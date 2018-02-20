Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 20
Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018
42th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
WVU Day at the Legislature, Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas, Upper Well Area, Lower Rotunda; Food and Farms Legislative Dinner (By Invitation Only), 6:30 p.m., Bluegrass Kitchen.
Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 46: Recognizing achievements and contributions of Berkeley County and its citizens to WV
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 29: US Army SGT Benny Fleming Memorial Bridge
- SCR 30: Requesting study of legal procedures and fiscal means for state to acquire idle railway property
- SCR 31: Requesting study of eliminating “dead spots” in wireless coverage in WV
THIRD READING (For Passage)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 319: Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma
- SB 406: Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement
- Com. Sub. for SB 415: Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (original similar to HB 4396)
- Com. Sub. for SB 450: Collecting and analyzing statistical information pertaining to terminating pregnancies under Medicaid Program
- Com. Sub. for SB 451: Relating generally to hunting and fishing
- Com. Sub. for SB 475: Industrial Hemp Development Act (original similar to HB 4500)
- SB 479: Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor
- SB 494: Considering members of State Teachers Retirement System absent while serving as officer with statewide professional association
- Com. Sub. for SB 512: Authorizing certain WV courthouse security officers carry concealed weapons
- Eng. HB 4380: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture
- Eng. HB 4381: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education
- Eng. HB 4384: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation
- Eng. HB 4386: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Community Mental Health Services
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 477: Relating to five-year sunset on tax credits and incentives
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 412: Relating to authority of county litter control officers
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 474: Requiring that certain documents filed pursuant to WV Jobs Act which include records of wages be considered confidential
- Com. Sub. for SB 522: Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act
- SB 523: Relating to tax treatment of pollution control facilities and wind power projects (original similar to HB 4286, HB 4517, SB 150)
- Com. Sub. for SB 543: Relating to confidentiality of medical records
- SB 626: Relating generally to coal mining (original similar to HB 4340)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4142: Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment
10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (208W)
- SB 309: Relating to outdoor advertising regulated by DOH
- SB 520: Increasing weight limits for vehicles on certain highways
- SB 344: Requiring DOH implement program to recycle surplus metal supplies, materials and equipment
- SCR 2: Walter E. Swiger, Jr., Memorial Bridge
- SCR 12: US Army SP4 Darrell Gregory Triplett Memorial Bridge
- SCR 14: US Army SPC 4 William L. Amos Memorial Bridge
- SCR 15: US Marine SGT Stephen E. Drummond Memorial Bridge
- SCR 16: Sardis District Veterans Memorial Bridge
1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
- HB 4268: Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act
- SB 600: Relating to powers and duties of PSC
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 442: Establishing universal forms and deadlines when submitting prior authorization electronically
- SB 316: Creating refundable personal income tax credit to encourage persons receiving public assistance to get married
- SB 499: Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees
- SB 443: Terminating parental rights when certain conditions are met
- SB 611: Relating to licensing of mental health facilities
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 313: Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers
- SB 449: Using criminal conviction records to disqualify person from license or authorization to practice occupation
- SB 82: Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation
- SB 402: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles
- SB 419: Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory
- SB 445: Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation
- SB 456: Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act
- SB 514: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact
- SB 472: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- SB 573: Relating generally to school calendars
- SB 507: Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities
- Com. Sub. for SB 83: Relating to higher education student success
- Subcommittee report on SB 111: Enacting Forming Open and Robust University Minds Act
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 546: Improving coordination of law-enforcement agencies in finding missing persons and identifying remains
- SB 545: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18
- SB 574: Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors
- SB 275: Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors
- Originating Bill No. 3: Permitting local governments to access certain tax records
- SB 539: Increasing limit for settling claims against DOH
- SB 564: Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization
3:30 p.m.: Finance (208W)
- Com. Sub. for SB 500: Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund
Committee Action on Bills from Monday, February 19, 2018
9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- Originating Bill 3: West Virginia Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018
- Passed; to Finance
1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)
- Com. Sub. for SB 536: Allowing foster and adoptive children obtain lifetime hunting, fishing, and trapping license within two years of placement
House Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
SPECIAL CALENDAR
THIRD READING – For Passage
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4001
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4042
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4157
* H. B. 4285
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4304
* H. B. 4324
* H. B. 4379
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4401
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4428
* H. B. 4436
* H. B. 4488
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4522
* H. B. 4622
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4011
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4022
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4079
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4478
* H. B. 4621
FIRST READING
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 71
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 237
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3061
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4207
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4296
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4368
* H. B. 4422
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4424
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4451
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4511
* H. B. 4617
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4618
Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M
* H. B. 4187
* H. B. 4309
* H. B. 4185
* H. B. 4571
* H. B. 4217
* H. B. 4028
* H. B. 4546
Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber
Committee on Energy
2:00 p.m. – Room 418M
***Agenda to be posted.
Committee on Health and Human Resources
2:00 p.m. – Room 215E
* HB 4623
* HB 3010
* HB 4509
* HB 4366