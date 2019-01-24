Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Jan. 25
Friday, Jan. 25, 2019
17th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities: WV Dental Association Oral Health Day, Upper House Rotunda; American Lung Association; RAZE, Upper Senate Rotunda.
Senate to convene at 11 a.m.
On The Agenda
THIRD READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 253: Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 55: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18
- Com. Sub. for SB 101: Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons
- Com. Sub. for SB 124: Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal
- SB 233: Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff
- Com. Sub. for SB 241: Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form
- Com. Sub. for SB 258: Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability
- SB 268: Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (original similar to HB 2414)
- SB 269: Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (original similar to HB 2413)
FIRST READING
- SB 63: Relating to partial filling of prescriptions (Com. title amend. pending)
- Com. Sub. for SB 236: Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon
8:30 a.m.: Subcommittee for Com. Sub. for SB 263: Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted (451M)
9 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Com. Sub. for SB 187: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreements between State Tax Division and certain state agencies (Bundle 7)
o SB 178: Lottery Commission rule relating to WV Lottery sports wagering rule.
o SB 179: Racing Commission rule relating to thoroughbred racing.
o SB 180: State Tax Department rule relating to payment of taxes by electronic funds transfer.
o SB 181: State Tax Department rule relating to aircraft operated under a fractional ownership program.
o SB 182: State Tax Department rule relating to senior citizen tax credit for property taxes paid.
o SB 183: State Tax Department rule relating to administration of tax on purchases of wine and liquor inside and outside of municipalities.
o SB 184: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between Tax Division and DEP.
o SB 185: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Division and Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.
o SB 186: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information pursuant to written agreement.
o SB 187: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreements between State Tax Division and certain state agencies.
o SB 188: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and WV Lottery.
- SB 189: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and State Fire Marshal.
- SB 40: Establishing Mental Health and Military Service Member Court program
- SB 266: Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals and WV Appellate Review Organization Act of 2019
1 p.m.: Education (451M)
- Originating Bill: Relating to comprehensive education reform
Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, January 25, 2019
- SB 426: Creating Road Maintenance Program (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)
- SB 427: Including emergency response vehicles in single fee program for EZ Pass transponders (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure)
- SB 428: Requiring Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation assist inmates obtain various documents and provide instruction in basic life skills (Sypolt; Judiciary)
- SB 429: Allowing voters who register in person to vote during early voting (Romano, Baldwin, Beach, Facemire, Jeffries, Lindsay, Stollings, Swope, Woelfel; Judiciary)
- SB 430: Authorizing DHHR propose rules for completing or updating source water protection plans (Boso, Swope; Government Organization)
- SB 431: Reporting procedures of abuse and neglect of adults and children (Boso, Roberts, Swope; Health and Human Resources)
- SB 432: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact (Sypolt; Government Organization)
- SB 433: Recognizing fetus as separate victim (Plymale; Judiciary)
- SB 434: Relating to licensure of nursing homes (Boso, Swope; Health and Human Resources)
- SB 435: Supplemental appropriation to State Department of Education and Vocational Division (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]
- SB 436: Exempting certain real properties owned by nonprofit corporation from property tax (Baldwin, Mann; Finance)
- SB 437: Relating to criteria for political party status (Baldwin; Judiciary)
- SB 438: Creating online voters’ guide (Romano; Judiciary then Finance)
- SB 439: Creating five-year tax credits for persons engaged in industrial hemp manufacturing (Beach; Economic Development then Finance)
- SCR 16: US Army SP4 Wilbur Allen Smith Memorial Bridge (Romano, Azinger, Baldwin, Beach, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Maynard)
- SCR 17: Sardis District Veterans Memorial Bridge (Romano, Baldwin, Lindsay, Hardesty, Woelfel)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
Committee Action on Bills from Thursday, January 24, 2019
1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining
- SB 52: Entitling natural resource producers to economic opportunity tax credit
- Bill has been laid over
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources
- HB 2351: Relating to regulating prior authorizations
- Strike-and-insert amendment adopted; bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
2 p.m.: Government Organization
- SB 4: Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program
- Committee Substitute reported the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass
- SB 270: Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way
- Committee Substitute reported the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 199: Athletic Commission rule relating to administrative rules of State Athletic Commission (Bundle 9) – Includes SB 191: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to animal disease control; SB 192: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to industrial hemp; SB 193: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to rural rehabilitation loan program; SB 194: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to captive cervid farming; SB 195: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to farm-to-food bank tax credit; SB 196: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to agritourism; SB 197: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to farmers markets; SB 198: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to seed certification program; SB 199: Athletic Commission rule relating to administrative rules of State Athletic Commission;SB 200: Board of Licensed Dietitians rule relating to licensure and renewal requirements; SB 201: Board of Medicine rule relating to licensing and disciplinary procedures: physicians; podiatric physicians; and surgeons; SB 202: Board of Medicine rule relating to permitting and disciplinary procedures: educational permits for graduate medical interns, residents, and fellows; SB 203: Board of Osteopathic Medicine rule relating to licensing procedures for osteopathic physicians; SB 204: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to licensure and practice of pharmacy; SB 205: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to board rules for registration of pharmacy technicians; SB 206: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to regulations governing pharmacy permits; SB 207: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to regulations governing pharmacists; SB 208: Board of Pharmacy rules relating to substitution of biological pharmaceuticals; SB 209: Real Estate Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board rule relating to requirements for licensure and certification; SB 210: Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to criteria for evaluation and accreditation of colleges, departments, or schools of nursing; SB 211: Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to registration and licensure, and conduct constituting professional misconduct; SB 212: Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to advanced practice registered nurse; SB 213: Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to standards for scope of professional nursing practice; SB 214: Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to fees for services rendered by board and supplemental renewal fee for center for nursing; SB 215: Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to dialysis technicians; SB 216: Secretary of State rule relating to filing and formatting rules and related documents for publication in State Register; SB 217: Secretary of State rule relating to loan and grant programs under Help America Vote Act; SB 218: Secretary of State rule relating to early voting in-person satellite precincts; SB 219: Secretary of State rule relating to notaries public; SB 220: Board of Social Work rule relating to qualifications for profession of social work; SB 221: Board of Social Work rule relating to code of ethics; SB 222: Treasurer’s Office rule relating to reporting and claiming unknown and unlocatable interest owners reserved interest
- Committee Substitute reported to the full Senate with the recommendation it to pass
- SB 72: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 102: Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
3 p.m.: Finance
- SB 149: Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees
- Bill reported to the Senate with the recommendation it to pass
- Com. Sub. for SB 243: Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund
- Committee Substitute reported to the Senate with the recommendation it to pass
- Com. Sub. for SB 263: Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted
- Bill referred to subcommittee; Senator Unger (D-Berkeley), Senator Sypolt (R-Preston), and Senator Hamilton (R-Upshur – chairman) appointed
- SB 256: Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds
- Bill reported the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass
- SB 297: Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license
- Bill reported the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass
Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Thursday, January 24, 2019 (21)
- SB 1: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (House Education)
- SB 3: Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 10: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 17: Relating to probation eligibility (First Reading, 01-25-19)
- SB 18: Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (House Judiciary)
- SB 24: Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions)
- SB 27: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (House Finance)
- SB 28: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (House Finance)
- SB 36: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement)
- SB 61: Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary)
- SB 62: Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)
- SB 106: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development)
- SB 119: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (First Reading, 01-25-19)
- SB 152: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Judiciary)
- SB 177: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (House Judiciary)
- SB 190: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 223: Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (Pending House introduction)
- SB 240: Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (House Judiciary)
- SB 255: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (House Government Organization)
- SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (First Reading, 01-25-19)
- SB 354: Expiring funds to balance of Auditor’s Office – Chief Inspector’s Fund (House Finance)
Resolutions that have Passed the Senate as of Thursday, January 24, 2019 (3)
- SCR 4: US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road (Pending House introduction)
- SCR 9: US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (Pending House introduction)
- SCR 11: Urging Congress pass fully funded long-term surface transportation and infrastructure measures (House Technology and Infrastructure)
House to convene at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2005 – Broadband Expansion Act of 2019 [Amendments Pending]
- H. B. 2009 – Creating a new category of Innovation in Education grant program
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2435 – Authorizing Attorney General to prosecute violations of state criminal law recommended by the Commission on Special Investigations
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2446 – Blue Alert Plan
- H. B. 2509 – Clarifying that theft of a controlled substance is a felony
- H. B. 2527 – Relating to forgery and other crimes concerning lottery tickets
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
- H. B. 2036 – Permitting vehicles displaying disabled veterans’ special registration plates to park in places where persons with mobility impairments may park
- H. B. 2209 – Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician (Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security Amendment Pending)
- H. B. 2547 – Relating to the election prohibition zone
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2600 – Relating to publication of sample ballots
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 17 – Relating to probation eligibility
- S. B. 119 – Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings
- S. B. 272 – Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2083 – Providing an identification card for released inmates who do not have a West Virginia identification card or driver’s license
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2191 – Relating generally to limited video lottery
- H. B. 2514 – Permitting pawn brokers to disclose whether any specific property has been sold or pledged
- H. B. 2602 – Including possession of known stolen property in the offense of receiving or transferring stolen property
Committee on Finance
9:00 a.m. – Room 464M
- Budget Hearing for the Department of Environmental Protection
- Budget Hearing for the Department of Veterans Affairs
Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E
- HB 2324, Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy.
- HB 2510, Relating to special funds of boards of examination or registration.
- HB 2363, Relating to the Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program. (2nd reference to Education)
- HB 2559, Requiring a special report by the Division of Personnel
Committee on the Judiciary
9:30 a.m. – Room 418M
- H. B. 2010, Relating to foster care,
- H. B. 2521, Relating to permitting fur-bearer parts,
- H. B. 2503, Relating to court actions,
- S. B. 177, Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code,
- H. B. 2640, Making all inmates regardless of sex eligible to work on a state convict road force
All Senate and House Bills Introduced on Jan. 23, 2019:
|
Bill
|
Title
|
Status
|
Committee
|
Step
|
Last Action
|HB 2013
|Providing a bonus for teachers willing to teach in certain critical needs areas
|Pending
|House Education
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2619
|Allowing veterans with certain military ratings to qualify to take an examination for licensing as a plumber, electrician, and sprinkler fitter
|Pending
|House Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2620
|Modifying the contact requirements with a student’s guardians upon accrual of unexcused absences
|Pending
|House Education
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2621
|Relating to background checks of certain financial institutions
|Pending
|House Banking and Insurance
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2622
|Allowing certified facility dogs to accompany witnesses at criminal trials
|Pending
|House Judiciary
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2623
|Requiring the assessor of each county to, within three months of a deed filing in the county clerk’s office of each county, prepare a new property tax ticket
|Pending
|House Political Subdivisions
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2624
|Relating to employees of the Commissioner of Agriculture
|Pending
|House ANR
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2625
|Establishing reimbursement rates for congregate and in-home meals
|Pending
|House Senior Citizen Issues
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2626
|Relating to emergency medical services
|Pending
|House Health and Human Resources
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2627
|Removing all costs and fees from a Silver Star registration plate
|Pending
|House Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2628
|Including volunteer firefighters within the Public Employees Insurance Act
|Pending
|House Political Subdivisions
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2629
|Ending tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike effective July 1, 2019
|Pending
|House T&I
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2630
|Requiring each county school board to employ at least one full time school nurse
|Pending
|House Education
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2631
|Relating to qualifying children of state employees, receiving income of $25,000 per year or less, for the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program
|Pending
|House Banking and Insurance
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2632
|Tim Tebow Act
|Pending
|House Education
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2633
|Issuing a special registration plate for persons who are residents of this state and who have a family member diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder
|Pending
|House T&I
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2634
|Requiring school bus aides, who are trained in preventing bullying and providing a safe environment for students while being transported on a school bus, to be present on school buses
|Pending
|House Education
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2635
|Granting all public employees, all teachers, all service employees, all public employee retirees, all teacher retirees and all service employee retirees a $1,000 per year permanent pay increase
|Pending
|House Education
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2636
|Exempting volunteer firefighters from fees for hunting, fishing and trapping licenses and permits
|Pending
|House FD
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2637
|Excluding electric generating facilities designated as an exempt wholesale generator from being regulated by the PSC
|Pending
|House ENG
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2638
|Increasing the penalties for overtaking and passing a school bus
|Pending
|House T&I
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2639
|Placing a limit on the salary of a county superintendent of schools
|Pending
|House Education
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2640
|Making all inmates regardless of sex eligible to work on a state convict road force
|Pending
|House Judiciary
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2641
|Requiring owners of oil and gas wells to install and maintain separate meters that calculate the amount of production from those wells
|Pending
|House ENG
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2642
|Clarifying what constitutes an action requiring service to the Attorney General and notice to the Legislature
|Pending
|House Judiciary
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2643
|West Virginia Farm Fresh Raw Milk Act
|Pending
|House ANR
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2644
|Allowing an owner of Japanese quail to keep them as pets without having to obtain a license
|Pending
|House ANR
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2645
|Relating to power of security guards to arrest individuals
|Pending
|House Energy, Industry and Labor, Economic Development and Small Business
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2646
|Providing a safe harbor for employers to correct underpayment or nonpayment of wages and benefits due to separated employees
|Pending
|House Energy, Industry and Labor, Economic Development and Small Business
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2647
|Self Storage Limited License Act
|Pending
|House Banking and Insurance
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2648
|Continuing education for registered nurses and advanced nurse practitioners
|Pending
|House Health and Human Resources
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2649
|Providing state health care services for all active and inactive duty military personnel
|Pending
|House Banking and Insurance
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2650
|Establishing seniority rights for public employees
|Pending
|House Government Organization
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2651
|Relating to pharmacy benefit managers
|Pending
|House Health and Human Resources
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2652
|Relating to public health
|Pending
|House Health and Human Resources
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2653
|Creating a presidential service registration plate
|Pending
|House T&I
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2654
|Removing certain vehicles from the requirement for vehicle inspection
|Pending
|House Government Organization
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2655
|Increasing the modification reducing income for personal income tax for retired teachers and retired state employees
|Pending
|House Pensions and Retirement
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2656
|Health Care Choice Act
|Pending
|House Banking and Insurance
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2657
|Relating to registration of military surplus vehicles
|Pending
|House Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2658
|Relating to the State Fire Marshall’s comprehensive report
|Pending
|House FD
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2659
|Establishing a tax on the production of natural gas to fund the public employees insurance program
|Pending
|House Banking and Insurance
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2660
|Relating to the manner in which actual investment of capital and costs and a natural gas utility’s expedited cost recovery are calculated
|Pending
|House ENG
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2661
|Relating to natural gas utilities
|Pending
|House ENG
|Committee
|01/24/19
|HB 2662
|Relating to certificates or employment of school personnel
|Pending
|House Judiciary
|Committee
|01/24/19
|SB 410
|Creating WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2019
|Pending
|Senate Judiciary
|Committee
|01/24/19
|SB 411
|Relating to disposition of vacated school buildings or other state-owned buildings
|Pending
|Senate Government Organization
|Committee
|01/24/19
|SB 412
|Establishing Katherine Johnson Fair Pay Act of 2019
|Pending
|Senate Judiciary
|Committee
|01/24/19
|SB 413
|Creating Adopt-A-Stream program
|Pending
|Senate Government Organization
|Committee
|01/24/19
|SB 414
|Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act
|Pending
|Senate Judiciary
|Committee
|01/24/19
|SB 415
|Creating Timber Cotenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act and Unknown and Unlocatable Timber Interest Owners Act
|Pending
|Senate Judiciary
|Committee
|01/24/19
|SB 416
|Permitting resident landowner hunt and kill bears located on landowners’ property through use of bait
|Pending
|Senate Natural Resources
|Committee
|01/24/19
|SB 417
|Requiring minors in possession of marijuana and their parents attend classes teaching dangers of marijuana
|Pending
|Senate Judiciary
|Committee
|01/24/19
|SB 418
|Establishing WV Division of Natural Resources Police Officer Retirement System
|Pending
|Senate Pensions
|Committee
|01/24/19
|SB 419
|Requiring PAC disclose names and addresses of all contributors to Secretary of State
|Pending
|Senate Judiciary
|Committee
|01/24/19
|SB 420
|Allowing county commissions impose amusement tax
|Pending
|Senate Finance
|Committee
|01/24/19
|SB 421
|Relating to annual legislative review of economic development tax credit
|Pending
|Senate Finance
|Committee
|01/24/19
|SB 422
|Increasing supplemental appropriation to Public Defender Services
|Pending
|Senate Finance
|Committee
|01/24/19
|SB 423
|Adding new item of appropriation to PEIA Rainy Day Fund
|Pending
|Senate Finance
|Committee
|01/24/19
|SB 424
|Supplemental appropriation to Civil Contingent Fund
|Pending
|Senate Finance
|Committee
|01/24/19
|SB 425
|Supplemental appropriation to Division of Corrections
|Pending
|Senate Finance
|Committee
|01/24/19