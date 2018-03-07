Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, March 7

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

57th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Fair Shake Network Ice Cream Social, Upper House Rotunda (1 – 5 p.m.)

SENATE:

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SCR 53 : US Army SGT Harold Scott White Memorial Bridge

: US Army SGT Harold Scott White Memorial Bridge SR 65: Memorializing life of Leon McCoy

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Com. Sub. for SCR 29 : US Army SGT Benny Fleming Memorial Bridge

: US Army SGT Benny Fleming Memorial Bridge SCR 52 : Deputy Sheriff John Janey Memorial Bridge

: Deputy Sheriff John Janey Memorial Bridge HCR 5: US Army PFC Jessie Franklin Crow Memorial Bridge – (Com. amends. pending)

THIRD READING (For Passage)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB. 4016: Relating to combatting waste, fraud, and misuse of public funds through investigations, accountability and transparency – (Com. amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB. 4035 : Creating a legislative coalition to study and report to the Legislature on palliative care – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Creating a legislative coalition to study and report to the Legislature on palliative care – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB. 4042 : Redefining school zone to facilitate placement of school zone signs – (Com. amend. pending)

: Redefining school zone to facilitate placement of school zone signs – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 4183 : Relating generally to standardized testing requirements for nonpublic schools – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Relating generally to standardized testing requirements for nonpublic schools – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4275 : Relating to the law-enforcement authority of the director and officers of the division of protective services

: Relating to the law-enforcement authority of the director and officers of the division of protective services Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4400 : Relating to the West Virginia Physicians Mutual Insurance Company

: Relating to the West Virginia Physicians Mutual Insurance Company Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4546: Relating to where an application for a marriage license may be made

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

SB 633 : Expiring funds from Insurance Commission Fund and appropriating funds to Consolidated Medical Services Fund

: Expiring funds from Insurance Commission Fund and appropriating funds to Consolidated Medical Services Fund SB 634 : Adding, increasing, and decreasing appropriations from General Revenue to DHHR

: Adding, increasing, and decreasing appropriations from General Revenue to DHHR Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2028 : Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state

: Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4214 : Increasing penalties for unlawfully possessing or digging ginseng – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Increasing penalties for unlawfully possessing or digging ginseng – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4276 : Allowing magistrates to grant work release privileges

: Allowing magistrates to grant work release privileges Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4336 : Updating the schedule of controlled substances – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Updating the schedule of controlled substances – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4376 : Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Health and Human Resources

: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Health and Human Resources Eng. HB 4379 : Supplementing, amending, decreasing, and increasing items of the existing appropriations to the Department of Transportation

: Supplementing, amending, decreasing, and increasing items of the existing appropriations to the Department of Transportation Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4401 : Relating to the registration of business – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 497)

: Relating to the registration of business – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 497) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4453 : Relating to judicial review of contested cases under the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Board of Review

: Relating to judicial review of contested cases under the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Board of Review Eng. HB 4529 : Relating to oath by municipal official certifying list of delinquent business and occupation taxes

: Relating to oath by municipal official certifying list of delinquent business and occupation taxes Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4571 : Relating to the final day of filing announcements of candidates for a political office – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to the final day of filing announcements of candidates for a political office – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4618 : Relating to the authority of the Division of Protective Services – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to the authority of the Division of Protective Services – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4627: relating to providing a limitation on the eminent domain authority of a municipal park board – (Com. amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2008 : Relating to the Dealer Recovery Program

: Relating to the Dealer Recovery Program Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4036 : Increasing the maximum salaries of family case coordinators and secretary-clerks

: Increasing the maximum salaries of family case coordinators and secretary-clerks Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4157 : Eliminating the refundable exemption for road construction contractors

: Eliminating the refundable exemption for road construction contractors Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4166 : Establishing a special revenue fund to be known as the “Capital Improvements Fund – Department of Agriculture Facilities”

: Establishing a special revenue fund to be known as the “Capital Improvements Fund – Department of Agriculture Facilities” Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4431 : Establishing the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Establishing the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4558: Establishing the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Investment Fund in the West Virginia Development Office

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

HB 4338 : Relating to the powers and authority of the Divisions of Administrative Services, and Corrections and Rehabilitation of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

: Relating to the powers and authority of the Divisions of Administrative Services, and Corrections and Rehabilitation of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety HB 4629: Relating to broadband enhancement and expansion policies generally

9 a.m.: Education (451M)

HB 4407: Relating to eligibility for alternative program teacher certificate

10 a.m.: Natural Resources (208W)

Originating Resolution 1 : Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study methods for addressing the problem of abandoned horses on private lands

: Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study methods for addressing the problem of abandoned horses on private lands Originating Resolution 2 : Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study methods of improved forest management

: Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study methods of improved forest management Originating Resolution 3 : Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study formation of a program for state agencies to utilize non-employee work force for certain improvement and maintenance projects

: Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study formation of a program for state agencies to utilize non-employee work force for certain improvement and maintenance projects Originating Resolution 4 : Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study developing plans to reclaim abandoned landfills

: Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study developing plans to reclaim abandoned landfills Originating Resolution 5 : Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study ways to expand legal rock climbing opportunities in West Virginia

: Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study ways to expand legal rock climbing opportunities in West Virginia Originating Resolution 6 : Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study an adopt-a-waterway project

: Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study an adopt-a-waterway project HB 2662: Prohibiting the waste of game animals, game birds or game fish

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

HB 4511 : Modifying bail requirements

: Modifying bail requirements HB 4451 : Creating the West Virginia Sentencing Commission

: Creating the West Virginia Sentencing Commission HB 2655 : Defining and establishing the crime of cyberbullying

: Defining and establishing the crime of cyberbullying HB 4309 : Restricting the sale and trade of dextromethorphan

: Restricting the sale and trade of dextromethorphan HB 4233 : Relating generally to fraudulent transfers

: Relating generally to fraudulent transfers HB 4324 : Relating to the employment of individuals by municipal paid fire departments under civil service

: Relating to the employment of individuals by municipal paid fire departments under civil service HB 4009 : State Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act

: State Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act HB 4005 : Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right

: Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right HB 4002 : Providing that all delegates shall be elected from one hundred single districts following the United States Census in 2020

: Providing that all delegates shall be elected from one hundred single districts following the United States Census in 2020 HB 4320 : Limiting the ability of an agent under a power of attorney to take self-benefiting actions

: Limiting the ability of an agent under a power of attorney to take self-benefiting actions HB 4150 : Prohibiting telecommunications and IP-enabled voice services from displaying the name or telephone number of the recipient

: Prohibiting telecommunications and IP-enabled voice services from displaying the name or telephone number of the recipient HB 4270 : Providing for the timely payment of moneys owed from oil and natural gas production

: Providing for the timely payment of moneys owed from oil and natural gas production HB 4603 : Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization

: Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization HB 4345: Relating to limitations on permits for growers, processors and dispensaries of medical cannabis

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House Convenes at 9 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 11<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=11&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Charleston Police Department Captain Jerry D. Hill Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 21<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=21&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U. S. Marine Corps PFC Randall Carl Phelps Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 39<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=39&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to study sustainability of the state’s higher education system

* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 40<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=40&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U. S. Air Force SMSgt Billie E. ‘Bunky’ Hodge Bridge

* H. C. R. 44<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=44&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U. S. Army PFC Clayton Collins Memorial Bridge

* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 53<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=53&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Pastor Robert L. ‘Bob’ Barker Memorial Bridge

* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 54<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=54&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U. S. Army SPC 4 Thurman ‘Duwayne’ Young Memorial Road

* H. C. R. 56<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=56&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study the Public Employees Insurance Agency and potential alternative methods to control healthcare costs

* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 67<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=67&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U. S. Army CPL Wilson B. Lambert, Jr. Memorial Road

* H. C. R. 71<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=71&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U. S. Army CPL Lee Roy Young Memorial Bridge

* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 76<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=76&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U. S. Marine Corps LCpl Michael Linn Cooper Memorial Bridge

* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 85<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=85&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Requesting the legislatures and departments of transportation of Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia to endorse and pursue the construction of a new four-lane, limited access highway, extending Interstate Highway 99 from its present terminus at Bedford, Pennsylvania, to Covington, Virginia

* H. C. R. 93<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=93&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study exempting state employees from the payment of state income tax

* H. C. R. 94<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=94&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to conduct a study comparing West Virginia’s asbestos rules with those in other states

* H. C. R. 99<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=99&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to study the feasibility and propriety of requiring liability insurance or other means of security on certain motorboats and personal watercraft in this state

* H. C. R. 100<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=100&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Morgantown High School Veterans Bridge

* H. C. R. 101<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=101&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Requesting the Governor’s Task Force on Public Employee Insurance Agency Stability to review means and methods of including medical facilities

* H. C. R. 102<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=102&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U. S. Army PFC Earl Russell Cobb, SPC4 Carl Bradford Goodson, and SSGT George T. Saunders, Jr., Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 36<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=36&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to DNA testing

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 51<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=51&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to domestic relations

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 261<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=261&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Transferring certain powers and programs of WV Affordable Housing Trust Fund to WV Housing Development Fund

* S. B. 282<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=282&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Exempting State Conservation Committee from Purchasing Division requirements for contracts related to flood recovery

* S. B. 299<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=299&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 347<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=347&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to operation of motorboats

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 359<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=359&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing Supreme Court establish curricula for mental hygiene commissioners and certain magistrates

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 461<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=461&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Extending time to file petition for motor fuel excise tax refund

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 465<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=465&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to mandated reporting of child abuse and neglect

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 475<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=475&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Industrial Hemp Development Act

* S. B. 479<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=479&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 500<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=500&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 543<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=543&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to confidentiality of medical records

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 555<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=555&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing immunity from civil liability for qualified directors of certain governmental and nonprofit entities

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 574<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=574&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 575<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=575&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Approving additional beds for intermediate care facilities

* S. B. 576<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=576&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to Patient Injury Compensation Fund

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 582<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=582&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing candidate for political party executive committee serve as election official

* S. B. 584<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=584&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Finding certain claims against state to be moral obligations of state

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 589<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=589&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to issuance of personalized plates for antique motor vehicles

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 590<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=590&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing special license plate for curing childhood cancer

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 616<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=616&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing maximum gross weight for certain wood-bearing trucks

* S. B. 626<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=626&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to coal mining

* S. B. 631<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=631&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to one-call system

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4019<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4019&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Budget Bill, making appropriations of public money out of the treasury in accordance with section fifty-one, article six of the Constitution [Right to Amend]

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* S. B. 242<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=242&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 275<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=275&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 290<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=290&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations

* S. B. 322<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=322&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to employees of Department of Agriculture

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 392<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=392&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Reconfiguring membership of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 411<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=411&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians

* S. B. 463<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=463&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing group to examine benefits and need of transferring milk rules and regulations from DHHR to Agriculture (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 498<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=498&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating two-year pilot program allowing all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 506<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=506&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Deregulating persons who perform work on heating, ventilating, and cooling systems (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 525<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=525&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to certification for emergency medical training – mining (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 548<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=548&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing county commissions to pay election officials

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 556<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=556&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating small business and minority populations economic and workforce development taskforce to assist Economic Development Authority

* S. B. 585<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=585&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Altering boundary line between Doddridge and Harrison counties (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 603<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=603&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to proceedings for involuntary custody for examination (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for S. J. R. 3<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=3&year= 2018&billtype=jr&houseorig=s& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Judicial Budget Oversight Amendment (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 10<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=10&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 82<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=82&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 141<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=141&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Expanding county assessment and collection of head tax on breeding cows (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 230<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=230&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 244<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=244&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Specifying conditions for unlawful possession of firearm at school-sponsored activities (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 271<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=271&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating centralized Shared Services Section of Department of Administration (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 283<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=283&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to procurement by state agencies (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 288<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=288&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 313<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=313&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 339<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=339&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 355<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=355&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 375<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=375&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to farmers markets (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 401<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=401&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring specified coverage in health benefit plans for treatment of substance abuse disorders (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 407<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=407&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Licensing and approval of child care program

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 408<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=408&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences

* S. B. 425<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=425&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Removing sunset dates which members of policemen’s or firemen’s pension fund elect to participate in deferred retirement option plan

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 434<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=434&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 438<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=438&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to debt service on bonds secured by State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 442<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=442&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing universal forms and deadlines when submitting prior authorization electronically

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 443<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=443&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Terminating parental rights when certain conditions are met (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 445<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=445&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 446<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=446&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating Agritourism Responsibility Act (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 468<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=468&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Changing date and recipients for submission of Auditor’s annual report (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 469<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=469&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 491<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=491&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing fee for expungement of certain criminal convictions (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 495<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=495&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Designating specific insurance coverages exempt from rate filing requirements (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 501<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=501&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in Deputy Sheriff Retirement System (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 521<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=521&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring chief executive of municipal law-enforcement agency be certified law-enforcement officer (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 551<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=551&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to failure of employers to make contributions on behalf of employees to retirement plan administered by CPRB

* S. B. 592<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=592&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Adding examination of advanced care technician for firefighter paramedic (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 612<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=612&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to sale of municipal property

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 625<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=625&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018 (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* H. B. 4630<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4630&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to a 2019 across-the-board salary adjustment for employees of the Department of Health and Human Resources

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

* Com Sub for HCR 98<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_text.cfm?billdoc=hcr98%20intr.htm&yr=2018&sesstype=rs&i=98&houseorig=h&billtype=cr>, Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to conduct a study to consider removing solid waste facilities and the intrastate transportation of solid waste from the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission. (to Rules)

* HCR Blank, Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to conduct a study regarding evaluating Department of Environmental Protection funds.

* HCR Blank, Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to conduct a study licensure, certification and registration forms of occupational and professional regulation.

* HCR Blank, Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to conduct a study of the feasibility of a single building to house all occupational and professional regulatory boards.

* HCR Blank, Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to conduct a study encouraging the film industry and tourism mechanisms for promoting West Virginia.

* HCR Blank, Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to conduct a study on legislative rules being outcome driven rather than process driven.

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber