent Resolutions

9 a.m.: Confirmations (208W)

Consideration of Executive Nominees

9:30 a.m.: Committee on Rules (Senate President’s Conference Room)

Senate Resolutions to be Introduced Saturday, March 7, 2020

SR 74: Urging U. S. Senate support Stop Looting American Pensions Act (Prezioso, Baldwin, Beach, Facemire, Hamilton, Hardesty, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Palumbo, Pitsenbarger, Plymale, Roberts, Romano, Smith, Stollings, Sypolt, Unger, Woelfel)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

House to convene at 10 a.m. On the agenda:

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

· S. C. R. 4 – Urging Congress call convention to propose amendment on congressional term limits (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. C. R. 10 – Requesting study of current WV laws relating to anti-bullying measures in schools

· S. C. R. 25 – Requesting study on impact of future electromagnetic pulse catastrophe

· S. C. R. 46 – Requesting DEP and DHHR propose public source-water supply study plan

· Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 12 – Feasibility study of extracting rare earth elements from coal ash

· H. R. 16 – Urging Congress to allow vehicles traveling on interstate highways in West Virginia to have the same maximum gross vehicle weight and axle configuration as currently permissible for vehicles traveling on U.S. routes in West Virginia

· H. C. R. 85 – Requesting Joint Committee on Government and Finance to study ways the state can leverage technology

· H. C. R. 87 – Recognizing the last day of February every year as Rare Disease Day

· H. C. R. 94 – Calling for the construction of a licensed Off Highway Vehicle semi-contiguous trail to parallel the Appalachian Hiking Trail on the western side

· H. C. R. 96 – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study the hiring exemptions of the West Virginia State Tax Department and the West Virginia Division of Highways–Department of Transportation

· H. C. R. 112 – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to conduct a study the impact on counties that pay for the cost of transporting persons requiring mental health treatment and/or substance abuse treatment to mental health facilities or state hospitals outside of that county

· H. C. R. 113 – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study the licensing categories and regulation of contractors by the West Virginia Contractors Licensing Board

· H. C. R. 114 – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to conduct a study of licensure, certification and registration forms of occupational and professional regulation

· H. C. R. 115 – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to conduct a study of the feasibility of a single building to house all occupational and professional regulatory boards

· H. C. R. 116 – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to conduct a study duplicative and unnecessary professional and occupational regulations

· H. C. R. 117 – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to conduct a study of state procurement policies to identify best practices, including exploring exceptions to the statewide contract and purchasing policies generally

· H. C. R. 118 – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to conduct a study of state logging regulations regarding trucking and related insurance requirements compared to other logging intensive states

· H. C. R. 126 – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study the Division of Personnel regarding the policies and practices

· H. C. R. 128 – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study how state agencies can better manage the amount of state taxpayer dollars spend on utilities

· H. C. R. 129 – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study the professional and occupational licensing policies

· H. C. R. 130 – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to study the adoption and enforcement of the municipal building codes and property maintenance codes

· H. C. R. 131 – Requesting a study to research the obstacles preventing private school students from attending vocational school in West Virginia

· H. C. R. 132 – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to conduct a study to consider the Icelandic Model for substance use prevention

· H. C. R. 133 – Requesting a study of involuntary commitment practices for persons suffering from severe psychiatric illnesses

· H. C. R. 134 – Requesting a study to determine the usage and whereabouts of federal money allocated to the State of West Virginia for the purpose of prevention and treatment efforts regarding the state opioid crisis

· H. C. R. 135 – Requesting a study of prescription drug transparency laws, including reports on data submitted by health insurers, manufacturers, and pharmacy benefit managers

· H. C. R. 136 – Requesting a study to present a plan for the combination of the Board of Medicine and the Board of Osteopathic Medicine

· H. C. R. 137 – Requesting a study of appropriate identification and medical and rehabilitative interventions for persons who sustain a traumatic brain injury

· H. C. R. 138 – Requesting a study of sexual violence prevention and intervention services

· H. C. R. 141 – Urging the President and Congress of the United States of America take no action to employ military forces of the United States in active duty combat unless the United States Congress has passed an official declaration of war

THIRD READING – For Passage

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 253 – Providing for fair pay and maximized employment of disabled persons

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 752 – Relating generally to medical cannabis [Amendments Pending] [Right to Amend]

· S. B. 854 – Expiring funds to Division of Culture and History from Auditor’s Office, Purchasing Card Administration Fund

· S. B. 855 – Expiring funds to State Rail Authority, WV Commuter Rail Access Fund from Auditor’s Office, Purchasing Card Administration Fund

· S. B. 856 – Expiring funds from WV Development Office, Synthetic Fuel, Producing County Fund to Market and Communications Operating Fund

(Note: Remainder of day will be spent processing Senate messages & conference committee reports, which will be taken up at various points throughout the day. Per Legislative Joint Rule 3, all conference committee reports are due by 8 p.m.)

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Committee on Rules

9:30 a.m. – Behind Chamber

*** Agendas and meeting times subject to change. ***