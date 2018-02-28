Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 28
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018
50th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
Buckhannon/Upshur County Day: Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas and Upper Well Area.
Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 56: Recognizing Michael Todd Paynter for public service to state and country
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 41: Home of Coach Bob Bolen Mountain State University 2004 NAIA Champions road marker
- SR 53: Recognizing Glenville State College for its efforts in making education more affordable
THIRD READING (For Passage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 261: Transferring certain powers and programs of WV Affordable Housing Trust Fund to WV Housing Development Fund – (With right to amend) (original similar to HB 4140)
- Eng. SB 282: Exempting State Conservation Committee from Purchasing Division requirements for contracts related to flood recovery (original similar to HB 4161)
- Eng. SB 295: Relating to Local Powers Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 360: Clarifying oil and gas permits not be on flat well royalty leases – (Com. title amend. pending) – (With right to amend) (original similar to HB 4490)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 401: Requiring specified coverage in health benefit plans for treatment of substance abuse disorders
- Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 402: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 403: Licensing advance deposit wagering (original similar to HB 4406)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 419: Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory
- Com. Sub. for SB 421: Relating to crossbow hunting (original similar to HB 2696)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 432: Relating to municipal home rule – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 442: Establishing universal forms and deadlines when submitting prior authorization electronically
- Com. Sub. for SB 445: Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation – (With right to amend)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 448: Relating generally to professional associations
- Eng. SB 452: Exempting hunting license information from public disclosure (original similar to HB 2632, HB 2699)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 472: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises
- Eng. SB 485: Terminating Workers Compensation Debt Reduction Fund assessment on self-insured employers
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 504: Excluding seasonal amusement park workers from definition of “employee”
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 508: Establishing State Trail Authority
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 510: Designating hospitals for stroke treatment – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. SB 530: Requiring Secretary of State provide database for registered corporations and sole proprietorship
- Eng. SB 531: Eliminating required waiting period for municipal court notifications to DMV
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 534: Increasing penalty for tobacco-related offenses on public school property
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 548: Authorizing county commissions to pay election officials
- Eng. SB 551: Relating to failure of employers to make contributions on behalf of employees to retirement plan administered by CPRB – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 556: Creating small business and minority populations economic and workforce development taskforce to assist Economic Development Authority
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 565: Clarifying authority of State Fire Commission
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 567: Including treason, murder, armed robbery, and organized crimes for which communications can be intercepted
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 568: Deferring further proceedings for certain first offenses upon completion of Motor Vehicle Alcohol Test and Lock Program within 12 months
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 582: Allowing candidate for political party executive committee serve as election official
- Eng. SB 584: Finding certain claims against state to be moral obligations of state
- Eng. SB 585: Altering boundary line between Doddridge and Harrison counties
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 589: Relating to issuance of personalized plates for antique motor vehicles
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 590: Providing special license plate for curing childhood cancer
- Eng. SB 592: Adding examination of advanced care technician for firefighter paramedic
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 595: Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act – (With right to amend)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 598: Relating to civil actions against county commissions and municipalities for injuries – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 600: Relating to powers and duties of PSC
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 601: Relating to personal income tax
- Eng. SB 612: Relating to sale of municipal property
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 616: Establishing maximum gross weight for certain wood-bearing trucks
- Eng. SB 629: Expanding conditions of permanent disability required for Class Q permit
- Eng. SB 630: Relating to changes in distribution of certain racetrack video lottery net terminal income and excess lottery fund
- Eng. SB 631: Relating generally to one-call system
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SJR 7: Supervision of Free Schools Modification Amendment
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4022: Exempting the consumer sales and service tax and use tax for services for the repair, remodeling and maintenance of certain aircraft (original similar to SB 131, SB 311)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4024: Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4142: Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4169: Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4385: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services
FIRST READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2483: Requiring the Division of Juvenile Services to transfer to a correctional facility or regional jail any juvenile in its custody that has been transferred to adult jurisdiction of the circuit court and who reaches his or her eighteenth birthday – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2694: Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2696: Relating to crossbow hunting – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2843: Permitting Class III municipalities to be included in the West Virginia Tax Increment Act
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2890: Establishing a Library Facilities Improvement Fund that will serve to support library facilities construction, maintenance and improvement projects
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2916: Authorizing certain first responders to carry firearms – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3104: Transfer of the West Virginia Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Fund
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4079: Promulgating administrative rules by various executive or administrative agencies of the state – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4138: Requiring certain public or private schools and daycare centers to install carbon monoxide detectors – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4175: Preventing requirement that an advanced practice registered nurse participate in a collaborative relationship to obtain payment
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4199: Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4207: Authorizing an online application to receive a commission to act as a notary public, and eliminating the bond requirement – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. HB 4285: Relating to the West Virginia Safe Mortgage Licensing Act
- Eng. HB 4332: Relating to home peritoneal renal dialysis – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4433: Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4619: Relating to supporting implementation of comprehensive systems for teacher and leader induction and professional growth
9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- HB 4401: Relating to the registration of business
- HB 4180: Relating to wildlife resources
- HB 4015: Relating to the management and continuous inventory of vehicles owned, leased, operated, or acquired by the state and its agencies
- HB 2654: Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property
- HB 2995: Permitting certain animal euthanasia technicians who have been certified by other states be certified animal euthanasia technicians in West Virginia
- HB 4236: Requiring agencies to provide an annual inventory of real property holdings to the Real Estate Division
- HB 4444: Clarifying the authority of the State Fire Commission in adopting a State Building Code
- SCR 28: Requesting study to consider removing solid waste facilities from jurisdiction of PSC
- HB 4624: Relating to West Virginia coordinate systems
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Agenda TBA
3:30 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Com. Sub. for HB 2983: Granting priority to roadway construction, reconstruction and maintenance for roadways prone to recurring floods that hinder ingress and egress
- HB 4219: Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System
- Com. Sub. for HB 4289: Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees
- Com. Sub. for HB 4347: Relating to voluntary contributions to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Fund
- HB 4422: Permitting permanent endowment funds of cemeteries to invest their principal in certain government bonds, and corporate bonds
- HB 4539: Providing an annual annuity adjustment of 1 percent for eligible deputy sheriff retirants and surviving spouses
- HB 4621: Relating to removing reference to certain entities with respect to work
- Com. Sub. for HB 4522: Allowing certain tax information to be shared with the Director of Purchasing Division, Department of Administration, and State Auditor
- Originating Senate Concurrent Resolution: County Economic Development Amendment
House Convenes at 9 a.m.
On the agenda:
SPECIAL CALENDAR
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
8:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber
Committee on Veterans’ Affairs & Homeland Security
1:00 p.m. – Room 434M
* Senate Bill 47<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Education
3:00 p.m. – Room 434M
* SB 319<http://www.wvlegislature.