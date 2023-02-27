Around the Rotunda: W.Va. legislative, committee schedules for Monday, Feb. 27

Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

48th day of the Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

ACTIVITIES CALENDAR:

AARP Day, Upper House & Senate Rotunda

WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

S. R. 40 – Designating February 27, 2023, as Human Resources Day at Legislature

S. R. 41 – Recognizing Leadership Berkeley for its services, dedication, and commitment to Berkeley County, WV

S. R. 42 – Recognizing contributions of AARP WV and its Capitol Advocacy Team of volunteers to betterment of our state and its people

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 267 – Updating law regarding prior authorizations

Eng. S. B. 438 – Return to WV Tax Credit Act

Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 522 – Allocating percentage of county excise taxes for funding improvements to election administration

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 534 – Relating to nonintoxicating beer, nonintoxicating craft beer, cider, wine, and liquor license requirements – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 561 – Relating to administration of WV Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund Act – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 576 – Creating Securities Restitution Assistance Fund for victims of securities violations (original similar to HB3250, SB639)

Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 590 – Emergency Medical Services Retirement System Act

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 613 – Relating generally to certificates of need – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 628 – Revising provisions related to public charter schools – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 667 – Requiring periodic performance audits of WV Secondary Schools Athletic Commission

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 677 – Clarifying role and responsibilities of State Resiliency Officer – (With right to amend)

Eng. S. B. 679 – Requiring Office of Inspector General to promulgate rules concerning location of forensic group homes

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 688 – Allowing BOE to hire retired teachers to assist with tutoring

Eng. S. B. 733 – Relating to wildlife licenses and stamps

Eng. S. B. 735 – Clarifying department responsible for administration of certain programs

Eng. S. B. 737 – Emergency Medical Services Act – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2062 – Establish rules and regulations for e-bikes in West Virginia that more closely comport to federal law

Eng. H. B. 3307 – Establishing the West Virginia-Ireland Trade Commission – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

Eng. H. B. 3340 – To revise the West Virginia Tax Increment Financing Act – (With right to amend)

Eng. H. B. 3428 – Relating to the West Virginia Business Ready Sites Program – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 62 – Establishing secondary location for racetrack video lottery terminals

Com. Sub. for S. B. 220 – Industrial Hemp Development Act

Com. Sub. for S. B. 422 – Requiring public schools to publish curriculum online at beginning of each new school year

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 440 – Authorizing DOH pay current obligations from State Road Fund

Com. Sub. for S. B. 476 – Exempting managed care contracts from purchasing requirements

Com. Sub. for S. B. 541 – Providing for election reforms

Com. Sub. for S. B. 546 – Adding and removing certain compounds from controlled substance list

Com. Sub. for S. B. 547 – Increasing penalties for drug possession and updating list of offenses

Com. Sub. for S. B. 572 – Reforming cause of action for public nuisance

Com. Sub. for S. B. 573 – Relating to child support guidelines and Support Enforcement Commission

Com. Sub. for S. B. 634 – Increasing value at which municipal property must be sold through public auction

Com. Sub. for S. B. 650 – Allowing physician assistants to own practice

Com. Sub. for S. B. 660 – Establishing aggravated felony offense of reckless driving resulting in death

Com. Sub. for S. B. 666 – Placing cap on maximum penalty that may be imposed for first-degree robbery

Com. Sub. for S. B. 681 – Clarifying that juvenile competency determination process extends to status offenders

S. B. 732 – Prohibiting insurer from imposing copayment for certain services

S. B. 734 – Requiring adoption of cloud computing services by state agencies

S. B. 736 – Establishing three-year nontraditional school week pilot project

S. B. 739 – Relating to moratorium on carbon capture agreements

Eng. H. B. 3218 – Relating to requiring suicide prevention resources be printed on student identification cards

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3308 – Authorizing PSC consider and issue financing orders to certain utilities to permit the recovery of certain costs through securitization via consumer rate relief bonds

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 123 – Creating enhanced penalties for fleeing officer

Com. Sub. for S. B. 540 – Creating misdemeanor offense of willfully urinating or defecating in public

Com. Sub. for S. B. 552 – Relating to abortion

Com. Sub. for S. B. 581 – Amending provisions of 2023 Farm Bill

Com. Sub. for S. B. 633 – Requiring prompt appearances for persons detained on capiases

Com. Sub. for S. B. 647 – Relating to substantiation of abuse and neglect allegations

S. B. 738 – Equipment Right to Repair Act

SCHEDULED SENATE COMMITTEE MEETINGS

(Committee Schedule still to be finalized)

9 a.m. Outdoor Recreation (Room 208W)

Committee Substitute or S. B. 468 – Continuing Cabwaylingo State Forest Trail System.

10 a.m. Health & Human Resources (Room 451M)

To be determined

10:50 a.m. Rules (Room 219M)

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED

SR43. By Sen. Rucker Designating February 27, 2023, as Rare Disease Awareness Day at Legislature

SR44. By Sen. Queen, Martin and Stover Recognizing 151st anniversary of Glenville State University

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

H. C. R. 4 – Jon D. Wayt Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 9 – PFC Walter C. Horner Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 10 – Shelby “Cubby” Foster and Robert “Robbie” Collins Memorial Road

H. C. R. 23 – U.S. Army SGT Theron Turner Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 34 – William N. “Shug” Kisner Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 40 – USMC Larry Allen “Crocky” Holstein, Jr. Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 41 – U. S. Army PFC Herman H. Lucas Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 42 – U. S. Army SSG William Joseph “Will” Thompson Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 43 – U.S. Navy Quartermaster C.E. “Red” Landfried Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 44 – U. S. Army PV2 Harold Richard Plumley Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 45 – Lewis Joseph D’Antoni Memorial Road

H. C. R. 47 – U. S. Army SGT Walter Hedrick Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 49 – U. S. Army 1SG Elmer C. Lofton Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 50 – U. S. Army PVT Leon ‘Deacon’ Stover Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2026 – Authorizing municipalities with police or firefighter employees in PERS to elect to become participating employer in Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System for a limited time (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2122 – Relating to custodial interrogation of a child (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2305 – Relating to titling and registration of foreign market vehicles (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2860 – To dispose of old AFFF foam accumulated by fire departments (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2900 – Relating to the Deputy Sheriff Retirement System (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3042 – Relating to forbidding excessive government limitations on exercise of religion (Capito) (Regular) [Amendments Pending]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3095 – Creating special revenue account known as School Building Authority Agricultural, Vocational and Technical Training Facilities Grant Fund (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3211 – Relating to authorizing service credit for unused accrued annual or sick leave days for use in determining retirement benefits in the Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3232 – Regulation of Fantasy Gaming Competitions and Implementation of Sports Wagering (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3244 – Relating to Municipal Pensions Oversight Board proposing legislative rules (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3254 – Establishing the Hershel “Woody” Williams State Military Funeral Honor Guard (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3271 – Relating to increasing monitoring of special education classrooms (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3280 – Authorizing adjustment from federal adjusted gross income for certain law enforcement pension benefit payments (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3299 – Relating to Natural Resource Police Officer Retirement (Criss) (Regular) [Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3363 – Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3364 – Requiring the closure of certain municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds as condition of issuance of pension funding revenue bonds (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3432 – Relating to statutory construction (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3445 – Relating generally to probation and parole (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3519 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation, Division of Motor Vehicles (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3520 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – Vocational Division (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3521 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Health – Maternal and Child Health (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3522 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, Division of Natural Resources – License Fund – Wildlife Resources (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3523 – Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Economic Development Authority (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3528 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Hospital Services Revenue Account Special Fund Capital Improvement, Renovation and Operations (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3554 – Relating to prohibiting a municipality or the governing body of any municipality from limiting rental of a property (Howell) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2814 – To create a Hydrogen power task force (Anderson) (Regular)

H. B. 2875 – Clarifying that Circuit Court Judges have the ability/authority to waive the requirement that a party pass a home study performed by the DHHR (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2906 – Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in Lottery Net Profits (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2910 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2915 – Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in the State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2953 – Creating the Commission on Cost-of-Living Adjustments (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2989 – Relating to increasing the number of out-of-state medical students receiving in-state tuition rates who agree to practice for a specific time within West Virginia (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3018 – Establishing that 18 is the age of consent and removing the ability of an underage person to obtaining a consent to marry through their parents, legal guardians, or by petition to the circuit court (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3035 – Relating generally to high-quality education programs and school operations (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3066 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – State Aid to Schools (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3072 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Homeland Security, Division of Administrative Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3084 – Relating to revising provisions related to public charter schools (Ellington) (July 1, 2023)

H. B. 3146 – Establishing in West Virginia Code, the contents of the Uniform Public Meetings During Emergencies Act (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3156 – Raising the compensation rates of panel attorneys (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3224 – Adding West Virginia Junior College to the list of eligible institutions that accept PROMISE scholarship recipients (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3270 – To amend the deliberate intent statute to limit noneconomic damages to $250,000 (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3315 – Relating generally to readiness enhancement and commission bonuses (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3330 – Creating family court circuits and assigning the number of family court judges in each family court circuit to be elected in the 2024 election (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3331 – Relating generally to support staff in the family courts and magistrate courts of this state (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3332 – Creating judicial circuits and assigning the number of circuit judges in each circuit to be elected in the 2024 election (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3342 – Relating to cooperation between municipal and county economic development authorities (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3360 – Creating an office of the Inspector General within the Department of Homeland Security (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3369 – Creating a School Safety Unit within the Division of Protective Services (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3370 – Creating loan program for certain properties and developments on U. S. Army Corps of Engineers land, state parks and resorts (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3396 – Supplementing, amending, and increasing existing items of appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3439 – To limit the civil liability of child placing agencies that obtain an insurance policy in an amount not less than $1 million per incident (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3443 – Relating to a development or improvement on land subject to review by the State Historic Preservation Office (Howell) (Regular)

H. B. 3464 – Relating to the transfer of certain revenues derived from lottery activities (Criss) (Regular) [Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending]

H. B. 3509 – Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service Commission – Consumer Advocate Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3510 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Office of Technology – Chief Technology Officer Administration Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3526 – Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service Commission (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3527 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Education, School Building Authority (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3529 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, State Board of Rehabilitation – Division of Rehabilitation Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3559 – Relating to defining a newborn safety device (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3560 – Relating to expanding the definitions of land and recreational purposes (Howell) (Regular)

FIRST READING

H. B. 2939 – Relating to filing of lien by municipalities for collection of refuse fees (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2992 – Clarifying and updating school bus rules and the types of vehicles covered (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3049 – To create the American Campuses Act (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3133 – Create a credit against the severance tax to encourage private companies to make infrastructure improvements to highways, roads and bridges in this state (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3135 – To modify the salaries of the Governor and Constitutional officers beginning January 1, 2025 (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3203 – Relating generally to West Virginia Real Estate License Act (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3303 – Clarifying and expanding the powers and duties of the director of the Coalfield Community Development Office (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3313 – Restraining county commissions from imposing rules and regulations on farmers beyond what is already prescribed through state statute (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3344 – To pay certain moral obligations of the state (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3354 – To authorize municipalities to combine operations with other municipalities and counties to provide governmental services (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3371 – Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3405 – Change the maximum time period of a protective order to one year (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3451 – Updating the veteran preference ratings in state code for state employment (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3480 – Enact the West Virginia Consumer Financial Privacy Act of 2023 (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3500 – Allowing consumer lenders to permit employees to conduct certain business at locations other than the licensee’s designated office (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3561 – Relating generally to creating the Joint Legislative Committee on Civic Life (Phillips) (Regular)

H. B. 3562 – Relating to the West Virginia Fusion Center (Phillips) (Regular)

HOUSE COMMITTEE SCHEDULE

9 a.m. – PUBLIC HEARING – House Chamber

Committee on Energy and Manufacturing

H. B. 3446, Clarifying the powers and duties of Public Service Commission as to electric generating facilities.

Committee on Rules – 10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Government Organization– 1 p.m. – Room 215-E

Consideration of SB 270, Adding exemption to permit requirement for cremation.

Consideration of SB 481, Extending sunset provision of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program.

Consideration of SB 553, Allowing for evaluation of prequalified bidders to be based on best value.

Consideration of SB 300, Relating to law-enforcement training and certification.

Committee on Education – 2 p.m. – Room 432-M

S. B. 99, Relating to meetings among county boards of education.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 216, Requiring all schools to instruct students on Holocaust, other genocides and financial literacy.



Committee on the Judiciary – 3 p.m. – Room 460-M

SB136 – Requiring persons convicted of certain offenses to undergo psychological or psychiatric testing and have treatment plan to be eligible for probation

SB490 – Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act

SB208 – Relating to criminal justice training for all law-enforcement and correction officers regarding individuals with autism spectrum disorders