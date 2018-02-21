Latest News:
Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 21

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018
43th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Soft Drink Day at the Legislature,  Upper Well Area;  WV Food and Farm Coalition, Upper House Rotunda; Aviation Day, Upper Senate Rotunda; and Energy Jobs Rally and Press Conference, South Steps and Lower Rotunda.

 

SENATE:  

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m. 

On the Agenda: 

RESOLUTIONS

  • SCR 32: Recognizing importance of industrial hemp (Beach, Baldwin, Clements, Facemire, Jeffries, Ojeda, Palumbo, Romano, Rucker, Smith, Stollings)
  • SCR 33: William ‘Bill’ Thurman King Memorial Bridge (Smith, Sypolt)
  • SR 47: Designating February 21, 2018, as WV Aviation Day
  • SR 48: Celebrating 150th anniversary of Winfield
  • SR 49: Designating March 11-17, 2018, as Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week
  • SR 50: Designating February 21, 2018, as WV Local Foods Day

 

THIRD READING (For Passage)

  • Com. Sub. for SB 477: Relating to five-year sunset on tax credits and incentives

 

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

  • Com. Sub. for SB 412: Relating to authority of county litter control officers
  • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 474: Requiring that certain documents filed pursuant to WV Jobs Act which include records of wages be considered confidential
  • Com. Sub. for SB 522: Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act
  • SB 523: Relating to tax treatment of pollution control facilities and wind power projects (original similar to HB 4286, HB 4517, SB 150)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 543: Relating to confidentiality of medical records
  • SB 626: Relating generally to coal mining (original similar to HB 4340)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4142: Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment

 

FIRST READING

  • Com. Sub. for SB 30: Relating generally to hunting with dogs
  • SB 112: Clarifying that natural resources police officers’ subsistence allowance is pensionable
  • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 307: Declaring fundraising on state highway or roadway by volunteer fire department is not obstruction or nuisance
  • Com. Sub. for SB 359: Authorizing Supreme Court establish curricula for mental hygiene commissioners and certain magistrates
  • Com. Sub. for SB 467: Relating generally to Public Defender Services
  • Com. Sub. for SB 490: Relating to Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act of 2015
  • Com. Sub. for SB 491: Establishing fee for expungement of certain criminal convictions
  • Com. Sub. for SB 493: Relating to guaranty associations
  • Com. Sub. for SB 501: Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in Deputy Sheriff Retirement System (original similar to HB 4516)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 521: Requiring chief executive of municipal law-enforcement agency be certified law-enforcement officer (original similar to HB 4526)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 535: Dedicating increased court fees in criminal cases to fund training programs for law-enforcement officers
  • Com. Sub. for SB 549: Creating felony offense of intimidation or harassment of certain persons that causes injury or loss to person or property (original similar to SB 533)
  • SB 576: Relating to Patient Injury Compensation Fund
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4024: Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4169: Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

 

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule: 

 

9 a.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

  • HB 4268: Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act
  • SB 600: Relating to powers and duties of PSC

 

9 a.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

  • SB 442: Establishing universal forms and deadlines when submitting prior authorization electronically
  • SB 316: Creating refundable personal income tax credit to encourage persons receiving public assistance to get married
  • SB 499: Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees
  • SB 443: Terminating parental rights when certain conditions are met

 

10 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

  • SB 313: Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers
  • SB 449: Using criminal conviction records to disqualify person from license or authorization to practice occupation
  • SB 82: Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation
  • SB 402: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles
  • SB 419: Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory
  • SB 445: Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation
  • SB 472: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises
  • SB 514: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact
  • SB 456: Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act

 

10 a.m.: Education (451M)

  • SB 573: Relating generally to school calendars
  • SB 507: Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities
  • SB 542: Creating four-year middle high school pilot program as part of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program
  • SB 561: Increasing minimum contract price requiring execution of bond with respect to building or repairing school property

 

1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)

  • Originating Bill: Dedicating portion of county excise tax to local economic development corporation or authority
  • Senate Bill 577: Allowing commercial rental car providers to rent vehicles online
  • Senate Bill 596: Establishing the West Virginia Community Investment Tax Credit Program

 

2 p.m.: Agriculture (208W)

  • SB 557: Relating to Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program
  • SB 572: Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program

 

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

  • Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • Agenda TBA

3:30 p.m.: Finance (451M)

  • HB 4376: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Health and Human Resources
  • HB 4385: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services
  • HB 4389: Expiring funds to the Enterprise Resource Planning System fund
  • Com. Sub. for SB 500: Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund
  • Com. Sub. for SB 331: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain members of PERS and Teachers Retirement system
  • SB 625: Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018
  • Com. Sub. for SB 418: Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018
  • SB 485: Terminating Workers Compensation Debt Reduction Fund assessment on self-insured employers
  • SB 566: Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees

 

 

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:   

House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

 

THIRD READING – For Passage

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4011<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4011&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring agencies, when submitting a new rule or changes, to also identify two existing rules that could be repealed

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4022<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4022&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Exempting the consumer sales and service tax and use tax for services for the repair, remodeling and maintenance of certain aircraft

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4079<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4079&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Promulgating administrative rules by various executive or administrative agencies of the state

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4478<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4478&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing public schools to distribute excess food to students

*         H. B. 4621<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4621&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to removing reference to certain entities with respect to work
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 71<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=71&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 237<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=237&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 3061<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3061&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4207<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4207&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing an online application to receive a commission to act as a notary public, and eliminating the bond requirement

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4296<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4296&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Establishing the Southern West Virginia Lake Development Study Commission

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4368<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4368&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to voluntary assignments of wages by state employees who have been overpaid

*         H. B. 4422<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4422&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting permanent endowment funds of cemeteries to invest their principal in certain government bonds, and corporate bonds

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4424<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4424&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Providing that the Ethics Act applies to certain persons providing services without pay to state elected officials

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4451<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4451&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Creating the West Virginia Sentencing Commission

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4511<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4511&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Modifying bail requirements

*         H. B. 4617<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4617&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4618<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4618&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the authority of the Division of Protective Services

*         H. B. 4625<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4625&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to allocating a portion of any general revenue surplus accruing after a fiscal year to the Public Employees Insurance Agency Financial Stability Fund
FIRST READING

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2843<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2843&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting Class III and Class IV municipalities to be included in the West Virginia Tax Increment Act

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2983<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2983&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Granting priority to roadway construction, reconstruction and maintenance for roadways prone to recurring floods that hinder ingress and egress

*         H. B. 4219<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4219&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4241<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4241&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Transitioning foster children into managed care

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4289<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4289&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4347<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4347&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to voluntary contributions to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Fund

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4502<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4502&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Adding the crimes of murder and armed robbery to the list of offenses for which a prosecutor may apply for an order authorizing interception

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4542<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4542&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing public service districts to accept payment by credit card

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4607<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4607&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Establishing certain criteria for the restricted operation of drones within State Parks, Forests, and Rail Trails

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4619<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4619&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to supporting implementation of comprehensive systems for teacher and leader induction and professional growth

*         H. B. 4624<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4624&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to West Virginia coordinate systems

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on Health and Human Resources
8:00 a.m. – Room 215E

*         HB 4623<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4623&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to obtaining substance abuse treatment services

*         HB 3010<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3010&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Making it a felony to knowingly expose another individual to HIV (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4509<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4509&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the establishment of substance abuse treatment facilities

*         HB 4366<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4366&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the approval of additional beds for intermediate care facilities (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4153<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4153&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Imposing a health care related provider tax on certain health care organizations (2nd reference to Finance)

Committee on the Judiciary
PUBLIC HEARING
8:30 a.m. – House Chamber

*         H. B. 4187<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4187&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Business Liability Protection Act.

Following Public Hearing – Room 418M

*         H. B. 4490<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4490&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to oil and gas permits not to be on flat well royalty leases,

*         H. B. 4392<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4392&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to Medicaid subrogation liens of the Department of Health and Human Resources,

*         H. B. 4524<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4524&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Establishing guidelines for the substitution of certain biological pharmaceuticals,

*         H. B. 2129<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2129&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the powers and authority of state and local law enforcement to enforce underage drinking laws at private clubs,

*         H. B. 4036<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4036&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Increasing the maximum salaries of family case coordinators and secretary-clerks,

*         H. B. 2982<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2982&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to allowing Powerball, Mega Millions and Hot Lotto ticket winners to remain anonymous,

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 230<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=230&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules

Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

*         HB 4481<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4481&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to mandatory inter-board reporting by licensees or registrants of the boards of medicine, osteopathic medicine, nursing.

*         HB 4465<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4465&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy.

*         HB 4444<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4444&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Clarifying the authority of the State Fire Commission in adopting a State Building Code.

*         HB 4158<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4158&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to municipal home rule.

*         HB 4238<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4238&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing counties and municipalities to establish a joint airport hazard comprehensive plan.

*         HB 4550<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4550&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Providing the Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists the authority to establish an apprenticeship program for cosmetologists.

*         Com Sub for SB 271<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=271&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Creating centralized Shared Services Section of Department of Administration. (2nd reference to Finance)

*         Com Sub for SB 283<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=283&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating generally to procurement by state agencies. (2nd reference to Finance)

Committee on Finance
9:30 a.m. – Room 460M

*         H. B. 4016<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4016&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to combatting waste, fraud, and misuse of public funds through investigations, accountability and transparency

*         H. B. 4539<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4539&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Providing an annual annuity adjustment of 1 percent for eligible deputy sheriff retirants and surviving spouses

2:00 p.m. – Room 460M

*         H. B. 4166<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4166&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Establishing a special revenue fund to be known as the “Capital Improvements Fund – Department of Agriculture Facilities”

*         H. B. 4014<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4014&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to reorganization of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Education
2:00 p.m. – Room 434M

*         H.B. 4223<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4223&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>,Developing a resource for use by parents to monitor and track deaf and hard-of-hearing children’s receptive and expressive language

*         H.C.R. 41<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_text.cfm?billdoc=hcr41%20intr.htm&yr=2018&sesstype=rs&i=41&houseorig=h&billtype=cr>, Relating to a study of a statewide virtual library

