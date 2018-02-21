Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 21

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018

43th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Soft Drink Day at the Legislature, Upper Well Area; WV Food and Farm Coalition, Upper House Rotunda; Aviation Day, Upper Senate Rotunda; and Energy Jobs Rally and Press Conference, South Steps and Lower Rotunda.

SENATE:

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SCR 32 : Recognizing importance of industrial hemp (Beach, Baldwin, Clements, Facemire, Jeffries, Ojeda, Palumbo, Romano, Rucker, Smith, Stollings)

: Recognizing importance of industrial hemp (Beach, Baldwin, Clements, Facemire, Jeffries, Ojeda, Palumbo, Romano, Rucker, Smith, Stollings) SCR 33 : William ‘Bill’ Thurman King Memorial Bridge (Smith, Sypolt)

: William ‘Bill’ Thurman King Memorial Bridge (Smith, Sypolt) SR 47 : Designating February 21, 2018, as WV Aviation Day

: Designating February 21, 2018, as WV Aviation Day SR 48 : Celebrating 150th anniversary of Winfield

: Celebrating 150th anniversary of Winfield SR 49 : Designating March 11-17, 2018 , as Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week

: Designating , as Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week SR 50: Designating February 21, 2018 , as WV Local Foods Day

THIRD READING (For Passage)

Com. Sub. for SB 477: Relating to five-year sunset on tax credits and incentives

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Com. Sub. for SB 412 : Relating to authority of county litter control officers

: Relating to authority of county litter control officers Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 474 : Requiring that certain documents filed pursuant to WV Jobs Act which include records of wages be considered confidential

: Requiring that certain documents filed pursuant to WV Jobs Act which include records of wages be considered confidential Com. Sub. for SB 522 : Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act

: Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act SB 523 : Relating to tax treatment of pollution control facilities and wind power projects (original similar to HB 4286, HB 4517, SB 150)

: Relating to tax treatment of pollution control facilities and wind power projects (original similar to HB 4286, HB 4517, SB 150) Com. Sub. for SB 543 : Relating to confidentiality of medical records

: Relating to confidentiality of medical records SB 626 : Relating generally to coal mining (original similar to HB 4340)

: Relating generally to coal mining (original similar to HB 4340) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4142: Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 30 : Relating generally to hunting with dogs

: Relating generally to hunting with dogs SB 112 : Clarifying that natural resources police officers’ subsistence allowance is pensionable

: Clarifying that natural resources police officers’ subsistence allowance is pensionable Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 307 : Declaring fundraising on state highway or roadway by volunteer fire department is not obstruction or nuisance

: Declaring fundraising on state highway or roadway by volunteer fire department is not obstruction or nuisance Com. Sub. for SB 359 : Authorizing Supreme Court establish curricula for mental hygiene commissioners and certain magistrates

: Authorizing Supreme Court establish curricula for mental hygiene commissioners and certain magistrates Com. Sub. for SB 467 : Relating generally to Public Defender Services

: Relating generally to Public Defender Services Com. Sub. for SB 490 : Relating to Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act of 2015

: Relating to Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act of 2015 Com. Sub. for SB 491 : Establishing fee for expungement of certain criminal convictions

: Establishing fee for expungement of certain criminal convictions Com. Sub. for SB 493 : Relating to guaranty associations

: Relating to guaranty associations Com. Sub. for SB 501 : Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in Deputy Sheriff Retirement System (original similar to HB 4516)

: Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in Deputy Sheriff Retirement System (original similar to HB 4516) Com. Sub. for SB 521 : Requiring chief executive of municipal law-enforcement agency be certified law-enforcement officer (original similar to HB 4526)

: Requiring chief executive of municipal law-enforcement agency be certified law-enforcement officer (original similar to HB 4526) Com. Sub. for SB 535 : Dedicating increased court fees in criminal cases to fund training programs for law-enforcement officers

: Dedicating increased court fees in criminal cases to fund training programs for law-enforcement officers Com. Sub. for SB 549 : Creating felony offense of intimidation or harassment of certain persons that causes injury or loss to person or property (original similar to SB 533)

: Creating felony offense of intimidation or harassment of certain persons that causes injury or loss to person or property (original similar to SB 533) SB 576 : Relating to Patient Injury Compensation Fund

: Relating to Patient Injury Compensation Fund Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4024 : Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4169: Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9 a.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

HB 4268 : Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act

: Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act SB 600: Relating to powers and duties of PSC

9 a.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 442 : Establishing universal forms and deadlines when submitting prior authorization electronically

: Establishing universal forms and deadlines when submitting prior authorization electronically SB 316 : Creating refundable personal income tax credit to encourage persons receiving public assistance to get married

: Creating refundable personal income tax credit to encourage persons receiving public assistance to get married SB 499 : Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees

: Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees SB 443: Terminating parental rights when certain conditions are met

10 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 313 : Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers

: Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers SB 449 : Using criminal conviction records to disqualify person from license or authorization to practice occupation

: Using criminal conviction records to disqualify person from license or authorization to practice occupation SB 82 : Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation

: Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation SB 402 : Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles

: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles SB 419 : Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory

: Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory SB 445 : Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation

: Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation SB 472 : Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises

: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises SB 514 : Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact

: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact SB 456: Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act

10 a.m.: Education (451M)

SB 573 : Relating generally to school calendars

: Relating generally to school calendars SB 507 : Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities

: Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities SB 542 : Creating four-year middle high school pilot program as part of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program

: Creating four-year middle high school pilot program as part of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program SB 561: Increasing minimum contract price requiring execution of bond with respect to building or repairing school property

1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)

Originating Bill : Dedicating portion of county excise tax to local economic development corporation or authority

: Dedicating portion of county excise tax to local economic development corporation or authority Senate Bill 577 : Allowing commercial rental car providers to rent vehicles online

: Allowing commercial rental car providers to rent vehicles online Senate Bill 596: Establishing the West Virginia Community Investment Tax Credit Program

2 p.m.: Agriculture (208W)

SB 557 : Relating to Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program

: Relating to Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program SB 572: Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Agenda TBA

3:30 p.m.: Finance (451M)

HB 4376 : Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Health and Human Resources

: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Health and Human Resources HB 4385 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services HB 4389 : Expiring funds to the Enterprise Resource Planning System fund

: Expiring funds to the Enterprise Resource Planning System fund Com. Sub. for SB 500 : Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund

: Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund Com. Sub. for SB 331 : Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain members of PERS and Teachers Retirement system

: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain members of PERS and Teachers Retirement system SB 625 : Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018

: Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018 Com. Sub. for SB 418 : Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018

: Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018 SB 485 : Terminating Workers Compensation Debt Reduction Fund assessment on self-insured employers

: Terminating Workers Compensation Debt Reduction Fund assessment on self-insured employers SB 566: Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees

…

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4011<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4011&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring agencies, when submitting a new rule or changes, to also identify two existing rules that could be repealed

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4022<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4022&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Exempting the consumer sales and service tax and use tax for services for the repair, remodeling and maintenance of certain aircraft

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4079<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4079&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Promulgating administrative rules by various executive or administrative agencies of the state

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4478<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4478&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing public schools to distribute excess food to students

* H. B. 4621<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4621&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to removing reference to certain entities with respect to work

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 71<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=71&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 237<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=237&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3061<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=3061&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4207<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4207&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing an online application to receive a commission to act as a notary public, and eliminating the bond requirement

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4296<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4296&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing the Southern West Virginia Lake Development Study Commission

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4368<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4368&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to voluntary assignments of wages by state employees who have been overpaid

* H. B. 4422<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4422&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting permanent endowment funds of cemeteries to invest their principal in certain government bonds, and corporate bonds

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4424<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4424&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing that the Ethics Act applies to certain persons providing services without pay to state elected officials

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4451<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4451&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating the West Virginia Sentencing Commission

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4511<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4511&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Modifying bail requirements

* H. B. 4617<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4617&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4618<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4618&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the authority of the Division of Protective Services

* H. B. 4625<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4625&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to allocating a portion of any general revenue surplus accruing after a fiscal year to the Public Employees Insurance Agency Financial Stability Fund

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2843<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2843&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting Class III and Class IV municipalities to be included in the West Virginia Tax Increment Act

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2983<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2983&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Granting priority to roadway construction, reconstruction and maintenance for roadways prone to recurring floods that hinder ingress and egress

* H. B. 4219<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4219&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4241<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4241&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Transitioning foster children into managed care

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4289<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4289&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4347<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4347&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to voluntary contributions to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Fund

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4502<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4502&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Adding the crimes of murder and armed robbery to the list of offenses for which a prosecutor may apply for an order authorizing interception

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4542<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4542&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing public service districts to accept payment by credit card

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4607<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4607&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing certain criteria for the restricted operation of drones within State Parks, Forests, and Rail Trails

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4619<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4619&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to supporting implementation of comprehensive systems for teacher and leader induction and professional growth

* H. B. 4624<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4624&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to West Virginia coordinate systems

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on Health and Human Resources

8:00 a.m. – Room 215E

* HB 4623<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4623&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to obtaining substance abuse treatment services

* HB 3010<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=3010&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Making it a felony to knowingly expose another individual to HIV (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4509<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4509&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the establishment of substance abuse treatment facilities

* HB 4366<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4366&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the approval of additional beds for intermediate care facilities (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4153<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4153&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Imposing a health care related provider tax on certain health care organizations (2nd reference to Finance)

Committee on the Judiciary

PUBLIC HEARING

8:30 a.m. – House Chamber

* H. B. 4187<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4187&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Business Liability Protection Act.

Following Public Hearing – Room 418M

* H. B. 4490<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4490&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to oil and gas permits not to be on flat well royalty leases,

* H. B. 4392<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4392&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to Medicaid subrogation liens of the Department of Health and Human Resources,

* H. B. 4524<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4524&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Establishing guidelines for the substitution of certain biological pharmaceuticals,

* H. B. 2129<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2129&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the powers and authority of state and local law enforcement to enforce underage drinking laws at private clubs,

* H. B. 4036<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4036&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Increasing the maximum salaries of family case coordinators and secretary-clerks,

* H. B. 2982<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2982&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to allowing Powerball, Mega Millions and Hot Lotto ticket winners to remain anonymous,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 230<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=230&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

* HB 4481<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4481&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to mandatory inter-board reporting by licensees or registrants of the boards of medicine, osteopathic medicine, nursing.

* HB 4465<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4465&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy.

* HB 4444<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4444&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Clarifying the authority of the State Fire Commission in adopting a State Building Code.

* HB 4158<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4158&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to municipal home rule.

* HB 4238<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4238&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing counties and municipalities to establish a joint airport hazard comprehensive plan.

* HB 4550<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4550&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Providing the Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists the authority to establish an apprenticeship program for cosmetologists.

* Com Sub for SB 271<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=271&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Creating centralized Shared Services Section of Department of Administration. (2nd reference to Finance)

* Com Sub for SB 283<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=283&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating generally to procurement by state agencies. (2nd reference to Finance)

Committee on Finance

9:30 a.m. – Room 460M

* H. B. 4016<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4016&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to combatting waste, fraud, and misuse of public funds through investigations, accountability and transparency

* H. B. 4539<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4539&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Providing an annual annuity adjustment of 1 percent for eligible deputy sheriff retirants and surviving spouses

2:00 p.m. – Room 460M

* H. B. 4166<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4166&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Establishing a special revenue fund to be known as the “Capital Improvements Fund – Department of Agriculture Facilities”

* H. B. 4014<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4014&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to reorganization of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Education

2:00 p.m. – Room 434M

* H.B. 4223<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4223&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>,Developing a resource for use by parents to monitor and track deaf and hard-of-hearing children’s receptive and expressive language

* H.C.R. 41<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_text. cfm?billdoc=hcr41%20intr.htm& yr=2018&sesstype=rs&i=41& houseorig=h&billtype=cr>, Relating to a study of a statewide virtual library