Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 19

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019

42nd Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: Nurses Unity Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; Re­‐Entry and Recovery Day, Attorney General Rotunda.

SENATE:

Senate to convene at 11 a.m.

On The Agenda

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

10:20 a.m. – Nurses Citation, Delegate Rohrbach

10:30 a.m. – Democratic Women, Delegate Caputo

RESOLUTIONS

SCR 39 : Requesting creation of Joint Select Committee on Requirements Governing Water Quality Standards

SCR 40 : US Army CPL Roy E. Clark Memorial Bridge

SCR 41 : Requesting study implementation, costs and benefits of creating paid family and medical leave insurance program

: Requesting study implementation, costs and benefits of creating paid family and medical leave insurance program SR 51: Designating February 19, 2019, as Nurses’ Policy Day

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 36 : US Army CPL Cory M. Hewitt Memorial Bridge

SCR 37 : Urging Bureau for Public Health designate Alzheimer's disease and other dementias as public health issue

: Urging Bureau for Public Health designate Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as public health issue SCR 38: Urging CSX support New River Train

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for SB 29 : Creating ten-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites

Com. Sub. for SB 117 : Relating to incentives for consolidating local governments

Com. Sub. for SB 147 : Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities – (with right to amend) (original similar to HB 2496)

SB 333 : Exempting automobiles 25 years or older from personal property taxes

: Exempting automobiles 25 years or older from personal property taxes

SB 617 : Relating to method of payment to Municipal Pensions Security Fund

: Relating to method of payment to Municipal Pensions Security Fund SB 618: Relating to effect on levy rate when appraisal results in tax increase

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 310 : Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance (original similar to HB 2754)

: Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance (original similar to HB 2754) Com. Sub. for SB 326 : Reorganizing state agencies involved in emergency and disaster planning (original similar to HB 2482)

: Reorganizing state agencies involved in emergency and disaster planning (original similar to HB 2482) Com. Sub. for SB 344 : Relating to operation of state-owned farms (original similar to HB 2560)

: Relating to operation of state-owned farms (original similar to HB 2560) Com. Sub. for SB 360 : Relating to third-party litigation financing

: Relating to third-party litigation financing Com. Sub. for SB 512 : Regulating pawnbrokers

: Regulating pawnbrokers SB 519 : Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (original similar to HB 2880)

: Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (original similar to HB 2880) Com. Sub. for SB 553 : Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions

: Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions SB 587 : Relating to PEIA reimbursement of air ambulance providers

: Relating to PEIA reimbursement of air ambulance providers Com. Sub. for SB 601 : Relating to mandatory supervision of adult inmates

: Relating to mandatory supervision of adult inmates SB 635 : Relating generally to coal mining activities

: Relating generally to coal mining activities SB 636 : Authorizing legislative rules for Higher Education Policy Commission

: Authorizing legislative rules for Higher Education Policy Commission Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2324 : Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy (Com. amend. pending)

: Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2607 : Relating to the licensure of nursing homes (original similar to SB 434)

: Relating to the licensure of nursing homes (original similar to SB 434) Eng. HB 2666 : Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB 446)

: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB 446) Eng. HB 2668: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services (Com. amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 340 : Repealing obsolete provisions of code relating to WV Physicians Mutual Insurance Company

: Repealing obsolete provisions of code relating to WV Physicians Mutual Insurance Company Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 402 : Authorizing Division of Forestry investigate and enforce timber theft violations (original similar to HB 2717)

: Authorizing Division of Forestry investigate and enforce timber theft violations (original similar to HB 2717) Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 510 : Relating to medical professional liability

: Relating to medical professional liability Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2083: Providing an identification card for released inmates who do not have a West Virginia identification card or driver’s license (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Scheduled Committee Meetings

10 a.m.: Military (208W)

SB 596 : Adjusting voluntary contribution amounts on certain DMV forms

: Adjusting voluntary contribution amounts on certain DMV forms Eng. HB 2036 : Permitting vehicles displaying disabled veterans’ special registration plates to park in places where persons with mobility impairments may park

: Permitting vehicles displaying disabled veterans’ special registration plates to park in places where persons with mobility impairments may park Eng. HB 2821: Updating provisions for command, clerical and other pay

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

SB 538 : Relating to WV Highway Design-Build Pilot Program

: Relating to WV Highway Design-Build Pilot Program Com. Sub. for SCR 13: US Marine SGT Stephen E. Drummond Memorial Bridge

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

Originating Bill 2: Expedited horizontal oil and gas well permitting fees

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 593 : Permitting critical access hospital become community outpatient medical center

: Permitting critical access hospital become community outpatient medical center SB 564 : Expanding comprehensive coverage for pregnant women through Medicaid

: Expanding comprehensive coverage for pregnant women through Medicaid SB 80 : Establishing tax credit for practicing physicians locating in WV

: Establishing tax credit for practicing physicians locating in WV SB 641 : Relating to Primary Care Support Program

: Relating to Primary Care Support Program SB 537 : Creating workgroup to review hospice need standards

: Creating workgroup to review hospice need standards SB 574: Permitting authorized physician order involuntary hospitalization of individual if physician believes addicted or mentally ill

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 396 : Waiving occupational licensing fees for low-income individuals, military families, and young workers

: Waiving occupational licensing fees for low-income individuals, military families, and young workers SB 569 : Relating to interagency procurement of commodities and services

: Relating to interagency procurement of commodities and services SB 570 : Allowing contracts without bids for construction, demolition, or rehabilitation resulting from declared state of emergency

: Allowing contracts without bids for construction, demolition, or rehabilitation resulting from declared state of emergency SB 404 : Relating generally to sediment control during commercial timber harvesting operations

: Relating generally to sediment control during commercial timber harvesting operations SB 557 : Allowing municipalities to contract projects without bidding

: Allowing municipalities to contract projects without bidding SB 441 : Relating to higher education campus police officers

: Relating to higher education campus police officers HB 2612 : Proposing rules related to the completion or updating of source water protection plans

: Proposing rules related to the completion or updating of source water protection plans SB 330 : Requiring contact information be listed on agency’s online directory and website

: Requiring contact information be listed on agency’s online directory and website SB 467 : Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities

: Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities SB 464: Modifying licensing requirements for telemedicine and surgery or podiatry

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 415 : Creating Timber Cotenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act and Unknown and Unlocatable Timber Interest Owners Act

: Creating Timber Cotenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act and Unknown and Unlocatable Timber Interest Owners Act SB 529 : Clarifying provisions of Nonintoxicating Beer Act

: Clarifying provisions of Nonintoxicating Beer Act SB 547 : Limiting landowner liability for recreational use of land

: Limiting landowner liability for recreational use of land SB 585 : Defining “stalking” as repeated course of conduct

: Defining “stalking” as repeated course of conduct SB 571 : Establishing method for courts to order financial exploitation protection orders

: Establishing method for courts to order financial exploitation protection orders HB 2740 : Barring a parent from inheriting from a child in certain instances

: Barring a parent from inheriting from a child in certain instances HB 2746 : Relating to administration of estates

: Relating to administration of estates HB 2759 : Providing for the ancillary administration of West Virginia real estate owned by nonresidents by affidavit and without administration

: Providing for the ancillary administration of West Virginia real estate owned by nonresidents by affidavit and without administration SB 44: Appropriation Supremacy Act of 2019

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for HB 2001 : Relating to exempting social security benefits from personal income tax

: Relating to exempting social security benefits from personal income tax SB 11 : Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain PERS and Teachers Retirement System members who serve in Legislature

: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain PERS and Teachers Retirement System members who serve in Legislature Com. Sub. for SB 86 : Requiring county boards provide free feminine hygiene products in grades six to 12

: Requiring county boards provide free feminine hygiene products in grades six to 12 Com. Sub. for SB 383 : Creating WV Healthy Food Crop Block Grant Program

: Creating WV Healthy Food Crop Block Grant Program SB 456 : Authorizing railroads and commercial watercraft claim refundable exemption from motor fuel excise tax

: Authorizing railroads and commercial watercraft claim refundable exemption from motor fuel excise tax Com. Sub. for SB 546 : Relating to health care provider taxes

: Relating to health care provider taxes SB 612 : Allowing establishment of secondary location for simulcast video lottery terminals

: Allowing establishment of secondary location for simulcast video lottery terminals Com. Sub. for HB 2848: Relating to the West Virginia ABLE Act

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

Public Hearing:

Committee on the Judiciary Subcommittee

8:00 a.m. – House Chamber

Article V Convention of the States proposals

THIRD READING – For Passage

S. B. 377 – Relating to minimum wage and maximum hour standards

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2439 – Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2542 – Permitting directors of county emergency phone systems to obtain mobile-phone emergency lines

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2947 – Relating generally to telemedicine prescription practice requirements and exceptions

H. B. 2958 – Authorizing the State Auditor to conduct regular financial examinations or audits of all volunteer fire companies

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2486 – Using records of criminal conviction to disqualify a person from receiving a license for a profession or occupation

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2975 – Relating to imposition of sexual acts on persons incarcerated

FIRST READING

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule

Committee on Education

9:00 a.m. – Room 432M

H. B. 2447, Exempting certain kindergartens, preschools and school education programs that are operated by a private school from state licensure requirements.

H. B. 2803, Increasing the number of days a retired teacher may accept employment.

H. B. 2541, Requiring certain safety measures be taken at public schools.

H.B. Originating, Relating to executive session

H.B. Originating, Relating to career awareness

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 460M

Committee on the Judiciary

9:30 a.m. – Room 418M

Committee on Energy

2:00 p.m. – Room 418M

Committee on Health & Human Resources

2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

HB 2079 – Removing certain limitations on medical cannabis grower, processor and dispensary licenses (2 nd reference to Judiciary)

reference to Judiciary) HB 3132 – Relating to exempting providers that serve no more than 30 patients with office-based medication-assisted treatment

HB 3005 – Requiring patients who are pregnant while undergoing medication-assisted treatment to receive prenatal care

SB 175 – Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*** Agendas and times subject to change. ***