Latest News:
By January 24, 2019 Read More →

Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Jan. 25


Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Friday, Jan. 25, 2019
17th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:  WV Dental Association Oral Health Day, Upper House Rotunda; American Lung Association; RAZE, Upper Senate Rotunda.

 

SENATE

Senate to convene at 11 a.m. 

On The Agenda

THIRD READING

 

  • Com. Sub. for SB 253: Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers

 

SECOND READING

 

  • Com. Sub. for SB 55: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18
  • Com. Sub. for SB 101: Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons
  • Com. Sub. for SB 124: Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal
  • SB 233: Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff
  • Com. Sub. for SB 241:  Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form
  • Com. Sub. for SB 258: Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability
  • SB 268: Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (original similar to HB 2414)
  • SB 269: Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (original similar to HB 2413)

 

FIRST READING

 

  • SB 63: Relating to partial filling of prescriptions (Com. title amend. pending)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 236: Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule: 

 

8:30 a.m.: Subcommittee for Com. Sub. for SB 263: Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted (451M)

 

9 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • Com. Sub. for SB 187: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreements between State Tax Division and certain state agencies (Bundle 7)

o   SB 178: Lottery Commission rule relating to WV Lottery sports wagering rule.

o   SB 179: Racing Commission rule relating to thoroughbred racing.

o   SB 180: State Tax Department rule relating to payment of taxes by electronic funds transfer.

o   SB 181: State Tax Department rule relating to aircraft operated under a fractional ownership program.

o   SB 182: State Tax Department rule relating to senior citizen tax credit for property taxes paid.

o   SB 183: State Tax Department rule relating to administration of tax on purchases of wine and liquor inside and outside of municipalities.

o   SB 184: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between Tax Division and DEP.

o   SB 185: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Division and Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.

o   SB 186: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information pursuant to written agreement.

o   SB 187: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreements between State Tax Division and certain state agencies.

o   SB 188: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and WV Lottery.

  • SB 189: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and State Fire Marshal.
  • SB 40: Establishing Mental Health and Military Service Member Court program
  • SB  266: Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals and WV Appellate Review Organization Act of 2019

 

1 p.m.: Education (451M)

  • Originating Bill: Relating to comprehensive education reform

 

 

Senate Bills

Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, January 25, 2019

 

  • SB 426: Creating Road Maintenance Program (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)
  • SB 427: Including emergency response vehicles in single fee program for EZ Pass transponders (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure)
  • SB 428: Requiring Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation assist inmates obtain various documents and provide instruction in basic life skills (Sypolt; Judiciary)
  • SB 429: Allowing voters who register in person to vote during early voting (Romano, Baldwin, Beach, Facemire, Jeffries, Lindsay, Stollings, Swope, Woelfel; Judiciary)
  • SB 430: Authorizing DHHR propose rules for completing or updating source water protection plans (Boso, Swope; Government Organization)
  • SB 431: Reporting procedures of abuse and neglect of adults and children (Boso, Roberts, Swope; Health and Human Resources)
  • SB 432: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact      (Sypolt; Government Organization)
  • SB 433: Recognizing fetus as separate victim (Plymale; Judiciary)
  • SB 434: Relating to licensure of nursing homes (Boso, Swope; Health and Human Resources)
  • SB 435: Supplemental appropriation to State Department of Education and Vocational Division (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]
  • SB 436: Exempting certain real properties owned by nonprofit corporation from property tax (Baldwin, Mann; Finance)
  • SB 437: Relating to criteria for political party status (Baldwin; Judiciary)
  • SB 438: Creating online voters’ guide (Romano; Judiciary then Finance)
  • SB 439: Creating five-year tax credits for persons engaged in industrial hemp manufacturing (Beach; Economic Development then Finance)
  • SCR 16: US Army SP4 Wilbur Allen Smith Memorial Bridge (Romano, Azinger, Baldwin, Beach, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Maynard)
  • SCR 17: Sardis District Veterans Memorial Bridge (Romano, Baldwin, Lindsay, Hardesty, Woelfel)

 

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

 

Committee Action on Bills from Thursday, January 24, 2019

 

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining

  • SB 52: Entitling natural resource producers to economic opportunity tax credit
  • Bill has been laid over

 

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources

  • HB 2351: Relating to regulating prior authorizations
  • Strike-and-insert amendment adopted; bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

 

2 p.m.: Government Organization

  • SB 4: Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program
  • Committee Substitute reported the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

 

  • SB 270: Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way
  • Committee Substitute reported the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

 

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • SB 199: Athletic Commission rule relating to administrative rules of State Athletic Commission (Bundle 9) – Includes SB 191: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to animal disease control; SB 192: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to industrial hemp; SB 193: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to rural rehabilitation loan program; SB 194: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to captive cervid farming; SB 195: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to farm-to-food bank tax credit; SB 196: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to agritourism; SB 197: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to farmers markets; SB 198: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to seed certification program; SB 199: Athletic Commission rule relating to administrative rules of State Athletic Commission;SB 200: Board of Licensed Dietitians rule relating to licensure and renewal requirements; SB 201: Board of Medicine rule relating to licensing and disciplinary procedures: physicians; podiatric physicians; and surgeons; SB 202: Board of Medicine rule relating to permitting and disciplinary procedures: educational permits for graduate medical interns, residents, and fellows; SB 203: Board of Osteopathic Medicine rule relating to licensing procedures for osteopathic physicians; SB 204: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to licensure and practice of pharmacy; SB 205: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to board rules for registration of pharmacy technicians; SB 206: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to regulations governing pharmacy permits; SB 207: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to regulations governing pharmacists; SB 208: Board of Pharmacy rules relating to substitution of biological pharmaceuticals; SB 209: Real Estate Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board rule relating to requirements for licensure and certification; SB 210: Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to criteria for evaluation and accreditation of colleges, departments, or schools of nursing; SB 211: Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to registration and licensure, and conduct constituting professional misconduct; SB 212: Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to advanced practice registered nurse; SB 213: Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to standards for scope of professional nursing practice; SB 214: Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to fees for services rendered by board and supplemental renewal fee for center for nursing; SB 215: Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to dialysis technicians; SB 216: Secretary of State rule relating to filing and formatting rules and related documents for publication in State Register; SB 217: Secretary of State rule relating to loan and grant programs under Help America Vote Act; SB 218: Secretary of State rule relating to early voting in-person satellite precincts; SB 219: Secretary of State rule relating to notaries public; SB 220: Board of Social Work rule relating to qualifications for profession of social work; SB 221: Board of Social Work rule relating to code of ethics; SB 222: Treasurer’s Office rule relating to reporting and claiming unknown and unlocatable interest owners reserved interest
  • Committee Substitute reported to the full Senate with the recommendation it to pass

 

  • SB 72: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights
  • Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

 

  • SB 102: Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers
  • Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

 

3 p.m.: Finance

  • SB 149: Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees
  • Bill reported to the Senate with the recommendation it to pass

 

  • Com. Sub. for SB 243: Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund
  • Committee Substitute reported to the Senate with the recommendation it to pass

 

  • Com. Sub. for SB 263: Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted
  • Bill referred to subcommittee; Senator Unger (D-Berkeley), Senator Sypolt (R-Preston), and Senator Hamilton (R-Upshur – chairman) appointed

 

  • SB 256: Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds
  • Bill reported the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

 

  • SB 297: Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license
  • Bill reported the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

 

Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Thursday, January 24, 2019 (21)

 

  • SB 1: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (House Education)
  • SB 3: Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure)
  • SB 10: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure)
  • SB 17: Relating to probation eligibility (First Reading, 01-25-19)
  • SB 18: Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (House Judiciary)
  • SB 24: Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions)
  • SB 27: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (House Finance)
  • SB 28: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (House Finance)
  • SB 36: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement)
  • SB 61: Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary)
  • SB 62: Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)
  • SB 106: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development)
  • SB 119: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (First Reading, 01-25-19)
  • SB 152: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Judiciary)
  • SB 177: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (House Judiciary)
  • SB 190: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure)
  • SB 223: Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (Pending House introduction)
  • SB 240: Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (House Judiciary)
  • SB 255: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (House Government Organization)
  • SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (First Reading, 01-25-19)
  • SB 354: Expiring funds to balance of Auditor’s Office – Chief Inspector’s Fund (House Finance)

 

Resolutions that have Passed the Senate as of Thursday, January 24, 2019 (3)

 

  • SCR 4: US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road (Pending House introduction)
  • SCR 9: US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (Pending House introduction)
  • SCR 11: Urging Congress pass fully funded long-term surface transportation and infrastructure measures (House Technology and Infrastructure)

 

Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.

 

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here:http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.

 

 

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: 

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 2005 – Broadband Expansion Act of 2019 [Amendments Pending]
  • H. B. 2009 – Creating a new category of Innovation in Education grant program
  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 2435 – Authorizing Attorney General to prosecute violations of state criminal law recommended by the Commission on Special Investigations
  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 2446 – Blue Alert Plan
  • H. B. 2509 – Clarifying that theft of a controlled substance is a felony
  • H. B. 2527 – Relating to forgery and other crimes concerning lottery tickets

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

  • H. B. 2036 – Permitting vehicles displaying disabled veterans’ special registration plates to park in places where persons with mobility impairments may park
  • H. B. 2209 – Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician (Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security Amendment Pending)
  • H. B. 2547 – Relating to the election prohibition zone
  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 2600 – Relating to publication of sample ballots

FIRST READING

  • Com. Sub. for S. B. 17 – Relating to probation eligibility
  • S. B. 119 – Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings
  • S. B. 272 – Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations
  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 2083 – Providing an identification card for released inmates who do not have a West Virginia identification card or driver’s license
  • Com. Sub. for H. B. 2191 – Relating generally to limited video lottery
  • H. B. 2514 – Permitting pawn brokers to disclose whether any specific property has been sold or pledged
  • H. B. 2602 – Including possession of known stolen property in the offense of receiving or transferring stolen property

 

 

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 464M

  • Budget Hearing for the Department of Environmental Protection
  • Budget Hearing for the Department of Veterans Affairs

 

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

  • HB 2324, Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy.
  • HB 2510, Relating to special funds of boards of examination or registration.
  • HB 2363, Relating to the Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program. (2nd reference to Education)
  • HB 2559, Requiring a special report by the Division of Personnel

 

Committee on the Judiciary

9:30 a.m. – Room 418M

  • H. B. 2010, Relating to foster care,
  • H. B. 2521, Relating to permitting fur-bearer parts,
  • H. B. 2503, Relating to court actions,
  • S. B. 177, Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code,

o   CSR 87-04

  • H. B. 2640, Making all inmates regardless of sex eligible to work on a state convict road force

 

*** Agendas and times subject to change. ***

 

Bills:

 

All Senate and House Bills Introduced on Jan. 23, 2019:

 

The search returned 61 bills introduced on 01/24/19:

Bill

up arrow

Title

Status

Committee

Step

Last Action
HB 2013 Providing a bonus for teachers willing to teach in certain critical needs areas Pending House Education Committee 01/24/19
HB 2619 Allowing veterans with certain military ratings to qualify to take an examination for licensing as a plumber, electrician, and sprinkler fitter Pending House Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security Committee 01/24/19
HB 2620 Modifying the contact requirements with a student’s guardians upon accrual of unexcused absences Pending House Education Committee 01/24/19
HB 2621 Relating to background checks of certain financial institutions Pending House Banking and Insurance Committee 01/24/19
HB 2622 Allowing certified facility dogs to accompany witnesses at criminal trials Pending House Judiciary Committee 01/24/19
HB 2623 Requiring the assessor of each county to, within three months of a deed filing in the county clerk’s office of each county, prepare a new property tax ticket Pending House Political Subdivisions Committee 01/24/19
HB 2624 Relating to employees of the Commissioner of Agriculture Pending House ANR Committee 01/24/19
HB 2625 Establishing reimbursement rates for congregate and in-home meals Pending House Senior Citizen Issues Committee 01/24/19
HB 2626 Relating to emergency medical services Pending House Health and Human Resources Committee 01/24/19
HB 2627 Removing all costs and fees from a Silver Star registration plate Pending House Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security Committee 01/24/19
HB 2628 Including volunteer firefighters within the Public Employees Insurance Act Pending House Political Subdivisions Committee 01/24/19
HB 2629 Ending tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike effective July 1, 2019 Pending House T&I Committee 01/24/19
HB 2630 Requiring each county school board to employ at least one full time school nurse Pending House Education Committee 01/24/19
HB 2631 Relating to qualifying children of state employees, receiving income of $25,000 per year or less, for the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program Pending House Banking and Insurance Committee 01/24/19
HB 2632 Tim Tebow Act Pending House Education Committee 01/24/19
HB 2633 Issuing a special registration plate for persons who are residents of this state and who have a family member diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder Pending House T&I Committee 01/24/19
HB 2634 Requiring school bus aides, who are trained in preventing bullying and providing a safe environment for students while being transported on a school bus, to be present on school buses Pending House Education Committee 01/24/19
HB 2635 Granting all public employees, all teachers, all service employees, all public employee retirees, all teacher retirees and all service employee retirees a $1,000 per year permanent pay increase Pending House Education Committee 01/24/19
HB 2636 Exempting volunteer firefighters from fees for hunting, fishing and trapping licenses and permits Pending House FD Committee 01/24/19
HB 2637 Excluding electric generating facilities designated as an exempt wholesale generator from being regulated by the PSC Pending House ENG Committee 01/24/19
HB 2638 Increasing the penalties for overtaking and passing a school bus Pending House T&I Committee 01/24/19
HB 2639 Placing a limit on the salary of a county superintendent of schools Pending House Education Committee 01/24/19
HB 2640 Making all inmates regardless of sex eligible to work on a state convict road force Pending House Judiciary Committee 01/24/19
HB 2641 Requiring owners of oil and gas wells to install and maintain separate meters that calculate the amount of production from those wells Pending House ENG Committee 01/24/19
HB 2642 Clarifying what constitutes an action requiring service to the Attorney General and notice to the Legislature Pending House Judiciary Committee 01/24/19
HB 2643 West Virginia Farm Fresh Raw Milk Act Pending House ANR Committee 01/24/19
HB 2644 Allowing an owner of Japanese quail to keep them as pets without having to obtain a license Pending House ANR Committee 01/24/19
HB 2645 Relating to power of security guards to arrest individuals Pending House Energy, Industry and Labor, Economic Development and Small Business Committee 01/24/19
HB 2646 Providing a safe harbor for employers to correct underpayment or nonpayment of wages and benefits due to separated employees Pending House Energy, Industry and Labor, Economic Development and Small Business Committee 01/24/19
HB 2647 Self Storage Limited License Act Pending House Banking and Insurance Committee 01/24/19
HB 2648 Continuing education for registered nurses and advanced nurse practitioners Pending House Health and Human Resources Committee 01/24/19
HB 2649 Providing state health care services for all active and inactive duty military personnel Pending House Banking and Insurance Committee 01/24/19
HB 2650 Establishing seniority rights for public employees Pending House Government Organization Committee 01/24/19
HB 2651 Relating to pharmacy benefit managers Pending House Health and Human Resources Committee 01/24/19
HB 2652 Relating to public health Pending House Health and Human Resources Committee 01/24/19
HB 2653 Creating a presidential service registration plate Pending House T&I Committee 01/24/19
HB 2654 Removing certain vehicles from the requirement for vehicle inspection Pending House Government Organization Committee 01/24/19
HB 2655 Increasing the modification reducing income for personal income tax for retired teachers and retired state employees Pending House Pensions and Retirement Committee 01/24/19
HB 2656 Health Care Choice Act Pending House Banking and Insurance Committee 01/24/19
HB 2657 Relating to registration of military surplus vehicles Pending House Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security Committee 01/24/19
HB 2658 Relating to the State Fire Marshall’s comprehensive report Pending House FD Committee 01/24/19
HB 2659 Establishing a tax on the production of natural gas to fund the public employees insurance program Pending House Banking and Insurance Committee 01/24/19
HB 2660 Relating to the manner in which actual investment of capital and costs and a natural gas utility’s expedited cost recovery are calculated Pending House ENG Committee 01/24/19
HB 2661 Relating to natural gas utilities Pending House ENG Committee 01/24/19
HB 2662 Relating to certificates or employment of school personnel Pending House Judiciary Committee 01/24/19
SB 410 Creating WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2019 Pending Senate Judiciary Committee 01/24/19
SB 411 Relating to disposition of vacated school buildings or other state-owned buildings Pending Senate Government Organization Committee 01/24/19
SB 412 Establishing Katherine Johnson Fair Pay Act of 2019 Pending Senate Judiciary Committee 01/24/19
SB 413 Creating Adopt-A-Stream program Pending Senate Government Organization Committee 01/24/19
SB 414 Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act Pending Senate Judiciary Committee 01/24/19
SB 415 Creating Timber Cotenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act and Unknown and Unlocatable Timber Interest Owners Act Pending Senate Judiciary Committee 01/24/19
SB 416 Permitting resident landowner hunt and kill bears located on landowners’ property through use of bait Pending Senate Natural Resources Committee 01/24/19
SB 417 Requiring minors in possession of marijuana and their parents attend classes teaching dangers of marijuana Pending Senate Judiciary Committee 01/24/19
SB 418 Establishing WV Division of Natural Resources Police Officer Retirement System Pending Senate Pensions Committee 01/24/19
SB 419 Requiring PAC disclose names and addresses of all contributors to Secretary of State Pending Senate Judiciary Committee 01/24/19
SB 420 Allowing county commissions impose amusement tax Pending Senate Finance Committee 01/24/19
SB 421 Relating to annual legislative review of economic development tax credit Pending Senate Finance Committee 01/24/19
SB 422 Increasing supplemental appropriation to Public Defender Services Pending Senate Finance Committee 01/24/19
SB 423 Adding new item of appropriation to PEIA Rainy Day Fund Pending Senate Finance Committee 01/24/19
SB 424 Supplemental appropriation to Civil Contingent Fund Pending Senate Finance Committee 01/24/19
SB 425 Supplemental appropriation to Division of Corrections Pending Senate Finance Committee 01/24/19
Posted in: Latest News, Legislature, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.