Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 26

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019

49th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

From the Activity Calendar: Undergraduate Research Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotunda.

SENATE:

Senate to convene at 11 a.m.

On The Agenda

RESOLUTIONS

SCR 45 : US Army Corporal T-5 Albert John “Engine” Arco Memorial Bridge

: US Army Corporal T-5 Albert John “Engine” Arco Memorial Bridge SR 61: Amending Senate Rule 15 relating to bill and resolution introduction

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 248 : Creating Prosecuting Attorney’s Detectives Act (original similar to HB 2444)

: Creating Prosecuting Attorney’s Detectives Act (original similar to HB 2444) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 249 : Relating to administration of estates and trusts

: Relating to administration of estates and trusts Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 329 : Relating to agricultural education in high schools

: Relating to agricultural education in high schools Eng. SB 472 : Exempting retirement income of certain uniformed services members from state income tax

: Exempting retirement income of certain uniformed services members from state income tax Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 520 : Requiring entities report drug overdoses

: Requiring entities report drug overdoses Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 522 : Creating Special Road Repair Fund

: Creating Special Road Repair Fund Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 537 : Creating workgroup to review hospice need standards

: Creating workgroup to review hospice need standards Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 561 : Permitting Alcohol Beverage Control Administration request assistance of local law enforcement (original similar to HB 3031)

: Permitting Alcohol Beverage Control Administration request assistance of local law enforcement (original similar to HB 3031) Eng. SB 566 : Relating to compensation for State Athletic Commission members

: Relating to compensation for State Athletic Commission members Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 600 : Relating to preservation of biological evidence obtained through criminal investigations and trials

: Relating to preservation of biological evidence obtained through criminal investigations and trials Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 615 : Providing ongoing mechanism for county commissioners to allow compensation increases for elected officials every two years

: Providing ongoing mechanism for county commissioners to allow compensation increases for elected officials every two years Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 622 : Relating generally to regulation and control of financing elections

: Relating generally to regulation and control of financing elections Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 640 : Regulating sudden cardiac arrest prevention

: Regulating sudden cardiac arrest prevention Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 642 : Providing options in living wills and combined medical powers of attorney and living wills

: Providing options in living wills and combined medical powers of attorney and living wills Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 651 : Relating to DNR ability to enter into certain contracts

: Relating to DNR ability to enter into certain contracts Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 653 : Relating generally to practice of medical corporations

: Relating generally to practice of medical corporations Eng. SB 655 : Relating to conservation districts generally

: Relating to conservation districts generally Eng. SB 668 : Relating to physician assistants collaborating with physicians in hospitals

: Relating to physician assistants collaborating with physicians in hospitals Eng. SB 669 : Allowing appointment of commissioners to acknowledge signatures

: Allowing appointment of commissioners to acknowledge signatures Eng. SB 670 : Relating to WV College Prepaid Tuition and Savings Program

: Relating to WV College Prepaid Tuition and Savings Program Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2740 : Barring a parent from inheriting from a child in certain instances (original similar to SB 482)

: Barring a parent from inheriting from a child in certain instances (original similar to SB 482) Eng. HB 2746: Relating to administration of estates (original similar to SB 480)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 105 : Creating offense of impaired operation of motor vehicle placing nonpassengers at risk of physical injury (original similar to HB 2822)

: Creating offense of impaired operation of motor vehicle placing nonpassengers at risk of physical injury (original similar to HB 2822) Com. Sub. for SB 273 : Relating to Commission on Special Investigations and State Auditor duties

: Relating to Commission on Special Investigations and State Auditor duties Com. Sub. for SB 318 : Transferring Medicaid Fraud Control Unit to Attorney General’s office (original similar to HB 2867)

: Transferring Medicaid Fraud Control Unit to Attorney General’s office (original similar to HB 2867) Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 348 : Relating to tobacco usage restrictions

: Relating to tobacco usage restrictions Com. Sub. for SB 379 : Permitting county board of education to include faith-based electives in drug prevention programs

: Permitting county board of education to include faith-based electives in drug prevention programs Com. Sub. for SB 396 : Waiving occupational licensing fees for low-income individuals and military families

: Waiving occupational licensing fees for low-income individuals and military families Com. Sub. for SB 412 : Establishing Katherine Johnson Fair Pay Act of 2019

: Establishing Katherine Johnson Fair Pay Act of 2019 Com. Sub. for SB 414 : Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act

: Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act Com. Sub. for SB 464 : Modifying licensing requirements for telemedicine and surgery or podiatry (original similar to HB 3089)

: Modifying licensing requirements for telemedicine and surgery or podiatry (original similar to HB 3089) Com. Sub. for SB 467 : Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities (original similar to HB 2946)

: Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities (original similar to HB 2946) Com. Sub. for SB 487 : Relating to admissibility of health care staffing requirements in litigation

: Relating to admissibility of health care staffing requirements in litigation Com. Sub. for SB 530 : Relating to state employee merit system

: Relating to state employee merit system Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 543 : Relating generally to automobile warranties and inspections

: Relating generally to automobile warranties and inspections SB 555 : Relating to authority of Higher Education Policy Commission

: Relating to authority of Higher Education Policy Commission Com. Sub. for SB 564 : Expanding comprehensive coverage for pregnant women through Medicaid

: Expanding comprehensive coverage for pregnant women through Medicaid Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 574 : Permitting authorized physician order involuntary hospitalization of individual if physician believes addicted or mentally ill

: Permitting authorized physician order involuntary hospitalization of individual if physician believes addicted or mentally ill SB 605 : Permitting Secondary Schools Athletic Commission discipline schools for not following protocol for concussions and head injuries

: Permitting Secondary Schools Athletic Commission discipline schools for not following protocol for concussions and head injuries SB 625 : Clarifying and defining authority of State Athletic Commission (original similar to SB 644)

: Clarifying and defining authority of State Athletic Commission (original similar to SB 644) Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 632 : Improving student safety

: Improving student safety SB 633 : Authorizing Board of Physical Therapy conduct criminal background checks on applicants for licenses

: Authorizing Board of Physical Therapy conduct criminal background checks on applicants for licenses Com. Sub. for SB 637 : Relating to revocation, cancellation, or suspension of business registration certificates

: Relating to revocation, cancellation, or suspension of business registration certificates Com. Sub. for SB 650 : Protecting consumers from price gouging after state of emergency

: Protecting consumers from price gouging after state of emergency Com. Sub. for SB 657 : Providing consumer protection regarding self-propelled farm equipment

: Providing consumer protection regarding self-propelled farm equipment SB 658 : Relating to motor vehicle salesperson licenses

: Relating to motor vehicle salesperson licenses SB 671 : Eliminating State Fire Marshal report on transfer of authority and responsibility of providing fire service to counties

: Eliminating State Fire Marshal report on transfer of authority and responsibility of providing fire service to counties SB 672 : Authorizing School Building Authority to promulgate legislative rules

: Authorizing School Building Authority to promulgate legislative rules SB 673 : Relating to public higher education accountability and planning

: Relating to public higher education accountability and planning SB 674 : Supplemental appropriation to Division of Human Services

: Supplemental appropriation to Division of Human Services SB 675 : Requiring DEP create and implement Adopt-A-Stream Program

: Requiring DEP create and implement Adopt-A-Stream Program SB 676: Relating to off-road vehicle recreation

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

HB 2359 : Relating to exemptions to the commercial driver’s license requirements

: Relating to exemptions to the commercial driver’s license requirements SCR 27 : Requesting study determining shortage of drivers with CDLs

: Requesting study determining shortage of drivers with CDLs HCR 19 : U. S. Marine Sgt. Stephen E. Drummond Memorial Bridge

: U. S. Marine Sgt. Stephen E. Drummond Memorial Bridge SCR 17 : Sardis District Veterans Memorial Bridge

: Sardis District Veterans Memorial Bridge SCR 24 : Hazel Dickens Memorial Bridge

: Hazel Dickens Memorial Bridge SCR 28 : James Henry Caruthers Memorial Road

: James Henry Caruthers Memorial Road SCR 34 : US Army SPC Julian Lee Berisford Memorial Bridge

: US Army SPC Julian Lee Berisford Memorial Bridge SCR 36 : US Army CPL Cory M. Hewitt Memorial Bridge

: US Army CPL Cory M. Hewitt Memorial Bridge SCR 40: US Army CPL Roy E. Clark Memorial Bridge

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

HB 2530 : Creating a voluntary certification for recovery residence

: Creating a voluntary certification for recovery residence HB 2531 : Permitting trained nursed to provide mental health services in a medication-assisted treatment program

: Permitting trained nursed to provide mental health services in a medication-assisted treatment program HB 2405 : Imposing a healthcare related provider tax on certain health care organizations

: Imposing a healthcare related provider tax on certain health care organizations HB 2525 : Tobacco Cessation Therapy Access Act

: Tobacco Cessation Therapy Access Act HB 2583 : Family Planning Access Act

: Family Planning Access Act HB 2878: Relating to updating the controlled substances listed on schedule one

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

HB 2204 : Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists

: Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists HB 2734 : Relating to reduced rates for low-income residential customers of privately owned sewer and combined water and sewer utilities

: Relating to reduced rates for low-income residential customers of privately owned sewer and combined water and sewer utilities HB 2311 : Exempting short-term license holders to submit information to the State Tax Commission once the term of the permit has expired

: Exempting short-term license holders to submit information to the State Tax Commission once the term of the permit has expired HB 2510 : Relating to special funds of boards of examination or registration

: Relating to special funds of boards of examination or registration HB 3007 : Authorizing the Commissioner of Agriculture to require background checks

: Authorizing the Commissioner of Agriculture to require background checks HB 3093: Relating to standards for factory-built homes

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

HB 2009: Creating a new category of Innovation in Education grant program

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

HB 2183 : Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual

: Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual HB 2193 : Providing a specific escheat of US savings bonds

: Providing a specific escheat of US savings bonds HB 2691: Providing that a license to carry a concealed deadly weapon expires on the holder’s birthday

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 9 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

Citation Presentation Scheduled (Location TBD):

George Washington High Soccer, Delegate Nelson

THIRD READING – For Passage

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

FIRST READING

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule