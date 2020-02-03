Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, Feb. 3

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

27th Day of the Legislative Session

From the social and rotunda activities calendar: Jefferson County Day, Upper Senate Rotunda; American Lung Association Tobacco Free Day, Upper House Rotunda.

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 16 : Firefighter Marvin Layton Hughes Memorial Bridge

: Firefighter Marvin Layton Hughes Memorial Bridge SCR 17: USMC PFC Manuel P. Markos Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING

Eng. SB 281 : Removing residency requirement for persons applying for reappointment to municipal police dept

: Removing residency requirement for persons applying for reappointment to municipal police dept Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 534 : Removing workers’ compensation exclusion for temporary legislative employees

: Removing workers’ compensation exclusion for temporary legislative employees Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 547 : Relating to employer testing, notice, termination, and forfeiture of unemployment compensation

: Relating to employer testing, notice, termination, and forfeiture of unemployment compensation Eng. SB 552 : Requiring contracts of $25,000 or more be competitively bid

: Requiring contracts of $25,000 or more be competitively bid Eng. HB 4103: Relating to office of drug control policy

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 240 : Requiring hotels and restaurants secure manhole covers of certain grease traps

: Requiring hotels and restaurants secure manhole covers of certain grease traps Com. Sub. for SB 267 : Creating offenses of conversion of leased or rented personal property

: Creating offenses of conversion of leased or rented personal property Com. Sub. for SB 308 : Creating criminal penalties for violation of orders issued for protection of victims of financial exploitation

: Creating criminal penalties for violation of orders issued for protection of victims of financial exploitation SB 510 : Making permanent land reuse agency or municipal land bank’s right of first refusal on certain tax sale properties

: Making permanent land reuse agency or municipal land bank’s right of first refusal on certain tax sale properties Com. Sub. for SB 511 : Regulating pawnbrokers

: Regulating pawnbrokers Com. Sub. for SJR 7 : Preserving the Separation of Powers Amendment

: Preserving the Separation of Powers Amendment Eng. HB 4496: Removing the specific mandate of the Board of Risk and Insurance Management to purchase liability insurance for the Division of Corrections

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 190 : Modifying requirement that racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund by certain date

: Modifying requirement that racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund by certain date SB 300 : Updating certain terms in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act

: Updating certain terms in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act Com. Sub. for SB 316 : Relating to oil and gas conservation commission membership

: Relating to oil and gas conservation commission membership Com. Sub. for SB 544 : Authorizing pharmacists and pharmacy interns administer vaccines

: Authorizing pharmacists and pharmacy interns administer vaccines Com. Sub. for SB 551 : Relating to Water and Wastewater Investment and Infrastructure Improvement Act

: Relating to Water and Wastewater Investment and Infrastructure Improvement Act Com. Sub. for SB 560 : Permitting nursing home use trained individuals administer medication

: Permitting nursing home use trained individuals administer medication Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4042 : Requiring agencies exempt from some or all of state purchasing requirements to adopt procedural rules

: Requiring agencies exempt from some or all of state purchasing requirements to adopt procedural rules Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4091 : Allowing for expedited oil and gas well permitting upon payment of applicable expedited fees

: Allowing for expedited oil and gas well permitting upon payment of applicable expedited fees Eng. HB 4393: Relating to making suffocation and asphyxiation crimes – (Com. title amend. pending)

Scheduled Committee Meetings

1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)

Agenda TBA

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)

SB 279 : Requiring dental insurance plans honor assignment made in writing by person covered

: Requiring dental insurance plans honor assignment made in writing by person covered SB 284 : Creating WV Health Care Continuity Act

: Creating WV Health Care Continuity Act SB 598 : Creating WV Mutual to Mutual Insurance Holding Company Act

: Creating WV Mutual to Mutual Insurance Holding Company Act SB 599: Clarifying when claimant may file cause of action without screening certificate of merit

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 665 : Requiring persons convicted of certain crimes on or after March 8, 1995, provide DNA samples

: Requiring persons convicted of certain crimes on or after March 8, 1995, provide DNA samples SB 136 : Prohibiting certain misleading lawsuit advertising practices

: Prohibiting certain misleading lawsuit advertising practices SB 96 : Prohibiting municipalities from limiting persons’ rights to possess certain weapons

: Prohibiting municipalities from limiting persons’ rights to possess certain weapons SB 208 : Protecting consumers from unfair pricing practices during state of emergency

: Protecting consumers from unfair pricing practices during state of emergency SB 232 : Removing outdated prohibitions against electronic or mechanical ticket dispensers and readers

: Removing outdated prohibitions against electronic or mechanical ticket dispensers and readers SB 678 : Waiving fines and fees for completing Getting Over Addicted Lifestyles Successfully Program

: Waiving fines and fees for completing Getting Over Addicted Lifestyles Successfully Program HB 4275: Authorizing Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety promulgate legislative rules relating to the Fire Commission

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 138 : Incentives for consolidating local governments

: Incentives for consolidating local governments Com. Sub. for SB 142 : Expanding Coyote Control Program through voluntary assessment on breeding cows

: Expanding Coyote Control Program through voluntary assessment on breeding cows SB 203 : Allowing certain deductions from personal income tax refunds

: Allowing certain deductions from personal income tax refunds Com. Sub. for SB 522 : Relating to compensation awards to crime victims

: Relating to compensation awards to crime victims SB 615: Declaring certain claims against state as moral obligations of state

Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, February 3, 2020

· SB 684: Excluding certain wholesale electric generating facilities from PSC regulation (Tarr; Government Organization)

· SB 685: Requiring WV schools teach cursive writing (Cline, Boley, Clements, Roberts; Education)

· SB 686: Exempting contract and common carrier laws for certain vehicles (Blair, Jeffries; Government Organization)

· SB 687: Increasing compensation of elected county officials (FN) (Trump, Hamilton, Palumbo, Hardesty, Cline; Government Organization)

· SB 688: Relating to telemedicine practice (Takubo; Health and Human Resources)

· SCR 18: William “Bill” Thurman King Memorial Bridge (Smith, Sypolt)

· SR 28: Designating February 4, 2020, as WV Homeschool Day (Tarr)

· SR 29: Designating February 4, 2020, as WV Alzheimer’s Association Day (Takubo, Stollings, Prezioso)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Special Calendar

House to convene at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 3049 – Improving dissemination of boiled water advisories to affected communities

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4484 – Relating to the Hazardous Waste Management Fund

· H. B. 4600 – Relating to the definition of the term member regarding distributing premium tax proceeds

· H. B. 4601 – Relating to distribution of premium tax proceeds to municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

· H. B. 2164 – Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2892 – Including digital and virtual information in the definition of property that can be searched and seized by a warrant

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4001 – Creating West Virginia Impact Fund

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4102 – Relating to opioid antagonists

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4137 – Allowing counties to store and maintain voter registration records in a digital format

· H. B. 4356 – Relating to the administration of anesthetics

· H. B. 4412 – Relating to education benefits to members of the West Virginia Army National Guard and West Virginia Air National Guard

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4434 – West Virginia health care workforce sustainability study

FIRST READING

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 311 – Relating to court-ordered community service

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 357 – Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2967 – Permitting a county to retain the excise taxes for the privilege of transferring title of real estate

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4090 – Creating the Oil and Gas Abandoned Well Plugging Fund

· H. B. 4161 – Making it illegal to scleral tattoo a person

· H. B. 4375 – Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists Compact

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4378 – Relating to disciplining teachers

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4395 – Removing the requirement that a veterinarian access and report to the controlled substance monitoring database

· H. B. 4410 – Permitting directors and executive officers of a banking institution to borrow from a banking institution with which he or she is connected

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4414 – Relating to the selection of language and development milestones for the deaf and hard-of-hearing children

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4415 – Relating to missing and endangered children

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4438 – Relating to the licensing of advance deposit wagering (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

· H. B. 4559 – Modifying the limitations on civil actions against the perpetrator of sexual assault or sexual abuse upon a minor

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 215 E (***Note Location Change to East Wing.***)

· DHHR Budget Presentation/Continuation

Committee on the Judiciary

9:30 a.m. & 3:00 p.m. – Room 418 M

· H. B. 4585, Providing immunity from civil or criminal liability for making good faith reports of suspected or known instances of child abuse or neglect,

· H. B. 4478, Creating a lifetime ban for commercial drivers involved in human trafficking,

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 46, Defining “pepper spray” and exempting from definition of “deadly weapons”,

· H. B. 4544, Relating to possession of any controlled substance on the premises of or within 200 feet of a public library,

· H. B. 4615, West Virginia Critical Infrastructure Protection Act,

· H. B. 4618, Relating to deadly weapons for sale or hire,

· S. B. 321, Relating to collection of tax and priority of distribution of estate or property in receivership

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Agriculture and Natural Resources

1:00 p.m. – Room 418 M

Agriculture

· None

Natural Resources

· H. B. 4505, Creating the State Parks and Recreation Endowment Fund. 2nd reference to Finance

· H. B. 4513, Increasing the replacement costs required of a person causing injury or death of game or protected species. 2nd reference to the Judiciary

· H. B. 4514, Permitting the use of leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear.

· H. B. 4515, Relating to wildlife resources, eligibility for license or permit application.

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 470, Relating to use of crossbow to hunt.

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 487, Providing exception that all DNR payments be deposited within 24 hours.

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 500, Relating to Class Y special crossbow hunting permit.

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 501, Adding protection, operation of North Bend Rail Trail, Greenbrier River Trail, and Elk River Trail to Parks and Recreation Section of DNR.

Banking and Insurance

1:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

· House Bill 4406, Relating to the reproduction of checks and other records

· House Bill 4543, Relating to insurance coverage for diabetics

· House Bill 4642, Relating to uniform credentialing for health practitioners

· House Bill 4474, Relating to peer-to-peer car sharing programs

· House Bill 4192, Relating to the establishment of an insurance innovation process

Committee on Government and Organization

4:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

(***Agenda to be posted.***)



