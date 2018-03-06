Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, March 6
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
Tuesday, March 6, 2018
56th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
WV Environmental Council, Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas; Cannabis Day, Upper Senate Rotunda, Upper Well Area, Lower Rotunda.
Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SCR 52: Deputy Sheriff John Janey Memorial Bridge
- SR 63: Honoring Dennis Frye for his dedicated public service
- SR 64: Reaffirming sister-state relationship between WV and Taiwan
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- HCR 27: Making Grafton’s Annual Memorial Day Parade the Official State Memorial Day Parade
THIRD READING (For Passage)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2464: Relating to disclaimers and exclusions of warranties in consumer transactions for goods – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4015: Relating to the management and continuous inventory of vehicles owned, leased, operated, or acquired by the state and its agencies – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4023: Relating to the regulation of dialysis technicians
- Eng. HB 4025: Permitting reciprocity for licensure as a pharmacy technician
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4027: Creating an education permit for allopathic physician resident
- Eng. HB 4178: Permitting certain portions of certified nurse aide training to be provided through distance learning technologies
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4197: Requiring persons employed to dispatch emergency calls complete a course in cardiovascular care for telephonic resuscitation – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to SB 409)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4279: Relating to adult protective services system
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4368: Relating to voluntary assignments of wages by state employees who have been overpaid – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4434: Clarifying provisions relating to candidates unaffiliated with a political party as it relates to certificates of announcement – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4462: Allowing off duty members and officers of the department of public safety to guard private property – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4478: Authorizing public schools to distribute excess food to students – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4502: Adding the crimes of murder and armed robbery to the list of offenses for which a prosecutor may apply for an order authorizing interception – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4509: Relating to the establishment of substance abuse treatment facilities – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4522: Allowing certain tax information to be shared with the Director of Purchasing Division, Department of Administration, and State Auditor – (With Right to Amend) (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4622: Relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB. 4016: Relating to combatting waste, fraud, and misuse of public funds through investigations, accountability and transparency – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB. 4035: Creating a legislative coalition to study and report to the Legislature on palliative care – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB. 4042: Redefining school zone to facilitate placement of school zone signs – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4183: Relating generally to standardized testing requirements for nonpublic schools – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4275: Relating to the law-enforcement authority of the director and officers of the division of protective services
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4400: Relating to the West Virginia Physicians Mutual Insurance Company
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4546: Relating to where an application for a marriage license may be made
FIRST READING
- SB 633: Expiring funds from Insurance Commission Fund and appropriating funds to Consolidated Medical Services Fund
- SB 634: Adding, increasing, and decreasing appropriations from General Revenue to DHHR
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2028: Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4214: Increasing penalties for unlawfully possessing or digging ginseng – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4276: Allowing magistrates to grant work release privileges
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4336: Updating the schedule of controlled substances – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4376: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Health and Human Resources
- Eng. HB 4379: Supplementing, amending, decreasing, and increasing items of the existing appropriations to the Department of Transportation
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4401: Relating to the registration of business – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 497)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4453: Relating to judicial review of contested cases under the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Board of Review
- Eng. HB 4529: Relating to oath by municipal official certifying list of delinquent business and occupation taxes
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4571: Relating to the final day of filing announcements of candidates for a political office – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4618: Relating to the authority of the Division of Protective Services – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4627: relating to providing a limitation on the eminent domain authority of a municipal park board – (Com. amend. pending)
9 a.m.: Conference Committee on HB 4145 (451M)
9:30 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)
Continuation of Monday’s Agenda
- HB 4394: Relating to forest fires
- HB 4324: Relating to the employment of individuals by municipal paid fire departments under civil service
- HB 4603: Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization
10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)
Naming Resolutions
- SCR 17: John Hancock Hall Memorial Bridge
- SCR 22: US Army Colonel Larkin Bilton Vance Memorial Highway
- SCR 21: US Army PFC Charles Thurman “Buddy” Ellis Memorial Bridge
- SCR 25: US Army PFC O. T. (Teaberry) Mullins Memorial Bridge
- SCR 26: US Army PFC Thomas Mayford Martin Memorial Bridge
- SCR 27: US Army CPL F. Lee Noel Memorial Bridge
- SCR 29: US Army SGT Benny Fleming Memorial Bridge
- SCR 37: Sheriff John E. White Memorial Road
- SCR 43: US Army T-4 CE Caesar Bango Memorial Bridge
House Concurrent Resolutions
- HCR 3: US Army Cpl David Michael Hopkins and U.S. Army Cpl Romey Earl Hughart, Jr. Memorial Bridge
- HCR 4: US Army SPC4 Gary Wayne Morgan Memorial Bridge
- HCR 5: US Army PFC Jessie Franklin Crow Memorial Bridge
- HCR 16: Frenchburg Bridge
- HCR 26: US Army PFC Tracy Victor Rohrbaugh Memorial Bridge
- HCR 33: US Army 2LT Clarence Dragoo Memorial Bridge
- HCR 87: Constable Joseph H. Davidson Memorial Bridge
- HCR 91: US Navy Capt Homer Leroy Smith Memorial Bridge
1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
- HCR 8: Funding for feasibility study of Coal-to-Chemicals Project
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- Com. Sub. for HB 4304: Creating the Board of Nursing
- Com. Sub. for HB 4524: Establishing guidelines for the substitution of certain biological pharmaceuticals
- Com. Sub. for HB 4217: Permitting an attending physician to obtain a patient’s autopsy report
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- HB 4357: West Virginia Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act
- HB 2869: Providing for paid leave for certain state officers and employees during a declared state of emergency
- HB 4447: Providing for a uniform and efficient system of broadband conduit installation
- HB 4465: Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy
- HB 4350: Eliminating the regulation of upholstery
- HB 4338: Relating to the powers and authority of the Divisions of Administrative Services, and Corrections and Rehabilitation of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
Continuation of Monday’s Agenda
- HB 4006: Revising the processes through which professional development is delivered for those who provide public education
- HB 2799: Prohibiting the superintendent of schools from requiring a physical examination to be included to the application for a minor’s work permit
- HB 3089: Relating to the adoption of instructional resources for use in the public schools
- HB 4428: Allowing training hours earned through public school education or apprenticeship to count towards an applicant’s occupational certification
* 3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Agenda TBA
* 3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Agenda TBA
House Convenes at 9 a.m.
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
Committee on the Judiciary
PUBLIC HEARING
8:30 a.m. – House Chamber
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M
Committee on Conference for H. B. 4145
9:00 a.m. – Room 451M
Committee on Finance
9:30 a.m. – Room 460M
Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber