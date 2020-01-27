Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, Jan. 27

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

20th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: Pierpont and BridgeValley CTC Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; WV Municipal League Lobby Day at the Capitol; WV Society of CPAs Legislative Reception, 5-6 p.m., Marriott; CCAWV Legislative Reception, Embassy.

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 10 : Requesting study of current WV laws relating to anti-bullying measures in schools

THIRD READING

Eng. SB 8 : Exempting certain armed forces veterans from payment of fees for license to carry deadly weapon

SECOND READING

SB 51 : Specifying forms of grandparent visitation

FIRST READING

Scheduled Committee Meetings

10 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 275 : Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals

: Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals Originating Bill : Relating to correcting an incorrect code citation

: Relating to correcting an incorrect code citation SB 485 : Relating to Board of Parole

: Relating to Board of Parole SB 449: Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules

o SB 449: Dept of Commerce rule relating to small business innovation research and small business technology transfer matching funds program.

o SB 450: Division of Labor rule relating to supervision of plumbing work.

o SB 451: Division of Labor rule relating to regulation of heating, ventilating, and cooling work.

o SB 452: Division of Forestry rule relating to sediment control during timber-harvesting operations-licensing.

o SB 453: Division of Forestry rule relating to sediment control during commercial timber-harvesting operations-logger certification.

o SB 454: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training rule relating to substance abuse screening, standards, and procedures.

o SB 455: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training rule relating to rules governing certification, recertification, and training of EMT-miners and certification of EMT-M instructors.

o SB 456: DNR rule relating to commercial whitewater outfitters.

o SB 457: DNR rule relating to transporting and selling wildlife pelts and parts.

o SB 458: DNR rule relating to boating rule.

o SB 459: DNR rule relating to special boating rule.

o SB 460: DNR rule relating to special requirements concerning boating.

o SB 461: DNR rule relating to public use of campgrounds in WV state parks, forests, and state rail trails under DNR.

o SB 462: DNR rule relating to special projects and grants for WV state parks, forests and rail trails under DNR.

o SB 463: DNR rule relating to defining terms used in all hunting and trapping.

o SB 464: DNR rule relating to prohibitions when hunting and trapping.

o SB 465: DNR rule relating to special fishing rule.

o SB 466: DNR rule relating to catching and selling bait fish.

o SB 467: DNR rule relating to falconry.

SJR 7 : Preserving the Separation of Powers Amendment

: Preserving the Separation of Powers Amendment SB 597: Relating to judicial branch members’ salaries and pensions

1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)

Agenda TBA

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)

SB 508 : Removing mandate Board of Risk and Insurance Management purchase liability insurance for Division of Corrections

: Removing mandate Board of Risk and Insurance Management purchase liability insurance for Division of Corrections SB 545 : Authorizing transfer of moneys from Insurance Commission Fund to Workers’ Compensation Old Fund

: Authorizing transfer of moneys from Insurance Commission Fund to Workers’ Compensation Old Fund Discussion : SB 305 , Exempting certain nonpaid volunteers from workers’ comp benefits

: , Exempting certain nonpaid volunteers from workers’ comp benefits SB 279: Requiring dental insurance plans honor assignment made in writing by person covered.

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Presentation : West Virginia Department of Commerce

: West Virginia Department of Commerce Budget Presentation: West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, January 27, 2020

SB 624 : Creating WV Black Lung Program (Stollings, Baldwin, Beach, Facemire, Hamilton, Hardesty, Ihlenfeld, Lindsay, Pitsenbarger, Romano, Smith, Woelfel)

: Creating WV Black Lung Program (Stollings, Baldwin, Beach, Facemire, Hamilton, Hardesty, Ihlenfeld, Lindsay, Pitsenbarger, Romano, Smith, Woelfel) SB 625 : Creating one-day annual license to permit charitable auction of sealed rare, antique, or vintage liquor bottles (Trump)

: Creating one-day annual license to permit charitable auction of sealed rare, antique, or vintage liquor bottles (Trump) SB 626 : Authorizing Office of Administrative Hearings hear appeals on suspension or revocation of graduated driver’s license (Ihlenfeld)

: Authorizing Office of Administrative Hearings hear appeals on suspension or revocation of graduated driver’s license (Ihlenfeld) SB 627 : Authorizing local board of health to engage in office-based medication-assisted treatment (Prezioso, Baldwin, Beach, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Plymale, Romano, Stollings)

: Authorizing local board of health to engage in office-based medication-assisted treatment (Prezioso, Baldwin, Beach, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Plymale, Romano, Stollings) SB 628 : Creating WV Children’s Vision Act (Jeffries, Rucker, Stollings, Plymale, Hamilton, Mann, Baldwin, Maroney, Trump, Sypolt, Blair, Azinger)

: Creating WV Children’s Vision Act (Jeffries, Rucker, Stollings, Plymale, Hamilton, Mann, Baldwin, Maroney, Trump, Sypolt, Blair, Azinger) SB 629 : Clarifying alcohol by volume percentage for certain wines (Trump)

: Clarifying alcohol by volume percentage for certain wines (Trump) SB 630 : Creating WV Call Center Jobs Act of 2020 (Hamilton)

: Creating WV Call Center Jobs Act of 2020 (Hamilton) SB 631 : Authorizing Commissioner of Highways designate road as “Historic Route” (Maynard)

: Authorizing Commissioner of Highways designate road as “Historic Route” (Maynard) SCR 12 : US Army PFD Gary Alcott Birkhimer Memorial Bridge (Weld)

: US Army PFD Gary Alcott Birkhimer Memorial Bridge (Weld) SR 18 : Congratulating Chad Nuzum for winning Earle S. Dillard Insurance Agent of Year Award (Prezioso)

: Congratulating Chad Nuzum for winning Earle S. Dillard Insurance Agent of Year Award (Prezioso) SR 19: Recognizing Prestera Center for Mental Health Services (Woelfel)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Friday, January 24, 2020

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 208 : Protecting consumers from unfair pricing practices during state of emergency

: Protecting consumers from unfair pricing practices during state of emergency Bill referred to subcommittee; Cline (R-Wyoming), Jeffries (D-Kanawha), Clements (R-Wetzel) appointed

SB 339 : Authorizing Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate legislative rules – includes SB 339 : DHHR rule relating to public water systems; SB 340 : DHHR rule relating to permit fees; SB 341 : DHHR rule relating to vital statistics; SB 342 : DHHR rule relating to emergency medical services; SB 343 : DHHR rule relating to primary care center uncompensated care grants; SB 344 : DHHR rule relating to primary care seed money grants; SB 345 : DHHR rule relating to medical cannabis program general provisions; SB 346 : DHHR rule relating to medical cannabis program growers/processors; SB 347 : DHHR rule relating to medical cannabis program laboratories; SB 348 : DHHR rule relating to medical cannabis program dispensaries; SB 349 : DHHR rule relating to medical cannabis safe harbor letter; SB 350 : DHHR rule relating to collection and exchange of data relating to overdoses; SB 351 : DHHR rule relating to minimum licensing requirements for residential child care and treatment facilities; SB 352 : DHHR rule relating to qualifications for provisional license to practice as social worker within DHHR; SB 353 : DHHR rule relating to pilot program for drug screening of applicants for cash assistance; SB 354 : Health Care Authority rule relating to critical care access hospitals

: Authorizing Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate legislative rules – includes : DHHR rule relating to public water systems; : DHHR rule relating to permit fees; : DHHR rule relating to vital statistics; : DHHR rule relating to emergency medical services; : DHHR rule relating to primary care center uncompensated care grants; : DHHR rule relating to primary care seed money grants; : DHHR rule relating to medical cannabis program general provisions; : DHHR rule relating to medical cannabis program growers/processors; : DHHR rule relating to medical cannabis program laboratories; : DHHR rule relating to medical cannabis program dispensaries; : DHHR rule relating to medical cannabis safe harbor letter; : DHHR rule relating to collection and exchange of data relating to overdoses; : DHHR rule relating to minimum licensing requirements for residential child care and treatment facilities; : DHHR rule relating to qualifications for provisional license to practice as social worker within DHHR; : DHHR rule relating to pilot program for drug screening of applicants for cash assistance; : Health Care Authority rule relating to critical care access hospitals Committee substitute reported to the full Senate with the recommendation that it do pass

SB 275 : Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals

: Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals Bill discussed, but no action taken; to be continued Monday

Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Friday, January 24, 2020 (19)

SB 16 : Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act (House Judiciary)

: Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act (House Judiciary) SB 35 : Limiting civil penalty for littering conviction to $2,000 (House Judiciary)

: Limiting civil penalty for littering conviction to $2,000 (House Judiciary) SB 42 : Permitting faith-based electives in classroom drug prevention programs (House Education)

: Permitting faith-based electives in classroom drug prevention programs (House Education) SB 46 : Defining “pepper spray” and exempting from definition of “deadly weapons” (House Judiciary)

: Defining “pepper spray” and exempting from definition of “deadly weapons” (House Judiciary) SB 94 : Providing persons with physical disabilities ability to vote by electronic absentee ballot (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Providing persons with physical disabilities ability to vote by electronic absentee ballot (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 125 : Prohibiting victim from being subjected to certain physical examinations for sexual offenses (House Judiciary)

: Prohibiting victim from being subjected to certain physical examinations for sexual offenses (House Judiciary) SB 140 : Changing rate at which certain judges are paid for mileage when traveling within state (House Finance)

: Changing rate at which certain judges are paid for mileage when traveling within state (House Finance) SB 144 : Creating misdemeanor penalty for making materially false statement in course of misdemeanor investigation (Pending House introduction)

: Creating misdemeanor penalty for making materially false statement in course of misdemeanor investigation (Pending House introduction) SB 170 : Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Finance)

: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Finance) SB 207 : Creating Prosecuting Attorney’s Detectives Act (House Judiciary)

: Creating Prosecuting Attorney’s Detectives Act (House Judiciary) SB 217 : Requiring DHHR collaborate with Workforce Development Board and WV Division of Personnel for job placement (House Health and Human Resources)

: Requiring DHHR collaborate with Workforce Development Board and WV Division of Personnel for job placement (House Health and Human Resources) SB 225 : Empowering municipalities to enact Adopt-A-Street programs (House Government Organization)

: Empowering municipalities to enact Adopt-A-Street programs (House Government Organization) SB 297 : Requiring Board of Education create home economics course (House Education)

: Requiring Board of Education create home economics course (House Education) SB 307 : Correcting code citation relating to certain tax liens (House Government Organization)

: Correcting code citation relating to certain tax liens (House Government Organization) SB 310 : Updating certain terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (House Finance)

: Updating certain terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (House Finance) SB 311 : Relating to court-ordered community service (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to court-ordered community service (Pending House introduction) SB 321 : Relating to collection of tax and priority of distribution of estate or property in receivership (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to collection of tax and priority of distribution of estate or property in receivership (Pending House introduction) SB 322 : Relating to prequalifications for state contract vendors (House Government Organization)

: Relating to prequalifications for state contract vendors (House Government Organization) SB 323: Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules (H First Reading, 01-27)

Resolutions Adopted by the Senate as of Friday, January 24, 2020 (4)

SCR 1: Designating dogs adopted from animal shelters and rescues as WV official state dog (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

· SCR 2: Requesting Frederick County, Virginia, consider becoming part of State of West Virginia (House Rules)

· SCR 3: US Army MSG Richard A. “Dick” Smoot Memorial Bridge (House Transportation and Infrastructure)

· SCR 4: Urging Congress call convention to propose amendment on congressional term limits (House Judiciary)

Bills that Have Completed Legislation as of Friday, January 24, 2020 (1)

SB 94: Providing persons with physical disabilities ability to vote by electronic absentee ballot (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Special Calendar

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

10:00 a.m. – Pierpont & BridgeValley Citation, Delegate Summers

10:15 a.m. – Citation presentation scheduled by Delegate Angelucci

10:30 a.m. – Youth & Government Citation, Delegate Pack

House to convene at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4011 – Reorganizing various boards and authorities for the licensing and oversight of trades, occupations, and professions

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4129 – Relating to adoption

· H. B. 4146 – Relating to credit for reinsurance

· H. B. 4149 – Relating to insurance

· H. B. 4166 – Prohibiting certain sex offenders from being in a supervisory position over children

· H. B. 4411 – Relating to the West Virginia Residential Mortgage Lender, Broker and Servicer Act

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2497 – Relating to the whistle-blower law

· H. B. 4089 – Requiring cursive writing to be taught

· H. B. 4365 – Granting of college credit hours for learning English as a second language

· H. B. 4480 – Relating to legislative rules for the Higher Education Policy Commission

FIRST READING

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 323 – Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2419 – Relating to the authorization to release a defendant or a person arrested upon his or her own recognizance

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2433 – Modifying the school calendar to begin not earlier than Labor Day and end prior to Memorial Day

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2877 – Relating to charging a fee for parking in an accessible parking space bearing the international symbol of access

· H. B. 4030 – Increasing the limit for application for original appointment as a firefighter to 40 years of age for honorably discharged veterans

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Committee on the Judiciary

9:30 a.m. – Room 418 M

· H. B. 2892, Including digital and virtual information in the definition of property that can be searched and seized by a warrant,

· H. B. 2164, Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right,

· H. B. 4025, Creating a State Central Legal Advertising Website,

· H. B. 4540, Authorizing the appointment, qualifications, certification, authority, compensation, and training of hospital police officers

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Agriculture and Natural Resources

1:00 p.m. – Room 418 M

Agriculture:

· H. B. 4263, Commissioner of Agriculture, hemp products (2nd reference to the Judiciary) (61 CSR 30)

· H. B. 2149, Relating to the Farm-To-Food Bank Tax Credit (2nd reference to Finance)

· H. B. 4407, Exempting from the sales tax all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles used as farm equipment (2nd reference to Finance)

· H. B. 2663, Exempting buildings or structures utilized exclusively for agricultural purposes from the provisions of the State Building Code (2nd reference to Government Organization)

Natural Resources:

· H. B. 4381, Relating to lifetime hunting, fishing and trapping licenses for adopted children.

· H.B. 4456, Allowing a member of a volunteer fire department to purchase a resident lifetime hunting, fishing, and trapping license (2nd reference to Finance)

Banking and Insurance

1:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

· H.B. 4466, Certificates of Insurance Act.

· H.B. 4477, West Virginia Mutual to Mutual Insurance Holding Company Act.

· H.B. 4359, Increasing the filing fees for insurers.

· H.B. 4474, Relating to peer-to-peer car sharing programs.

· H.B. 4502, Relating to insurance adjusters.

· H.B. 3060, Amending the definition of mortgage loan originator.

· H.B. 4406, Relating to the reproduction of checks and other record

Committee on Education

3:00 p.m. – Room 434 M

· H. B. 4412, Relating to education benefits to members of the West Virginia Army National Guard and West Virginia Air National Guard

Committee on Finance

5:00 p.m. – Room 462 M

Budget Hearing for the Bureau of Senior Services