Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Feb. 14

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

38th Day of the Legislative Session

From the social and activities calendar: West Virginia Rural Health Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 30 : Stanley W. and Evelyn C. See Memorial Bridge

: Stanley W. and Evelyn C. See Memorial Bridge SCR 31 : US Marine Corps PFC Manuel P. Markos Memorial Bridge

: US Marine Corps PFC Manuel P. Markos Memorial Bridge SCR 32 : US Marine Corps PFC James R. “Johnny” Corder Memorial Bridge

: US Marine Corps PFC James R. “Johnny” Corder Memorial Bridge SR 40: Recognizing WV Gold Star Mothers for dedication and commitment to veterans and families

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for SB 288 : Relating to family planning and child spacing – (With right to amend)

: Relating to family planning and child spacing – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 554 : Relating to termination, expiration, or cancellation of oil or natural gas leases

: Relating to termination, expiration, or cancellation of oil or natural gas leases Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 583 : Creating program to further development of renewable energy resources (original similar to HB 4562)

: Creating program to further development of renewable energy resources (original similar to HB 4562) Eng. SB 733 : Recognizing political party status

: Recognizing political party status Eng. HB 4381: Relating to lifetime hunting, fishing and trapping licenses for adopted children

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 265 : Authorizing DEP to develop Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program

: Authorizing DEP to develop Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program Com. Sub. for SB 279 : Requiring dental insurance plans honor assignment made in writing by person covered (original similar to HB 4171)

: Requiring dental insurance plans honor assignment made in writing by person covered (original similar to HB 4171) Com. Sub. for SB 285 : Eliminating WV Greyhound Breeding Development Fund

: Eliminating WV Greyhound Breeding Development Fund Com. Sub. for SB 306 : Licensing of drivers utilizing bioptic telescopic devices

: Licensing of drivers utilizing bioptic telescopic devices Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 490 : Relating to criminal offenses against agricultural facilities

: Relating to criminal offenses against agricultural facilities Com. Sub. for SB 589 : Creating Critical Needs/Failing Systems Sub Account

: Creating Critical Needs/Failing Systems Sub Account Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 597 : Relating to judicial branch members’ salaries and pensions

: Relating to judicial branch members’ salaries and pensions Com. Sub. for SB 702 : Designating specific grade levels in which nutrition and physical fitness programs are taught

: Designating specific grade levels in which nutrition and physical fitness programs are taught SB 703 : Increasing earning limit for employees who accept separation incentive

: Increasing earning limit for employees who accept separation incentive Com. Sub. for SB 706 : Clarifying duties of law-enforcement training and certification subcommittee

: Clarifying duties of law-enforcement training and certification subcommittee SB 712 : Correcting name of Forensic Analysis Laboratory

: Correcting name of Forensic Analysis Laboratory Com. Sub. for SB 746 : Providing contracted managed care companies access to uniform maternal screening tool

: Providing contracted managed care companies access to uniform maternal screening tool Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2497 : Relating to the whistle-blower law – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to the whistle-blower law – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4166 : Prohibiting certain sex offenders from being in a supervisory position over children (original similar to HB 4536)

: Prohibiting certain sex offenders from being in a supervisory position over children (original similar to HB 4536) Eng. HB 4353 : Creating a rational nexus requirement between prior criminal conduct and initial licensure decision making – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to SB 499)

: Creating a rational nexus requirement between prior criminal conduct and initial licensure decision making – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to SB 499) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4470 : Relating to persons 18 years of age or older in the custody of the Bureau of Juvenile Services

: Relating to persons 18 years of age or older in the custody of the Bureau of Juvenile Services Eng. HB 4476: Providing for the timely and efficient collection, submission, testing, retention, and disposition of forensic evidence in sexual assault cases – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

FIRST READING

· SB 572: Expiring funds from General Revenue and Lottery Net Profits to various accounts (original similar to HB 4488)

· Com. Sub. for SB 717: Relating generally to adult protective services

· SB 725: Supplemental appropriation to various Department of Education accounts

· SB 778: Supplemental appropriation of expiring funds from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR

· SB 779: Supplemental appropriation of expiring funds in State Excess Lottery Revenue to Department of Veterans’ Assistance

· SB 780: Supplemental appropriation by decreasing and adding new appropriation out of Treasury to DMAPS

· Eng. HB 4601: Relating to distribution of premium tax proceeds to municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds

Scheduled Committee Meetings

30 minutes after Floor Session: Judiciary (208W)

SB 692 : Clarifying persons indicted or charged jointly for felony offense can move to have separate trial

: Clarifying persons indicted or charged jointly for felony offense can move to have separate trial SB 38 : Requiring schools provide elective course on Hebrew Scriptures or Bible

: Requiring schools provide elective course on Hebrew Scriptures or Bible SB 528: Creating Uniform Worker Classification Act

Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, February 14, 2020

· SB 781: Relating to reports regarding collaborative agreements between community and technical colleges and federally registered apprenticeship programs (Rucker, Plymale; Education)

· SB 782: Relating to fees assessed by Health Care Authority on certain hospitals (FN) (Maroney; Health and Human Resources)

· SB 783: Creating special revenue fund for site certification and closing (Tarr; Finance)

· SB 784: Relating to nonferrous metal sales and transportation to secondary recycler (FN) (Smith; Judiciary)

· SB 785: Establishing uniform electioneering prohibition area (Trump; Judiciary)

· SB 786: Recognizing anesthesiologist assistants (Rucker; Health and Human Resources)

· SB 787: Providing benefits to pharmacists for rendered care (Tarr, Hardesty, Maroney, Stollings; Health and Human Resources)

· SB 788: Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sporting events (FN) (Tarr, Ihlenfeld, Maroney; Finance)

· SB 789: Repealing obsolete sections of WV Code relating to Legislature (Carmichael; Government Organization)

· SB 790: Simplifying process for listing and decertifying road on Coal Resource Transportation System (Smith, Cline, Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure)

· SB 791: Allowing state and federal criminal history record check of each adult living in residence when minor child is placed there due to emergency (Weld; Health and Human Resources)

· SB 792: Relating to employment of nurses in public schools (Stollings, Baldwin, Beach, Facemire, Hamilton, Unger; Education then Finance)

· SB 793: Relating to B&O taxes imposed on certain coal-fired electric generating units (Smith; Finance)

· SB 794: Relating to responsibility for foster care homes by DHHR (Maynard; Children and Families)

· SB 795: Limiting initial increase in valuation of residential real property (FN) (Maynard; Finance)

· SB 796: Permitting prisoners or persons charged with crime be held in jails of counties of residence (FN) (Maynard; Judiciary)

· SCR 33: US Air Force MSGT Dvon Duncan Memorial Bridge (Cline, Weld)

· SCR 34: US Army CPL Dane Hampton Hamric Memorial Bridge (Pitsenbarger, Azinger, Baldwin, Facemire, Hamilton, Romano)

· SCR 35: Veterans Memorial Drive (Cline)

· SCR 36: Shafer Brothers US Military Veterans Memorial Bridge (Baldwin, Mann, Pitsenbarger, Romano)

· SCR 37: Naming intersection in Hanover, Wyoming County, “Godfrey’s Corner” (Cline)

· SR 41: Designating February 17, 2020, as Pancreatic Cancer Day (Smith)

· SR 42: Commemorating centennial of ratification of 19th Amendment to the US Constitution (Boley, Rucker, Cline)

· SR 43: Recognizing President George Washington and President Abraham Lincoln on President’s Day (Azinger)

· SR 44: Urging Major League Baseball rescind ill-advised proposal that threatens future of professional baseball in WV (Lindsay)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

10:00 a.m. – Organ Donor Citation, Delegate Hornbuckle

THIRD READING – For Passage

· S. B. 300 – Updating certain terms in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act

· S. B. 310 – Updating certain terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4155 – Relating generally to the regulation of plumbers

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4198 – Permitting a person to obtain a 12-month supply of contraceptive drugs

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4217 – Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules

· H. B. 4406 – Relating to the reproduction of checks and other records

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4513 – Increasing the replacement costs required of a person causing injury or death of game or protected species

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 534 – Removing workers’ compensation exclusion for temporary legislative employees

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 544 – Authorizing pharmacists and pharmacy interns administer vaccines (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 642 – Correcting incorrect code citation in WV Consumer Credit and Protection Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2961 – Permitting the commissioner to require a water supply system be equipped with a backflow prevention assembly

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4067 – Relating to crimes against property

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4101 – Relating to requiring a court to verify certain conditions are met before a child who has been removed from a home

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4123 – Clarifying that 911 telecommunication workers are included in the definition of those individuals who perform “emergency services” during a disaster

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4387 – Donated Drug Repository Program

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4546 – Relating to tuberculosis testing for school superintendents

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4581 – Relating to West Virginia Clearance for Access: Registry and Employment Screening

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4620 – Redefining definition of “recovery residence”

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4666 – Relating to competitive bids for intergovernmental relations and urban mass transportation

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4670 – Relating to the juvenile restorative justice programs

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4690 – Relating to solid waste facilities

· H. B. 4955 – Relating to reducing the cost of fees for state licenses to carry concealed deadly weapons and provisional state licenses to carry concealed deadly weapons

FIRST READING

· S. B. 620 – Authorizing Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation approve home plans for inmates (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2775 – Requiring each high school student to complete a full credit course of study in personal finance

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4092 – Relating to foster care

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4165 – West Virginia Remembers Program

· H. B. 4519 – Establishing a summer youth intern pilot program within Department of Commerce

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4621 – West Virginia FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Act

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4633 – Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4729 – Requiring higher education institutions to use previous versions or editions of instructional materials

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security

8:30 a.m. – Room 215 E

· H.B. 4511, Relating to exemptions for the U.S. Dept. of Veteran Affairs medical foster homes

· H.B. 4589, Conducting study for an appropriate memorial for West Virginian’s killed in the War on Terror

· H.B. 4608, Relating to the duties of law-enforcement training and certification subcommittee

Committee on Government Organization

9:30 a.m. – Room 215 E

· HB 4747, Extending electronic submission of various applications and forms for nonprofit and charitable organizations, professionals and licensees.

· HB 4749, Providing more efficient application processes for private investigators, security guards, and firms.

· HB 4864, Relating to performance reviews of state agencies and regulatory boards.

· HB 4865, Requiring certain boards that seek to increase a fee or seek to impose a new fee to also submit cost saving measures

Committee on the Judiciary

9:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.- Room 410 M

(***Agenda to be posted.***)

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber