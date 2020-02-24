Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, Feb. 24
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
48th Day of the Legislative Session
From the Activity Calendar: West Virginians for Life Rally, North Steps; Chiropractic Day, Upper Senate Rotunda; Pharmacy Day, Upper House and remaining Upper Senate Rotunda.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 43: US Army 1LT Fred Omar Pratt Memorial Bridge
- SCR 44: Naming portion of road in Wayne County “In Memory of Tootsie Hensley, Please Keep Buffalo Creek Litter Free”
- SCR 45: Requesting study of benefits of creating WV State Bank to facilitate access to capital for returning veterans
- SCR 46: Requesting DEP and DHHR propose public source-water supply study plan
THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 528: Creating Uniform Worker Classification Act
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 578: Recalculating tax on generating, producing, or selling electricity from solar energy facilities
- Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 579: Changing and adding fees to wireless enhanced 911 fee
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 586: Reorganizing and re-designating Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety as Department of Homeland Security (original similar to HB 4485)
- Eng. SB 651: Relating to definition of “mortgage loan originator” (original similar to HB 3060)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 689: Enacting Requiring Accountable Pharmaceutical Transparency, Oversight, and Reporting Act
- Eng. SB 691: Limiting programs adopted by State Board of Education
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 705: Allowing military veterans with certain experience qualify for examination as electrician or plumber
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 707: Relating to nursing career pathways
- Eng. SB 723: Requiring Department of Education develop plan based on analyzed data on school discipline
- Eng. SB 727: Relating to disbursement of funds for highway road repair
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 728: Exempting all property used for agricultural purposes from county property maintenance codes or ordinances
- Eng. SB 734: Clarifying powers and duties of DOH in acquiring property for state road purposes
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 751: Removing certain requirements of municipality annexing property within urban growth boundary
- Eng. SB 755: Relating to High-Wage Growth Business Tax Credit Act
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 770: Revising requirements for post-doctoral training
- Eng. SB 782: Relating to fees assessed by Health Care Authority on certain hospitals
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 787: Providing benefits to pharmacists for rendered care
- Eng. SB 803: Supplemental appropriation of money out of General Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4965)
- Eng. SB 837: Providing exemptions from ad valorem taxes for certain types of personal property
- Eng. SB 838: Directing state police establish referral program for substance abuse treatment
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SJR 9: Amendment Authorizing Legislature to Eliminate or Lower Ad Valorem Tax on Motor Vehicles and Any Other Tangible Personal Property
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2338: Allowing the owner of an antique military vehicle to display alternate registration insignia
- Eng. HB 4411: Relating to the West Virginia Residential Mortgage Lender, Broker and Servicer Act
- Eng. HB 4477: West Virginia Mutual to Mutual Insurance Holding Company Act – (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 598)
- Eng. HB 4661: Relating to the powers of the Public Service Commission and the regulation of natural gas utilities
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 38: Requiring schools provide elective course on Hebrew Scriptures or Bible
- Com. Sub. for SB 213: Relating to administration of trusts (original similar to HB 4933)
- Com. Sub. for SB 246: Including family court judges in retirement system for judges
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 284: Creating WV Health Care Continuity Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 514: Creating WV FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 530: Relating to taxation of aircraft
- Com. Sub. for SB 614: Changing method of allocating funding from Safe School Funds
- Com. Sub. for SB 635: Allowing administration of small estates
- Com. Sub. for SB 668: Enacting Uniform Trust Decanting Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 739: Authorizing PSC protect consumers of distressed and failing water and wastewater utilities
- Com. Sub. for SB 760: Allowing state college or university apply to HEPC for designation as administratively or financially exempt school
- Com. Sub. for SB 772: Clarifying American Law Institute’s Restatements of Law
- Com. Sub. for SB 793: Relating to B&O taxes imposed on certain coal-fired electric generating units
- SB 800: Authorizing electric utilities construct and operate project within electric utility distribution system
- SB 816: Updating North American Industry Classification System code references
- Com. Sub. for SB 819: Relating to DOH management of Coal Resource Transportation roads
- SB 828: Clarifying municipal B&O taxation where business activity occurs
- SB 831: Clarifying Economic Development Authority board enter into contracts necessary to carry out duties
- SB 839: Creating State Advisory Council on Postsecondary Attainment Goals
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4217: Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4600: Relating to the definition of the term member regarding distributing premium tax proceeds
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 106: Making daylight saving time official time year round in WV
- Com. Sub. for SB 123: Relating generally to pyramid promotional schemes
- Com. Sub. for SB 193: Setting forth timeframes for continuing purchases of commodities and services over $1 million
- Com. Sub. for SB 259: Requiring mandatory incarceration prior to parole for certain persons convicted of distributing controlled substances near libraries
- Com. Sub. for SB 269: Establishing advisory council on rare diseases
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 312: Relating to provisional licensure of social workers (original similar to HB 4128)
- Com. Sub. for SB 329: DEP rule relating to ambient air quality standards (original similar to HB 4217)
- SB 355: Fire Commission rule relating to State Fire Code (original similar to HB 4275)
- Com. Sub. for SB 356: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (original similar to HB 4276)
- Com. Sub. for SB 472: Providing alternative sentencing program for work release (original similar to SB 612)
- SB 489: Moving provisions of licensing contractors to chapter 30 of code
- Com. Sub. for SB 513: Protecting consumers against businesses using automatic renewals without consent
- SB 569: Expiring funds from various accounts to DHHR, Medical Services Program Fund (original similar to HB 4487)
- Com. Sub. for SB 570: Expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR, Medical Services Program Fund (original similar to HB 4489)
- Com. Sub. for SB 633: Creating Medicaid Families First Reserve Fund account (original similar to HB 4643)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 648: Providing dental coverage for adult Medicaid recipients
- SB 680: Qualifying not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions for Advanced Career Education programs and WV Invests Grant Program
- Com. Sub. for SB 700: Exempting physicians from specified traffic laws when responding to emergencies
- Com. Sub. for SB 710: Establishing pilot program to evaluate telemedicine health services
- Com. Sub. for SB 711: Relating to juvenile jurisdiction of circuit courts
- Com. Sub. for SB 729: Relating to awards and disability under Deputy Sheriff Retirement Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 738: Creating Flatwater Trail Commission
- Com. Sub. for SB 749: Requiring Fatality and Mortality Review Team share data with CDC
- SB 750: Establishing extended learning opportunities
- Com. Sub. for SB 752: Relating generally to medical cannabis
- SB 758: Relating to authority of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council
- SB 775: Requiring two water bottle filling stations be included in newly built or renovated schools
- Com. Sub. for SB 785: Establishing uniform electioneering prohibition area
- Com. Sub. for SB 797: Authorizing governing boards of public and private hospitals employ hospital police officers
- Com. Sub. for SB 798: Requiring dairy foods processed in state be added to list of items to be purchased by state-funded institutions
- Com. Sub. for SB 802: Relating to public utilities generally
- SB 805: Supplemental appropriation of moneys from Treasury to WV Commuter Rail Access Fund (original similar to HB 4963)
- SB 812: Supplemental appropriation from Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services (original similar to HB 4961)
- Com. Sub. for SB 820: Authorizing DHHR transfer comprehensive community mental health centers and intellectual disability facilities to regional centers and facilities
- Com. Sub. for SB 821: Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization
- SB 830: Eliminating special merit-based employment system for health care professionals
- SB 840: Creating statutory fee for modifying permits issued by DEP Office of Oil and Gas
- SB 841: Requiring Governor to fix salaries of certain appointed officers after office is vacated
- SB 842: Requiring Superintendent of Schools establish a Behavior Interventionist Pilot Program in two school districts for five years
9:30 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Originating Bill 3: Providing for the prohibition of the “patriot penalty”
- SB 120: Establishing priorities for expenditures for plugging abandoned gas or oil wells
- HB 4513: Increasing the replacement costs required of a person causing injury or death of game or protected species
- Originating Concurrent Resolution 2: Requesting the West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways evaluate the October 1, 2018 “Updated Oil and Gas Road Policy”
9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)
- Com. Sub. for SB 653: Increasing number of magistrates in Putnam County (Discussion)
- Com. Sub. for SB 160: Creating Voluntary WVU Rifle Team Check-Off Program on hunting and fishing licenses
- SB 732: Authorizing fee payment and expense reimbursement for attorneys who participate on court teams established by Supreme Court of Appeals
1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)
- Agenda TBA
2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)
- HB 4466: Certificates of Insurance Act
- HB 4146: Relating to credit for reinsurance
- HB 4410: Permitting directors and executive officers of a banking institution to borrow from a banking institution with which he or she is connected
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Originating Bill 6: Prohibiting racial discrimination based on certain physical traits such as hair texture or hairstyle
- SB 278: Providing various methods to deal with defendant who becomes incompetent during trial
- SB 765: Modifying “Habitual Offender” statute
- SCR 23: Requesting study of State Police’s increased duties and responsibilities
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Agenda TBA
Additional afternoon committee meetings, if any, will be announced at the end of the 11 a.m. floor session.
Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.
All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here: http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.
Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:
- 9:30 a.m. – UC, WVU & Marshall Schools of Pharmacy
House to convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
· Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 75 – Naming the highest peak on Wolf Creek Mountain in Monroe County, Boone’s Peak
THIRD READING – For Passage
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 657 – Allowing designation of tourism development districts
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 3127 – Relating to the Secondary School Activities Commission and participation by home schooled students
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4009 – Relating to the process for involuntary hospitalization
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4252 – Authorizing miscellaneous agencies and boards to promulgate legislative rules [Amendment Pending]
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4388 – Limiting the Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner’s authority to restrict advertising
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4530 – Authorizing daily passenger rental car companies to charge reasonable administrative fees
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4626 – West Virginia Development Achievements Transparency Act
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4668 – Creating the misdemeanor crime of trespass for entering a structure that has been condemned
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4748 – Relating to the increase of fees that private nongovernment notary publics may charge for notarial acts
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 502 – Relating to methamphetamine criminal penalty
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2088 – Relating to admissibility of certain evidence in a civil action for damages
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2149 – Relating to the Farm-To-Food Bank Tax Credit
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2646 – Providing a safe harbor for employers to correct underpayment or nonpayment of wages and benefits due to separated employees
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4019 – Downstream Natural Gas Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit Act of 2020
· H. B. 4354 – Adding nabiximols to the permitted list of distributed and prescribed drugs
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4360 – Exempting certain persons from heating, ventilating, and cooling system licensing requirements
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4377 – The Protection of Vulnerable Adults from Financial Exploitation Act
· H. B. 4396 – Relating to reporting suspected governmental fraud
· H. B. 4409 – Relating to transferring remaining funds from the Volunteer Fire Department Workers’ Compensation Premium Subsidy Fund
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4421 – Natural Gas Liquids Economic Development Act
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4433 – Relating to deeds of trust
· H. B. 4447 – Creating the shared table initiative for senior citizens who suffer from food insecurity
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4464 – Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under the age of 18
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4558 – Creating a personal income tax credit for volunteer firefighters in West Virginia
· H. B. 4606 – Listing contractor classifications on a contractor license
· H. B. 4715 – Authorizing municipalities to take action to grant certain fire department employees limited power of arrest
· H. B. 4760 – Modifying video lottery retailer licensing eligibility requirements
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4780 – Permitting a school-based decision-making council to offer elective courses of instruction on the Bible
· H. B. 4797 – Authorizing municipalities to enact ordinances that allow the municipal court to place a structure, dwelling or building into receivership
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4803 – Relating to certification of electrical inspectors
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4823 – Developing a plan for periodic audits of the expenditure of the fees from the emergency 911 telephone system and wireless enhanced 911
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4853 – Relating to a customer constructing a connection or other infrastructure necessary for the customer to connect to the public utility
· H. B. 4859 – Accounting for state funds distributed to volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies and departments
· H. B. 4872 – Modifying the criminal penalties imposed on a parent, guardian or custodian for child abuse
· H. B. 4882 – Authorizing limited sampling and limited sale of wine for off-premises consumption to wineries not licensed in the state
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4886 – Requiring the PSC and the DOH to submit reports concerning activity on the Coal Resource Transportation Road System
· H. B. 4887 – Relating to revocation, cancellation, or suspension of business registration certificates
· H. B. 4959 – Relating to clarifying the ability of the Economic Development Authority Board of Directors to enter into any contracts necessary to carry out its duties
· H. B. 4960 – Relating to exempting from licensure as an electrician
FIRST READING
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 554 – Relating to termination, expiration, or cancellation of oil or natural gas leases (Energy Committee Amendment Pending)
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 571 – Expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to various accounts (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
· S. B. 572 – Expiring funds from General Revenue and Lottery Net Profits to various accounts
· S. B. 725 – Supplemental appropriation to various Department of Education accounts
· S. B. 778 – Supplemental appropriation expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR
· S. B. 779 – Supplemental appropriation expiring funds in State Excess Lottery Revenue to Department of Veterans’ Assistance
· S. B. 780 – Supplemental appropriation by decreasing and adding new appropriation out of Treasury to DMAPS
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2478 – Modifying the Fair Trade Practices Act
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2897 – Relating to driving restrictions in school zones
· H. B. 4159 – Relating to the manufacture and sale of hard cider
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4176 – West Virginia Intelligence/Fusion Center Act
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4362 – Relating to penalties for neglect, emotional abuse or death caused by a caregiver
· H. B. 4402 – Relating to designation of early voting locations
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4439 – Clarifying the method for calculating the amount of severance tax attributable to the increase in coal production
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4461 – Requiring the Governor to fix the salaries of certain state appointed officers after the office is vacated or after July 1
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4494 – Tobacco Use Cessation Initiative
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4497 – Requiring an external defibrillator device at any secondary school athlete event
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4535 – Relating to student aide class titles
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4560 – Relating to deliveries by a licensed wine specialty shop
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4573 – Relating to Medicaid subrogation liens of the Department of Health and Human Resources
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4574 – Establishing Just Transition Support for Coal-Related Jobs
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4587 – Modernizing the Public Service Commission’s regulation of solid waste motor carriers and solid waste facilities
· H. B. 4602 – Increasing the penalty for DUI causing death when a child is present
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4619 – Approving plans proposed by electric utilities to install middle-mile broadband fiber
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4639 – Changing frequency of mandatory state inspections of motor vehicles
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4648 – The Parenting Fairness Act of 2020
· H. B. 4665 – Reducing the amount of rebate going to the Purchasing Improvement Fund
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4693 – Expanding the scope of the Veterans to Agriculture Program
· H. B. 4705 – Including three types of cancer for which rebuttable presumption of injury from employment exists for firefighters
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4717 – Seizure and Forfeiture Reporting Act
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4746 – Establishing a registry of persons with a communication disability
· H. B. 4804 – Relating to comprehensive systems of support for teacher and leader induction and professional growth
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4892 – Reducing personal income tax rates when personal income tax reduction fund is funded at a certain threshold
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4905 – Ban-the-Box Act
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4925 – Requiring the Secondary Schools Athletic Commission to recognize private, parochial, or church schools
· H. B. 4929 – Relating to the administrative closing of stale or unprogressed estates
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4946 – Eliminating the requirement that municipal police civil service commissions certify a list of three individuals for every position vacancy
· H. B. 4953 – Providing the PSC with authority to order the acquisition of failing utilities and a variety of tools to assist distressed and failing utilities
· H. B. 4958 – Relating to eliminating the ability of a person’s driver license to be suspended for failure to pay court fines and costs
· H. B. 4966 – Relating generally to updating the North American Industry Classification System code references
· H. B. 4969 – Relating to providing tax credit for the donation or sale of a vehicle to certain charitable organizations
· H. B. 4970 – Relating to military service as a factor in certain insurance coverage rates
· H. B. 4971 – Relating to a closing hospital
Public Hearing:
Committee on Education
9:00 a.m. – House Chamber
Com. Sub. for H. B. 4780, Permitting a school-based decision-making council to offer elective courses of instruction on the Bible.
Committee Meetings Scheduled:
Agriculture and Natural Resources
9:00 a.m. – Room 410 M
Agriculture:
· S. C. R. 1, Designating dogs adopted from animal shelters and rescues as WV official state dog. (2nd reference to Rules)
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 142, Expanding Coyote Control Program through voluntary assessment on breeding cows. (2nd reference to Finance)
· S. B. 490, Relating to criminal offenses against agricultural facilities. (2nd reference to Judiciary)
Natural Resources:
· S. B. 468, Relating to eligibility for license or permit application.
· Com. Sub. for S. B. 550, Permitting leashed dogs track mortally wounded deer or bear.
Political Subdivisions
10:00 a.m. – Room 410 M
· Com. Sub. For Senate Bill 96, Prohibiting municipalities from limiting persons’ rights to possess certain weapons
Committee on Rules
10:30 a.m. – Behind Chamber
Committee on Government Organization
4:00 p.m. – Room 215 E
(***Agenda to be posted.***)