Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 30

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019

22th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: Ag and Conservation Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; West Virginia Council of Churches Rally, Attorney General Rotunda.

SENATE:

Senate to convene at 9:30 a.m.

On The Agenda

The Senate will resolve into the Committee of the Whole for SB 451: Comprehensive education reform at 11 a.m.

RESOLUTIONS

SR 23 : Designating January 30, 2019, as Cancer Survivorship Day

: Designating January 30, 2019, as Cancer Survivorship Day SR 24: Congratulating D. Frank Masters for winning Conservation Farm of Year Award

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for SB 4 : Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program – (With right to amend)

: Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 72 : Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights

: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 102 : Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers

: Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers Eng. SB 149 : Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees (original similar to HB 2672)

: Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees (original similar to HB 2672) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 199 : Authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2282)

: Authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2282) Eng. SB 233 : Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff

: Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 243 : Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund

: Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund Eng. SB 256 : Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds

: Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 258 : Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability

: Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability Eng. SB 297 : Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license

: Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 390 : Requiring electric utilities submit feasibility studies of constructing and operating middle-mile broadband internet projects

: Requiring electric utilities submit feasibility studies of constructing and operating middle-mile broadband internet projects Eng. HB 2351: Relating to regulating prior authorizations

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 187 : Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2270)

: Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2270) Com. Sub. for SB 270: Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way (original similar to HB 2416)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 103 : Relating generally to Public Defender Services

: Relating generally to Public Defender Services Com. Sub. for SB 264 : Requiring courts to order restitution to crime victims where economically practicable

: Requiring courts to order restitution to crime victims where economically practicable SB 331 : Using leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear

: Using leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear SB 332: Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

* Because of the Committee of the Whole, most Senate Committees have not announced many meetings for tomorrow.

2 p.m.: Agriculture

SB 383: Creating WV Healthy Food Crop Block Grant

Senate Bills

SB 468 : Eliminating requirement schools be closed on election days (Sypolt; Education then Judiciary)

: Eliminating requirement schools be closed on election days (Sypolt; Education then Judiciary) SB 469 : Requiring DEP prepare guidelines for certain gas stations having small volume above-ground storage tanks (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Requiring DEP prepare guidelines for certain gas stations having small volume above-ground storage tanks (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 470 : Providing for periodic payment of verdict awards under Medical Professional Liability Act (Takubo, Maroney, Stollings, Tarr; Judiciary)

: Providing for periodic payment of verdict awards under Medical Professional Liability Act (Takubo, Maroney, Stollings, Tarr; Judiciary) SB 471 : Creating WV Farm Fresh Raw Milk Act (Sypolt; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary)

: Creating WV Farm Fresh Raw Milk Act (Sypolt; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary) SB 472 : Exempting retirement income of certain uniformed services members from state income tax (FN) (Sypolt; Pensions then Finance)

: Exempting retirement income of certain uniformed services members from state income tax (FN) (Sypolt; Pensions then Finance) SB 473 : Creating Taxation with Representation Act (Sypolt; Judiciary)

: Creating Taxation with Representation Act (Sypolt; Judiciary) SB 474 : Establishing shared legal and physical custody of child in divorce cases (Azinger; Judiciary)

: Establishing shared legal and physical custody of child in divorce cases (Azinger; Judiciary) SB 475 : Permitting persons over age 21 operate or be passenger without helmet on motorcycle (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary)

: Permitting persons over age 21 operate or be passenger without helmet on motorcycle (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary) SB 476 : Training of State Tax Division employees (FN) (Blair; Finance)

: Training of State Tax Division employees (FN) (Blair; Finance) SB 477 : Relating generally to collection of use tax (FN) (Blair; Finance)

: Relating generally to collection of use tax (FN) (Blair; Finance) SB 478 : Supplemental appropriation to Fire Commission (Cline; Finance)

: Supplemental appropriation to Fire Commission (Cline; Finance) SB 479 : Requiring each state institution of higher education adopt and submit written sexual assault policy to WV HEPC (Cline; Education then Judiciary)

: Requiring each state institution of higher education adopt and submit written sexual assault policy to WV HEPC (Cline; Education then Judiciary) SB 480 : Relating to administration of estates (Trump; Judiciary)

: Relating to administration of estates (Trump; Judiciary) SB 481 : Relating to Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission (Trump; Judiciary)

: Relating to Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission (Trump; Judiciary) SB 482 : Relating to barring parent from inheriting from child in certain instances (Trump; Judiciary)

: Relating to barring parent from inheriting from child in certain instances (Trump; Judiciary) SB 483 : Relating to administration of estates (Trump; Judiciary)

: Relating to administration of estates (Trump; Judiciary) SB 484 : Prohibiting civil rights violations based on gender identity or sexual orientation (Palumbo, Baldwin, Beach, Jeffries, Stollings; Judiciary)

: Prohibiting civil rights violations based on gender identity or sexual orientation (Palumbo, Baldwin, Beach, Jeffries, Stollings; Judiciary) SJR 10 : Disabled Veteran Exemption From Ad Valorem Property Taxation Amendment (Smith, Sypolt; Judiciary then Finance)

: Disabled Veteran Exemption From Ad Valorem Property Taxation Amendment (Smith, Sypolt; Judiciary then Finance) SJR 11 : Just Cut Taxes and Win Amendment (Carmichael, Prezioso; Judiciary then Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Just Cut Taxes and Win Amendment (Carmichael, Prezioso; Judiciary then Finance) [By Request of the Executive] SCR 20: US Air Force SSGT Ryan David Hammond Memorial Bridge (Maroney, Clements)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Tuesday, January 29, 2019

10 a.m.: Military

SB 450 : Exempting recipients of the distinguished Purple Heart medal from payment of the vehicle registration fee for West Virginia residents

: Exempting recipients of the distinguished Purple Heart medal from payment of the vehicle registration fee for West Virginia residents Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure

SB 105 : Creating enhanced penalty for certain aggravated traffic offenses

: Creating enhanced penalty for certain aggravated traffic offenses Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

SCR 12 : US Army CPL Lee Roy Young Memorial Bridge

: US Army CPL Lee Roy Young Memorial Bridge Resolution reported to full Senate with recommendation it be adopted

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining

SB 52 : Entitling natural resource producers to economic opportunity tax credit

: Entitling natural resource producers to economic opportunity tax credit Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources

SB 81 : Prohibiting smoking in vehicle when minor under 16 present

: Prohibiting smoking in vehicle when minor under 16 present Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

2 p.m.: Government Organization

SB 90 : Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV

: Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

SB 323 : Establishing revenue fund and source to support Department of Agriculture’s improvement to facilities

: Establishing revenue fund and source to support Department of Agriculture’s improvement to facilities Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

SB 324 : Relating to Commissioner of Agriculture employees

: Relating to Commissioner of Agriculture employees Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 357 : Relating generally to Division of Administrative Services

: Relating generally to Division of Administrative Services Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 358 : Exempting Purchasing Division purchases for equipment to maintain security at state facilities

: Exempting Purchasing Division purchases for equipment to maintain security at state facilities Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 369 : Relating to generic drug products

: Relating to generic drug products Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 373 : Relating to financial responsibility of inmates

: Relating to financial responsibility of inmates Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 398 : Relating to compensation for senior judges

: Relating to compensation for senior judges Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

SB 399 : Relating to compensation for senior magistrates

: Relating to compensation for senior magistrates Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

SB 361 : Relating to Public Defender Services

: Relating to Public Defender Services Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

HB 2462 : Issuing a certificate to correctional employees to carry firearms

: Issuing a certificate to correctional employees to carry firearms Strike-and-insert amendment adopted; bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 377 : Relating to minimum wage and maximum hour standards

: Relating to minimum wage and maximum hour standards Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Tuesday, January 29, 2019 (30)

SB 1 : Increasing access to career education and workforce training (House Education)

: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (House Education) SB 3 : Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 10 : Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 17 : Relating to probation eligibility (Passed House; pending message)

: Relating to probation eligibility (Passed House; pending message) SB 18 : Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (House Judiciary)

: Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (House Judiciary) SB 24 : Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions)

: Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions) SB 27 : Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (First Reading, 01-30-19)

: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played SB 28 : Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (Second Reading, 01-30-19)

: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services SB 36 : Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement)

: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement) SB 55 : Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 61 : Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary)

: Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary) SB 62 : Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)

: Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse) SB 63 : Relating to partial filling of prescriptions (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to partial filling of prescriptions (Pending House introduction) SB 101 : Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons (House Judiciary)

: Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons (House Judiciary) SB 106 : Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development)

: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development) SB 119 : Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Passed House; pending message)

: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Passed House; pending message) SB 124 : Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal (House Judiciary)

: Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal (House Judiciary) SB 152 : Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Judiciary)

: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Judiciary) SB 177 : Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code ( Second Reading, 01-30-19 )

: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code SB 190 : DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 223 : Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (House Energy)

: Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (House Energy) SB 236 : Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon (Pending House introduction)

: Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon (Pending House introduction) SB 240 : Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (House Judiciary)

: Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (House Judiciary) SB 241 : Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form (House Political Subdivisions)

: Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form (House Political Subdivisions) SB 253 : Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers (House Judiciary)

: Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers (House Judiciary) SB 255 : Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (First Reading, 01-30-19)

: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee SB 268 : Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (House Finance)

: Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (House Finance) SB 269 : Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (House Finance)

: Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (House Finance) SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Pending Senate concurrence)

SB 354: Expiring funds to balance of Auditor’s Office – Chief Inspector’s Fund (House Finance)

Resolutions that have Passed the Senate as of Tuesday, January 29, 2019 (3)

SCR 4 : US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road (House Technology and Infrastructure) SCR 9 : US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure) SCR 11: Urging Congress pass fully funded long-term surface transportation and infrastructure measures (House Technology and Infrastructure)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

FIRST READING

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

HB 2728, Establishing the Municipal Home Rule Pilot Program as a permanent program identified as the Municipal Home Rule Program.

HB 2420, Establishing the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority.

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

H. B. 2691, Providing that a license to carry a concealed deadly weapon expires on the holder’s birthday,

Com. Sub. for S. B. 240, Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete:

o 148-07

o 59-01

o 35-07

o 94-07

o 114-29

o 114-31

o 114-58

o 114-64

o 114-73

o 91-16

o 25-04

o 42-04

o 42-13

o 94-05

o 94-06

o 94-07

o 94-08

o 95-01

H. B. 2204, Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists,

H. B. 2579, Relating to the collection of tax and the priority of distribution of an estate or property in receivership,

H. B. 2321, Allowing workers’ compensation benefits for first responders diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 460M

Budget Hearing for the Bureau of Senior Services

Budget Hearing for the Department of Arts, Culture and History

H. B. 2666, Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance.

H. B. 2668, Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services.

S. B. 268, Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act.

S. B. 269, Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act.

2:00 p.m. – Room 460M

Budget Hearing for the Department of Health and Human Resources

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind the Chamber

Veterans Affairs & Homeland Security

1:00 p.m. – Room 434M

HB 2627, Removing all costs and fees from a Silver Star registration plate.

HB 2657, Relating to registration of military surplus vehicles.

Presentation by West Virginia Legislative Auditor’s Office, Adam Fridley, Audit Manager.

Presentation by Mike Todorovich, Director West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Presentation by Major General James Hoyer.

Committee on Education

2:00 p.m. – Room 434M

Industry & Labor

3:30 p.m. – Room 215E (***Meeting Time/Room Could Change***)

House Bill 2646, Providing a safe harbor for employers to correct underpayment or nonpayment of wages and benefits due to separated employees.

Technology & Infrastructure

5:30 p.m. – Room 215E

House Bill 2359, Relating to exemptions to the commercial driver’s license requirements

House Bill 2594, Prohibiting railroads from blocking crossings on privately owned streets

House Bill 2338, Allowing the owner of an antique military vehicle to display alternate registration insignia

Bills:

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED:

