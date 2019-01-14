Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 15
Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019
7th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
Volunteer West Virginia, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; WV Manufacturers Association Legislative Reception, 2001 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV, 5-7 p.m.; OMEGA, WVTA and WVWA Legislative Reception, Association Office, 2000 Kanawha Boulevard, East.
The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.
RESOLUTIONS
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 9: US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- SB 10: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program
- SB 24: Relating generally to local boards of health
- SB 27: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played
- SB 28: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services
- SB 36: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees
- Com. Sub. for SB 106: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level
- SB 177: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code
- SB 190: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (Com. amend. pending)
10 a.m.: Military (208W)
- Organizational Motions
- SB 121: Providing continued eligibility for developmental disability services to military members’ dependents
- SB 149: Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees
- SB 256: Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds
- SB 297: Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license.
- Presentation: Discussion of CLEP Program – Lt. Col. Bruce Shahbaz, Senior Director for Strategic Military Initiatives with the College Board
10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)
- Organizational Motions
- Originating Resolution 1: Amending the Joint Rules of the Senate and House of Delegates relating to resolutions
- SB 55: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18
1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
- SB 164: DEP rule relating to requirements for conformity of transportation plans, programs, and projects applicable to air quality implementation plans
- SB 165: DEP rule relating to provisions for determination of compliance with air quality management rules
- SB 166: DEP rule relating to cross-state air pollution rule to control certain emissions
- SB 226: Office of Miners’ health, Safety, and Training rule relating to rules and regulations governing safety of employees in and around surface mines in WV
- SB 227: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training rule relating to submission and approval of comprehensive mine safety program
- SB 275: Relating to sale of delinquent surface and mineral properties
- SB 52: Entitling natural resource producers to economic opportunity tax credit
- SB 160: DEP rule relating to ambient air quality
- SB 161: DEP rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources
- SB 162: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from hazardous waste treatment, storage, and disposal facilities
- SB 163: DEP rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants
- SB 228: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 168: DHHR rule relating to behavioral health centers
- SB 169: DHHR rule relating to assisted living residences
- SB 170: DHHR rule relating to food establishments
- SB 171: DHHR rule relating food manufacturing facilities
- SB 172: DHHR rule relating to newborn screening system
- SB 174: DHHR rule relating to chronic pain management clinic licensure
- SB 175: DHHR rule relating to collection and exchange of overdose data
- SB 176: Health Care Authority rule relating to cooperative agreement approval and compliance
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 3: Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act
- SB 22: Adopting Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act of 2015
- SB 255: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- Presentation: Importance of community and technical college and workforce training
o Deb Harris, Student Services Specialist from Bridge Valley Community and Technical College
o Bill Eggleston, student at Bridge Valley Community and Technical College
- SB 1: Increasing access to career education and workforce training
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 152: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement
- SB 17: Relating to probation eligibility
- SB 119: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals
- SB 303: Exempting social security benefits from personal income tax (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt; Finance)
- SB 304: Establishing Southern WV Lake Development Study Commission (Hamilton, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt; Economic Development then Government Organization)
- SB 305: Prohibiting waste of big game animals (Hamilton, Boso, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Smith; Natural Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 306: Establishing Family and Medical Leave Insurance Benefits Act (FN) (Lindsay; Banking and Insurance then Finance)
- SB 307: Creating Nondiscrimination Involuntary Denial of Treatment Act (FN) (Boso; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 308: Awarding service weapons to special natural resources police officers upon retirement (Hamilton; Government Organization)
- SB 309: Relating to civil asset forfeiture (Blair; Judiciary)
- SB 310: Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance (Stollings; Health and Human Resources then Finance)
- SB 311: Requiring first-time driver’s license applicants view video on dangers of secondhand smoke (FN) (Takubo, Maroney; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)
- SB 312: Requiring WV State Police follow towing service policies of county (FN) (Lindsay; Government Organization)
- SB 313: Establishing Advanced Career Education programs and pathways (FN) (Carmichael, Prezioso; Education then Finance) [By Request of the Executive]
- SB 314: Relating to cybersecurity of state government (FN) (Carmichael, Prezioso; Government Organization then Finance) [By Request of the Executive]
- SB 315: Establishing Blue Alert program to aid law-enforcement officers missing in line of duty (FN) (Weld, Clements; Government Organization then Finance)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
Committee Action on Bills from Monday, January 14, 2019
1 p.m.: Natural Resources
- SB 229: DNR rule relating to commercial whitewater outfitters
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
- SB 230: DNR rule relating to Cabwaylingo State Forest trail system two-year pilot program permitting ATVs and ORVs
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
3 p.m.: Judiciary
- SB 61: Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
3 p.m.: Finance
- SB 184: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between Tax Division and DEP
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
- SB 185: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Division and Alcohol Beverage Control Administration
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
- SB 187: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreements between State Tax Division and certain state agencies
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
- SB 188: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and WV Lottery
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
- SB 189: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and State Fire Marshal
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
- SB 186: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information pursuant to written agreement
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
House to convene at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
- H. B. 2164 – Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right
- H. B. 2351 – Relating to regulating prior authorizations
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2028 – Limiting supervision of laying of lines on state rights-of-way
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2038 – Relating to the procedure to determine if an occupation or profession should be regulated
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2128 – Allowing state employees to take paid leave to attend parent-teacher conference for their children
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2183 – Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual
Agriculture and Natural Resources
8:30 a.m. – Room 215E
- Consideration of Organization Motions
- Presentations from the following:
o Crescent Gallagher, Communications Director, Department of Agriculture
o Director, Stephen McDaniel and/or Emily Fleming, Deputy Director, Department of Natural Resources
o Dwayne O’Dell, WV Farm Bureau
o Secretary Ed Gaunch, WV Commerce and/or Director Barry L. Cook, Division of Forester
o Jason Webb, WV Land and Mineral Owners Association.
Industry & Labor
10:00 a.m. – Room 215E
- House Bill 2049, Relating to a prime contractor’s responsibility for wages and benefits
- House Bill 2045, Removing the requirement for contactors to file payroll information on public improvement construction projects
Political Subdivisions
1:00 p.m. – Room 434M
- Consideration of organizational motions
- Ms. Lisa Dooley, Municipal League, Presentation and overview of home rule and general information on the Municipal League.
Health & Human Resources
2:00 p.m. – Room 215E
- HB 2077 – Prohibiting smoking in an enclosed motor vehicle when a child under the age of eight is present (2nd reference to Judiciary)
- HB 2090 – Relating to advertising by physicians and podiatrists 2nd reference to Judiciary)
- HB 2313– Relating to adoption records (2nd reference to Judiciary)
- HB 2319 – Creating a state-administered wholesale drug importation program (2nd reference to Judiciary)
- HB 2347 – Providing long-term care and substance abuse treatment (2nd reference to Finance)
Pensions & Retirement
4:00 p.m. – Room 460M
- Consideration of Organization Motions
- Presentation from Blair M. Taylor, Executive Director, Municipal Pensions Oversight Board
