Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, Jan. 13
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities: West Virginians for Health Freedom, Upper Senate Rotunda; The Apprentice Network, Upper House Rotunda
The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.
- SR 6: Recognizing OMEGA for support of Children’s Home Society of WV
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
· SCR 1: Designating dogs adopted from animal shelters and rescues as WV official state dog
· SCR 2: Requesting Frederick County, Virginia, consider becoming part of State of West Virginia
· SCR 3: US Army MSG Richard A. “Dick” Smoot Memorial Bridge
THIRD READING
- There are no bills on Third Reading for Monday, January 13, 2020.
SECOND READING
- There are no bills on Second Reading for Monday, January 13, 2020.
FIRST READING
- SB 94: Providing persons with physical disabilities ability to vote by electronic absentee ballot
2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)
- Agenda TBA
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 46: Providing certain persons be allowed to carry pepper spray in State Capitol Complex
- SB 35: Limiting civil penalty for littering conviction to $2,000
- SB 207: Creating Prosecuting Attorney’s Detectives Act
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Budget Presentation: Office of the Attorney General
- Budget Presentation: West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals
Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, January 13, 2020
- SB 311: Relating to court-ordered community service (FN) (Trump, Clements; Judiciary)
- SB 312: Relating to child protective caseworkers (IB) (Weld, Stollings, Rucker, Roberts, Plymale, Maynard, Azinger; Children and Families then Health and Human Resources)
- SB 313: Reorganizing various boards and authorities for licensing and oversight of trades, occupations, and professions (IB) (Maynard, Clements, Smith, Sypolt, Swope; Government Organization then Judiciary)
- SB 314: Requiring insurance policies provide free emergency allergy medications (Cline; Banking and Insurance then Health and Human Resources)
- SB 315: Creating Special Road Repair Program (FN) (Smith, Clements, Cline, Jeffries, Lindsay; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)
- SB 316: Relating to oil and gas conservation commission membership (Maynard; Government Organization)
- SB 317: Creating Board for Professional Geologists (FN) (Cline; Government Organization then Finance)
- SB 318: Prohibiting regulation and licensing of occupations by local government (IB) (Maynard, Clements, Smith, Sypolt, Tarr, Swope; Government Organization then Judiciary)
- SB 319: Exempting moneys in WV EMS Retirement Fund from state or municipal tax (Rucker, Azinger, Boley, Clements, Cline, Hamilton, Maynard, Palumbo, Pitsenbarger, Roberts, Stollings, Sypolt, Tarr, Unger; Pensions then Finance)
- SB 320: Creating WV Farm Fresh Dairy Act (FN) (Sypolt, Maynard, Rucker, Tarr; Health and Human Resources)
- SB 321: Relating to collection of tax and priority of distribution of estate or property in receivership (Trump; Judiciary)
- SB 322: Relating to prequalifications for state contract vendors (Maynard; Government Organization)
- SCR 4: Urging Congress call convention to propose amendment on congressional term limits (Smith, Azinger, Baldwin, Boley, Clements, Cline, Hardesty, Maynard, Roberts, Rucker, Swope, Sypolt, Tarr, Trump, Weld)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.
*** Agendas and times subject to change. ***
Special Calendar
House to convene at 11 a.m.
FIRST READING
· H. B. 3039 – Relating to a court’s consideration of the expression of a preference by a child in certain child custody matters
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4004 – Creating the West Virginia Sentencing Commission
· H. B. 4007 – Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act
· H. B. 4022 – Clarifying the qualifications of the Chancellor of the Higher Education Policy Commission
· H. B. 4103 – Relating to office of drug control policy
Committee Meetings Scheduled:
Committee on Education
10:00 a.m. – Room 434 M
· Budget Presentation by West Virginia Department of Education
Committee on the Judiciary
10:00 a.m. & 3:00 p.m. – Room 418 M
· H. B. 4005, West Virginia Intellectual Property and Trade Secrets Act,
· H. B. 2602, Including possession of known stolen property in the offense of receiving or transferring stolen property,
· H. B. 2997, Conforming the state Consumer Credit and Protection Act to the federal Fair Debt Collection and Practices Act,
· H. B. 2922, Relating to requirements to obtain a final order of discharge and dismissal for possession of opiates or opioids,
· H. B. 3134, Establishing criminal penalties for negligent homicide, and increasing criminal penalties for reckless driving,
· H. B. 2471, Increasing criminal penalties for impersonation of law-enforcement officers or officials
Committee on Rules
10:30 a.m. – Behind Chamber
Agriculture and Natural Resources
1:00 p.m. – Room 418 M
· Presentations from the following:
- Crescent Gallagher, Communications Director, Department of Agriculture
- Secretary Ed Gaunch, WV Commerce and/or Director Barry L. Cook, Division of Forestry
- Director, Stephen McDaniel and/or Emily Fleming, Deputy Director, Department of Natural Resources
Banking & Insurance
1:00 p.m. – Room 215 E
· Presentations by:
WV Bankers Association
Community Bankers of WV
WV Division of Financial Institutions
Committee on Finance
3:00 p.m. – Room 462 M
Budget Hearing for Department of Transportation
Committee on Government & Organization
4:00 p.m. – Room 215 E
· HB 2679, Relating to state issued identification cards.
· HB 2696, Creating an additional index system for state-owned lands.
· HB 2924, Permitting the West Virginia Tourism Office to decide to contract with the Division of Highways to sell advertising space on the WV511 website.
· HB 4010, Changing the licensing requirement for certain casino employees.
· HB 4042, Requiring agencies exempt from some or all of state purchasing requirements to adopt procedural rules.
· HJR 26, Giving the Legislature more control over the manufacture and sale of alcohol amendment.