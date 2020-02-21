Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Feb. 21

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

45th Day of the Legislative Session

From the Activity Calendar: West Virginia State University Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; Bluefield State College Day, Lower Rotunda (10 Tables).

STATE SENATE:

Senate Resolutions to be Introduced Friday, February 21, 2020

SCR 43 : US Army 1LT Fred Omar Pratt Memorial Bridge (Smith, Sypolt)

: US Army 1LT Fred Omar Pratt Memorial Bridge (Smith, Sypolt) SCR 44 : Naming portion of road in Wayne County “In Memory of Tootsie Hensley, Please Keep Buffalo Creek Litter Free” (Woelfel, Plymale)

: Naming portion of road in Wayne County “In Memory of Tootsie Hensley, Please Keep Buffalo Creek Litter Free” (Woelfel, Plymale) SCR 45: Requesting study of benefits of creating WV State Bank to facilitate access to capital for returning veterans (Romano, Beach, Baldwin, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Woelfel)

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 17 : USMC PFC Manuel P. Markos Memorial Bridge

: USMC PFC Manuel P. Markos Memorial Bridge SCR 42 : US Army CPL Richard “Warren” Ellison Memorial Bridge

: US Army CPL Richard “Warren” Ellison Memorial Bridge SR 48 : Recognizing 125th Anniversary of Bluefield State College

: Recognizing 125th Anniversary of Bluefield State College SR 49: Designating February 21, 2020, as WV State University Day

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 130 : Relating to procedure for driver’s license suspension and revocation for DUI

: Relating to procedure for driver’s license suspension and revocation for DUI Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 253 : Providing for fair pay and maximized employment of disabled persons

: Providing for fair pay and maximized employment of disabled persons Eng. SB 651 : Relating to definition of “mortgage loan originator” (original similar to HB 3060)

: Relating to definition of “mortgage loan originator” (original similar to HB 3060) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 660 : Regulating electric bicycles

: Regulating electric bicycles Eng. HB 4149 : Relating to insurance – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to insurance – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4359 : Modifying the filing fees for insurers – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Modifying the filing fees for insurers – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4411 : Relating to the West Virginia Residential Mortgage Lender, Broker and Servicer Act

: Relating to the West Virginia Residential Mortgage Lender, Broker and Servicer Act Eng. HB 4515: Relating to wildlife resources, eligibility for license or permit application

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 284 : Creating WV Health Care Continuity Act

: Creating WV Health Care Continuity Act Com. Sub. for SB 484 : Requiring free feminine hygiene products be provided to female prisoners

: Requiring free feminine hygiene products be provided to female prisoners Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 491 : Relating to Seed Certification Program

: Relating to Seed Certification Program Com. Sub. for SB 528 : Creating Uniform Worker Classification Act

: Creating Uniform Worker Classification Act Com. Sub. for SB 578 : Recalculating tax on generating, producing, or selling electricity from solar energy facilities

: Recalculating tax on generating, producing, or selling electricity from solar energy facilities Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 579 : Changing and adding fees to wireless enhanced 911 fee

: Changing and adding fees to wireless enhanced 911 fee Com. Sub. for SB 586 : Reorganizing and re-designating Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety as Department of Homeland Security (original similar to HB 4485)

: Reorganizing and re-designating Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety as Department of Homeland Security (original similar to HB 4485) Com. Sub. for SB 649 : Permitting county emergency phone system directors negotiate contracts for mobile phones

: Permitting county emergency phone system directors negotiate contracts for mobile phones Com. Sub. for SB 672 : Creating special registration plate recognizing Girl Scouts

: Creating special registration plate recognizing Girl Scouts Com. Sub. for SB 689 : Enacting Requiring Accountable Pharmaceutical Transparency, Oversight, and Reporting Act

: Enacting Requiring Accountable Pharmaceutical Transparency, Oversight, and Reporting Act SB 691 : Limiting programs adopted by State Board of Education

: Limiting programs adopted by State Board of Education Com. Sub. for SB 705 : Allowing military veterans with certain experience qualify for examination as electrician or plumber

: Allowing military veterans with certain experience qualify for examination as electrician or plumber Com. Sub. for SB 707 : Relating to nursing career pathways

: Relating to nursing career pathways Com. Sub. for SB 722 : Relating to special license plates for public and private nonprofit transit providers

: Relating to special license plates for public and private nonprofit transit providers SB 723 : Requiring Department of Education develop plan based on analyzed data on school discipline

: Requiring Department of Education develop plan based on analyzed data on school discipline SB 727 : Relating to disbursement of funds for highway road repair

: Relating to disbursement of funds for highway road repair Com. Sub. for SB 728 : Exempting all property used for agricultural purposes from county property maintenance codes or ordinances

: Exempting all property used for agricultural purposes from county property maintenance codes or ordinances SB 734 : Clarifying powers and duties of DOH in acquiring property for state road purposes

: Clarifying powers and duties of DOH in acquiring property for state road purposes Com. Sub. for SB 751 : Removing certain requirements of municipality annexing property within urban growth boundary

: Removing certain requirements of municipality annexing property within urban growth boundary SB 755 : Relating to High-Wage Growth Business Tax Credit Act

: Relating to High-Wage Growth Business Tax Credit Act Com. Sub. for SB 760 : Allowing state college or university apply to HEPC for designation as administratively or financially exempt school

: Allowing state college or university apply to HEPC for designation as administratively or financially exempt school Com. Sub. for SB 770 : Revising requirements for post-doctoral training

: Revising requirements for post-doctoral training SB 781 : Relating to reports regarding collaborative agreements between community and technical colleges and federally registered apprenticeship programs

: Relating to reports regarding collaborative agreements between community and technical colleges and federally registered apprenticeship programs SB 782 : Relating to fees assessed by Health Care Authority on certain hospitals

: Relating to fees assessed by Health Care Authority on certain hospitals Com. Sub. for SB 787 : Providing benefits to pharmacists for rendered care

: Providing benefits to pharmacists for rendered care SB 789 : Repealing obsolete sections of WV Code relating to Legislature

: Repealing obsolete sections of WV Code relating to Legislature SB 803 : Supplemental appropriation of money out of General Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4965)

: Supplemental appropriation of money out of General Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4965) SB 804 : Supplemental appropriation of moneys from Treasury to PSC, Consumer Advocate Fund (original similar to HB 4962)

: Supplemental appropriation of moneys from Treasury to PSC, Consumer Advocate Fund (original similar to HB 4962) SB 806 : Supplemental appropriation out of federal funds in Treasury to DOT (original similar to HB 4964)

: Supplemental appropriation out of federal funds in Treasury to DOT (original similar to HB 4964) SB 837 : Providing exemptions from ad valorem taxes for certain types of personal property

: Providing exemptions from ad valorem taxes for certain types of personal property SB 838 : Directing state police establish referral program for substance abuse treatment

: Directing state police establish referral program for substance abuse treatment Com. Sub. for SJR 9 : Amendment Authorizing Legislature to Eliminate or Lower Ad Valorem Tax on Motor Vehicles and Any Other Tangible Personal Property

: Amendment Authorizing Legislature to Eliminate or Lower Ad Valorem Tax on Motor Vehicles and Any Other Tangible Personal Property Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2338 : Allowing the owner of an antique military vehicle to display alternate registration insignia – (Com. amend. pending)

: Allowing the owner of an antique military vehicle to display alternate registration insignia – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 4477 : West Virginia Mutual to Mutual Insurance Holding Company Act – (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 598)

: West Virginia Mutual to Mutual Insurance Holding Company Act – (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 598) Eng. HB 4661: Relating to the powers of the Public Service Commission and the regulation of natural gas utilities

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 38 : Requiring schools provide elective course on Hebrew Scriptures or Bible

: Requiring schools provide elective course on Hebrew Scriptures or Bible Com. Sub. for SB 213 : Relating to administration of trusts (original similar to HB 4933)

: Relating to administration of trusts (original similar to HB 4933) Com. Sub. for SB 246 : Including family court judges in retirement system for judges

: Including family court judges in retirement system for judges Com. Sub. for SB 514 : Creating WV FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Act

: Creating WV FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Act Com. Sub. for SB 530 : Relating to taxation of aircraft

: Relating to taxation of aircraft Com. Sub. for SB 614 : Changing method of allocating funding from Safe School Funds

: Changing method of allocating funding from Safe School Funds Com. Sub. for SB 635 : Allowing administration of small estates

: Allowing administration of small estates Com. Sub. for SB 668 : Enacting Uniform Trust Decanting Act

: Enacting Uniform Trust Decanting Act Com. Sub. for SB 739 : Authorizing PSC protect consumers of distressed and failing water and wastewater utilities

: Authorizing PSC protect consumers of distressed and failing water and wastewater utilities Com. Sub. for SB 772 : Clarifying American Law Institute’s Restatements of Law

: Clarifying American Law Institute’s Restatements of Law Com. Sub. for SB 793 : Relating to B&O taxes imposed on certain coal-fired electric generating units

: Relating to B&O taxes imposed on certain coal-fired electric generating units SB 800 : Authorizing electric utilities construct and operate project within electric utility distribution system

: Authorizing electric utilities construct and operate project within electric utility distribution system SB 816 : Updating North American Industry Classification System code references

: Updating North American Industry Classification System code references Com. Sub. for SB 819 : Relating to DOH management of Coal Resource Transportation roads

: Relating to DOH management of Coal Resource Transportation roads SB 828 : Clarifying municipal B&O taxation where business activity occurs

: Clarifying municipal B&O taxation where business activity occurs SB 831 : Clarifying Economic Development Authority board enter into contracts necessary to carry out duties

: Clarifying Economic Development Authority board enter into contracts necessary to carry out duties SB 839 : Creating State Advisory Council on Postsecondary Attainment Goals

: Creating State Advisory Council on Postsecondary Attainment Goals Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4217 : Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4600: Relating to the definition of the term member regarding distributing premium tax proceeds

Scheduled Committee Meetings

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

HB 4513 : Increasing the replacement costs required of a person causing injury or death of game or protected species

: Increasing the replacement costs required of a person causing injury or death of game or protected species SB 827 : Relating to protection and repair of damage caused by oil and gas industry to state roads

: Relating to protection and repair of damage caused by oil and gas industry to state roads SB 616 : Relating to employment grievance procedure for public employees

: Relating to employment grievance procedure for public employees SB 28 : Allowing WV Board of Medicine investigators to carry concealed weapons

: Allowing WV Board of Medicine investigators to carry concealed weapons Originating Bill 3 : Providing for the prohibition of the “patriot penalty”

: Providing for the prohibition of the “patriot penalty” Originating Bill 4 : Updating the Uniform Controlled Substances Act

: Updating the Uniform Controlled Substances Act SB 278 : Providing various methods to deal with defendant who becomes incompetent during trial

: Providing various methods to deal with defendant who becomes incompetent during trial SB 765: Modifying “Habitual Offender” statute

Additional afternoon committee meetings, if any, will be announced at the end of the 11 a.m. floor session.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

9:30 a.m. – West Virginia State University Citation, Delegate Rowe

9:45 a.m. – Bluefield State College Citation, Delegate Shott

10:00 a.m. – AKA Sorority Citation, Delegate Hornbuckle

10:15 a.m. – Herbert Hoover High School Lady Wrestling Citation, Delegate D. Jeffries

House to convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

· H. C. R. 102 – Requiring the development of funding formulas for West Virginia’s public institutions of higher education

THIRD READING – For Passage

· S. B. 573 – Supplementing, amending, and increasing appropriations of public moneys for claims against state

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 623 – Allowing noncitizen of US be eligible for teaching certificate

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2321 – Allowing workers’ compensation benefits for first responders diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder [Right to Amend]

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 3098 – Allowing the same business owner to brew and sell beer to also distill and sell liquor

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4001 – Creating West Virginia Impact Fund (Amendment Pending By Delegates Householder and Bates) [Right to Amend]

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4155 – Relating generally to the regulation of plumbers

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4363 – Establishing the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police Officer Retirement System

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4408 – Requiring the State Board of Education to develop and implement an online database for the employment of school principals

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4452 – Modifying the notice requirements for the redemption of delinquent properties

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4474 – Relating to peer-to-peer car sharing programs

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4522 – Allowing division to accept documents compliant with Real ID Act for proof of identity

· H. B. 4523 – Removing the limitation of number of apprentice hunting and trapping licenses a person may purchase

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4557 – Relating to centers and institutions that provide the care and treatment of mentally ill or intellectually disabled individuals

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4634 – Southern West Virginia Lake Development Study Commission Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4645 – Establishing the Office of Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs under the Joint Committee on Government and Finance

· H. B. 4737 – Clarifying student eligibility for state-sponsored financial aid

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4820 – Relating to inventory of firearms owned by state agencies

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 657 – Allowing designation of tourism development districts (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 3127 – Relating to the Secondary School Activities Commission and participation by home schooled students

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4009 – Relating to the process for involuntary hospitalization

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4252 – Authorizing miscellaneous agencies and boards to promulgate legislative rules

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4388 – Limiting the Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner’s authority to restrict advertising

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4530 – Authorizing daily passenger rental car companies to charge reasonable administrative fees

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4613 – Allowing the Division of Highways use money in the Gas Field Highway Repair and Horizontal Drilling Waste Study Fund

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4626 – West Virginia Development Achievements Transparency Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4668 – Creating the misdemeanor crime of trespass for entering a structure that has been condemned

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4748 – Relating to the increase of fees that private nongovernment notary publics may charge for notarial acts

FIRST READING

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2088 – Relating to admissibility of certain evidence in a civil action for damages

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2149 – Relating to the Farm-To-Food Bank Tax Credit

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2646 – Providing a safe harbor for employers to correct underpayment or nonpayment of wages and benefits due to separated employees

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4019 – Downstream Natural Gas Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit Act of 2020

· H. B. 4354 – Adding nabiximols to the permitted list of distributed and prescribed drugs

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4360 – Exempting certain persons from heating, ventilating, and cooling system licensing requirements

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4377 – The Protection of Vulnerable Adults from Financial Exploitation Act

· H. B. 4396 – Relating to reporting suspected governmental fraud

· H. B. 4409 – Relating to transferring remaining funds from the Volunteer Fire Department Workers’ Compensation Premium Subsidy Fund

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4421 – Natural Gas Liquids Economic Development Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4433 – Relating to deeds of trust

· H. B. 4447 – Creating the shared table initiative for senior citizens who suffer from food insecurity

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4464 – Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under the age of 18

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4485 – Reorganizing and redesignating the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety as the Department of Homeland Security

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4558 – Creating a personal income tax credit for volunteer firefighters in West Virginia

· H. B. 4606 – Listing contractor classifications on a contractor license

· H. B. 4715 – Authorizing municipalities to take action to grant certain fire department employees limited power of arrest

· H. B. 4760 – Modifying video lottery retailer licensing eligibility requirements

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4780 – Permitting a school-based decision-making council to offer elective courses of instruction on the Bible

· H. B. 4797 – Authorizing municipalities to enact ordinances that allow the municipal court to place a structure, dwelling or building into receivership

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4803 – Relating to certification of electrical inspectors

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4823 – Developing a plan for periodic audits of the expenditure of the fees from the emergency 911 telephone system and wireless enhanced 911

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4853 – Relating to a customer constructing a connection or other infrastructure necessary for the customer to connect to the public utility

· H. B. 4859 – Accounting for state funds distributed to volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies and departments

· H. B. 4872 – Modifying the criminal penalties imposed on a parent, guardian or custodian for child abuse

· H. B. 4882 – Authorizing limited sampling and limited sale of wine for off-premises consumption to wineries not licensed in the state

· H. B. 4884 – Relating to a charitable or public service organization must submit a certifying statement attesting to its status

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4886 – Requiring the PSC and the DOH to submit reports concerning activity on the Coal Resource Transportation Road System

· H. B. 4887 – Relating to revocation, cancellation, or suspension of business registration certificates

· H. B. 4959 – Relating to clarifying the ability of the Economic Development Authority Board of Directors to enter into any contracts necessary to carry out its duties

· H. B. 4960 – Relating to exempting from licensure as an electrician

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 460 M

· H. B. 4439, Clarifying the method for calculating the amount of severance tax attributable to the increase in coal production.

· H. B. 4497, Requiring an external defibrillator device at any secondary school athlete event.

· Originating Bill (H. B. Blank): Dealing with charitable vehicles

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Room 410 M

III. Originating regarding insurance provisions relating to military personnel,

IV. H. B. 4602, Increasing the penalty for DUI causing death when a child is present,

V. H. B. 4362, Relating to penalties for neglect, emotional abuse or death caused by a caregiver,

VI. H. B. 4784, Relating to disposal of unused, unwanted or expired medications,

VII. H. B. 4159, Relating to the manufacture and sale of hard cider,

VIII. H. B. 4587, Modernizing the Public Service Commission’s regulation of solid waste motor carriers and solid waste facilities,

IX. H. B. 4648, The Parenting Fairness Act of 2020,

X. H. B. 4402, Relating to designation of early voting locations.

XI. H. B. 4560, Relating to deliveries by a licensed wine specialty shop,

XII. H. B. 4905, Ban-the-Box Act,

XIII. H. B. 4885, “Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan Fair Pay Act”,

XIV. Originating regarding PSC and internet,

Committee on Education

9:30 a.m. – Room 434 M

· H. B. 4925, Requiring the Secondary Schools Athletic Commission to recognize private, parochial, or church schools.

· H. B. 4535, Relating to student aide class titles.

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 215 E

· Originating Bill: HB Blank, Relating to certain exemptions from the Certificate of Need for hospital closures.

· HB 4746, Establishing a registry of persons with a communication disability.

· HB 4574, Establishing Just Transition Support for Coal-Related Jobs.

· HB 4693, Expanding the scope of the Veterans to Agriculture Program.

· SB 552, Requiring contracts of $25,000 or more be competitively bid.

· Engrossed SB 202, Allowing one member of PSD board to be county commissioner.

· Com Sub for SB 225, Empowering municipalities to enact Adopt-A-Street programs.

· SB 307, Correcting code citation relating to certain tax liens.

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

