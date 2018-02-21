Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 21
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018
43th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
Soft Drink Day at the Legislature, Upper Well Area; WV Food and Farm Coalition, Upper House Rotunda; Aviation Day, Upper Senate Rotunda; and Energy Jobs Rally and Press Conference, South Steps and Lower Rotunda.
Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SCR 32: Recognizing importance of industrial hemp (Beach, Baldwin, Clements, Facemire, Jeffries, Ojeda, Palumbo, Romano, Rucker, Smith, Stollings)
- SCR 33: William ‘Bill’ Thurman King Memorial Bridge (Smith, Sypolt)
- SR 47: Designating February 21, 2018, as WV Aviation Day
- SR 48: Celebrating 150th anniversary of Winfield
- SR 49: Designating March 11-17, 2018, as Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week
- SR 50: Designating February 21, 2018, as WV Local Foods Day
THIRD READING (For Passage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 477: Relating to five-year sunset on tax credits and incentives
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 412: Relating to authority of county litter control officers
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 474: Requiring that certain documents filed pursuant to WV Jobs Act which include records of wages be considered confidential
- Com. Sub. for SB 522: Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act
- SB 523: Relating to tax treatment of pollution control facilities and wind power projects (original similar to HB 4286, HB 4517, SB 150)
- Com. Sub. for SB 543: Relating to confidentiality of medical records
- SB 626: Relating generally to coal mining (original similar to HB 4340)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4142: Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 30: Relating generally to hunting with dogs
- SB 112: Clarifying that natural resources police officers’ subsistence allowance is pensionable
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 307: Declaring fundraising on state highway or roadway by volunteer fire department is not obstruction or nuisance
- Com. Sub. for SB 359: Authorizing Supreme Court establish curricula for mental hygiene commissioners and certain magistrates
- Com. Sub. for SB 467: Relating generally to Public Defender Services
- Com. Sub. for SB 490: Relating to Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act of 2015
- Com. Sub. for SB 491: Establishing fee for expungement of certain criminal convictions
- Com. Sub. for SB 493: Relating to guaranty associations
- Com. Sub. for SB 501: Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in Deputy Sheriff Retirement System (original similar to HB 4516)
- Com. Sub. for SB 521: Requiring chief executive of municipal law-enforcement agency be certified law-enforcement officer (original similar to HB 4526)
- Com. Sub. for SB 535: Dedicating increased court fees in criminal cases to fund training programs for law-enforcement officers
- Com. Sub. for SB 549: Creating felony offense of intimidation or harassment of certain persons that causes injury or loss to person or property (original similar to SB 533)
- SB 576: Relating to Patient Injury Compensation Fund
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4024: Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4169: Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
9 a.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
- HB 4268: Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act
- SB 600: Relating to powers and duties of PSC
9 a.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 442: Establishing universal forms and deadlines when submitting prior authorization electronically
- SB 316: Creating refundable personal income tax credit to encourage persons receiving public assistance to get married
- SB 499: Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees
- SB 443: Terminating parental rights when certain conditions are met
10 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 313: Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers
- SB 449: Using criminal conviction records to disqualify person from license or authorization to practice occupation
- SB 82: Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation
- SB 402: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles
- SB 419: Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory
- SB 445: Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation
- SB 472: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises
- SB 514: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact
- SB 456: Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act
10 a.m.: Education (451M)
- SB 573: Relating generally to school calendars
- SB 507: Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities
- SB 542: Creating four-year middle high school pilot program as part of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program
- SB 561: Increasing minimum contract price requiring execution of bond with respect to building or repairing school property
1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)
- Originating Bill: Dedicating portion of county excise tax to local economic development corporation or authority
- Senate Bill 577: Allowing commercial rental car providers to rent vehicles online
- Senate Bill 596: Establishing the West Virginia Community Investment Tax Credit Program
2 p.m.: Agriculture (208W)
- SB 557: Relating to Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program
- SB 572: Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program
2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)
- Agenda TBA
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Agenda TBA
3:30 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- HB 4376: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Health and Human Resources
- HB 4385: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services
- HB 4389: Expiring funds to the Enterprise Resource Planning System fund
- Com. Sub. for SB 500: Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund
- Com. Sub. for SB 331: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain members of PERS and Teachers Retirement system
- SB 625: Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018
- Com. Sub. for SB 418: Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018
- SB 485: Terminating Workers Compensation Debt Reduction Fund assessment on self-insured employers
- SB 566: Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees
House Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
SPECIAL CALENDAR
THIRD READING – For Passage
