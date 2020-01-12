Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, Jan. 13

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

6th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: West Virginians for Health Freedom, Upper Senate Rotunda; The Apprentice Network, Upper House Rotunda

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

RESOLUTIONS

SR 6: Recognizing OMEGA for support of Children’s Home Society of WV

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

· SCR 1: Designating dogs adopted from animal shelters and rescues as WV official state dog

· SCR 2: Requesting Frederick County, Virginia, consider becoming part of State of West Virginia

· SCR 3: US Army MSG Richard A. “Dick” Smoot Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING

There are no bills on Third Reading for Monday, January 13, 2020.

SECOND READING

There are no bills on Second Reading for Monday, January 13, 2020.

FIRST READING

SB 94: Providing persons with physical disabilities ability to vote by electronic absentee ballot

Scheduled Committee Meetings

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)

Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 46 : Providing certain persons be allowed to carry pepper spray in State Capitol Complex

: Providing certain persons be allowed to carry pepper spray in State Capitol Complex SB 35 : Limiting civil penalty for littering conviction to $2,000

: Limiting civil penalty for littering conviction to $2,000 SB 207: Creating Prosecuting Attorney’s Detectives Act

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Presentation : Office of the Attorney General

: Office of the Attorney General Budget Presentation: West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals

Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, January 13, 2020

SB 311 : Relating to court-ordered community service (FN) (Trump, Clements; Judiciary)

: Relating to court-ordered community service (FN) (Trump, Clements; Judiciary) SB 312 : Relating to child protective caseworkers (IB) (Weld, Stollings, Rucker, Roberts, Plymale, Maynard, Azinger; Children and Families then Health and Human Resources)

: Relating to child protective caseworkers (IB) (Weld, Stollings, Rucker, Roberts, Plymale, Maynard, Azinger; Children and Families then Health and Human Resources) SB 313 : Reorganizing various boards and authorities for licensing and oversight of trades, occupations, and professions (IB) (Maynard, Clements, Smith, Sypolt, Swope; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Reorganizing various boards and authorities for licensing and oversight of trades, occupations, and professions (IB) (Maynard, Clements, Smith, Sypolt, Swope; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 314 : Requiring insurance policies provide free emergency allergy medications (Cline; Banking and Insurance then Health and Human Resources)

: Requiring insurance policies provide free emergency allergy medications (Cline; Banking and Insurance then Health and Human Resources) SB 315 : Creating Special Road Repair Program (FN) (Smith, Clements, Cline, Jeffries, Lindsay; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

: Creating Special Road Repair Program (FN) (Smith, Clements, Cline, Jeffries, Lindsay; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance) SB 316 : Relating to oil and gas conservation commission membership (Maynard; Government Organization)

: Relating to oil and gas conservation commission membership (Maynard; Government Organization) SB 317 : Creating Board for Professional Geologists (FN) (Cline; Government Organization then Finance)

: Creating Board for Professional Geologists (FN) (Cline; Government Organization then Finance) SB 318 : Prohibiting regulation and licensing of occupations by local government (IB) (Maynard, Clements, Smith, Sypolt, Tarr, Swope; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Prohibiting regulation and licensing of occupations by local government (IB) (Maynard, Clements, Smith, Sypolt, Tarr, Swope; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 319 : Exempting moneys in WV EMS Retirement Fund from state or municipal tax (Rucker, Azinger, Boley, Clements, Cline, Hamilton, Maynard, Palumbo, Pitsenbarger, Roberts, Stollings, Sypolt, Tarr, Unger; Pensions then Finance)

: Exempting moneys in WV EMS Retirement Fund from state or municipal tax (Rucker, Azinger, Boley, Clements, Cline, Hamilton, Maynard, Palumbo, Pitsenbarger, Roberts, Stollings, Sypolt, Tarr, Unger; Pensions then Finance) SB 320 : Creating WV Farm Fresh Dairy Act (FN) (Sypolt, Maynard, Rucker, Tarr; Health and Human Resources)

: Creating WV Farm Fresh Dairy Act (FN) (Sypolt, Maynard, Rucker, Tarr; Health and Human Resources) SB 321 : Relating to collection of tax and priority of distribution of estate or property in receivership (Trump; Judiciary)

: Relating to collection of tax and priority of distribution of estate or property in receivership (Trump; Judiciary) SB 322 : Relating to prequalifications for state contract vendors (Maynard; Government Organization)

: Relating to prequalifications for state contract vendors (Maynard; Government Organization) SCR 4: Urging Congress call convention to propose amendment on congressional term limits (Smith, Azinger, Baldwin, Boley, Clements, Cline, Hardesty, Maynard, Roberts, Rucker, Swope, Sypolt, Tarr, Trump, Weld)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

SENATE:

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Special Calendar

House to convene at 11 a.m.

FIRST READING

· H. B. 3039 – Relating to a court’s consideration of the expression of a preference by a child in certain child custody matters

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4004 – Creating the West Virginia Sentencing Commission

· H. B. 4007 – Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

· H. B. 4022 – Clarifying the qualifications of the Chancellor of the Higher Education Policy Commission

· H. B. 4103 – Relating to office of drug control policy

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Committee on Education

10:00 a.m. – Room 434 M

· Budget Presentation by West Virginia Department of Education

Committee on the Judiciary

10:00 a.m. & 3:00 p.m. – Room 418 M

· H. B. 4005, West Virginia Intellectual Property and Trade Secrets Act,

· H. B. 2602, Including possession of known stolen property in the offense of receiving or transferring stolen property,

· H. B. 2997, Conforming the state Consumer Credit and Protection Act to the federal Fair Debt Collection and Practices Act,

· H. B. 2922, Relating to requirements to obtain a final order of discharge and dismissal for possession of opiates or opioids,

· H. B. 3134, Establishing criminal penalties for negligent homicide, and increasing criminal penalties for reckless driving,

· H. B. 2471, Increasing criminal penalties for impersonation of law-enforcement officers or officials

Committee on Rules

10:30 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Agriculture and Natural Resources

1:00 p.m. – Room 418 M

· Presentations from the following:

Crescent Gallagher, Communications Director, Department of Agriculture

Secretary Ed Gaunch, WV Commerce and/or Director Barry L. Cook, Division of Forestry

Director, Stephen McDaniel and/or Emily Fleming, Deputy Director, Department of Natural Resources

Banking & Insurance

1:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

· Presentations by:

WV Bankers Association

Community Bankers of WV

WV Division of Financial Institutions

Committee on Finance

3:00 p.m. – Room 462 M

Budget Hearing for Department of Transportation

Committee on Government & Organization

4:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

· HB 2679, Relating to state issued identification cards.

· HB 2696, Creating an additional index system for state-owned lands.

· HB 2924, Permitting the West Virginia Tourism Office to decide to contract with the Division of Highways to sell advertising space on the WV511 website.

· HB 4010, Changing the licensing requirement for certain casino employees.

· HB 4042, Requiring agencies exempt from some or all of state purchasing requirements to adopt procedural rules.

· HJR 26, Giving the Legislature more control over the manufacture and sale of alcohol amendment.