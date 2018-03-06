Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, March 6

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Tuesday, March 6, 2018

56th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

WV Environmental Council, Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas; Cannabis Day, Upper Senate Rotunda, Upper Well Area, Lower Rotunda.

SENATE:

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SCR 52 : Deputy Sheriff John Janey Memorial Bridge

: Deputy Sheriff John Janey Memorial Bridge SR 63 : Honoring Dennis Frye for his dedicated public service

: Honoring Dennis Frye for his dedicated public service SR 64: Reaffirming sister-state relationship between WV and Taiwan

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

HCR 27: Making Grafton’s Annual Memorial Day Parade the Official State Memorial Day Parade

THIRD READING (For Passage)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2464 : Relating to disclaimers and exclusions of warranties in consumer transactions for goods – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to disclaimers and exclusions of warranties in consumer transactions for goods – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4015 : Relating to the management and continuous inventory of vehicles owned, leased, operated, or acquired by the state and its agencies – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating to the management and continuous inventory of vehicles owned, leased, operated, or acquired by the state and its agencies – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4023 : Relating to the regulation of dialysis technicians

: Relating to the regulation of dialysis technicians Eng. HB 4025 : Permitting reciprocity for licensure as a pharmacy technician

: Permitting reciprocity for licensure as a pharmacy technician Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4027 : Creating an education permit for allopathic physician resident

: Creating an education permit for allopathic physician resident Eng. HB 4178 : Permitting certain portions of certified nurse aide training to be provided through distance learning technologies

: Permitting certain portions of certified nurse aide training to be provided through distance learning technologies Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4197 : Requiring persons employed to dispatch emergency calls complete a course in cardiovascular care for telephonic resuscitation – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to SB 409)

: Requiring persons employed to dispatch emergency calls complete a course in cardiovascular care for telephonic resuscitation – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to SB 409) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4279 : Relating to adult protective services system

: Relating to adult protective services system Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4368 : Relating to voluntary assignments of wages by state employees who have been overpaid – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to voluntary assignments of wages by state employees who have been overpaid – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4434 : Clarifying provisions relating to candidates unaffiliated with a political party as it relates to certificates of announcement – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Clarifying provisions relating to candidates unaffiliated with a political party as it relates to certificates of announcement – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4462 : Allowing off duty members and officers of the department of public safety to guard private property – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Allowing off duty members and officers of the department of public safety to guard private property – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4478 : Authorizing public schools to distribute excess food to students – (Com. amend. pending)

: Authorizing public schools to distribute excess food to students – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4502 : Adding the crimes of murder and armed robbery to the list of offenses for which a prosecutor may apply for an order authorizing interception – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Adding the crimes of murder and armed robbery to the list of offenses for which a prosecutor may apply for an order authorizing interception – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4509 : Relating to the establishment of substance abuse treatment facilities – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to the establishment of substance abuse treatment facilities – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4522 : Allowing certain tax information to be shared with the Director of Purchasing Division, Department of Administration, and State Auditor – (With Right to Amend) (Com. amend. pending)

: Allowing certain tax information to be shared with the Director of Purchasing Division, Department of Administration, and State Auditor – (With Right to Amend) (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 4622: Relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB. 4016 : Relating to combatting waste, fraud, and misuse of public funds through investigations, accountability and transparency – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating to combatting waste, fraud, and misuse of public funds through investigations, accountability and transparency – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB. 4035 : Creating a legislative coalition to study and report to the Legislature on palliative care – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Creating a legislative coalition to study and report to the Legislature on palliative care – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB. 4042 : Redefining school zone to facilitate placement of school zone signs – (Com. amend. pending)

: Redefining school zone to facilitate placement of school zone signs – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 4183 : Relating generally to standardized testing requirements for nonpublic schools – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Relating generally to standardized testing requirements for nonpublic schools – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4275 : Relating to the law-enforcement authority of the director and officers of the division of protective services

: Relating to the law-enforcement authority of the director and officers of the division of protective services Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4400 : Relating to the West Virginia Physicians Mutual Insurance Company

: Relating to the West Virginia Physicians Mutual Insurance Company Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4546: Relating to where an application for a marriage license may be made

FIRST READING

SB 633 : Expiring funds from Insurance Commission Fund and appropriating funds to Consolidated Medical Services Fund

: Expiring funds from Insurance Commission Fund and appropriating funds to Consolidated Medical Services Fund SB 634 : Adding, increasing, and decreasing appropriations from General Revenue to DHHR

: Adding, increasing, and decreasing appropriations from General Revenue to DHHR Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2028 : Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state

: Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4214 : Increasing penalties for unlawfully possessing or digging ginseng – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Increasing penalties for unlawfully possessing or digging ginseng – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4276 : Allowing magistrates to grant work release privileges

: Allowing magistrates to grant work release privileges Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4336 : Updating the schedule of controlled substances – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Updating the schedule of controlled substances – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4376 : Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Health and Human Resources

: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Health and Human Resources Eng. HB 4379 : Supplementing, amending, decreasing, and increasing items of the existing appropriations to the Department of Transportation

: Supplementing, amending, decreasing, and increasing items of the existing appropriations to the Department of Transportation Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4401 : Relating to the registration of business – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 497)

: Relating to the registration of business – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 497) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4453 : Relating to judicial review of contested cases under the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Board of Review

: Relating to judicial review of contested cases under the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Board of Review Eng. HB 4529 : Relating to oath by municipal official certifying list of delinquent business and occupation taxes

: Relating to oath by municipal official certifying list of delinquent business and occupation taxes Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4571 : Relating to the final day of filing announcements of candidates for a political office – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to the final day of filing announcements of candidates for a political office – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4618 : Relating to the authority of the Division of Protective Services – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to the authority of the Division of Protective Services – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4627: relating to providing a limitation on the eminent domain authority of a municipal park board – (Com. amend. pending)

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9 a.m.: Conference Committee on HB 4145 (451M)

9:30 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Continuation of Monday’s Agenda

HB 4394 : Relating to forest fires

: Relating to forest fires HB 4324 : Relating to the employment of individuals by municipal paid fire departments under civil service

: Relating to the employment of individuals by municipal paid fire departments under civil service HB 4603: Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

Naming Resolutions

SCR 17 : John Hancock Hall Memorial Bridge

: John Hancock Hall Memorial Bridge SCR 22 : US Army Colonel Larkin Bilton Vance Memorial Highway

: US Army Colonel Larkin Bilton Vance Memorial Highway SCR 21 : US Army PFC Charles Thurman “Buddy” Ellis Memorial Bridge

: US Army PFC Charles Thurman “Buddy” Ellis Memorial Bridge SCR 25 : US Army PFC O. T. (Teaberry) Mullins Memorial Bridge

: US Army PFC O. T. (Teaberry) Mullins Memorial Bridge SCR 26 : US Army PFC Thomas Mayford Martin Memorial Bridge

: US Army PFC Thomas Mayford Martin Memorial Bridge SCR 27 : US Army CPL F. Lee Noel Memorial Bridge

: US Army CPL F. Lee Noel Memorial Bridge SCR 29 : US Army SGT Benny Fleming Memorial Bridge

: US Army SGT Benny Fleming Memorial Bridge SCR 37 : Sheriff John E. White Memorial Road

: Sheriff John E. White Memorial Road SCR 43: US Army T-4 CE Caesar Bango Memorial Bridge

House Concurrent Resolutions

HCR 3 : US Army Cpl David Michael Hopkins and U.S. Army Cpl Romey Earl Hughart, Jr. Memorial Bridge

: US Army Cpl David Michael Hopkins and U.S. Army Cpl Romey Earl Hughart, Jr. Memorial Bridge HCR 4 : US Army SPC4 Gary Wayne Morgan Memorial Bridge

: US Army SPC4 Gary Wayne Morgan Memorial Bridge HCR 5 : US Army PFC Jessie Franklin Crow Memorial Bridge

: US Army PFC Jessie Franklin Crow Memorial Bridge HCR 16 : Frenchburg Bridge

: Frenchburg Bridge HCR 26 : US Army PFC Tracy Victor Rohrbaugh Memorial Bridge

: US Army PFC Tracy Victor Rohrbaugh Memorial Bridge HCR 33 : US Army 2LT Clarence Dragoo Memorial Bridge

: US Army 2LT Clarence Dragoo Memorial Bridge HCR 87 : Constable Joseph H. Davidson Memorial Bridge

: Constable Joseph H. Davidson Memorial Bridge HCR 91: US Navy Capt Homer Leroy Smith Memorial Bridge

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

HCR 8: Funding for feasibility study of Coal-to-Chemicals Project

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

Com. Sub. for HB 4304 : Creating the Board of Nursing

: Creating the Board of Nursing Com. Sub. for HB 4524 : Establishing guidelines for the substitution of certain biological pharmaceuticals

: Establishing guidelines for the substitution of certain biological pharmaceuticals Com. Sub. for HB 4217: Permitting an attending physician to obtain a patient’s autopsy report

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

HB 4357 : West Virginia Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act

: West Virginia Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act HB 2869 : Providing for paid leave for certain state officers and employees during a declared state of emergency

: Providing for paid leave for certain state officers and employees during a declared state of emergency HB 4447 : Providing for a uniform and efficient system of broadband conduit installation

: Providing for a uniform and efficient system of broadband conduit installation HB 4465 : Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy

: Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy HB 4350 : Eliminating the regulation of upholstery

: Eliminating the regulation of upholstery HB 4338: Relating to the powers and authority of the Divisions of Administrative Services, and Corrections and Rehabilitation of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

Continuation of Monday’s Agenda

HB 4006 : Revising the processes through which professional development is delivered for those who provide public education

: Revising the processes through which professional development is delivered for those who provide public education HB 2799 : Prohibiting the superintendent of schools from requiring a physical examination to be included to the application for a minor’s work permit

: Prohibiting the superintendent of schools from requiring a physical examination to be included to the application for a minor’s work permit HB 3089 : Relating to the adoption of instructional resources for use in the public schools

: Relating to the adoption of instructional resources for use in the public schools HB 4428: Allowing training hours earned through public school education or apprenticeship to count towards an applicant’s occupational certification

* 3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Agenda TBA

* 3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Agenda TBA

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House Convenes at 9 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 7<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=7&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to claims under Wage Payment and Collection Act

* S. B. 47<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=47&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring Defense Department advocacy groups be notified in abuse or neglect of military person’s child

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 102<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=102&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating WV Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 133<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=133&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 272<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=272&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to drug control

* S. B. 298<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=298&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing county assessors make separate entries in landbooks when real property is partly used for exempt and partly for nonexempt purposes

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 319<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=319&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma

* S. B. 365<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=365&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to Young Entrepreneur Reinvestment Act

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 412<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=412&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to authority of county litter control officers

* S. B. 427<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=427&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies

* S. B. 441<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=441&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to health care provider taxes

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 456<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=456&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 493<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=493&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to guaranty associations

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 499<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=499&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 510<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=510&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Designating hospitals for stroke treatment

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 522<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=522&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act

* S. B. 545<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=545&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 36<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=36&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to DNA testing

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 51<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=51&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to domestic relations (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 116<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=116&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 261<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=261&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Transferring certain powers and programs of WV Affordable Housing Trust Fund to WV Housing Development Fund (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 273<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=273&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Reducing use of certain prescription drugs (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 282<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=282&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Exempting State Conservation Committee from Purchasing Division requirements for contracts related to flood recovery (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 297<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=297&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer

* S. B. 299<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=299&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 347<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=347&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to operation of motorboats

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 359<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=359&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing Supreme Court establish curricula for mental hygiene commissioners and certain magistrates

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 461<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=461&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Extending time to file petition for motor fuel excise tax refund (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 465<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=465&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to mandated reporting of child abuse and neglect

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 475<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=475&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Industrial Hemp Development Act (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 479<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=479&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 500<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=500&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 543<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=543&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to confidentiality of medical records

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 555<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=555&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing immunity from civil liability for qualified directors of certain governmental and nonprofit entities

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 574<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=574&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 575<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=575&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Approving additional beds for intermediate care facilities (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 576<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=576&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to Patient Injury Compensation Fund (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 582<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=582&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing candidate for political party executive committee serve as election official

* S. B. 584<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=584&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Finding certain claims against state to be moral obligations of state (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 589<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=589&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to issuance of personalized plates for antique motor vehicles

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 590<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=590&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing special license plate for curing childhood cancer

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 616<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=616&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing maximum gross weight for certain wood-bearing trucks (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 626<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=626&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to coal mining (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 631<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=631&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to one-call system

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4019<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4019&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Budget Bill, making appropriations of public money out of the treasury in accordance with section fifty-one, article six of the Constitution

FIRST READING

* S. B. 242<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=242&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 275<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=275&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 290<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=290&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations

* S. B. 322<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=322&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to employees of Department of Agriculture

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 392<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=392&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Reconfiguring membership of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 411<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=411&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians

* S. B. 463<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=463&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing group to examine benefits and need of transferring milk rules and regulations from DHHR to Agriculture (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 498<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=498&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating two-year pilot program allowing all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 506<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=506&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Deregulating persons who perform work on heating, ventilating, and cooling systems (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 508<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=508&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing State Trail Authority

* S. B. 525<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=525&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to certification for emergency medical training – mining (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 548<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=548&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing county commissions to pay election officials

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 556<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=556&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating small business and minority populations economic and workforce development taskforce to assist Economic Development Authority

* S. B. 585<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=585&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Altering boundary line between Doddridge and Harrison counties (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 603<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=603&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to proceedings for involuntary custody for examination (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 632<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=632&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing retired judicial officers recalled to service to avoid limit on temporary payments under certain circumstances (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on the Judiciary

PUBLIC HEARING

8:30 a.m. – House Chamber

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 434<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=434&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings.

9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

***Agenda to be posted.<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/committees/ house/main.cfm>***

Committee on Conference for H. B. 4145

9:00 a.m. – Room 451M

* H. B. 4145<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4145&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Increasing the annual salaries of members of the West Virginia State Police, public school teachers and school service personnel.

Committee on Finance

9:30 a.m. – Room 460M

* S. B. 339<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=339&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA

* S. B. 355<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=355&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology

* S. B. 425<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=425&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Removing sunset dates which members of policemen’s or firemen’s pension fund elect to participate in deferred retirement option plan

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 442<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=442&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Establishing universal forms and deadlines when submitting prior authorization electronically

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 473<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=473&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline

* S. B. 141<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=141&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Expanding county assessment and collection of head tax on breeding cows

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 288<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=288&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber