Latest News:
By February 28, 2018 Read More →

Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 28

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018
50th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Buckhannon/Upshur County Day: Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas and Upper Well Area.

 

SENATE:  

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m. 

On the Agenda: 

RESOLUTIONS

 

  • SR 56: Recognizing Michael Todd Paynter for public service to state and country

 

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

 

  • SCR 41: Home of Coach Bob Bolen Mountain State University 2004 NAIA Champions road marker
  • SR 53: Recognizing Glenville State College for its efforts in making education more affordable

 

THIRD READING (For Passage)

 

  • Com. Sub. for SB 261: Transferring certain powers and programs of WV Affordable Housing Trust Fund to WV Housing Development Fund – (With right to amend) (original similar to HB 4140)
  • Eng. SB 282: Exempting State Conservation Committee from Purchasing Division requirements for contracts related to flood recovery (original similar to HB 4161)
  • Eng. SB 295: Relating to Local Powers Act
  • Com. Sub. for SB 360: Clarifying oil and gas permits not be on flat well royalty leases – (Com. title amend. pending) – (With right to amend) (original similar to HB 4490)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 401: Requiring specified coverage in health benefit plans for treatment of substance abuse disorders
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 402: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 403: Licensing advance deposit wagering (original similar to HB 4406)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 419: Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory
  • Com. Sub. for SB 421: Relating to crossbow hunting (original similar to HB 2696)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 432: Relating to municipal home rule – (Com. title amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 442: Establishing universal forms and deadlines when submitting prior authorization electronically
  • Com. Sub. for SB 445: Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation – (With right to amend)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 448: Relating generally to professional associations
  • Eng. SB 452: Exempting hunting license information from public disclosure (original similar to HB 2632, HB 2699)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 472: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises
  • Eng. SB 485: Terminating Workers Compensation Debt Reduction Fund assessment on self-insured employers
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 504: Excluding seasonal amusement park workers from definition of “employee”
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 508: Establishing State Trail Authority
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 510: Designating hospitals for stroke treatment – (Com. title amend. pending)
  • Eng. SB 530: Requiring Secretary of State provide database for registered corporations and sole proprietorship
  • Eng. SB 531: Eliminating required waiting period for municipal court notifications to DMV
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 534: Increasing penalty for tobacco-related offenses on public school property
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 548: Authorizing county commissions to pay election officials
  • Eng. SB 551: Relating to failure of employers to make contributions on behalf of employees to retirement plan administered by CPRB – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 556: Creating small business and minority populations economic and workforce development taskforce to assist Economic Development Authority
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 565: Clarifying authority of State Fire Commission
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 567: Including treason, murder, armed robbery, and organized crimes for which communications can be intercepted
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 568: Deferring further proceedings for certain first offenses upon completion of Motor Vehicle Alcohol Test and Lock Program within 12 months
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 582: Allowing candidate for political party executive committee serve as election official
  • Eng. SB 584: Finding certain claims against state to be moral obligations of state
  • Eng. SB 585: Altering boundary line between Doddridge and Harrison counties
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 589: Relating to issuance of personalized plates for antique motor vehicles
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 590: Providing special license plate for curing childhood cancer
  • Eng. SB 592: Adding examination of advanced care technician for firefighter paramedic
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 595: Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act – (With right to amend)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 598: Relating to civil actions against county commissions and municipalities for injuries – (Com. title amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 600: Relating to powers and duties of PSC
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 601: Relating to personal income tax
  • Eng. SB 612: Relating to sale of municipal property
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 616: Establishing maximum gross weight for certain wood-bearing trucks
  • Eng. SB 629: Expanding conditions of permanent disability required for Class Q permit
  • Eng. SB 630: Relating to changes in distribution of certain racetrack video lottery net terminal income and excess lottery fund
  • Eng. SB 631: Relating generally to one-call system
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SJR 7: Supervision of Free Schools Modification Amendment

 

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

 

  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4022: Exempting the consumer sales and service tax and use tax for services for the repair, remodeling and maintenance of certain aircraft (original similar to SB 131, SB 311)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4024: Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4142: Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4169: Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
  • Eng. HB 4385: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

 

FIRST READING

 

  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2483: Requiring the Division of Juvenile Services to transfer to a correctional facility or regional jail any juvenile in its custody that has been transferred to adult jurisdiction of the circuit court and who reaches his or her eighteenth birthday – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2694: Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2696: Relating to crossbow hunting – (Com. amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2843: Permitting Class III municipalities to be included in the West Virginia Tax Increment Act
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2890: Establishing a Library Facilities Improvement Fund that will serve to support library facilities construction, maintenance and improvement projects
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2916: Authorizing certain first responders to carry firearms – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3104: Transfer of the West Virginia Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Fund
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4079: Promulgating administrative rules by various executive or administrative agencies of the state – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4138: Requiring certain public or private schools and daycare centers to install carbon monoxide detectors – (Com. amends. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4175: Preventing requirement that an advanced practice registered nurse participate in a collaborative relationship to obtain payment
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4199: Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4207: Authorizing an online application to receive a commission to act as a notary public, and eliminating the bond requirement – (Com. amends. pending)
  • Eng. HB 4285: Relating to the West Virginia Safe Mortgage Licensing Act
  • Eng. HB 4332: Relating to home peritoneal renal dialysis – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
  • Eng. HB 4433: Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4619: Relating to supporting implementation of comprehensive systems for teacher and leader induction and professional growth

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule: 

 

9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

  • HB 4401: Relating to the registration of business
  • HB 4180: Relating to wildlife resources
  • HB 4015: Relating to the management and continuous inventory of vehicles owned, leased, operated, or acquired by the state and its agencies
  • HB 2654: Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property
  • HB 2995: Permitting certain animal euthanasia technicians who have been certified by other states be certified animal euthanasia technicians in West Virginia
  • HB 4236: Requiring agencies to provide an annual inventory of real property holdings to the Real Estate Division
  • HB 4444: Clarifying the authority of the State Fire Commission in adopting a State Building Code
  • SCR 28: Requesting study to consider removing solid waste facilities from jurisdiction of PSC
  • HB 4624: Relating to West Virginia coordinate systems

 

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • Agenda TBA

 

3:30 p.m.: Finance (451M)

  • Com. Sub. for HB 2983: Granting priority to roadway construction, reconstruction and maintenance for roadways prone to recurring floods that hinder ingress and egress
  • HB 4219: Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System
  • Com. Sub. for HB 4289: Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees
  • Com. Sub. for HB 4347: Relating to voluntary contributions to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Fund
  • HB 4422: Permitting permanent endowment funds of cemeteries to invest their principal in certain government bonds, and corporate bonds
  • HB 4539: Providing an annual annuity adjustment of 1 percent for eligible deputy sheriff retirants and surviving spouses
  • HB 4621: Relating to removing reference to certain entities with respect to work
  • Com. Sub. for HB 4522: Allowing certain tax information to be shared with the Director of Purchasing Division, Department of Administration, and State Auditor
  • Originating Senate Concurrent Resolution: County Economic Development Amendment

 

 

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:   

House Convenes at 9 a.m.

On the agenda:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

*         H. R. 7<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=7&year=2018&billtype=r&houseorig=h&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Urging federal policymakers to supports legislation advancing the development of an Appalachian Storage Hub

*         H. C. R. 8<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=8&year=2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Funding for feasibility study of Coal-to-Chemicals Project

*         H. C. R. 24<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=24&year=2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Recognizing March 2, 2018 as National Speech and Debate Education Day

*         H. C. R. 77<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=77&year=2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Deputy Sheriff Jesse R. Browning Memorial Road

THIRD READING – For Passage

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2008<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2008&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the Dealer Recovery Program

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4036<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4036&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Increasing the maximum salaries of family case coordinators and secretary-clerks

*         H. B. 4153<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4153&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Imposing a health care related provider tax on certain health care organizations

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4217<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4217&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting an attending physician to obtain a patient’s autopsy report

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4235<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4235&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting full-time nonresident students attending an in-state college or university to purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping, and fishing licenses

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4336<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4336&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Updating the schedule of controlled substances

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4338<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4338&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the powers and authority of the Divisions of Administrative Services, and Corrections and Rehabilitation of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4345<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4345&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to limitations on permits for growers, processors and dispensaries of medical cannabis

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4357<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4357&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – West Virginia Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4392<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4392&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to Medicaid subrogation liens of the Department of Health and Human Resources

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4431<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4431&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Establishing the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4447<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4447&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Providing for a uniform and efficient system of broadband conduit installation

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4455<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4455&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to animal abuse

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4490<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4490&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to oil and gas permits not to be on flat well royalty leases

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4524<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4524&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Establishing guidelines for the substitution of certain biological pharmaceuticals

*         H. B. 4529<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4529&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to oath by municipal official certifying list of delinquent business and occupation taxes

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4558<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4558&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Establishing the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Investment Fund in the West Virginia Development Office

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4571<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4571&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the final day of filing announcements of candidates for a political office

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4603<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4603&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization

*         H. B. 4626<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4626&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to West Virginia innovative mine safety technology tax credit act

*         H. B. 4627<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4627&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to providing a limitation on the eminent domain authority of a municipal park board

*         H. B. 4628<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4628&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to authorizing the redirection of amounts collected from certain surcharges and assessments on workers’ compensation insurance policies for periods prior to January 1, 2019 [Amendment Pending] [Right to Amend by Delegates Nelson and Bates]

*         H. B. 4629<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4629&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to broadband enhancement and expansion policies generally

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 181<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=181&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing MAPS promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 348<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=348&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing for disposal of service weapons of special DNR police officers (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
FIRST READING

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 37<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=37&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 46<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=46&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 134<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=134&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 146<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=146&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act

*         S. B. 338<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=338&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Changing date for employers to file annual reconciliation and withholding statements (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

*         S. B. 364<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=364&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing parent or legal guardian of homeschooled child provide signed statement for obtaining permit or license to operate motor vehicle

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 415<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=415&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

*         S. B. 444<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=444&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Repealing antiquated code sections regarding safety glass and lighting in motor vehicles

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 451<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=451&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to hunting and fishing

*         S. B. 464<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=464&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Changing statutory payment date for incremental salary increases due state employees

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on Rules
8:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Veterans’ Affairs & Homeland Security
1:00 p.m. – Room 434M

*         Senate Bill 47<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=47&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring Defense Department advocacy groups be notified in abuse or neglect of military person’s child

Committee on Education
3:00 p.m. – Room 434M

*         SB 319<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=319&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma

Posted in: Latest News, Legislature, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.