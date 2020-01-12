Latest News:
Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, Jan. 13

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: West Virginians for Health Freedom, Upper Senate Rotunda; The Apprentice Network, Upper House Rotunda

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

RESOLUTIONS

  • SR 6: Recognizing OMEGA for support of Children’s Home Society of WV

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

·         SCR 1: Designating dogs adopted from animal shelters and rescues as WV official state dog

·         SCR 2: Requesting Frederick County, Virginia, consider becoming part of State of West Virginia

·         SCR 3: US Army MSG Richard A. “Dick” Smoot Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING

  • There are no bills on Third Reading for Monday, January 13, 2020.

SECOND READING

  • There are no bills on Second Reading for Monday, January 13, 2020.

FIRST READING

  • SB 94: Providing persons with physical disabilities ability to vote by electronic absentee ballot

Scheduled Committee Meetings

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)

  • Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • SB 46: Providing certain persons be allowed to carry pepper spray in State Capitol Complex
  • SB 35: Limiting civil penalty for littering conviction to $2,000
  • SB 207: Creating Prosecuting Attorney’s Detectives Act

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

  • Budget Presentation: Office of the Attorney General
  • Budget Presentation: West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals

Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, January 13, 2020

  • SB 311: Relating to court-ordered community service (FN) (Trump, Clements; Judiciary)
  • SB 312: Relating to child protective caseworkers (IB) (Weld, Stollings, Rucker, Roberts, Plymale, Maynard, Azinger; Children and Families then Health and Human Resources)
  • SB 313: Reorganizing various boards and authorities for licensing and oversight of trades, occupations, and professions (IB) (Maynard, Clements, Smith, Sypolt, Swope; Government Organization then Judiciary)
  • SB 314: Requiring insurance policies provide free emergency allergy medications (Cline; Banking and Insurance then Health and Human Resources)
  • SB 315: Creating Special Road Repair Program (FN) (Smith, Clements, Cline, Jeffries, Lindsay; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)
  • SB 316: Relating to oil and gas conservation commission membership (Maynard; Government Organization)
  • SB 317: Creating Board for Professional Geologists (FN) (Cline; Government Organization then Finance)
  • SB 318: Prohibiting regulation and licensing of occupations by local government (IB) (Maynard, Clements, Smith, Sypolt, Tarr, Swope; Government Organization then Judiciary)
  • SB 319: Exempting moneys in WV EMS Retirement Fund from state or municipal tax (Rucker, Azinger, Boley, Clements, Cline, Hamilton, Maynard, Palumbo, Pitsenbarger, Roberts, Stollings, Sypolt, Tarr, Unger; Pensions then Finance)
  • SB 320: Creating WV Farm Fresh Dairy Act (FN) (Sypolt, Maynard, Rucker, Tarr; Health and Human Resources)
  • SB 321: Relating to collection of tax and priority of distribution of estate or property in receivership (Trump; Judiciary)
  • SB 322: Relating to prequalifications for state contract vendors (Maynard; Government Organization)
  • SCR 4: Urging Congress call convention to propose amendment on congressional term limits (Smith, Azinger, Baldwin, Boley, Clements, Cline, Hardesty, Maynard, Roberts, Rucker, Swope, Sypolt, Tarr, Trump, Weld)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.

*** Agendas and times subject to change. ***

SENATE: 

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: 

Special Calendar

House to convene at 11 a.m.

FIRST READING

·         H. B. 3039 – Relating to a court’s consideration of the expression of a preference by a child in certain child custody matters

·         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4004 – Creating the West Virginia Sentencing Commission

·         H. B. 4007 – Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

·         H. B. 4022 – Clarifying the qualifications of the Chancellor of the Higher Education Policy Commission

·         H. B. 4103 – Relating to office of drug control policy

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Committee on Education

10:00 a.m. – Room 434 M

·         Budget Presentation by West Virginia Department of Education

Committee on the Judiciary

10:00 a.m. & 3:00 p.m. – Room 418 M

·         H. B. 4005, West Virginia Intellectual Property and Trade Secrets Act,

·         H. B. 2602, Including possession of known stolen property in the offense of receiving or transferring stolen property,

·         H. B. 2997, Conforming the state Consumer Credit and Protection Act to the federal Fair Debt Collection and Practices Act,

·         H. B. 2922, Relating to requirements to obtain a final order of discharge and dismissal for possession of opiates or opioids,

·         H. B. 3134, Establishing criminal penalties for negligent homicide, and increasing criminal penalties for reckless driving,

·         H. B. 2471, Increasing criminal penalties for impersonation of law-enforcement officers or officials

Committee on Rules

10:30 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Agriculture and Natural Resources

1:00 p.m. – Room 418 M

·         Presentations from the following:

  • Crescent Gallagher, Communications Director, Department of Agriculture
  • Secretary Ed Gaunch, WV Commerce and/or Director Barry L. Cook, Division of Forestry
  • Director, Stephen McDaniel and/or Emily Fleming, Deputy Director, Department of Natural Resources

Banking & Insurance

1:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

·         Presentations by:

WV Bankers Association

Community Bankers of WV

WV Division of Financial Institutions

Committee on Finance

3:00 p.m. – Room 462 M

Budget Hearing for Department of Transportation

Committee on Government & Organization

4:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

·         HB 2679, Relating to state issued identification cards.

·         HB 2696, Creating an additional index system for state-owned lands.

·         HB 2924, Permitting the West Virginia Tourism Office to decide to contract with the Division of Highways to sell advertising space on the WV511 website.

·         HB 4010, Changing the licensing requirement for certain casino employees.

·         HB 4042, Requiring agencies exempt from some or all of state purchasing requirements to adopt procedural rules.

·         HJR 26, Giving the Legislature more control over the manufacture and sale of alcohol amendment.

