Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 19
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
42nd Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities: Nurses Unity Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; Re‐Entry and Recovery Day, Attorney General Rotunda.
Senate to convene at 11 a.m.
On The Agenda
Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:
- 10:20 a.m. – Nurses Citation, Delegate Rohrbach
- 10:30 a.m. – Democratic Women, Delegate Caputo
RESOLUTIONS
- SCR 39: Requesting creation of Joint Select Committee on Requirements Governing Water Quality Standards
- SCR 40: US Army CPL Roy E. Clark Memorial Bridge
- SCR 41: Requesting study implementation, costs and benefits of creating paid family and medical leave insurance program
- SR 51: Designating February 19, 2019, as Nurses’ Policy Day
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 36: US Army CPL Cory M. Hewitt Memorial Bridge
- SCR 37: Urging Bureau for Public Health designate Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as public health issue
- SCR 38: Urging CSX support New River Train
THIRD READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 29: Creating ten-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites
- Com. Sub. for SB 117: Relating to incentives for consolidating local governments
- Com. Sub. for SB 147: Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities – (with right to amend) (original similar to HB 2496)
- SB 333: Exempting automobiles 25 years or older from personal property taxes
- SB 617: Relating to method of payment to Municipal Pensions Security Fund
- SB 618: Relating to effect on levy rate when appraisal results in tax increase
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 310: Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance (original similar to HB 2754)
- Com. Sub. for SB 326: Reorganizing state agencies involved in emergency and disaster planning (original similar to HB 2482)
- Com. Sub. for SB 344: Relating to operation of state-owned farms (original similar to HB 2560)
- Com. Sub. for SB 360: Relating to third-party litigation financing
- Com. Sub. for SB 512: Regulating pawnbrokers
- SB 519: Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (original similar to HB 2880)
- Com. Sub. for SB 553: Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions
- SB 587: Relating to PEIA reimbursement of air ambulance providers
- Com. Sub. for SB 601: Relating to mandatory supervision of adult inmates
- SB 635: Relating generally to coal mining activities
- SB 636: Authorizing legislative rules for Higher Education Policy Commission
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2324: Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2607: Relating to the licensure of nursing homes (original similar to SB 434)
- Eng. HB 2666: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB 446)
- Eng. HB 2668: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services (Com. amend. pending)
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 340: Repealing obsolete provisions of code relating to WV Physicians Mutual Insurance Company
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 402: Authorizing Division of Forestry investigate and enforce timber theft violations (original similar to HB 2717)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 510: Relating to medical professional liability
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2083: Providing an identification card for released inmates who do not have a West Virginia identification card or driver’s license (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
Scheduled Committee Meetings
10 a.m.: Military (208W)
- SB 596: Adjusting voluntary contribution amounts on certain DMV forms
- Eng. HB 2036: Permitting vehicles displaying disabled veterans’ special registration plates to park in places where persons with mobility impairments may park
- Eng. HB 2821: Updating provisions for command, clerical and other pay
10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)
- SB 538: Relating to WV Highway Design-Build Pilot Program
- Com. Sub. for SCR 13: US Marine SGT Stephen E. Drummond Memorial Bridge
1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
- Originating Bill 2: Expedited horizontal oil and gas well permitting fees
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 593: Permitting critical access hospital become community outpatient medical center
- SB 564: Expanding comprehensive coverage for pregnant women through Medicaid
- SB 80: Establishing tax credit for practicing physicians locating in WV
- SB 641: Relating to Primary Care Support Program
- SB 537: Creating workgroup to review hospice need standards
- SB 574: Permitting authorized physician order involuntary hospitalization of individual if physician believes addicted or mentally ill
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 396: Waiving occupational licensing fees for low-income individuals, military families, and young workers
- SB 569: Relating to interagency procurement of commodities and services
- SB 570: Allowing contracts without bids for construction, demolition, or rehabilitation resulting from declared state of emergency
- SB 404: Relating generally to sediment control during commercial timber harvesting operations
- SB 557: Allowing municipalities to contract projects without bidding
- SB 441: Relating to higher education campus police officers
- HB 2612: Proposing rules related to the completion or updating of source water protection plans
- SB 330: Requiring contact information be listed on agency’s online directory and website
- SB 467: Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities
- SB 464: Modifying licensing requirements for telemedicine and surgery or podiatry
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- Agenda TBA
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 415: Creating Timber Cotenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act and Unknown and Unlocatable Timber Interest Owners Act
- SB 529: Clarifying provisions of Nonintoxicating Beer Act
- SB 547: Limiting landowner liability for recreational use of land
- SB 585: Defining “stalking” as repeated course of conduct
- SB 571: Establishing method for courts to order financial exploitation protection orders
- HB 2740: Barring a parent from inheriting from a child in certain instances
- HB 2746: Relating to administration of estates
- HB 2759: Providing for the ancillary administration of West Virginia real estate owned by nonresidents by affidavit and without administration
- SB 44: Appropriation Supremacy Act of 2019
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Com. Sub. for HB 2001: Relating to exempting social security benefits from personal income tax
- SB 11: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain PERS and Teachers Retirement System members who serve in Legislature
- Com. Sub. for SB 86: Requiring county boards provide free feminine hygiene products in grades six to 12
- Com. Sub. for SB 383: Creating WV Healthy Food Crop Block Grant Program
- SB 456: Authorizing railroads and commercial watercraft claim refundable exemption from motor fuel excise tax
- Com. Sub. for SB 546: Relating to health care provider taxes
- SB 612: Allowing establishment of secondary location for simulcast video lottery terminals
- Com. Sub. for HB 2848: Relating to the West Virginia ABLE Act
House to convene at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
Public Hearing:
Committee on the Judiciary Subcommittee
8:00 a.m. – House Chamber
Article V Convention of the States proposals
THIRD READING – For Passage
- S. B. 377 – Relating to minimum wage and maximum hour standards
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2439 – Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2542 – Permitting directors of county emergency phone systems to obtain mobile-phone emergency lines
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2947 – Relating generally to telemedicine prescription practice requirements and exceptions
- H. B. 2958 – Authorizing the State Auditor to conduct regular financial examinations or audits of all volunteer fire companies
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2486 – Using records of criminal conviction to disqualify a person from receiving a license for a profession or occupation
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2975 – Relating to imposition of sexual acts on persons incarcerated
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 270 – Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 356 – Requiring MAPS provide state and federal prosecutors information
- S. B. 358 – Exempting Purchasing Division purchases for equipment to maintain security at state facilities
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 387 – Relating generally to extradition
- S. B. 452 – Supplemental appropriation to Second Chance Driver’s License Program
- H. B. 2515 – Exempting the sale and installation of mobility enhancing equipment from the sales and use tax (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2532 – Allowing certain donations by persons renewing their driver’s license or vehicle registration
- H. B. 2667 – Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Division of Corrections
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2854 – Exempting sales from the consumers sales and service tax and use tax by not for profit volunteer school support groups raising funds for schools
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2855 – Allowing rebate moneys to be used for the operation and maintenance of accounting and transparency systems of the State Auditor
- H. B. 2856 – Relating to the administration of the operating fund of the securities division of the Auditor’s office (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)
- H. B. 2872 – Authorizing law-enforcement officers to assist the State Fire Marshal
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2886 – Establishing requirements for a Division Motor Vehicles office or Division of Motor Vehicles Now kiosk to be present in a county
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2907 – Requiring a form of a certified commitment order to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation
- H. B. 2924 – Permitting the West Virginia Tourism Office to decide to contract with the Division of Highways to sell advertising space on the WV511 website
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2929 – Authorizing the West Virginia Tourism Office to enter into an agreement with the Division of Highways to provide staff at the welcome centers
- H. B. 2932 – Transferring regulation and licensing of charitable bingo, charitable raffles, and charitable raffle boards
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2933 – Modifying the criminal penalties imposed on a parent, guardian or custodian for child abuse resulting in injury
- H. B. 2954 – Defining certain terms used in insurance
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2980 – Mine Trespass Act
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2982 – Amending and updating the laws relating to auctioneers
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 3007 – Authorizing the Commissioner of Agriculture to require background checks
- H. B. 3039 – Relating to a court’s consideration of the expression of a preference by a child in certain child custody matters
- H. B. 3083 – Adding temporary work during the legislative session as exclusion to the term employment for purposes of unemployment compensation
- H. B. 3093 – Relating to standards for factory-built homes
Committee on Education
9:00 a.m. – Room 432M
- H. B. 2447, Exempting certain kindergartens, preschools and school education programs that are operated by a private school from state licensure requirements.
- H. B. 2803, Increasing the number of days a retired teacher may accept employment.
- H. B. 2541, Requiring certain safety measures be taken at public schools.
- H.B. Originating, Relating to executive session
- H.B. Originating, Relating to career awareness
Committee on Finance
9:00 a.m. – Room 460M
- H. B. 2830, Establishing Next Generation 911 services in this state
- H. B. 2881, Altering the color scheme for county vehicle registration plates
- H. B. 2550, Creating a matching program for the Small Business Innovation and Research Program and the Small Business Technology Transfer Program
- H. B. 2828, Relating to promoting investment in a Qualified Opportunity Zone
- H. B. 2829, Relating to the termination of severance taxes on limestone and sandstone
- H. B. (Originating), Supplemental appropriation, expiring funds Development Office
- H. B. 2901, Allowing for the establishment of a secondary location for racetrack video lottery terminals.
- H. B. 2452, Creating the West Virginia Cybersecurity Office
- H. B. 2523, Increasing the amount of time a taxpayer has to seek relief from a county commission from an erroneous assessment
- H. B. 2807, Creating an additional modification to the West Virginia adjusted gross income of shareholders of S corporations engaged in banking
Committee on the Judiciary
9:30 a.m. – Room 418M
- H. B. 2837, Relating to the licensing of advance deposit wagering,
- H. B. 2934, Permitting interactive wagering authorized as West Virginia Lottery interactive wagering activities,
- H. B. 2441, Removing certain requirements related to wages for construction of public improvements,
- H. B. 2617, Relating to the form for making offer of optional uninsured and underinsured coverage by insurers,
- H. B. 2968, Adding remote service unit to the definition of customer bank communications terminals,
- Originating Bill, Relating to distracted driving,
- H. B. 3069, Relating to the right of certain persons to limit possession of firearms on premises,
- H. B. 2519, The Campus Self Defense Act,
- H. B. 2770, Fairness in Cost-Sharing Calculation Act,
- H. B. 2594, Prohibiting railroads from blocking crossings on privately owned streets
Committee on Energy
2:00 p.m. – Room 418M
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 163, Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules.
Committee on Health & Human Resources
2:00 p.m. – Room 215E
- HB 2079 – Removing certain limitations on medical cannabis grower, processor and dispensary licenses (2nd reference to Judiciary)
- HB 3132 – Relating to exempting providers that serve no more than 30 patients with office-based medication-assisted treatment
- HB 3005 – Requiring patients who are pregnant while undergoing medication-assisted treatment to receive prenatal care
- SB 175 – Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (2nd reference to Judiciary)
*** Agendas and times subject to change. ***