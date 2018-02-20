Latest News:
Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 20

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018
42th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

WVU Day at the Legislature, Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas, Upper Well Area, Lower Rotunda; Food and Farms Legislative Dinner (By Invitation Only), 6:30 p.m., Bluegrass Kitchen.

 

SENATE:  

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m. 

On the Agenda: 

RESOLUTIONS

  • SR 46: Recognizing achievements and contributions of Berkeley County and its citizens to WV

 

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

  • SCR 29: US Army SGT Benny Fleming Memorial Bridge
  • SCR 30: Requesting study of legal procedures and fiscal means for state to acquire idle railway property
  • SCR 31: Requesting study of eliminating “dead spots” in wireless coverage in WV

 

THIRD READING (For Passage)

  • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 319: Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma
  • SB 406: Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement
  • Com. Sub. for SB 415: Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (original similar to HB 4396)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 450: Collecting and analyzing statistical information pertaining to terminating pregnancies under Medicaid Program
  • Com. Sub. for SB 451: Relating generally to hunting and fishing
  • Com. Sub. for SB 475: Industrial Hemp Development Act (original similar to HB 4500)
  • SB 479: Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor
  • SB 494: Considering members of State Teachers Retirement System absent while serving as officer with statewide professional association
  • Com. Sub. for SB 512: Authorizing certain WV courthouse security officers carry concealed weapons
  • Eng. HB 4380: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture
  • Eng. HB 4381: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education
  • Eng. HB 4384: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation
  • Eng. HB 4386: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Community Mental Health Services

 

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

  • Com. Sub. for SB 477: Relating to five-year sunset on tax credits and incentives

 

FIRST READING

  • Com. Sub. for SB 412: Relating to authority of county litter control officers
  • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 474: Requiring that certain documents filed pursuant to WV Jobs Act which include records of wages be considered confidential
  • Com. Sub. for SB 522: Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act
  • SB 523: Relating to tax treatment of pollution control facilities and wind power projects (original similar to HB 4286, HB 4517, SB 150)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 543: Relating to confidentiality of medical records
  • SB 626: Relating generally to coal mining (original similar to HB 4340)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4142: Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule: 

 

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (208W)

  • SB 309: Relating to outdoor advertising regulated by DOH
  • SB 520: Increasing weight limits for vehicles on certain highways
  • SB 344: Requiring DOH implement program to recycle surplus metal supplies, materials and equipment
  • SCR 2: Walter E. Swiger, Jr., Memorial Bridge
  • SCR 12: US Army SP4 Darrell Gregory Triplett Memorial Bridge
  • SCR 14: US Army SPC 4 William L. Amos Memorial Bridge
  • SCR 15: US Marine SGT Stephen E. Drummond Memorial Bridge
  • SCR 16: Sardis District Veterans Memorial Bridge

 

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

  • HB 4268: Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act
  • SB 600: Relating to powers and duties of PSC

 

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

  • SB 442: Establishing universal forms and deadlines when submitting prior authorization electronically
  • SB 316: Creating refundable personal income tax credit to encourage persons receiving public assistance to get married
  • SB 499: Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees
  • SB 443: Terminating parental rights when certain conditions are met
  • SB 611: Relating to licensing of mental health facilities

 

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

  • SB 313: Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers
  • SB 449: Using criminal conviction records to disqualify person from license or authorization to practice occupation
  • SB 82: Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation
  • SB 402: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles
  • SB 419: Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory
  • SB 445: Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation
  • SB 456: Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act
  • SB 514: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact
  • SB 472: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises

 

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

  • SB 573: Relating generally to school calendars
  • SB 507: Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities
  • Com. Sub. for SB 83: Relating to higher education student success
  • Subcommittee report on SB 111: Enacting Forming Open and Robust University Minds Act

 

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • SB 546: Improving coordination of law-enforcement agencies in finding missing persons and identifying remains
  • SB 545: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18
  • SB 574: Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors
  • SB 275: Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors
  • Originating Bill No. 3: Permitting local governments to access certain tax records
  • SB 539: Increasing limit for settling claims against DOH
  • SB 564: Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization

 

3:30 p.m.: Finance (208W)

  • Com. Sub. for SB 500: Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund

 

Committee Action on Bills from Monday, February 19, 2018

 

9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

  • Originating Bill 3: West Virginia Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018
  • Passed; to Finance

 

1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)

  • Com. Sub. for SB 536: Allowing foster and adoptive children obtain lifetime hunting, fishing, and trapping license within two years of placement

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:   

House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

THIRD READING – For Passage

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4001<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4001&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to eligibility and fraud requirements for public assistance

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4042<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4042&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Redefining school zone to facilitate placement of school zone signs

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4157<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4157&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Eliminating the refundable exemption for road construction contractors

*         H. B. 4285<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4285&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the West Virginia Safe Mortgage Licensing Act (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4304<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4304&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Creating the Board of Nursing

*         H. B. 4324<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4324&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the employment of individuals by municipal paid fire departments under civil service

*         H. B. 4379<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4379&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Supplementing, amending, decreasing, and increasing items of the existing appropriations to the Department of Transportation

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4401<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4401&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the registration of business

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4428<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4428&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing training hours earned through public school education or apprenticeship to count towards an applicant’s occupational certification

*         H. B. 4436<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4436&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying when a minor between the ages of 16 and 18 may be employed by or elected as a member of a volunteer fire department

*         H. B. 4488<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4488&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> –  Relating to the Hatfield-McCoy Recreation Authority

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4522<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4522&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing certain tax information to be shared with the Director of Purchasing Division, Department of Administration, and State Auditor

*         H. B. 4622<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4622&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4011<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4011&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring agencies, when submitting a new rule or changes, to also identify two existing rules that could be repealed

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4022<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4022&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Exempting the consumer sales and service tax and use tax for services for the repair, remodeling and maintenance of certain aircraft

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4079<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4079&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Promulgating administrative rules by various executive or administrative agencies of the state

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4478<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4478&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing public schools to distribute excess food to students

*         H. B. 4621<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4621&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to removing reference to certain entities with respect to work

FIRST READING

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 71<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=71&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 237<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=237&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 3061<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3061&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4207<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4207&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing an online application to receive a commission to act as a notary public, and eliminating the bond requirement

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4296<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4296&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Establishing the Southern West Virginia Lake Development Study Commission

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4368<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4368&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to voluntary assignments of wages by state employees who have been overpaid

*         H. B. 4422<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4422&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting permanent endowment funds of cemeteries to invest their principal in certain government bonds, and corporate bonds

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4424<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4424&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Providing that the Ethics Act applies to certain persons providing services without pay to state elected officials

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4451<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4451&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Creating the West Virginia Sentencing Commission

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4511<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4511&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Modifying bail requirements

*         H. B. 4617<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4617&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4618<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4618&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the authority of the Division of Protective Services

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

*         H. B. 4187<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4187&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Business Liability Protection Act,

*         H. B. 4309<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4309&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Restricting the sale and trade of dextromethorphan,

*         H. B. 4185<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4185&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Awarding service weapons to special natural resources police officers upon retirement,

*         H. B. 4571<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4571&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the final day of filing announcements of candidates for a political office,

*         H. B. 4217<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4217&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Permitting an attending physician to obtain a patient’s autopsy report,

*         H. B. 4028<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4028&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Allowing funding allotted for treatment supervision of drug offenders to be applied to participants in the Adult Drug Court Program,

*         H. B. 4546<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4546&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to where an application for a marriage license may be made

Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Energy
2:00 p.m. – Room 418M
***Agenda to be posted.<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/committees/house/main.cfm>***

Committee on Health and Human Resources
2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

*         HB 4623<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4623&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Providing a pregnant person treatment for substance abuse

*         HB 3010<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3010&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Making it a felony to knowingly expose another individual to HIV (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4509<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4509&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the establishment of substance abuse treatment facilities

*         HB 4366<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4366&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the approval of additional beds for intermediate care facilities (2nd reference to Judiciary)

