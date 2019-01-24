Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Jan. 25

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Friday, Jan. 25, 2019

17th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: WV Dental Association Oral Health Day, Upper House Rotunda; American Lung Association; RAZE, Upper Senate Rotunda.

SENATE:

Senate to convene at 11 a.m.

On The Agenda

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for SB 253: Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 55 : Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18

: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 Com. Sub. for SB 101 : Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons

: Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons Com. Sub. for SB 124 : Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal

: Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal SB 233 : Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff

: Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff Com. Sub. for SB 241 : Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form

: Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form Com. Sub. for SB 258 : Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability

: Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability SB 268 : Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (original similar to HB 2414)

: Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (original similar to HB 2414) SB 269: Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (original similar to HB 2413)

FIRST READING

SB 63 : Relating to partial filling of prescriptions (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to partial filling of prescriptions (Com. title amend. pending) Com. Sub. for SB 236: Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

8:30 a.m.: Subcommittee for Com. Sub. for SB 263: Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted (451M)

9 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 187: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreements between State Tax Division and certain state agencies (Bundle 7)

o SB 178: Lottery Commission rule relating to WV Lottery sports wagering rule.

o SB 179: Racing Commission rule relating to thoroughbred racing.

o SB 180: State Tax Department rule relating to payment of taxes by electronic funds transfer.

o SB 181: State Tax Department rule relating to aircraft operated under a fractional ownership program.

o SB 182: State Tax Department rule relating to senior citizen tax credit for property taxes paid.

o SB 183: State Tax Department rule relating to administration of tax on purchases of wine and liquor inside and outside of municipalities.

o SB 184: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between Tax Division and DEP.

o SB 185: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Division and Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.

o SB 186: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information pursuant to written agreement.

o SB 187: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreements between State Tax Division and certain state agencies.

o SB 188: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and WV Lottery.

SB 189 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and State Fire Marshal.

: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and State Fire Marshal. SB 40 : Establishing Mental Health and Military Service Member Court program

: Establishing Mental Health and Military Service Member Court program SB 266: Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals and WV Appellate Review Organization Act of 2019

1 p.m.: Education (451M)

Originating Bill: Relating to comprehensive education reform

Senate Bills

Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, January 25, 2019

SB 426 : Creating Road Maintenance Program (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

: Creating Road Maintenance Program (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance) SB 427 : Including emergency response vehicles in single fee program for EZ Pass transponders (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure)

: Including emergency response vehicles in single fee program for EZ Pass transponders (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure) SB 428 : Requiring Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation assist inmates obtain various documents and provide instruction in basic life skills (Sypolt; Judiciary)

: Requiring Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation assist inmates obtain various documents and provide instruction in basic life skills (Sypolt; Judiciary) SB 429 : Allowing voters who register in person to vote during early voting (Romano, Baldwin, Beach, Facemire, Jeffries, Lindsay, Stollings, Swope, Woelfel; Judiciary)

: Allowing voters who register in person to vote during early voting (Romano, Baldwin, Beach, Facemire, Jeffries, Lindsay, Stollings, Swope, Woelfel; Judiciary) SB 430 : Authorizing DHHR propose rules for completing or updating source water protection plans (Boso, Swope; Government Organization)

: Authorizing DHHR propose rules for completing or updating source water protection plans (Boso, Swope; Government Organization) SB 431 : Reporting procedures of abuse and neglect of adults and children (Boso, Roberts, Swope; Health and Human Resources)

: Reporting procedures of abuse and neglect of adults and children (Boso, Roberts, Swope; Health and Human Resources) SB 432 : Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact (Sypolt; Government Organization)

: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact (Sypolt; Government Organization) SB 433 : Recognizing fetus as separate victim (Plymale; Judiciary)

: Recognizing fetus as separate victim (Plymale; Judiciary) SB 434 : Relating to licensure of nursing homes (Boso, Swope; Health and Human Resources)

: Relating to licensure of nursing homes (Boso, Swope; Health and Human Resources) SB 435 : Supplemental appropriation to State Department of Education and Vocational Division (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Supplemental appropriation to State Department of Education and Vocational Division (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive] SB 436 : Exempting certain real properties owned by nonprofit corporation from property tax (Baldwin, Mann; Finance)

: Exempting certain real properties owned by nonprofit corporation from property tax (Baldwin, Mann; Finance) SB 437 : Relating to criteria for political party status (Baldwin; Judiciary)

: Relating to criteria for political party status (Baldwin; Judiciary) SB 438 : Creating online voters’ guide (Romano; Judiciary then Finance)

: Creating online voters’ guide (Romano; Judiciary then Finance) SB 439 : Creating five-year tax credits for persons engaged in industrial hemp manufacturing (Beach; Economic Development then Finance)

: Creating five-year tax credits for persons engaged in industrial hemp manufacturing (Beach; Economic Development then Finance) SCR 16 : US Army SP4 Wilbur Allen Smith Memorial Bridge (Romano, Azinger, Baldwin, Beach, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Maynard)

: US Army SP4 Wilbur Allen Smith Memorial Bridge (Romano, Azinger, Baldwin, Beach, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Maynard) SCR 17: Sardis District Veterans Memorial Bridge (Romano, Baldwin, Lindsay, Hardesty, Woelfel)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Thursday, January 24, 2019

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining

SB 52 : Entitling natural resource producers to economic opportunity tax credit

: Entitling natural resource producers to economic opportunity tax credit Bill has been laid over

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources

HB 2351 : Relating to regulating prior authorizations

: Relating to regulating prior authorizations Strike-and-insert amendment adopted; bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

2 p.m.: Government Organization

SB 4 : Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program

: Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program Committee Substitute reported the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

SB 270 : Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way

: Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way Committee Substitute reported the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 199 : Athletic Commission rule relating to administrative rules of State Athletic Commission (Bundle 9) – Includes SB 191 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to animal disease control; SB 192 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to industrial hemp; SB 193 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to rural rehabilitation loan program; SB 194 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to captive cervid farming; SB 195 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to farm-to-food bank tax credit; SB 196 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to agritourism; SB 197 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to farmers markets; SB 198 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to seed certification program; SB 199 : Athletic Commission rule relating to administrative rules of State Athletic Commission; SB 200 : Board of Licensed Dietitians rule relating to licensure and renewal requirements; SB 201 : Board of Medicine rule relating to licensing and disciplinary procedures: physicians; podiatric physicians; and surgeons; SB 202 : Board of Medicine rule relating to permitting and disciplinary procedures: educational permits for graduate medical interns, residents, and fellows; SB 203 : Board of Osteopathic Medicine rule relating to licensing procedures for osteopathic physicians; SB 204 : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to licensure and practice of pharmacy; SB 205 : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to board rules for registration of pharmacy technicians; SB 206 : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to regulations governing pharmacy permits; SB 207 : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to regulations governing pharmacists; SB 208 : Board of Pharmacy rules relating to substitution of biological pharmaceuticals; SB 209 : Real Estate Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board rule relating to requirements for licensure and certification; SB 210 : Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to criteria for evaluation and accreditation of colleges, departments, or schools of nursing; SB 211 : Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to registration and licensure, and conduct constituting professional misconduct; SB 212 : Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to advanced practice registered nurse; SB 213 : Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to standards for scope of professional nursing practice; SB 214 : Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to fees for services rendered by board and supplemental renewal fee for center for nursing; SB 215 : Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to dialysis technicians; SB 216 : Secretary of State rule relating to filing and formatting rules and related documents for publication in State Register; SB 217 : Secretary of State rule relating to loan and grant programs under Help America Vote Act; SB 218 : Secretary of State rule relating to early voting in-person satellite precincts; SB 219 : Secretary of State rule relating to notaries public; SB 220 : Board of Social Work rule relating to qualifications for profession of social work; SB 221 : Board of Social Work rule relating to code of ethics; SB 222 : Treasurer’s Office rule relating to reporting and claiming unknown and unlocatable interest owners reserved interest

: Athletic Commission rule relating to administrative rules of State Athletic Commission (Bundle 9) – Includes : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to animal disease control; : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to industrial hemp; : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to rural rehabilitation loan program; : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to captive cervid farming; : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to farm-to-food bank tax credit; : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to agritourism; : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to farmers markets; : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to seed certification program; : Athletic Commission rule relating to administrative rules of State Athletic Commission; : Board of Licensed Dietitians rule relating to licensure and renewal requirements; : Board of Medicine rule relating to licensing and disciplinary procedures: physicians; podiatric physicians; and surgeons; : Board of Medicine rule relating to permitting and disciplinary procedures: educational permits for graduate medical interns, residents, and fellows; : Board of Osteopathic Medicine rule relating to licensing procedures for osteopathic physicians; : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to licensure and practice of pharmacy; : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to board rules for registration of pharmacy technicians; : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to regulations governing pharmacy permits; : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to regulations governing pharmacists; : Board of Pharmacy rules relating to substitution of biological pharmaceuticals; : Real Estate Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board rule relating to requirements for licensure and certification; : Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to criteria for evaluation and accreditation of colleges, departments, or schools of nursing; : Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to registration and licensure, and conduct constituting professional misconduct; : Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to advanced practice registered nurse; : Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to standards for scope of professional nursing practice; : Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to fees for services rendered by board and supplemental renewal fee for center for nursing; : Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to dialysis technicians; : Secretary of State rule relating to filing and formatting rules and related documents for publication in State Register; : Secretary of State rule relating to loan and grant programs under Help America Vote Act; : Secretary of State rule relating to early voting in-person satellite precincts; : Secretary of State rule relating to notaries public; : Board of Social Work rule relating to qualifications for profession of social work; : Board of Social Work rule relating to code of ethics; : Treasurer’s Office rule relating to reporting and claiming unknown and unlocatable interest owners reserved interest Committee Substitute reported to the full Senate with the recommendation it to pass

SB 72 : Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights

: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 102 : Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers

: Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

3 p.m.: Finance

SB 149 : Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees

: Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees Bill reported to the Senate with the recommendation it to pass

Com. Sub. for SB 243 : Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund

: Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund Committee Substitute reported to the Senate with the recommendation it to pass

Com. Sub. for SB 263 : Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted

: Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted Bill referred to subcommittee; Senator Unger (D-Berkeley), Senator Sypolt (R-Preston), and Senator Hamilton (R-Upshur – chairman) appointed

SB 256 : Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds

: Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds Bill reported the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

SB 297 : Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license

: Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license Bill reported the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Thursday, January 24, 2019 (21)

SB 1 : Increasing access to career education and workforce training (House Education)

: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (House Education) SB 3 : Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 10 : Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 17 : Relating to probation eligibility (First Reading, 01-25-19)

: Relating to probation eligibility SB 18 : Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (House Judiciary)

: Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (House Judiciary) SB 24 : Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions)

: Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions) SB 27 : Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (House Finance)

: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (House Finance) SB 28 : Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (House Finance)

: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (House Finance) SB 36 : Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement)

: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement) SB 61 : Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary)

: Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary) SB 62 : Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)

: Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse) SB 106 : Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development)

: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development) SB 119 : Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (First Reading, 01-25-19)

: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings SB 152 : Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Judiciary)

: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Judiciary) SB 177 : Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (House Judiciary)

: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (House Judiciary) SB 190 : DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 223 : Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (Pending House introduction)

: Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (Pending House introduction) SB 240 : Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (House Judiciary)

: Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (House Judiciary) SB 255 : Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (House Government Organization)

: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (House Government Organization) SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (First Reading, 01-25-19)

SB 354: Expiring funds to balance of Auditor’s Office – Chief Inspector’s Fund (House Finance)

Resolutions that have Passed the Senate as of Thursday, January 24, 2019 (3)

SCR 4 : US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road (Pending House introduction)

: US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road (Pending House introduction) SCR 9 : US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (Pending House introduction)

: US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (Pending House introduction) SCR 11: Urging Congress pass fully funded long-term surface transportation and infrastructure measures (House Technology and Infrastructure)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

H. B. 2036 – Permitting vehicles displaying disabled veterans’ special registration plates to park in places where persons with mobility impairments may park

H. B. 2209 – Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician (Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security Amendment Pending)

H. B. 2547 – Relating to the election prohibition zone

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2600 – Relating to publication of sample ballots

FIRST READING

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 464M

Budget Hearing for the Department of Environmental Protection

Budget Hearing for the Department of Veterans Affairs

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

HB 2324, Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy.

HB 2510, Relating to special funds of boards of examination or registration.

HB 2363, Relating to the Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program. (2 nd reference to Education)

reference to Education) HB 2559, Requiring a special report by the Division of Personnel

Committee on the Judiciary

9:30 a.m. – Room 418M

o CSR 87-04

H. B. 2640, Making all inmates regardless of sex eligible to work on a state convict road force

Bills:

