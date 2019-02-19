Latest News:
Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 19


Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
42nd Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:  Nurses Unity Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; Re­‐Entry and Recovery Day, Attorney General Rotunda.

 

 

SENATE

Senate to convene at 11 a.m. 

On The Agenda

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

  • 10:20 a.m. – Nurses Citation, Delegate Rohrbach
  • 10:30 a.m. – Democratic Women, Delegate Caputo

 

RESOLUTIONS

 

  • SCR 39: Requesting creation of Joint Select Committee on Requirements Governing Water Quality Standards
  • SCR 40: US Army CPL Roy E. Clark Memorial Bridge
  • SCR 41: Requesting study implementation, costs and benefits of creating paid family and medical leave insurance program
  • SR 51: Designating February 19, 2019, as Nurses’ Policy Day

 

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

 

  • SCR 36: US Army CPL Cory M. Hewitt Memorial Bridge
  • SCR 37: Urging Bureau for Public Health designate Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as public health issue
  • SCR 38: Urging CSX support New River Train

 

THIRD READING

 

  • Com. Sub. for SB 29: Creating ten-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites
  • Com. Sub. for SB 117: Relating to incentives for consolidating local governments
  • Com. Sub. for SB 147:  Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities – (with right to amend) (original similar to HB 2496)
  • SB 333: Exempting automobiles 25 years or older from personal property taxes
  • SB 617: Relating to method of payment to Municipal Pensions Security Fund
  • SB 618: Relating to effect on levy rate when appraisal results in tax increase

 

SECOND READING

 

  • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 310: Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance (original similar to HB 2754)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 326: Reorganizing state agencies involved in emergency and disaster planning (original similar to HB 2482)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 344: Relating to operation of state-owned farms (original similar to HB 2560)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 360: Relating to third-party litigation financing
  • Com. Sub. for SB 512: Regulating pawnbrokers
  • SB 519: Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (original similar to HB 2880)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 553: Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions
  • SB 587: Relating to PEIA reimbursement of air ambulance providers
  • Com. Sub. for SB 601: Relating to mandatory supervision of adult inmates
  • SB 635: Relating generally to coal mining activities
  • SB 636: Authorizing legislative rules for Higher Education Policy Commission
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2324: Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy (Com. amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2607: Relating to the licensure of nursing homes (original similar to SB 434)
  • Eng. HB 2666: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB 446)
  • Eng. HB 2668: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services (Com. amend. pending)

 

FIRST READING

 

  • Com. Sub. for SB 340: Repealing obsolete provisions of code relating to WV Physicians Mutual Insurance Company
  • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 402: Authorizing Division of Forestry investigate and enforce timber theft violations (original similar to HB 2717)
  • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 510: Relating to medical professional liability
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2083: Providing an identification card for released inmates who do not have a West Virginia identification card or driver’s license (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule: 

 

Scheduled Committee Meetings

 

10 a.m.: Military (208W)

  • SB 596: Adjusting voluntary contribution amounts on certain DMV forms
  • Eng. HB 2036: Permitting vehicles displaying disabled veterans’ special registration plates to park in places where persons with mobility impairments may park
  • Eng. HB 2821: Updating provisions for command, clerical and other pay

 

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

  • SB 538: Relating to WV Highway Design-Build Pilot Program
  • Com. Sub. for SCR 13: US Marine SGT Stephen E. Drummond Memorial Bridge

 

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

  • Originating Bill 2: Expedited horizontal oil and gas well permitting fees

 

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

  • SB 593: Permitting critical access hospital become community outpatient medical center
  • SB 564: Expanding comprehensive coverage for pregnant women through Medicaid
  • SB 80: Establishing tax credit for practicing physicians locating in WV
  • SB 641: Relating to Primary Care Support Program
  • SB 537: Creating workgroup to review hospice need standards
  • SB 574: Permitting authorized physician order involuntary hospitalization of individual if physician believes addicted or mentally ill

 

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

  • SB 396: Waiving occupational licensing fees for low-income individuals, military families, and young workers
  • SB 569: Relating to interagency procurement of commodities and services
  • SB 570: Allowing contracts without bids for construction, demolition, or rehabilitation resulting from declared state of emergency
  • SB 404: Relating generally to sediment control during commercial timber harvesting operations
  • SB 557: Allowing municipalities to contract projects without bidding
  • SB 441: Relating to higher education campus police officers
  • HB 2612: Proposing rules related to the completion or updating of source water protection plans
  • SB 330: Requiring contact information be listed on agency’s online directory and website
  • SB 467: Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities
  • SB 464: Modifying licensing requirements for telemedicine and surgery or podiatry

 

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

  • Agenda TBA

 

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • SB 415: Creating Timber Cotenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act and Unknown and Unlocatable Timber Interest Owners Act
  • SB 529: Clarifying provisions of Nonintoxicating Beer Act
  • SB 547: Limiting landowner liability for recreational use of land
  • SB 585: Defining “stalking” as repeated course of conduct
  • SB 571: Establishing method for courts to order financial exploitation protection orders
  • HB 2740: Barring a parent from inheriting from a child in certain instances
  • HB 2746: Relating to administration of estates
  • HB 2759: Providing for the ancillary administration of West Virginia real estate owned by nonresidents by affidavit and without administration
  • SB 44: Appropriation Supremacy Act of 2019

 

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

  • Com. Sub. for HB 2001: Relating to exempting social security benefits from personal income tax
  • SB 11: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain PERS and Teachers Retirement System members who serve in Legislature
  • Com. Sub. for SB 86: Requiring county boards provide free feminine hygiene products in grades six to 12
  • Com. Sub. for SB 383: Creating WV Healthy Food Crop Block Grant Program
  • SB 456: Authorizing railroads and commercial watercraft claim refundable exemption from motor fuel excise tax
  • Com. Sub. for SB 546: Relating to health care provider taxes
  • SB 612: Allowing establishment of secondary location for simulcast video lottery terminals
  • Com. Sub. for HB 2848: Relating to the West Virginia ABLE Act

 

 

 

 

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: 

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

Public Hearing:

Committee on the Judiciary Subcommittee

8:00 a.m. – House Chamber

Article V Convention of the States proposals

 

THIRD READING – For Passage

  • S. B. 377 – Relating to minimum wage and maximum hour standards
  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 2439 – Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies
  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 2542 – Permitting directors of county emergency phone systems to obtain mobile-phone emergency lines
  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 2947 – Relating generally to telemedicine prescription practice requirements and exceptions
  • H. B. 2958 – Authorizing the State Auditor to conduct regular financial examinations or audits of all volunteer fire companies

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 2486 – Using records of criminal conviction to disqualify a person from receiving a license for a profession or occupation
  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 2975 – Relating to imposition of sexual acts on persons incarcerated

FIRST READING

  • Com. Sub. for S. B. 270 – Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way
  • Com. Sub. for S. B. 356 – Requiring MAPS provide state and federal prosecutors information
  • S. B. 358 – Exempting Purchasing Division purchases for equipment to maintain security at state facilities
  • Com. Sub. for S. B. 387 – Relating generally to extradition
  • S. B. 452 – Supplemental appropriation to Second Chance Driver’s License Program
  • H. B. 2515 – Exempting the sale and installation of mobility enhancing equipment from the sales and use tax (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)
  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 2532 – Allowing certain donations by persons renewing their driver’s license or vehicle registration
  • H. B. 2667 – Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Division of Corrections
  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 2854 – Exempting sales from the consumers sales and service tax and use tax by not for profit volunteer school support groups raising funds for schools
  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 2855 – Allowing rebate moneys to be used for the operation and maintenance of accounting and transparency systems of the State Auditor
  • H. B. 2856 – Relating to the administration of the operating fund of the securities division of the Auditor’s office (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)
  • H. B. 2872 – Authorizing law-enforcement officers to assist the State Fire Marshal
  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 2886 – Establishing requirements for a Division Motor Vehicles office or Division of Motor Vehicles Now kiosk to be present in a county
  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 2907 – Requiring a form of a certified commitment order to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation
  • H. B. 2924 – Permitting the West Virginia Tourism Office to decide to contract with the Division of Highways to sell advertising space on the WV511 website
  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 2929 – Authorizing the West Virginia Tourism Office to enter into an agreement with the Division of Highways to provide staff at the welcome centers
  • H. B. 2932 – Transferring regulation and licensing of charitable bingo, charitable raffles, and charitable raffle boards
  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 2933 – Modifying the criminal penalties imposed on a parent, guardian or custodian for child abuse resulting in injury
  • H. B. 2954 – Defining certain terms used in insurance
  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 2980 – Mine Trespass Act
  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 2982 – Amending and updating the laws relating to auctioneers
  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 3007 – Authorizing the Commissioner of Agriculture to require background checks
  • H. B. 3039 – Relating to a court’s consideration of the expression of a preference by a child in certain child custody matters
  • H. B. 3083 – Adding temporary work during the legislative session as exclusion to the term employment for purposes of unemployment compensation
  • H. B. 3093 – Relating to standards for factory-built homes

 

 

 

 

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule

Committee on Education

9:00 a.m. – Room 432M

  • H. B. 2447, Exempting certain kindergartens, preschools and school education programs that are operated by a private school from state licensure requirements.
  • H. B. 2803, Increasing the number of days a retired teacher may accept employment.
  • H. B. 2541, Requiring certain safety measures be taken at public schools.
  • H.B. Originating, Relating to executive session
  • H.B. Originating, Relating to career awareness

 

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 460M

  • H. B. 2830, Establishing Next Generation 911 services in this state
  • H. B. 2881, Altering the color scheme for county vehicle registration plates
  • H. B. 2550, Creating a matching program for the Small Business Innovation and Research Program and the Small Business Technology Transfer Program
  • H. B. 2828, Relating to promoting investment in a Qualified Opportunity Zone
  • H. B. 2829, Relating to the termination of severance taxes on limestone and sandstone
  • H. B. (Originating), Supplemental appropriation, expiring funds Development Office
  • H. B. 2901, Allowing for the establishment of a secondary location for racetrack video lottery terminals.
  • H. B. 2452, Creating the West Virginia Cybersecurity Office
  • H. B. 2523, Increasing the amount of time a taxpayer has to seek relief from a county commission from an erroneous assessment
  • H. B. 2807, Creating an additional modification to the West Virginia adjusted gross income of shareholders of S corporations engaged in banking

 

Committee on the Judiciary

9:30 a.m. – Room 418M

  • H. B. 2837, Relating to the licensing of advance deposit wagering,
  • H. B. 2934, Permitting interactive wagering authorized as West Virginia Lottery interactive wagering activities,
  • H. B. 2441, Removing certain requirements related to wages for construction of public improvements,
  • H. B. 2617, Relating to the form for making offer of optional uninsured and underinsured coverage by insurers,
  • H. B. 2968, Adding remote service unit to the definition of customer bank communications terminals,
  • Originating Bill, Relating to distracted driving,
  • H. B. 3069, Relating to the right of certain persons to limit possession of firearms on premises,
  • H. B. 2519, The Campus Self Defense Act,
  • H. B. 2770, Fairness in Cost-Sharing Calculation Act,
  • H. B. 2594, Prohibiting railroads from blocking crossings on privately owned streets

 

Committee on Energy

2:00 p.m. – Room 418M

 

Committee on Health & Human Resources

2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

  • HB 2079 – Removing certain limitations on medical cannabis grower, processor and dispensary licenses (2nd reference to Judiciary)
  • HB 3132 – Relating to exempting providers that serve no more than 30 patients with office-based medication-assisted treatment
  • HB 3005 – Requiring patients who are pregnant while undergoing medication-assisted treatment to receive prenatal care
  • SB 175 – Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (2nd reference to Judiciary)

 

*** Agendas and times subject to change. ***

