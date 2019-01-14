Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 15

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019

7th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Volunteer West Virginia, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; WV Manufacturers Association Legislative Reception, 2001 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV, 5-­7 p.m.; OMEGA, WVTA and WVWA Legislative Reception, Association Office, 2000 Kanawha Boulevard, East.

SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

RESOLUTIONS

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 9: US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

SB 10 : Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program

: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program SB 24 : Relating generally to local boards of health

: Relating generally to local boards of health SB 27 : Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played

: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played SB 28 : Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services

: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services SB 36 : Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees

: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees Com. Sub. for SB 106 : Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level

: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level SB 177 : Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code

: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code SB 190: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (Com. amend. pending)

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

10 a.m.: Military (208W)

Organizational Motions

SB 121 : Providing continued eligibility for developmental disability services to military members’ dependents

: Providing continued eligibility for developmental disability services to military members’ dependents SB 149 : Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees

: Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees SB 256 : Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds

: Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds SB 297 : Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license.

: Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license. Presentation: Discussion of CLEP Program – Lt. Col. Bruce Shahbaz, Senior Director for Strategic Military Initiatives with the College Board

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

Organizational Motions

Originating Resolution 1 : Amending the Joint Rules of the Senate and House of Delegates relating to resolutions

: Amending the Joint Rules of the Senate and House of Delegates relating to resolutions SB 55: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

SB 164 : DEP rule relating to requirements for conformity of transportation plans, programs, and projects applicable to air quality implementation plans

: DEP rule relating to requirements for conformity of transportation plans, programs, and projects applicable to air quality implementation plans SB 165 : DEP rule relating to provisions for determination of compliance with air quality management rules

: DEP rule relating to provisions for determination of compliance with air quality management rules SB 166 : DEP rule relating to cross-state air pollution rule to control certain emissions

: DEP rule relating to cross-state air pollution rule to control certain emissions SB 226 : Office of Miners’ health, Safety, and Training rule relating to rules and regulations governing safety of employees in and around surface mines in WV

: Office of Miners’ health, Safety, and Training rule relating to rules and regulations governing safety of employees in and around surface mines in WV SB 227 : Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training rule relating to submission and approval of comprehensive mine safety program

: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training rule relating to submission and approval of comprehensive mine safety program SB 275 : Relating to sale of delinquent surface and mineral properties

: Relating to sale of delinquent surface and mineral properties SB 52 : Entitling natural resource producers to economic opportunity tax credit

: Entitling natural resource producers to economic opportunity tax credit SB 160 : DEP rule relating to ambient air quality

: DEP rule relating to ambient air quality SB 161 : DEP rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources

: DEP rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources SB 162 : DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from hazardous waste treatment, storage, and disposal facilities

: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from hazardous waste treatment, storage, and disposal facilities SB 163 : DEP rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants

: DEP rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants SB 228: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 168 : DHHR rule relating to behavioral health centers

: DHHR rule relating to behavioral health centers SB 169 : DHHR rule relating to assisted living residences

: DHHR rule relating to assisted living residences SB 170 : DHHR rule relating to food establishments

: DHHR rule relating to food establishments SB 171 : DHHR rule relating food manufacturing facilities

: DHHR rule relating food manufacturing facilities SB 172 : DHHR rule relating to newborn screening system

: DHHR rule relating to newborn screening system SB 174 : DHHR rule relating to chronic pain management clinic licensure

: DHHR rule relating to chronic pain management clinic licensure SB 175 : DHHR rule relating to collection and exchange of overdose data

: DHHR rule relating to collection and exchange of overdose data SB 176: Health Care Authority rule relating to cooperative agreement approval and compliance

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 3 : Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act

: Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act SB 22 : Adopting Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act of 2015

: Adopting Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act of 2015 SB 255: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

Presentation: Importance of community and technical college and workforce training

o Deb Harris, Student Services Specialist from Bridge Valley Community and Technical College

o Bill Eggleston, student at Bridge Valley Community and Technical College

SB 1: Increasing access to career education and workforce training

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 152 : Relating generally to criminal offense expungement

: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement SB 17 : Relating to probation eligibility

: Relating to probation eligibility SB 119: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Hearing: West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals

Senate Bills

SB 303 : Exempting social security benefits from personal income tax (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt; Finance)

: Exempting social security benefits from personal income tax (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt; Finance) SB 304 : Establishing Southern WV Lake Development Study Commission (Hamilton, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt; Economic Development then Government Organization)

: Establishing Southern WV Lake Development Study Commission (Hamilton, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt; Economic Development then Government Organization) SB 305 : Prohibiting waste of big game animals (Hamilton, Boso, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Smith; Natural Resources then Judiciary)

: Prohibiting waste of big game animals (Hamilton, Boso, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Smith; Natural Resources then Judiciary) SB 306 : Establishing Family and Medical Leave Insurance Benefits Act (FN) (Lindsay; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Establishing Family and Medical Leave Insurance Benefits Act (FN) (Lindsay; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 307 : Creating Nondiscrimination Involuntary Denial of Treatment Act (FN) (Boso; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Creating Nondiscrimination Involuntary Denial of Treatment Act (FN) (Boso; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 308 : Awarding service weapons to special natural resources police officers upon retirement (Hamilton; Government Organization)

: Awarding service weapons to special natural resources police officers upon retirement (Hamilton; Government Organization) SB 309 : Relating to civil asset forfeiture (Blair; Judiciary)

: Relating to civil asset forfeiture (Blair; Judiciary) SB 310 : Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance (Stollings; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance (Stollings; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 311 : Requiring first-time driver’s license applicants view video on dangers of secondhand smoke (FN) (Takubo, Maroney; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

: Requiring first-time driver’s license applicants view video on dangers of secondhand smoke (FN) (Takubo, Maroney; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance) SB 312 : Requiring WV State Police follow towing service policies of county (FN) (Lindsay; Government Organization)

: Requiring WV State Police follow towing service policies of county (FN) (Lindsay; Government Organization) SB 313 : Establishing Advanced Career Education programs and pathways (FN) (Carmichael, Prezioso; Education then Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Establishing Advanced Career Education programs and pathways (FN) (Carmichael, Prezioso; Education then Finance) SB 314 : Relating to cybersecurity of state government (FN) (Carmichael, Prezioso; Government Organization then Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Relating to cybersecurity of state government (FN) (Carmichael, Prezioso; Government Organization then Finance) SB 315: Establishing Blue Alert program to aid law-enforcement officers missing in line of duty (FN) (Weld, Clements; Government Organization then Finance)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Monday, January 14, 2019

1 p.m.: Natural Resources

SB 229 : DNR rule relating to commercial whitewater outfitters

: DNR rule relating to commercial whitewater outfitters Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

SB 230 : DNR rule relating to Cabwaylingo State Forest trail system two-year pilot program permitting ATVs and ORVs

: DNR rule relating to Cabwaylingo State Forest trail system two-year pilot program permitting ATVs and ORVs Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

3 p.m.: Judiciary

SB 61 : Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap

: Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 272 : Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations

: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

3 p.m.: Finance

SB 184 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between Tax Division and DEP

: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between Tax Division and DEP Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

SB 185 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Division and Alcohol Beverage Control Administration

: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Division and Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

SB 187 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreements between State Tax Division and certain state agencies

: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreements between State Tax Division and certain state agencies Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

SB 188 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and WV Lottery

: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and WV Lottery Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

SB 189 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and State Fire Marshal

: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and State Fire Marshal Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

SB 186 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information pursuant to written agreement

: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information pursuant to written agreement Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

H. B. 2164 – Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right

H. B. 2351 – Relating to regulating prior authorizations

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2028 – Limiting supervision of laying of lines on state rights-of-way

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2038 – Relating to the procedure to determine if an occupation or profession should be regulated

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2128 – Allowing state employees to take paid leave to attend parent-teacher conference for their children

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2183 – Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule

Agriculture and Natural Resources

8:30 a.m. – Room 215E

Consideration of Organization Motions

Presentations from the following:

o Crescent Gallagher, Communications Director, Department of Agriculture

o Director, Stephen McDaniel and/or Emily Fleming, Deputy Director, Department of Natural Resources

o Dwayne O’Dell, WV Farm Bureau

o Secretary Ed Gaunch, WV Commerce and/or Director Barry L. Cook, Division of Forester

o Jason Webb, WV Land and Mineral Owners Association.

Industry & Labor

10:00 a.m. – Room 215E

House Bill 2049, Relating to a prime contractor’s responsibility for wages and benefits

House Bill 2045, Removing the requirement for contactors to file payroll information on public improvement construction projects

Political Subdivisions

1:00 p.m. – Room 434M

Consideration of organizational motions

Ms. Lisa Dooley, Municipal League, Presentation and overview of home rule and general information on the Municipal League.

Health & Human Resources

2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

HB 2077 – Prohibiting smoking in an enclosed motor vehicle when a child under the age of eight is present (2 nd reference to Judiciary)

reference to Judiciary) HB 2090 – Relating to advertising by physicians and podiatrists 2 nd reference to Judiciary)

reference to Judiciary) HB 2313– Relating to adoption records (2 nd reference to Judiciary)

reference to Judiciary) HB 2319 – Creating a state-administered wholesale drug importation program (2 nd reference to Judiciary)

reference to Judiciary) HB 2347 – Providing long-term care and substance abuse treatment (2nd reference to Finance)

Pensions & Retirement

4:00 p.m. – Room 460M

Consideration of Organization Motions

Presentation from Blair M. Taylor, Executive Director, Municipal Pensions Oversight Board

House Bills Introduced