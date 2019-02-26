Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 26
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
49th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
From the Activity Calendar: Undergraduate Research Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotunda.
Senate to convene at 11 a.m.
On The Agenda
RESOLUTIONS
- SCR 45: US Army Corporal T-5 Albert John “Engine” Arco Memorial Bridge
- SR 61: Amending Senate Rule 15 relating to bill and resolution introduction
THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 248: Creating Prosecuting Attorney’s Detectives Act (original similar to HB 2444)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 249: Relating to administration of estates and trusts
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 329: Relating to agricultural education in high schools
- Eng. SB 472: Exempting retirement income of certain uniformed services members from state income tax
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 520: Requiring entities report drug overdoses
- Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 522: Creating Special Road Repair Fund
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 537: Creating workgroup to review hospice need standards
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 561: Permitting Alcohol Beverage Control Administration request assistance of local law enforcement (original similar to HB 3031)
- Eng. SB 566: Relating to compensation for State Athletic Commission members
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 600: Relating to preservation of biological evidence obtained through criminal investigations and trials
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 615: Providing ongoing mechanism for county commissioners to allow compensation increases for elected officials every two years
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 622: Relating generally to regulation and control of financing elections
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 640: Regulating sudden cardiac arrest prevention
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 642: Providing options in living wills and combined medical powers of attorney and living wills
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 651: Relating to DNR ability to enter into certain contracts
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 653: Relating generally to practice of medical corporations
- Eng. SB 655: Relating to conservation districts generally
- Eng. SB 668: Relating to physician assistants collaborating with physicians in hospitals
- Eng. SB 669: Allowing appointment of commissioners to acknowledge signatures
- Eng. SB 670: Relating to WV College Prepaid Tuition and Savings Program
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2740: Barring a parent from inheriting from a child in certain instances (original similar to SB 482)
- Eng. HB 2746: Relating to administration of estates (original similar to SB 480)
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 105: Creating offense of impaired operation of motor vehicle placing nonpassengers at risk of physical injury (original similar to HB 2822)
- Com. Sub. for SB 273: Relating to Commission on Special Investigations and State Auditor duties
- Com. Sub. for SB 318: Transferring Medicaid Fraud Control Unit to Attorney General’s office (original similar to HB 2867)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 348: Relating to tobacco usage restrictions
- Com. Sub. for SB 379: Permitting county board of education to include faith-based electives in drug prevention programs
- Com. Sub. for SB 396: Waiving occupational licensing fees for low-income individuals and military families
- Com. Sub. for SB 412: Establishing Katherine Johnson Fair Pay Act of 2019
- Com. Sub. for SB 414: Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 464: Modifying licensing requirements for telemedicine and surgery or podiatry (original similar to HB 3089)
- Com. Sub. for SB 467: Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities (original similar to HB 2946)
- Com. Sub. for SB 487: Relating to admissibility of health care staffing requirements in litigation
- Com. Sub. for SB 530: Relating to state employee merit system
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 543: Relating generally to automobile warranties and inspections
- SB 555: Relating to authority of Higher Education Policy Commission
- Com. Sub. for SB 564: Expanding comprehensive coverage for pregnant women through Medicaid
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 574: Permitting authorized physician order involuntary hospitalization of individual if physician believes addicted or mentally ill
- SB 605: Permitting Secondary Schools Athletic Commission discipline schools for not following protocol for concussions and head injuries
- SB 625: Clarifying and defining authority of State Athletic Commission (original similar to SB 644)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 632: Improving student safety
- SB 633: Authorizing Board of Physical Therapy conduct criminal background checks on applicants for licenses
- Com. Sub. for SB 637: Relating to revocation, cancellation, or suspension of business registration certificates
- Com. Sub. for SB 650: Protecting consumers from price gouging after state of emergency
- Com. Sub. for SB 657: Providing consumer protection regarding self-propelled farm equipment
- SB 658: Relating to motor vehicle salesperson licenses
- SB 671: Eliminating State Fire Marshal report on transfer of authority and responsibility of providing fire service to counties
- SB 672: Authorizing School Building Authority to promulgate legislative rules
- SB 673: Relating to public higher education accountability and planning
- SB 674: Supplemental appropriation to Division of Human Services
- SB 675: Requiring DEP create and implement Adopt-A-Stream Program
- SB 676: Relating to off-road vehicle recreation
10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)
- HB 2359: Relating to exemptions to the commercial driver’s license requirements
- SCR 27: Requesting study determining shortage of drivers with CDLs
- HCR 19: U. S. Marine Sgt. Stephen E. Drummond Memorial Bridge
- SCR 17: Sardis District Veterans Memorial Bridge
- SCR 24: Hazel Dickens Memorial Bridge
- SCR 28: James Henry Caruthers Memorial Road
- SCR 34: US Army SPC Julian Lee Berisford Memorial Bridge
- SCR 36: US Army CPL Cory M. Hewitt Memorial Bridge
- SCR 40: US Army CPL Roy E. Clark Memorial Bridge
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- HB 2530: Creating a voluntary certification for recovery residence
- HB 2531: Permitting trained nursed to provide mental health services in a medication-assisted treatment program
- HB 2405: Imposing a healthcare related provider tax on certain health care organizations
- HB 2525: Tobacco Cessation Therapy Access Act
- HB 2583: Family Planning Access Act
- HB 2878: Relating to updating the controlled substances listed on schedule one
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- HB 2204: Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists
- HB 2734: Relating to reduced rates for low-income residential customers of privately owned sewer and combined water and sewer utilities
- HB 2311: Exempting short-term license holders to submit information to the State Tax Commission once the term of the permit has expired
- HB 2510: Relating to special funds of boards of examination or registration
- HB 3007: Authorizing the Commissioner of Agriculture to require background checks
- HB 3093: Relating to standards for factory-built homes
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- HB 2009: Creating a new category of Innovation in Education grant program
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- HB 2183: Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual
- HB 2193: Providing a specific escheat of US savings bonds
- HB 2691: Providing that a license to carry a concealed deadly weapon expires on the holder’s birthday
House to convene at 9 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
Citation Presentation Scheduled (Location TBD):
- George Washington High Soccer, Delegate Nelson
THIRD READING – For Passage
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2011 – Road Maintenance Program
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2014 – West Virginia Intellectual Property and Trade Secrets Act
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2049 – Relating to a prime contractor’s responsibility for wages and benefits
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2378 – Relating generally to grounds for revocation of a teaching certificate
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2396 – West Virginia Fresh Food Act
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2397 – Requiring county school boards to provide adequate mental health and counseling services
- H. B. 2497 – Relating to the whistle-blower law
- H. B. 2535 – Relating to purchasing exemptions and procedures
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2617 – Relating to the form for making offer of optional uninsured and underinsured coverage by insurers
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2662 – Relating to certificates or employment of school personnel
- H. B. 2665 – Supplemental appropriation for PEIA Rainy Day Fee
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2670 – Relating to damages for medical monitoring
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2703 – Relating to refunds of excise taxes collected from dealers of petroleum products
- H. B. 2760 – Relating to performance reviews of state agencies and regulatory boards
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2802 – Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act (Shott) (Regular)
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2831 – Finding and declaring certain claims against the state and its agencies to be moral obligations of the state
- H. B. 2850 – Relating to qualifications for commercial driver’s license
- H. B. 2853 – Establishing the West Virginia Program for Open Education Resources
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2866 – Relating to the termination, expiration, or cancellation of oil or natural gas leases
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2895 – Allowing victims of certain crimes to get a restraining order
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2931 – Clarifying that the State Lottery Commission has no authority over nonlottery games
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2943 – Relating to deliveries by wine specialty shop
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2945 – Relating to vendors paying a single annual fee for a permit issued by a local health department
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2974 – Exempting businesses relating to transporting certain used tires to storage, disposal, or recycling locations from provisions of chapter
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2991 – Relating to the Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 3016 – Relating to the State Aeronautics Commission
- H. B. 3020 – Relating to sole source contracts for goods and services with nonprofit corporations affiliated with the respective education institutions
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 3021 – Relating to the disposition of permit fees, registration fees and civil penalties imposed against thoroughbred horse racing licensees
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 3024 – West Virginia Business Ready Sites Program
- H. B. 3044 – Requiring the Commissioner of Highways to develop a formula for allocating road funds
- H. B. 3054 – Relating to the state agency for surplus property
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 3057 – Relating to the Adult Drug Court Participation Fund
- H. B. 3095 – Establishing a minimum monthly retirement annuity for certain retirants
- H. B. 3102 – Creating alternating wine proprietorships for wineries and farm wineries
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 3105 – Permitting the Alcohol Beverage Control Administration to request the assistance of law enforcement
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 3131 – Relating to providing salary adjustments to employees of the Department of Health and Human Resources
- H. B. 3136 – Relating to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
- H. B. 3137 – Relating to the personal income tax fund
- H. B. 3139 – Relating to funding of the Public Employees Health Insurance Program
- H. B. 3140 – Relating to the Division of Natural Resources Infrastructure
- H. B. 3141 – Requiring capitol building commission authorization for certain renovations
- H. B. 3143 – Relating to requirements for consumer loans in West Virginia
- H. B. 3145 – Relating to student financial aid resources
- H. B. 3146 – Relating to retail licensees
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 529 – Clarifying provisions of Nonintoxicating Beer Act
- S. B. 593 – Permitting critical access hospital become community outpatient medical center
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2519 – The Campus Self Defense Act
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2597 – Creating a hunting permit to safely accommodate visually impaired hunters
- H. B. 2732 – Defend the Guard Act
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2882 – Creating a health professionals’ student loan programs
- H. B. 2966 – County Budget Flexibility Act
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2967 – Permitting a county to retain the excise taxes for the privilege of transferring title of real estate
- H. B. 3127 – Relating to the Secondary School Activities Commission and participation by home schooled students
- H. B. 3142 – Relating to reducing the severance tax on thermal or steam coal
- H. B. 3144 – North Central Appalachian Coal Severance Tax Rebate Act
- H. B. 3148 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services
- H. B. 3149 – Relating to manufacturing and producing hard cider in West Virginia
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 157 – Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 295 – Relating to crimes against public justice
- S. B. 440 – Relating to Antihazing Law
- S. B. 453 – Relating to background checks of certain financial institutions (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 510 – Relating to medical professional liability