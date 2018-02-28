Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 28

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018

50th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Buckhannon/Upshur County Day: Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas and Upper Well Area.

SENATE:

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SR 56: Recognizing Michael Todd Paynter for public service to state and country

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 41 : Home of Coach Bob Bolen Mountain State University 2004 NAIA Champions road marker

: Home of Coach Bob Bolen Mountain State University 2004 NAIA Champions road marker SR 53: Recognizing Glenville State College for its efforts in making education more affordable

THIRD READING (For Passage)

Com. Sub. for SB 261 : Transferring certain powers and programs of WV Affordable Housing Trust Fund to WV Housing Development Fund – (With right to amend) (original similar to HB 4140)

Eng. SB 282 : Exempting State Conservation Committee from Purchasing Division requirements for contracts related to flood recovery (original similar to HB 4161)

Eng. SB 295 : Relating to Local Powers Act

Com. Sub. for SB 360 : Clarifying oil and gas permits not be on flat well royalty leases – (Com. title amend. pending) – (With right to amend) (original similar to HB 4490)

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 401 : Requiring specified coverage in health benefit plans for treatment of substance abuse disorders

Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 402 : Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 403 : Licensing advance deposit wagering (original similar to HB 4406)

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 419 : Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory

Com. Sub. for SB 421 : Relating to crossbow hunting (original similar to HB 2696)

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 432 : Relating to municipal home rule – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 442 : Establishing universal forms and deadlines when submitting prior authorization electronically

Com. Sub. for SB 445 : Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 448 : Relating generally to professional associations

Eng. SB 452 : Exempting hunting license information from public disclosure (original similar to HB 2632, HB 2699)

Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 472 : Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises

Eng. SB 485 : Terminating Workers Compensation Debt Reduction Fund assessment on self-insured employers

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 504 : Excluding seasonal amusement park workers from definition of "employee"

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 508 : Establishing State Trail Authority

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 510 : Designating hospitals for stroke treatment – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. SB 530 : Requiring Secretary of State provide database for registered corporations and sole proprietorship

Eng. SB 531 : Eliminating required waiting period for municipal court notifications to DMV

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 534 : Increasing penalty for tobacco-related offenses on public school property

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 548 : Authorizing county commissions to pay election officials

Eng. SB 551 : Relating to failure of employers to make contributions on behalf of employees to retirement plan administered by CPRB – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 556 : Creating small business and minority populations economic and workforce development taskforce to assist Economic Development Authority

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 565 : Clarifying authority of State Fire Commission

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 567 : Including treason, murder, armed robbery, and organized crimes for which communications can be intercepted

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 568 : Deferring further proceedings for certain first offenses upon completion of Motor Vehicle Alcohol Test and Lock Program within 12 months

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 582 : Allowing candidate for political party executive committee serve as election official

Eng. SB 584 : Finding certain claims against state to be moral obligations of state

Eng. SB 585 : Altering boundary line between Doddridge and Harrison counties

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 589 : Relating to issuance of personalized plates for antique motor vehicles

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 590 : Providing special license plate for curing childhood cancer

Eng. SB 592 : Adding examination of advanced care technician for firefighter paramedic

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 595 : Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 598 : Relating to civil actions against county commissions and municipalities for injuries – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 600 : Relating to powers and duties of PSC

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 601 : Relating to personal income tax

Eng. SB 612 : Relating to sale of municipal property

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 616 : Establishing maximum gross weight for certain wood-bearing trucks

Eng. SB 629 : Expanding conditions of permanent disability required for Class Q permit

Eng. SB 630 : Relating to changes in distribution of certain racetrack video lottery net terminal income and excess lottery fund

Eng. SB 631 : Relating generally to one-call system

: Relating generally to one-call system Eng. Com. Sub. for SJR 7: Supervision of Free Schools Modification Amendment

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4022 : Exempting the consumer sales and service tax and use tax for services for the repair, remodeling and maintenance of certain aircraft (original similar to SB 131, SB 311)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4024 : Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4142 : Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4169 : Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4385: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

FIRST READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2483 : Requiring the Division of Juvenile Services to transfer to a correctional facility or regional jail any juvenile in its custody that has been transferred to adult jurisdiction of the circuit court and who reaches his or her eighteenth birthday – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2694 : Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2696 : Relating to crossbow hunting – (Com. amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2843 : Permitting Class III municipalities to be included in the West Virginia Tax Increment Act

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2890 : Establishing a Library Facilities Improvement Fund that will serve to support library facilities construction, maintenance and improvement projects

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2916 : Authorizing certain first responders to carry firearms – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3104 : Transfer of the West Virginia Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Fund

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4079 : Promulgating administrative rules by various executive or administrative agencies of the state – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4138 : Requiring certain public or private schools and daycare centers to install carbon monoxide detectors – (Com. amends. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4175 : Preventing requirement that an advanced practice registered nurse participate in a collaborative relationship to obtain payment

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4199 : Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4207 : Authorizing an online application to receive a commission to act as a notary public, and eliminating the bond requirement – (Com. amends. pending)

Eng. HB 4285 : Relating to the West Virginia Safe Mortgage Licensing Act

Eng. HB 4332 : Relating to home peritoneal renal dialysis – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. HB 4433 : Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state

: Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4619: Relating to supporting implementation of comprehensive systems for teacher and leader induction and professional growth

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

HB 4401 : Relating to the registration of business

HB 4180 : Relating to wildlife resources

HB 4015 : Relating to the management and continuous inventory of vehicles owned, leased, operated, or acquired by the state and its agencies

HB 2654 : Expanding county commissions' ability to dispose of county or district property

HB 2995 : Permitting certain animal euthanasia technicians who have been certified by other states be certified animal euthanasia technicians in West Virginia

HB 4236 : Requiring agencies to provide an annual inventory of real property holdings to the Real Estate Division

HB 4444 : Clarifying the authority of the State Fire Commission in adopting a State Building Code

SCR 28 : Requesting study to consider removing solid waste facilities from jurisdiction of PSC

: Requesting study to consider removing solid waste facilities from jurisdiction of PSC HB 4624: Relating to West Virginia coordinate systems

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Agenda TBA

3:30 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for HB 2983 : Granting priority to roadway construction, reconstruction and maintenance for roadways prone to recurring floods that hinder ingress and egress

HB 4219 : Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System

Com. Sub. for HB 4289 : Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees

Com. Sub. for HB 4347 : Relating to voluntary contributions to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Fund

HB 4422 : Permitting permanent endowment funds of cemeteries to invest their principal in certain government bonds, and corporate bonds

HB 4539 : Providing an annual annuity adjustment of 1 percent for eligible deputy sheriff retirants and surviving spouses

HB 4621 : Relating to removing reference to certain entities with respect to work

Com. Sub. for HB 4522 : Allowing certain tax information to be shared with the Director of Purchasing Division, Department of Administration, and State Auditor

: Allowing certain tax information to be shared with the Director of Purchasing Division, Department of Administration, and State Auditor Originating Senate Concurrent Resolution: County Economic Development Amendment

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House Convenes at 9 a.m.

On the agenda:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

* H. R. 7<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=7&year= 2018&billtype=r&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Urging federal policymakers to supports legislation advancing the development of an Appalachian Storage Hub

* H. C. R. 8<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=8&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Funding for feasibility study of Coal-to-Chemicals Project

* H. C. R. 24<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=24&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Recognizing March 2, 2018 as National Speech and Debate Education Day

* H. C. R. 77<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=77&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Deputy Sheriff Jesse R. Browning Memorial Road

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2008<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2008&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the Dealer Recovery Program

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4036<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4036&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Increasing the maximum salaries of family case coordinators and secretary-clerks

* H. B. 4153<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4153&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Imposing a health care related provider tax on certain health care organizations

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4217<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4217&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting an attending physician to obtain a patient’s autopsy report

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4235<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4235&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting full-time nonresident students attending an in-state college or university to purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping, and fishing licenses

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4336<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4336&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Updating the schedule of controlled substances

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4338<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4338&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the powers and authority of the Divisions of Administrative Services, and Corrections and Rehabilitation of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4345<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4345&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to limitations on permits for growers, processors and dispensaries of medical cannabis

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4357<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4357&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – West Virginia Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4392<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4392&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to Medicaid subrogation liens of the Department of Health and Human Resources

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4431<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4431&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4447<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4447&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing for a uniform and efficient system of broadband conduit installation

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4455<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4455&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to animal abuse

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4490<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4490&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to oil and gas permits not to be on flat well royalty leases

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4524<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4524&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing guidelines for the substitution of certain biological pharmaceuticals

* H. B. 4529<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4529&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to oath by municipal official certifying list of delinquent business and occupation taxes

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4558<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4558&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Investment Fund in the West Virginia Development Office

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4571<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4571&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the final day of filing announcements of candidates for a political office

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4603<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4603&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization

* H. B. 4626<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4626&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to West Virginia innovative mine safety technology tax credit act

* H. B. 4627<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4627&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to providing a limitation on the eminent domain authority of a municipal park board

* H. B. 4628<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4628&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to authorizing the redirection of amounts collected from certain surcharges and assessments on workers’ compensation insurance policies for periods prior to January 1, 2019 [Amendment Pending] [Right to Amend by Delegates Nelson and Bates]

* H. B. 4629<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4629&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to broadband enhancement and expansion policies generally

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 181<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=181&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing MAPS promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 348<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=348&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing for disposal of service weapons of special DNR police officers (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 37<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=37&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 46<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=46&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 134<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=134&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 146<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=146&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act

* S. B. 338<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=338&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Changing date for employers to file annual reconciliation and withholding statements (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 364<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=364&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing parent or legal guardian of homeschooled child provide signed statement for obtaining permit or license to operate motor vehicle

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 415<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=415&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 444<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=444&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Repealing antiquated code sections regarding safety glass and lighting in motor vehicles

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 451<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=451&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to hunting and fishing

* S. B. 464<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=464&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Changing statutory payment date for incremental salary increases due state employees

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on Rules

8:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Veterans’ Affairs & Homeland Security

1:00 p.m. – Room 434M

* Senate Bill 47<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=47&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Requiring Defense Department advocacy groups be notified in abuse or neglect of military person’s child

Committee on Education

3:00 p.m. – Room 434M

* SB 319<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=319&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma