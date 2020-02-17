Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, Feb. 17

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

41th Day of the Legislative Session

From the social and activities calendar: FFA Day at the Legislature; WV Women’s Commission Celebration of the Ratification of the 19th Amendment, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.



UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 25 : Requesting study on impact of future electromagnetic pulse catastrophe

: Requesting study on impact of future electromagnetic pulse catastrophe SCR 33 : US Air Force MSGT Dvon Duncan Memorial Bridge

: US Air Force MSGT Dvon Duncan Memorial Bridge SCR 34 : US Army CPL Dane Hampton Hamric Memorial Bridge

: US Army CPL Dane Hampton Hamric Memorial Bridge SCR 35 : Veterans Memorial Drive

: Veterans Memorial Drive SCR 36 : Shafer Brothers US Military Veterans Memorial Bridge

: Shafer Brothers US Military Veterans Memorial Bridge SCR 37 : Naming intersection in Hanover, Wyoming County, “Godfrey’s Corner”

: Naming intersection in Hanover, Wyoming County, “Godfrey’s Corner” SR 41 : Designating February 17, 2020, as Pancreatic Cancer Day

: Designating February 17, 2020, as Pancreatic Cancer Day SR 42 : Commemorating centennial of ratification of 19th Amendment to the US Constitution

: Commemorating centennial of ratification of 19th Amendment to the US Constitution SR 43 : Recognizing President George Washington and President Abraham Lincoln on President’s Day

: Recognizing President George Washington and President Abraham Lincoln on President’s Day SR 44: Urging Major League Baseball rescind ill-advised proposal that threatens future of professional baseball in WV

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 265 : Authorizing DEP to develop Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program

: Authorizing DEP to develop Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 279 : Requiring dental insurance plans honor assignment made in writing by person covered (original similar to HB 4171)

: Requiring dental insurance plans honor assignment made in writing by person covered (original similar to HB 4171) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 306 : Licensing of drivers utilizing bioptic telescopic devices

: Licensing of drivers utilizing bioptic telescopic devices Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 490 : Relating to criminal offenses against agricultural facilities

: Relating to criminal offenses against agricultural facilities Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 589 : Creating Critical Needs/Failing Systems Sub Account

: Creating Critical Needs/Failing Systems Sub Account Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 597 : Relating to judicial branch members’ salaries and pensions

: Relating to judicial branch members’ salaries and pensions Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 702 : Designating specific grade levels in which nutrition and physical fitness programs are taught

: Designating specific grade levels in which nutrition and physical fitness programs are taught Eng. SB 703 : Increasing earning limit for employees who accept separation incentive

: Increasing earning limit for employees who accept separation incentive Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 706 : Clarifying duties of law-enforcement training and certification subcommittee

: Clarifying duties of law-enforcement training and certification subcommittee Eng. SB 712 : Correcting name of Forensic Analysis Laboratory

: Correcting name of Forensic Analysis Laboratory Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 746 : Providing contracted managed care companies access to uniform maternal screening tool

: Providing contracted managed care companies access to uniform maternal screening tool Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2497 : Relating to the whistle-blower law – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to the whistle-blower law – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4166 : Prohibiting certain sex offenders from being in a supervisory position over children (original similar to HB 4536)

: Prohibiting certain sex offenders from being in a supervisory position over children (original similar to HB 4536) Eng. HB 4381 : Relating to lifetime hunting, fishing and trapping licenses for adopted children

: Relating to lifetime hunting, fishing and trapping licenses for adopted children Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4470 : Relating to persons 18 years of age or older in the custody of the Bureau of Juvenile Services

: Relating to persons 18 years of age or older in the custody of the Bureau of Juvenile Services Eng. HB 4476: Providing for the timely and efficient collection, submission, testing, retention, and disposition of forensic evidence in sexual assault cases – (Com. title amend. pending)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 285 : Eliminating WV Greyhound Breeding Development Fund

: Eliminating WV Greyhound Breeding Development Fund SB 572 : Expiring funds from General Revenue and Lottery Net Profits to various accounts (original similar to HB 4488)

: Expiring funds from General Revenue and Lottery Net Profits to various accounts (original similar to HB 4488) Com. Sub. for SB 717 : Relating generally to adult protective services

: Relating generally to adult protective services SB 725 : Supplemental appropriation to various Department of Education accounts

: Supplemental appropriation to various Department of Education accounts SB 778 : Supplemental appropriation expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR

: Supplemental appropriation expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR SB 779 : Supplemental appropriation expiring funds in State Excess Lottery Revenue to Department of Veterans’ Assistance

: Supplemental appropriation expiring funds in State Excess Lottery Revenue to Department of Veterans’ Assistance SB 780 : Supplemental appropriation by decreasing and adding new appropriation out of Treasury to DMAPS

: Supplemental appropriation by decreasing and adding new appropriation out of Treasury to DMAPS Eng. HB 4353 : Creating a rational nexus requirement between prior criminal conduct and initial licensure decision making – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to SB 499)

: Creating a rational nexus requirement between prior criminal conduct and initial licensure decision making – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to SB 499) Eng. HB 4601: Relating to distribution of premium tax proceeds to municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 6 : Allowing DOH issue permits for certain tractors with certain trailers not exceeding specified maximum axle weights

: Allowing DOH issue permits for certain tractors with certain trailers not exceeding specified maximum axle weights Com. Sub. for SB 204 : Providing for nonpartisan elections of county prosecuting attorneys

: Providing for nonpartisan elections of county prosecuting attorneys Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 291 : Requiring PEIA and health insurance providers provide mental health parity

: Requiring PEIA and health insurance providers provide mental health parity SB 652 : Authorizing School Building Authority promulgate legislative rules

: Authorizing School Building Authority promulgate legislative rules SB 655 : Relating to valuation of natural resources land property

: Relating to valuation of natural resources land property Com. Sub. for SB 686 : Exempting contract and common carrier laws for certain vehicles

: Exempting contract and common carrier laws for certain vehicles Com. Sub. for SB. 719 : Imposing health care-related provider tax on certain health care organizations

: Imposing health care-related provider tax on certain health care organizations SB 740 : Clarifying authorized users of Ron Yost Personal Assistance Services Fund

: Clarifying authorized users of Ron Yost Personal Assistance Services Fund SB 747 : Requiring Bureau for Public Health develop Diabetes Action Plan

: Requiring Bureau for Public Health develop Diabetes Action Plan SB 748 : Increasing awareness of palliative care services

: Increasing awareness of palliative care services SB 767 : Relating to licensure of hospitals

: Relating to licensure of hospitals Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4026 : Exempting businesses transporting scrap tires, waste tires, or other used tires, from certain statutory provisions – (Com. amend. pending)

: Exempting businesses transporting scrap tires, waste tires, or other used tires, from certain statutory provisions – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 4501: Relating to the ability to refuse offenders for commitment to a jail – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 617)

Scheduled Committee Meetings

1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)

Agenda TBA

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (208W)

SB 651 : Relating to definition of “mortgage loan originator”

: Relating to definition of “mortgage loan originator” HB 4149 : Relating to insurance

: Relating to insurance SB 710 : Establishing pilot program to evaluate telemedicine health services

: Establishing pilot program to evaluate telemedicine health services HB 4359 : Increasing the filing fees for insurers

: Increasing the filing fees for insurers HB 4411 : Relating to the West Virginia Residential Mortgage Lender, Broker and Servicer Act

: Relating to the West Virginia Residential Mortgage Lender, Broker and Servicer Act HB 4466: Certificates of Insurance Act

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 123 : Relating generally to pyramid promotional schemes

: Relating generally to pyramid promotional schemes SB 205 : Allowing issuance of limited letters of administration for certain estates

: Allowing issuance of limited letters of administration for certain estates SB 253 : Providing for fair pay and maximized employment of disabled persons

: Providing for fair pay and maximized employment of disabled persons SB 130 : Relating to procedure for driver’s license suspension and revocation for DUI

: Relating to procedure for driver’s license suspension and revocation for DUI SB 660 : Regulating electric bicycles

: Regulating electric bicycles HB 4477 : West Virginia Mutual to Mutual Insurance Holding Company Act

: West Virginia Mutual to Mutual Insurance Holding Company Act SB 752: Relating generally to medical cannabis

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for SJR 9 : Amendment Authorizing Legislature to eliminate or lower Ad Valorem Tax on motor vehicles and any other tangible personal property

: Amendment Authorizing Legislature to eliminate or lower Ad Valorem Tax on motor vehicles and any other tangible personal property Originating Bill 4: Personal Property Tax elimination and replacement revenue

Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here: http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

10:00 a.m. – FFA Citation, Delegate Westfall

10:15 a.m. – Pancreatic Cancer Citation, Delegate Mandt

House to convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 534 – Removing workers’ compensation exclusion for temporary legislative employees

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 544 – Authorizing pharmacists and pharmacy interns administer vaccines

· S. B. 642 – Correcting incorrect code citation in WV Consumer Credit and Protection Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2961 – Permitting the commissioner to require a water supply system be equipped with a backflow prevention assembly

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4067 – Relating to crimes against property

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4101 – Relating to requiring a court to verify certain conditions are met before a child who has been removed from a home

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4123 – Clarifying that 911 telecommunication workers are included in the definition of those individuals who perform “emergency services” during a disaster

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4155 – Relating generally to the regulation of plumbers

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4387 – Donated Drug Repository Program

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4546 – Relating to tuberculosis testing for school superintendents

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4581 – Relating to West Virginia Clearance for Access: Registry and Employment Screening

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4666 – Relating to competitive bids for intergovernmental relations and urban mass transportation

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4670 – Relating to the juvenile restorative justice programs

· H. B. 4955 – Relating to reducing the cost of fees for state licenses to carry concealed deadly weapons and provisional state licenses to carry concealed deadly weapons

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

· S. B. 620 – Authorizing Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation approve home plans for inmates (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2775 – Requiring each high school student to complete a full credit course of study in personal finance

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4092 – Relating to foster care

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4165 – West Virginia Remembers Program

· H. B. 4519 – Establishing a summer youth intern pilot program within Department of Commerce

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4620 – Redefining definition of “recovery residence”

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4621 – West Virginia FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4633 – Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4690 – Relating to solid waste facilities

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4729 – Requiring higher education institutions to use previous versions or editions of instructional materials

FIRST READING

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2028 – Limiting supervision of laying of lines on state rights-of-way

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2663 – Exempting buildings or structures utilized exclusively for agricultural purposes from the provisions of the State Building Code

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4099– Eliminating the permit for shampoo assistants

· H. B. 4450 – Relating to instruction permits issued by the Division of Motor Vehicles

· H. B. 4499 – Relating to multicounty trail network authorities

· H. B. 4504 – Relating to renewal application requirements for individuals with permanent disabilities

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4537 – Establishing a study conducted by the Division of Natural Resources on the Upper Mud River Lake

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4543 – Relating to insurance coverage for diabetics

· H. B. 4714 – Increasing the monetary threshold for requiring nonprofit organizations to register as a charitable organization

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4734 – Rewriting the article on registered professional nurses

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4773 – Creating a workgroup to investigate and recommend screening protocols for adverse childhood trauma in this state

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Agriculture and Natural Resources

8:30 a.m. – Room 215 E

· H. C. R. 75, Naming the highest peak on Wolf Creek Mountain in Monroe County, Boone’s Peak. (2nd reference to Rules)

· H. B. 4800, Transferring the Division of Forestry from the Department of Commerce to the Department of Agriculture. (2nd reference to Government Organization)

Committee on Education

9:30 a.m. – Room 434 M

· Our Children Our Future Presentation

Committee on the Judiciary

9:30 a.m.- Room 410 M

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Government Organization

4:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

· Com Sub for SB 175, Requiring certain agencies maintain website which contains specific information. (2nd reference to Finance)

· Com Sub for SB 551, Relating to Water and Wastewater Investment and Infrastructure Improvement Act. (2nd reference to Finance)

· HB 4645, Establishing the Office of Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs under the Joint Committee on Government and Finance.

· HB 4820, Relating to inventory of firearms owned by state agencies.

· HB 3098, Allowing the same business owner to brew and sell beer to also distill and sell liquor.