Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, March 6

Friday, March 6, 2020

59th Day of the Legislative Session

From the Activity Calendar: WVACTE Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas, AARP Legislative Dinner; Upper House and Senate Rotundas, 5 p.m.

STATE SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 9:30 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 62 : Requesting study of proof of vision exam for all children enrolling in WV schools

SCR 63 : Requesting study of current student-to-nurse and student-to-counselor ratios in public schools

SR 69 : Recognizing WV Kids Cancer Crusaders

: Recognizing WV Kids Cancer Crusaders SR 70: Designating March 6, 2020, as McDowell County Day

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2088 : Relating to admissibility of certain evidence in a civil action for damages – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to admissibility of certain evidence in a civil action for damages – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2419 : Relating to the authorization to release a defendant or a person arrested upon his or her own recognizance – (Amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

: Relating to the authorization to release a defendant or a person arrested upon his or her own recognizance – (Amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3098 : Allowing the same business owner to brew and sell beer to also distill and sell liquor – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Allowing the same business owner to brew and sell beer to also distill and sell liquor – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4003 : Relating to telehealth insurance requirements – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to telehealth insurance requirements – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4009 : Relating to the process for involuntary hospitalization – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to the process for involuntary hospitalization – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4092 : Relating to foster care – (Amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

: Relating to foster care – (Amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4102 : Relating to opioid antagonists

: Relating to opioid antagonists Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4108 : Relating generally to certificates of need for health care services

: Relating generally to certificates of need for health care services Eng. HB 4159 : Relating to the manufacture and sale of hard cider

: Relating to the manufacture and sale of hard cider Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4176 : West Virginia Intelligence/Fusion Center Act – (Amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

: West Virginia Intelligence/Fusion Center Act – (Amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend) Eng. HB 4178 : Requiring calls which are recorded be maintained for a period of five years

: Requiring calls which are recorded be maintained for a period of five years Eng. HB 4354 : Adding nabiximols to the permitted list of distributed and prescribed drugs – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Adding nabiximols to the permitted list of distributed and prescribed drugs – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4362 : Relating to penalties for neglect, emotional abuse or death caused by a caregiver – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to penalties for neglect, emotional abuse or death caused by a caregiver – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4363 : Establishing the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police Officer Retirement System

: Establishing the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police Officer Retirement System Eng. HB 4375 : Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists Compact – (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 656)

: Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists Compact – (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 656) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4377 : The Protection of Vulnerable Adults from Financial Exploitation Act – (Com. title amend. pending)

: The Protection of Vulnerable Adults from Financial Exploitation Act – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4388 : Limiting the Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner’s authority to restrict advertising – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Limiting the Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner’s authority to restrict advertising – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4395 : Removing the requirement that a veterinarian access and report to the controlled substance monitoring database – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Removing the requirement that a veterinarian access and report to the controlled substance monitoring database – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4398 : Relating to required courses of instruction – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to required courses of instruction – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4439 : Clarifying the method for calculating the amount of severance tax attributable to the increase in coal production – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Clarifying the method for calculating the amount of severance tax attributable to the increase in coal production – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4447 : Creating the shared table initiative for senior citizens who suffer from food insecurity

: Creating the shared table initiative for senior citizens who suffer from food insecurity Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4494 : Tobacco Use Cessation Initiative – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Tobacco Use Cessation Initiative – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4509 : Transferring the Parole Board to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for purposes of administrative and other support – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Transferring the Parole Board to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for purposes of administrative and other support – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4514 : Permitting the use of leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Permitting the use of leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4523 : Removing the limitation of number of apprentice hunting and trapping licenses a person may purchase

: Removing the limitation of number of apprentice hunting and trapping licenses a person may purchase Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4530 : Authorizing daily passenger rental car companies to charge reasonable administrative fees – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Authorizing daily passenger rental car companies to charge reasonable administrative fees – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4543 : Relating to insurance coverage for diabetics

: Relating to insurance coverage for diabetics Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4558 : Creating a personal income tax credit for volunteer firefighters in West Virginia – (Com. amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

: Creating a personal income tax credit for volunteer firefighters in West Virginia – (Com. amend. pending) – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4560 : Relating to deliveries by a licensed wine specialty shop – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to deliveries by a licensed wine specialty shop – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4573 : Relating to Medicaid subrogation liens of the Department of Health and Human Resources

: Relating to Medicaid subrogation liens of the Department of Health and Human Resources Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4611 : Relating to fireworks – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to fireworks – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4619 : Approving plans proposed by electric utilities to install middle-mile broadband fiber – (Amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

: Approving plans proposed by electric utilities to install middle-mile broadband fiber – (Amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend) Eng. HB 4665 : Reducing the amount of rebate going to the Purchasing Improvement Fund

: Reducing the amount of rebate going to the Purchasing Improvement Fund Eng. HB 4715 : Authorizing municipalities to take action to grant certain fire department employees limited power of arrest – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Authorizing municipalities to take action to grant certain fire department employees limited power of arrest – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4717 : Seizure and Forfeiture Reporting Act – (Amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

: Seizure and Forfeiture Reporting Act – (Amend. pending) – (With right to amend) Eng. HB 4737 : Clarifying student eligibility for state-sponsored financial aid

: Clarifying student eligibility for state-sponsored financial aid Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4747 : Extending electronic submission of various applications and forms for nonprofit and charitable organizations, professionals and licensees

: Extending electronic submission of various applications and forms for nonprofit and charitable organizations, professionals and licensees Eng. HB 4749 : Providing more efficient application processes for private investigators, security guards, and firms – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Providing more efficient application processes for private investigators, security guards, and firms – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4777 : Relating to the right of disposition of remains

: Relating to the right of disposition of remains Eng. HB 4797 : Authorizing municipalities to enact ordinances that allow the municipal court to place a structure, dwelling or building into receivership

: Authorizing municipalities to enact ordinances that allow the municipal court to place a structure, dwelling or building into receivership Eng. HB 4804 : Relating to comprehensive systems of support for teacher and leader induction and professional growth – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to comprehensive systems of support for teacher and leader induction and professional growth – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4823 : Developing a plan for periodic audits of the expenditure of the fees from the emergency 911 telephone system and wireless enhanced 911

: Developing a plan for periodic audits of the expenditure of the fees from the emergency 911 telephone system and wireless enhanced 911 Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4852 : Relating to the penalties for the manufacture, delivery, possession, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to the penalties for the manufacture, delivery, possession, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4946 : Eliminating the requirement that municipal police civil service commissions certify a list of three individuals for every position vacancy

: Eliminating the requirement that municipal police civil service commissions certify a list of three individuals for every position vacancy Eng. HB 4958 : Relating to eliminating the ability of a person’s driver license to be suspended for failure to pay court fines and costs – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to eliminating the ability of a person’s driver license to be suspended for failure to pay court fines and costs – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4960: Relating to exempting from licensure as an electrician

SECOND READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2478 : Modifying the Fair Trade Practices Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Modifying the Fair Trade Practices Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2961 : Permitting the commissioner to require a water supply system be equipped with a backflow prevention assembly

: Permitting the commissioner to require a water supply system be equipped with a backflow prevention assembly Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2967 : Permitting a county to retain the excise taxes for the privilege of transferring title of real estate

: Permitting a county to retain the excise taxes for the privilege of transferring title of real estate Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4004 : Creating the West Virginia Sentencing Commission – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Creating the West Virginia Sentencing Commission – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4015 : Relating to Broadband Enhancement and Expansion – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to Broadband Enhancement and Expansion – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4017 : Establishing country roads accountability and transparency – (Com. amends. pending)

: Establishing country roads accountability and transparency – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4061 : Health Benefit Plan Network Access and Adequacy Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Health Benefit Plan Network Access and Adequacy Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4123 : Clarifying that 911 telecommunication workers are included in the definition of those individuals who perform “emergency services” during a disaster – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Clarifying that 911 telecommunication workers are included in the definition of those individuals who perform “emergency services” during a disaster – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4155 : Relating generally to the regulation of plumbers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating generally to the regulation of plumbers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4422 : The Patient Brokering Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: The Patient Brokering Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4433 : Relating to deeds of trust – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to deeds of trust – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4444 : Establishing Medals of Valor and Medals for Bravery for emergency medical services, firefighters, and law-enforcement officers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Establishing Medals of Valor and Medals for Bravery for emergency medical services, firefighters, and law-enforcement officers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4474 : Relating to peer-to-peer car sharing programs – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to peer-to-peer car sharing programs – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4585 : Providing immunity from civil or criminal liability for making good faith reports of suspected or known instances of child abuse or neglect

: Providing immunity from civil or criminal liability for making good faith reports of suspected or known instances of child abuse or neglect Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4587 : Modernizing the Public Service Commission’s regulation of solid waste motor carriers and solid waste facilities – (Com. amend. pending)

: Modernizing the Public Service Commission’s regulation of solid waste motor carriers and solid waste facilities – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 4606 : Listing contractor classifications on a contractor license

: Listing contractor classifications on a contractor license Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4615 : West Virginia Critical Infrastructure Protection Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: West Virginia Critical Infrastructure Protection Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4645 : Establishing the Office of Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs under the Joint Committee on Government and Finance – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Establishing the Office of Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs under the Joint Committee on Government and Finance – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4648 : The Parenting Fairness Act of 2020 – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: The Parenting Fairness Act of 2020 – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4693 : Expanding the scope of the Veterans to Agriculture Program – (Com. amend. pending)

: Expanding the scope of the Veterans to Agriculture Program – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 4697: Removing the restriction that a mini-distillery use raw agricultural products originating on the same premises – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Bills on Senate Rules Committee Calendar

* Bills on the Rules Committee Calendar may be added or removed by majority vote of the Senate Committee on Rules *

THIRD READING

Eng. HB 4161 : Making it illegal to scleral tattoo a person

: Making it illegal to scleral tattoo a person Eng. HB 4499: Relating to multicounty trail network authorities – (Com. title amend. pending)

SECOND READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2775 : Requiring each high school student to complete a full credit course of study in personal finance – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Requiring each high school student to complete a full credit course of study in personal finance – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4069 : West Virginia Student Religious Liberties Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: West Virginia Student Religious Liberties Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4497 : Requiring an external defibrillator device at any secondary school athlete event – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Requiring an external defibrillator device at any secondary school athlete event – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4535 : Relating to student aide class titles

: Relating to student aide class titles Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4594 : Allowing poll workers to be appointed to work in precincts outside their county – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Allowing poll workers to be appointed to work in precincts outside their county – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4607 : Authorizing the operation of mobile shops for hair, nail, cosmetology, and aesthetics services – (Com. amend. pending)

: Authorizing the operation of mobile shops for hair, nail, cosmetology, and aesthetics services – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4634 : Southern West Virginia Lake Development Study Commission Act – (Com. amend. pending)

: Southern West Virginia Lake Development Study Commission Act – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 4664 : Clarifying the offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Clarifying the offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4748 : Relating to the increase of fees that private nongovernment notary publics may charge for notarial acts

: Relating to the increase of fees that private nongovernment notary publics may charge for notarial acts Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4803 : Relating to certification of electrical inspectors – (Amend. pending)

: Relating to certification of electrical inspectors – (Amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4892: Reducing personal income tax rates when personal income tax reduction fund is funded at a certain threshold

Scheduled Committee Meetings

9 a.m.: Committee on Rules (Senate President’s Conference Room)

Senate Resolutions to be Introduced Friday, March 6, 2020

SR 71 : Memorializing life of Karl Cameron “Butch” Lilly, III, former Assistant Clerk of WV Senate (Azinger, Boley, Carmichael, Baldwin, Beach, Blair, Clements, Cline, Facemire, Hamilton, Hardesty, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Mann, Maroney, Maynard, Palumbo, Pitsenbarger, Plymale, Prezioso, Roberts, Romano, Rucker, Smith, Stollings, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Tarr, Trump, Unger, Weld, Woelfel

SR 72 : Urging Congress safeguard pharmaceutical supply chains

: Urging Congress safeguard pharmaceutical supply chains SR 73: Memorializing life of Dorothy Vaughan, NASA mathematician and computer programmer (Beach)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

House to convene at 9 a.m. On the agenda:

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

· S. C. R. 4 – Urging Congress call convention to propose amendment on congressional term limits

· H. C. R. 7 – U. S. Navy MM2 Carl E. Keeney, U. S. Navy SN1 Frank Keeney and U. S. Army PFC Carl M. Nicholas Memorial Bridge

· Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 26 – Requesting the Division of Highways name a portion of Cannelton Road “In Memory of Fallen Corrections Officers”

· Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 31 – U. S. Army Air Corp PFC James W. Brown Memorial Bridge

· Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 56 – U. S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Eddie Dean Starcher Memorial Bridge

· Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 69 – U. S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke Christopher Wamsley Memorial Bridge

· Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 74 – U. S. Army PFC Roger Lee Carpenter Memorial Bridge

· H. C. R. 89 – U. S. Army SGT James Shellace Armentrout Memorial Bridge

· Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 98 – Delegate Emily Warden Yeager Memorial Bridge

· Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 101 – Claude Markle Hill

· Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 108 – U. S. Navy PO3 Heath “Scrappy” Shilling Memorial Road

· Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 109 – U. S. Airman Thomas Harry Honaker, Jr. Memorial Bridge

· H. C. R. 110 – Speaker Clyde M. See, Jr. Exit

· Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 111 – U. S. Air Force Major Mary Lafferty Coll, D.O. Memorial Bridge

· H. C. R. 139 – U. S. Army TSGT Denver E. Short Memorial Road

· H. C. R. 141 – Urging the President and Congress of the United States of America take no action to employ military forces of the United States in active duty combat unless the United States Congress has passed an official declaration of war

THIRD READING – For Passage

· S. B. 51 – Specifying forms of grandparent visitation

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 120 – Establishing priorities for expenditures for plugging abandoned gas or oil wells

· S. B. 180 – Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 193 – Setting forth timeframes for continuing purchases of commodities and services over $1 million

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 195 – Updating powers of personal representatives of deceased person’s estate

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 213 – Relating to administration of trusts

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 275 – Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals

· S. B. 278 – Providing various methods to deal with defendant who becomes incompetent during trial

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 291 – Requiring PEIA and health insurance providers provide mental health parity

· S. B. 322 – Relating to prequalifications for state contract vendors

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 472 – Providing alternative sentencing program for work release

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 517 – Creating State Parks and Recreation Endowment Fund

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 522 – Relating to compensation awards to crime victims

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 547 – Relating to employer testing, notice, termination, and forfeiture of unemployment compensation

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 551 – Relating to Water and Wastewater Investment and Infrastructure Improvement Act

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 579 – Changing and adding fees to wireless enhanced 911 fee

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 597 – Relating to judicial branch members’ salaries and pensions

· S. B. 610 – Removing resident manager requirement for Alcohol Beverage Control Administration

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 615 – Declaring certain claims against state as moral obligations of state

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 660 – Regulating electric bicycles

· S. B. 664 – Adding physician’s assistant to list of medical professionals capable of determining if individual lacks capacity

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 670 – Amending service of process on nonresident persons or corporate entities

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 690 – Permitting street-legal special purpose vehicles on highways

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 711 – Relating to juvenile jurisdiction of circuit courts

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 716 – Requiring DHHR pay for tubal ligation without 30-day wait between consent and sterilization

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 717 – Relating generally to adult protective services

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 719 – Imposing health care-related provider tax on certain health care organizations

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 722 – Relating to special license plates for public and private nonprofit transit providers [Government Organization Amendment Pending] [Amendments Pending] [Right to Amend]

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 738 – Creating Flatwater Trail Commission

· S. B. 740 – Clarifying authorized users of Ron Yost Personal Assistance Services Fund

· S. B. 747 – Requiring Bureau for Public Health develop Diabetes Action Plan

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 787 – Providing benefits to pharmacists for rendered care

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 797 – Authorizing governing boards of public and private hospitals employ hospital police officers

· S. B. 843 – Supplemental appropriation of funds from Treasury to DHHR Energy Assistance Fund

· S. B. 844 – Supplemental appropriation from Treasury to DHHR Birth-to-Three Fund

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 845 – Supplemental appropriation from Treasury to DHHR, Division of Human Services

· S. B. 852 – Supplemental appropriation of public moneys from Treasury to Department of Education, School Building Fund

· S. B. 853 – Supplemental appropriation of public moneys from Treasury to Department of Education, School Building Authority

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 752 – Relating generally to medical cannabis

· S. B. 854 – Expiring funds to Division of Culture and History from Auditor’s Office, Purchasing Card Administration Fund

· S. B. 855 – Expiring funds to State Rail Authority, WV Commuter Rail Access Fund from Auditor’s Office, Purchasing Card Administration Fund

· S. B. 856 – Expiring funds from WV Development Office, Synthetic Fuel, Producing County Fund to Market and Communications Operating Fund

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Committee on Rules

8:30 a.m. – Behind Chamber