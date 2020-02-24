Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, Feb. 24

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

48th Day of the Legislative Session

From the Activity Calendar: West Virginians for Life Rally, North Steps; Chiropractic Day, Upper Senate Rotunda; Pharmacy Day, Upper House and remaining Upper Senate Rotunda.

STATE SENATE:

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 43 : US Army 1LT Fred Omar Pratt Memorial Bridge

: US Army 1LT Fred Omar Pratt Memorial Bridge SCR 44 : Naming portion of road in Wayne County “In Memory of Tootsie Hensley, Please Keep Buffalo Creek Litter Free”

: Naming portion of road in Wayne County “In Memory of Tootsie Hensley, Please Keep Buffalo Creek Litter Free” SCR 45 : Requesting study of benefits of creating WV State Bank to facilitate access to capital for returning veterans

: Requesting study of benefits of creating WV State Bank to facilitate access to capital for returning veterans SCR 46: Requesting DEP and DHHR propose public source-water supply study plan

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 528 : Creating Uniform Worker Classification Act

: Creating Uniform Worker Classification Act Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 578 : Recalculating tax on generating, producing, or selling electricity from solar energy facilities

: Recalculating tax on generating, producing, or selling electricity from solar energy facilities Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 579 : Changing and adding fees to wireless enhanced 911 fee

: Changing and adding fees to wireless enhanced 911 fee Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 586 : Reorganizing and re-designating Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety as Department of Homeland Security (original similar to HB 4485)

: Reorganizing and re-designating Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety as Department of Homeland Security (original similar to HB 4485) Eng. SB 651 : Relating to definition of “mortgage loan originator” (original similar to HB 3060)

: Relating to definition of “mortgage loan originator” (original similar to HB 3060) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 689 : Enacting Requiring Accountable Pharmaceutical Transparency, Oversight, and Reporting Act

: Enacting Requiring Accountable Pharmaceutical Transparency, Oversight, and Reporting Act Eng. SB 691 : Limiting programs adopted by State Board of Education

: Limiting programs adopted by State Board of Education Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 705 : Allowing military veterans with certain experience qualify for examination as electrician or plumber

: Allowing military veterans with certain experience qualify for examination as electrician or plumber Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 707 : Relating to nursing career pathways

: Relating to nursing career pathways Eng. SB 723 : Requiring Department of Education develop plan based on analyzed data on school discipline

: Requiring Department of Education develop plan based on analyzed data on school discipline Eng. SB 727 : Relating to disbursement of funds for highway road repair

: Relating to disbursement of funds for highway road repair Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 728 : Exempting all property used for agricultural purposes from county property maintenance codes or ordinances

: Exempting all property used for agricultural purposes from county property maintenance codes or ordinances Eng. SB 734 : Clarifying powers and duties of DOH in acquiring property for state road purposes

: Clarifying powers and duties of DOH in acquiring property for state road purposes Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 751 : Removing certain requirements of municipality annexing property within urban growth boundary

: Removing certain requirements of municipality annexing property within urban growth boundary Eng. SB 755 : Relating to High-Wage Growth Business Tax Credit Act

: Relating to High-Wage Growth Business Tax Credit Act Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 770 : Revising requirements for post-doctoral training

: Revising requirements for post-doctoral training Eng. SB 782 : Relating to fees assessed by Health Care Authority on certain hospitals

: Relating to fees assessed by Health Care Authority on certain hospitals Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 787 : Providing benefits to pharmacists for rendered care

: Providing benefits to pharmacists for rendered care Eng. SB 803 : Supplemental appropriation of money out of General Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4965)

: Supplemental appropriation of money out of General Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4965) Eng. SB 837 : Providing exemptions from ad valorem taxes for certain types of personal property

: Providing exemptions from ad valorem taxes for certain types of personal property Eng. SB 838 : Directing state police establish referral program for substance abuse treatment

: Directing state police establish referral program for substance abuse treatment Eng. Com. Sub. for SJR 9 : Amendment Authorizing Legislature to Eliminate or Lower Ad Valorem Tax on Motor Vehicles and Any Other Tangible Personal Property

: Amendment Authorizing Legislature to Eliminate or Lower Ad Valorem Tax on Motor Vehicles and Any Other Tangible Personal Property Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2338 : Allowing the owner of an antique military vehicle to display alternate registration insignia

: Allowing the owner of an antique military vehicle to display alternate registration insignia Eng. HB 4411 : Relating to the West Virginia Residential Mortgage Lender, Broker and Servicer Act

: Relating to the West Virginia Residential Mortgage Lender, Broker and Servicer Act Eng. HB 4477 : West Virginia Mutual to Mutual Insurance Holding Company Act – (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 598)

: West Virginia Mutual to Mutual Insurance Holding Company Act – (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 598) Eng. HB 4661: Relating to the powers of the Public Service Commission and the regulation of natural gas utilities

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 38 : Requiring schools provide elective course on Hebrew Scriptures or Bible

: Requiring schools provide elective course on Hebrew Scriptures or Bible Com. Sub. for SB 213 : Relating to administration of trusts (original similar to HB 4933)

: Relating to administration of trusts (original similar to HB 4933) Com. Sub. for SB 246 : Including family court judges in retirement system for judges

: Including family court judges in retirement system for judges Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 284 : Creating WV Health Care Continuity Act

: Creating WV Health Care Continuity Act Com. Sub. for SB 514 : Creating WV FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Act

: Creating WV FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Act Com. Sub. for SB 530 : Relating to taxation of aircraft

: Relating to taxation of aircraft Com. Sub. for SB 614 : Changing method of allocating funding from Safe School Funds

: Changing method of allocating funding from Safe School Funds Com. Sub. for SB 635 : Allowing administration of small estates

: Allowing administration of small estates Com. Sub. for SB 668 : Enacting Uniform Trust Decanting Act

: Enacting Uniform Trust Decanting Act Com. Sub. for SB 739 : Authorizing PSC protect consumers of distressed and failing water and wastewater utilities

: Authorizing PSC protect consumers of distressed and failing water and wastewater utilities Com. Sub. for SB 760 : Allowing state college or university apply to HEPC for designation as administratively or financially exempt school

: Allowing state college or university apply to HEPC for designation as administratively or financially exempt school Com. Sub. for SB 772 : Clarifying American Law Institute’s Restatements of Law

: Clarifying American Law Institute’s Restatements of Law Com. Sub. for SB 793 : Relating to B&O taxes imposed on certain coal-fired electric generating units

: Relating to B&O taxes imposed on certain coal-fired electric generating units SB 800 : Authorizing electric utilities construct and operate project within electric utility distribution system

: Authorizing electric utilities construct and operate project within electric utility distribution system SB 816 : Updating North American Industry Classification System code references

: Updating North American Industry Classification System code references Com. Sub. for SB 819 : Relating to DOH management of Coal Resource Transportation roads

: Relating to DOH management of Coal Resource Transportation roads SB 828 : Clarifying municipal B&O taxation where business activity occurs

: Clarifying municipal B&O taxation where business activity occurs SB 831 : Clarifying Economic Development Authority board enter into contracts necessary to carry out duties

: Clarifying Economic Development Authority board enter into contracts necessary to carry out duties SB 839 : Creating State Advisory Council on Postsecondary Attainment Goals

: Creating State Advisory Council on Postsecondary Attainment Goals Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4217 : Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4600: Relating to the definition of the term member regarding distributing premium tax proceeds

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 106 : Making daylight saving time official time year round in WV

: Making daylight saving time official time year round in WV Com. Sub. for SB 123 : Relating generally to pyramid promotional schemes

: Relating generally to pyramid promotional schemes Com. Sub. for SB 193 : Setting forth timeframes for continuing purchases of commodities and services over $1 million

: Setting forth timeframes for continuing purchases of commodities and services over $1 million Com. Sub. for SB 259 : Requiring mandatory incarceration prior to parole for certain persons convicted of distributing controlled substances near libraries

: Requiring mandatory incarceration prior to parole for certain persons convicted of distributing controlled substances near libraries Com. Sub. for SB 269 : Establishing advisory council on rare diseases

: Establishing advisory council on rare diseases Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 312 : Relating to provisional licensure of social workers (original similar to HB 4128)

: Relating to provisional licensure of social workers (original similar to HB 4128) Com. Sub. for SB 329 : DEP rule relating to ambient air quality standards (original similar to HB 4217)

: DEP rule relating to ambient air quality standards (original similar to HB 4217) SB 355 : Fire Commission rule relating to State Fire Code (original similar to HB 4275)

: Fire Commission rule relating to State Fire Code (original similar to HB 4275) Com. Sub. for SB 356 : Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (original similar to HB 4276)

: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (original similar to HB 4276) Com. Sub. for SB 472 : Providing alternative sentencing program for work release (original similar to SB 612)

: Providing alternative sentencing program for work release (original similar to SB 612) SB 489 : Moving provisions of licensing contractors to chapter 30 of code

: Moving provisions of licensing contractors to chapter 30 of code Com. Sub. for SB 513 : Protecting consumers against businesses using automatic renewals without consent

: Protecting consumers against businesses using automatic renewals without consent SB 569 : Expiring funds from various accounts to DHHR, Medical Services Program Fund (original similar to HB 4487)

: Expiring funds from various accounts to DHHR, Medical Services Program Fund (original similar to HB 4487) Com. Sub. for SB 570 : Expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR, Medical Services Program Fund (original similar to HB 4489)

: Expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR, Medical Services Program Fund (original similar to HB 4489) Com. Sub. for SB 633 : Creating Medicaid Families First Reserve Fund account (original similar to HB 4643)

: Creating Medicaid Families First Reserve Fund account (original similar to HB 4643) Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 648 : Providing dental coverage for adult Medicaid recipients

: Providing dental coverage for adult Medicaid recipients SB 680 : Qualifying not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions for Advanced Career Education programs and WV Invests Grant Program

: Qualifying not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions for Advanced Career Education programs and WV Invests Grant Program Com. Sub. for SB 700 : Exempting physicians from specified traffic laws when responding to emergencies

: Exempting physicians from specified traffic laws when responding to emergencies Com. Sub. for SB 710 : Establishing pilot program to evaluate telemedicine health services

: Establishing pilot program to evaluate telemedicine health services Com. Sub. for SB 711 : Relating to juvenile jurisdiction of circuit courts

: Relating to juvenile jurisdiction of circuit courts Com. Sub. for SB 729 : Relating to awards and disability under Deputy Sheriff Retirement Act

: Relating to awards and disability under Deputy Sheriff Retirement Act Com. Sub. for SB 738 : Creating Flatwater Trail Commission

: Creating Flatwater Trail Commission Com. Sub. for SB 749 : Requiring Fatality and Mortality Review Team share data with CDC

: Requiring Fatality and Mortality Review Team share data with CDC SB 750 : Establishing extended learning opportunities

: Establishing extended learning opportunities Com. Sub. for SB 752 : Relating generally to medical cannabis

: Relating generally to medical cannabis SB 758 : Relating to authority of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council

: Relating to authority of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council SB 775 : Requiring two water bottle filling stations be included in newly built or renovated schools

: Requiring two water bottle filling stations be included in newly built or renovated schools Com. Sub. for SB 785 : Establishing uniform electioneering prohibition area

: Establishing uniform electioneering prohibition area Com. Sub. for SB 797 : Authorizing governing boards of public and private hospitals employ hospital police officers

: Authorizing governing boards of public and private hospitals employ hospital police officers Com. Sub. for SB 798 : Requiring dairy foods processed in state be added to list of items to be purchased by state-funded institutions

: Requiring dairy foods processed in state be added to list of items to be purchased by state-funded institutions Com. Sub. for SB 802 : Relating to public utilities generally

: Relating to public utilities generally SB 805 : Supplemental appropriation of moneys from Treasury to WV Commuter Rail Access Fund (original similar to HB 4963)

: Supplemental appropriation of moneys from Treasury to WV Commuter Rail Access Fund (original similar to HB 4963) SB 812 : Supplemental appropriation from Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services (original similar to HB 4961)

: Supplemental appropriation from Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services (original similar to HB 4961) Com. Sub. for SB 820 : Authorizing DHHR transfer comprehensive community mental health centers and intellectual disability facilities to regional centers and facilities

: Authorizing DHHR transfer comprehensive community mental health centers and intellectual disability facilities to regional centers and facilities Com. Sub. for SB 821 : Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization

: Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization SB 830 : Eliminating special merit-based employment system for health care professionals

: Eliminating special merit-based employment system for health care professionals SB 840 : Creating statutory fee for modifying permits issued by DEP Office of Oil and Gas

: Creating statutory fee for modifying permits issued by DEP Office of Oil and Gas SB 841 : Requiring Governor to fix salaries of certain appointed officers after office is vacated

: Requiring Governor to fix salaries of certain appointed officers after office is vacated SB 842: Requiring Superintendent of Schools establish a Behavior Interventionist Pilot Program in two school districts for five years

Scheduled Committee Meetings

9:30 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Originating Bill 3 : Providing for the prohibition of the “patriot penalty”

: Providing for the prohibition of the “patriot penalty” SB 120 : Establishing priorities for expenditures for plugging abandoned gas or oil wells

: Establishing priorities for expenditures for plugging abandoned gas or oil wells HB 4513 : Increasing the replacement costs required of a person causing injury or death of game or protected species

: Increasing the replacement costs required of a person causing injury or death of game or protected species Originating Concurrent Resolution 2: Requesting the West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways evaluate the October 1, 2018 “Updated Oil and Gas Road Policy”

9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 653 : Increasing number of magistrates in Putnam County (Discussion)

: Increasing number of magistrates in Putnam County (Discussion) Com. Sub. for SB 160 : Creating Voluntary WVU Rifle Team Check-Off Program on hunting and fishing licenses

: Creating Voluntary WVU Rifle Team Check-Off Program on hunting and fishing licenses SB 732: Authorizing fee payment and expense reimbursement for attorneys who participate on court teams established by Supreme Court of Appeals

1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)

Agenda TBA

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)

HB 4466 : Certificates of Insurance Act

: Certificates of Insurance Act HB 4146 : Relating to credit for reinsurance

: Relating to credit for reinsurance HB 4410: Permitting directors and executive officers of a banking institution to borrow from a banking institution with which he or she is connected

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Originating Bill 6 : Prohibiting racial discrimination based on certain physical traits such as hair texture or hairstyle

: Prohibiting racial discrimination based on certain physical traits such as hair texture or hairstyle SB 278 : Providing various methods to deal with defendant who becomes incompetent during trial

: Providing various methods to deal with defendant who becomes incompetent during trial SB 765 : Modifying “Habitual Offender” statute

: Modifying “Habitual Offender” statute SCR 23: Requesting study of State Police’s increased duties and responsibilities

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Agenda TBA

Additional afternoon committee meetings, if any, will be announced at the end of the 11 a.m. floor session.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

9:30 a.m. – UC, WVU & Marshall Schools of Pharmacy

House to convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

· Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 75 – Naming the highest peak on Wolf Creek Mountain in Monroe County, Boone’s Peak

THIRD READING – For Passage

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 657 – Allowing designation of tourism development districts

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 3127 – Relating to the Secondary School Activities Commission and participation by home schooled students

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4009 – Relating to the process for involuntary hospitalization

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4252 – Authorizing miscellaneous agencies and boards to promulgate legislative rules [Amendment Pending]

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4388 – Limiting the Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner’s authority to restrict advertising

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4530 – Authorizing daily passenger rental car companies to charge reasonable administrative fees

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4626 – West Virginia Development Achievements Transparency Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4668 – Creating the misdemeanor crime of trespass for entering a structure that has been condemned

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4748 – Relating to the increase of fees that private nongovernment notary publics may charge for notarial acts

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 502 – Relating to methamphetamine criminal penalty

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2088 – Relating to admissibility of certain evidence in a civil action for damages

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2149 – Relating to the Farm-To-Food Bank Tax Credit

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2646 – Providing a safe harbor for employers to correct underpayment or nonpayment of wages and benefits due to separated employees

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4019 – Downstream Natural Gas Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit Act of 2020

· H. B. 4354 – Adding nabiximols to the permitted list of distributed and prescribed drugs

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4360 – Exempting certain persons from heating, ventilating, and cooling system licensing requirements

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4377 – The Protection of Vulnerable Adults from Financial Exploitation Act

· H. B. 4396 – Relating to reporting suspected governmental fraud

· H. B. 4409 – Relating to transferring remaining funds from the Volunteer Fire Department Workers’ Compensation Premium Subsidy Fund

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4421 – Natural Gas Liquids Economic Development Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4433 – Relating to deeds of trust

· H. B. 4447 – Creating the shared table initiative for senior citizens who suffer from food insecurity

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4464 – Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under the age of 18

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4558 – Creating a personal income tax credit for volunteer firefighters in West Virginia

· H. B. 4606 – Listing contractor classifications on a contractor license

· H. B. 4715 – Authorizing municipalities to take action to grant certain fire department employees limited power of arrest

· H. B. 4760 – Modifying video lottery retailer licensing eligibility requirements

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4780 – Permitting a school-based decision-making council to offer elective courses of instruction on the Bible

· H. B. 4797 – Authorizing municipalities to enact ordinances that allow the municipal court to place a structure, dwelling or building into receivership

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4803 – Relating to certification of electrical inspectors

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4823 – Developing a plan for periodic audits of the expenditure of the fees from the emergency 911 telephone system and wireless enhanced 911

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4853 – Relating to a customer constructing a connection or other infrastructure necessary for the customer to connect to the public utility

· H. B. 4859 – Accounting for state funds distributed to volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies and departments

· H. B. 4872 – Modifying the criminal penalties imposed on a parent, guardian or custodian for child abuse

· H. B. 4882 – Authorizing limited sampling and limited sale of wine for off-premises consumption to wineries not licensed in the state

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4886 – Requiring the PSC and the DOH to submit reports concerning activity on the Coal Resource Transportation Road System

· H. B. 4887 – Relating to revocation, cancellation, or suspension of business registration certificates

· H. B. 4959 – Relating to clarifying the ability of the Economic Development Authority Board of Directors to enter into any contracts necessary to carry out its duties

· H. B. 4960 – Relating to exempting from licensure as an electrician

FIRST READING

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 554 – Relating to termination, expiration, or cancellation of oil or natural gas leases (Energy Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 571 – Expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to various accounts (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 572 – Expiring funds from General Revenue and Lottery Net Profits to various accounts

· S. B. 725 – Supplemental appropriation to various Department of Education accounts

· S. B. 778 – Supplemental appropriation expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR

· S. B. 779 – Supplemental appropriation expiring funds in State Excess Lottery Revenue to Department of Veterans’ Assistance

· S. B. 780 – Supplemental appropriation by decreasing and adding new appropriation out of Treasury to DMAPS

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2478 – Modifying the Fair Trade Practices Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2897 – Relating to driving restrictions in school zones

· H. B. 4159 – Relating to the manufacture and sale of hard cider

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4176 – West Virginia Intelligence/Fusion Center Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4362 – Relating to penalties for neglect, emotional abuse or death caused by a caregiver

· H. B. 4402 – Relating to designation of early voting locations

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4439 – Clarifying the method for calculating the amount of severance tax attributable to the increase in coal production

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4461 – Requiring the Governor to fix the salaries of certain state appointed officers after the office is vacated or after July 1

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4494 – Tobacco Use Cessation Initiative

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4497 – Requiring an external defibrillator device at any secondary school athlete event

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4535 – Relating to student aide class titles

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4560 – Relating to deliveries by a licensed wine specialty shop

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4573 – Relating to Medicaid subrogation liens of the Department of Health and Human Resources

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4574 – Establishing Just Transition Support for Coal-Related Jobs

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4587 – Modernizing the Public Service Commission’s regulation of solid waste motor carriers and solid waste facilities

· H. B. 4602 – Increasing the penalty for DUI causing death when a child is present

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4619 – Approving plans proposed by electric utilities to install middle-mile broadband fiber

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4639 – Changing frequency of mandatory state inspections of motor vehicles

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4648 – The Parenting Fairness Act of 2020

· H. B. 4665 – Reducing the amount of rebate going to the Purchasing Improvement Fund

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4693 – Expanding the scope of the Veterans to Agriculture Program

· H. B. 4705 – Including three types of cancer for which rebuttable presumption of injury from employment exists for firefighters

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4717 – Seizure and Forfeiture Reporting Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4746 – Establishing a registry of persons with a communication disability

· H. B. 4804 – Relating to comprehensive systems of support for teacher and leader induction and professional growth

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4892 – Reducing personal income tax rates when personal income tax reduction fund is funded at a certain threshold

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4905 – Ban-the-Box Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4925 – Requiring the Secondary Schools Athletic Commission to recognize private, parochial, or church schools

· H. B. 4929 – Relating to the administrative closing of stale or unprogressed estates

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4946 – Eliminating the requirement that municipal police civil service commissions certify a list of three individuals for every position vacancy

· H. B. 4953 – Providing the PSC with authority to order the acquisition of failing utilities and a variety of tools to assist distressed and failing utilities

· H. B. 4958 – Relating to eliminating the ability of a person’s driver license to be suspended for failure to pay court fines and costs

· H. B. 4966 – Relating generally to updating the North American Industry Classification System code references

· H. B. 4969 – Relating to providing tax credit for the donation or sale of a vehicle to certain charitable organizations

· H. B. 4970 – Relating to military service as a factor in certain insurance coverage rates

· H. B. 4971 – Relating to a closing hospital

Public Hearing:

Committee on Education

9:00 a.m. – House Chamber

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4780, Permitting a school-based decision-making council to offer elective courses of instruction on the Bible.

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Agriculture and Natural Resources

9:00 a.m. – Room 410 M

Agriculture:

· S. C. R. 1, Designating dogs adopted from animal shelters and rescues as WV official state dog. (2nd reference to Rules)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 142, Expanding Coyote Control Program through voluntary assessment on breeding cows. (2nd reference to Finance)

· S. B. 490, Relating to criminal offenses against agricultural facilities. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

Natural Resources:

· S. B. 468, Relating to eligibility for license or permit application.

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 550, Permitting leashed dogs track mortally wounded deer or bear.

Political Subdivisions

10:00 a.m. – Room 410 M

· Com. Sub. For Senate Bill 96, Prohibiting municipalities from limiting persons’ rights to possess certain weapons

Committee on Rules

10:30 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Government Organization

4:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

(***Agenda to be posted.***)