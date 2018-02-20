Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 20

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018

42th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

WVU Day at the Legislature, Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas, Upper Well Area, Lower Rotunda; Food and Farms Legislative Dinner (By Invitation Only), 6:30 p.m., Bluegrass Kitchen.

SENATE:

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SR 46: Recognizing achievements and contributions of Berkeley County and its citizens to WV

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 29 : US Army SGT Benny Fleming Memorial Bridge

: US Army SGT Benny Fleming Memorial Bridge SCR 30 : Requesting study of legal procedures and fiscal means for state to acquire idle railway property

: Requesting study of legal procedures and fiscal means for state to acquire idle railway property SCR 31: Requesting study of eliminating “dead spots” in wireless coverage in WV

THIRD READING (For Passage)

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 319 : Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma

: Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma SB 406 : Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement

: Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement Com. Sub. for SB 415 : Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (original similar to HB 4396)

: Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (original similar to HB 4396) Com. Sub. for SB 450 : Collecting and analyzing statistical information pertaining to terminating pregnancies under Medicaid Program

: Collecting and analyzing statistical information pertaining to terminating pregnancies under Medicaid Program Com. Sub. for SB 451 : Relating generally to hunting and fishing

: Relating generally to hunting and fishing Com. Sub. for SB 475 : Industrial Hemp Development Act (original similar to HB 4500)

: Industrial Hemp Development Act (original similar to HB 4500) SB 479 : Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor

: Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor SB 494 : Considering members of State Teachers Retirement System absent while serving as officer with statewide professional association

: Considering members of State Teachers Retirement System absent while serving as officer with statewide professional association Com. Sub. for SB 512 : Authorizing certain WV courthouse security officers carry concealed weapons

: Authorizing certain WV courthouse security officers carry concealed weapons Eng. HB 4380 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture Eng. HB 4381 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education Eng. HB 4384 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation Eng. HB 4386: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Community Mental Health Services

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Com. Sub. for SB 477: Relating to five-year sunset on tax credits and incentives

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 412 : Relating to authority of county litter control officers

: Relating to authority of county litter control officers Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 474 : Requiring that certain documents filed pursuant to WV Jobs Act which include records of wages be considered confidential

: Requiring that certain documents filed pursuant to WV Jobs Act which include records of wages be considered confidential Com. Sub. for SB 522 : Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act

: Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act SB 523 : Relating to tax treatment of pollution control facilities and wind power projects (original similar to HB 4286, HB 4517, SB 150)

: Relating to tax treatment of pollution control facilities and wind power projects (original similar to HB 4286, HB 4517, SB 150) Com. Sub. for SB 543 : Relating to confidentiality of medical records

: Relating to confidentiality of medical records SB 626 : Relating generally to coal mining (original similar to HB 4340)

: Relating generally to coal mining (original similar to HB 4340) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4142: Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (208W)

SB 309 : Relating to outdoor advertising regulated by DOH

: Relating to outdoor advertising regulated by DOH SB 520 : Increasing weight limits for vehicles on certain highways

: Increasing weight limits for vehicles on certain highways SB 344 : Requiring DOH implement program to recycle surplus metal supplies, materials and equipment

: Requiring DOH implement program to recycle surplus metal supplies, materials and equipment SCR 2 : Walter E. Swiger, Jr., Memorial Bridge

: Walter E. Swiger, Jr., Memorial Bridge SCR 12 : US Army SP4 Darrell Gregory Triplett Memorial Bridge

: US Army SP4 Darrell Gregory Triplett Memorial Bridge SCR 14 : US Army SPC 4 William L. Amos Memorial Bridge

: US Army SPC 4 William L. Amos Memorial Bridge SCR 15 : US Marine SGT Stephen E. Drummond Memorial Bridge

: US Marine SGT Stephen E. Drummond Memorial Bridge SCR 16: Sardis District Veterans Memorial Bridge

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

HB 4268 : Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act

: Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act SB 600: Relating to powers and duties of PSC

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 442 : Establishing universal forms and deadlines when submitting prior authorization electronically

: Establishing universal forms and deadlines when submitting prior authorization electronically SB 316 : Creating refundable personal income tax credit to encourage persons receiving public assistance to get married

: Creating refundable personal income tax credit to encourage persons receiving public assistance to get married SB 499 : Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees

: Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees SB 443 : Terminating parental rights when certain conditions are met

: Terminating parental rights when certain conditions are met SB 611: Relating to licensing of mental health facilities

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 313 : Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers

: Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers SB 449 : Using criminal conviction records to disqualify person from license or authorization to practice occupation

: Using criminal conviction records to disqualify person from license or authorization to practice occupation SB 82 : Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation

: Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation SB 402 : Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles

: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles SB 419 : Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory

: Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory SB 445 : Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation

: Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation SB 456 : Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act

: Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act SB 514 : Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact

: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact SB 472: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

SB 573 : Relating generally to school calendars

: Relating generally to school calendars SB 507 : Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities

: Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities Com. Sub. for SB 83 : Relating to higher education student success

: Relating to higher education student success Subcommittee report on SB 111: Enacting Forming Open and Robust University Minds Act

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 546 : Improving coordination of law-enforcement agencies in finding missing persons and identifying remains

: Improving coordination of law-enforcement agencies in finding missing persons and identifying remains SB 545 : Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18

: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 SB 574 : Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors

: Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors SB 275 : Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors

: Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors Originating Bill No. 3 : Permitting local governments to access certain tax records

: Permitting local governments to access certain tax records SB 539 : Increasing limit for settling claims against DOH

: Increasing limit for settling claims against DOH SB 564: Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization

3:30 p.m.: Finance (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 500: Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund

Committee Action on Bills from Monday, February 19, 2018

9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

Originating Bill 3 : West Virginia Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018

: West Virginia Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018 Passed; to Finance

1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 536: Allowing foster and adoptive children obtain lifetime hunting, fishing, and trapping license within two years of placement

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4001<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4001&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to eligibility and fraud requirements for public assistance

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4042<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4042&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Redefining school zone to facilitate placement of school zone signs

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4157<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4157&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Eliminating the refundable exemption for road construction contractors

* H. B. 4285<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4285&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the West Virginia Safe Mortgage Licensing Act (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4304<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4304&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating the Board of Nursing

* H. B. 4324<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4324&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the employment of individuals by municipal paid fire departments under civil service

* H. B. 4379<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4379&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Supplementing, amending, decreasing, and increasing items of the existing appropriations to the Department of Transportation

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4401<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4401&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the registration of business

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4428<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4428&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing training hours earned through public school education or apprenticeship to count towards an applicant’s occupational certification

* H. B. 4436<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4436&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying when a minor between the ages of 16 and 18 may be employed by or elected as a member of a volunteer fire department

* H. B. 4488<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4488&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the Hatfield-McCoy Recreation Authority

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4522<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4522&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing certain tax information to be shared with the Director of Purchasing Division, Department of Administration, and State Auditor

* H. B. 4622<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4622&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4011<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4011&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring agencies, when submitting a new rule or changes, to also identify two existing rules that could be repealed

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4022<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4022&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Exempting the consumer sales and service tax and use tax for services for the repair, remodeling and maintenance of certain aircraft

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4079<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4079&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Promulgating administrative rules by various executive or administrative agencies of the state

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4478<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4478&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing public schools to distribute excess food to students

* H. B. 4621<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4621&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to removing reference to certain entities with respect to work

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 71<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=71&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 237<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=237&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3061<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=3061&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4207<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4207&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing an online application to receive a commission to act as a notary public, and eliminating the bond requirement

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4296<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4296&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing the Southern West Virginia Lake Development Study Commission

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4368<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4368&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to voluntary assignments of wages by state employees who have been overpaid

* H. B. 4422<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4422&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting permanent endowment funds of cemeteries to invest their principal in certain government bonds, and corporate bonds

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4424<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4424&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing that the Ethics Act applies to certain persons providing services without pay to state elected officials

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4451<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4451&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating the West Virginia Sentencing Commission

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4511<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4511&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Modifying bail requirements

* H. B. 4617<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4617&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4618<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4618&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the authority of the Division of Protective Services

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

* H. B. 4187<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4187&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Business Liability Protection Act,

* H. B. 4309<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4309&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Restricting the sale and trade of dextromethorphan,

* H. B. 4185<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4185&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Awarding service weapons to special natural resources police officers upon retirement,

* H. B. 4571<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4571&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the final day of filing announcements of candidates for a political office,

* H. B. 4217<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4217&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Permitting an attending physician to obtain a patient’s autopsy report,

* H. B. 4028<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4028&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Allowing funding allotted for treatment supervision of drug offenders to be applied to participants in the Adult Drug Court Program,

* H. B. 4546<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4546&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to where an application for a marriage license may be made

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Energy

2:00 p.m. – Room 418M

***Agenda to be posted.<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/committees/ house/main.cfm>***

Committee on Health and Human Resources

2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

* HB 4623<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4623&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing a pregnant person treatment for substance abuse

* HB 3010<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=3010&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Making it a felony to knowingly expose another individual to HIV (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4509<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4509&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the establishment of substance abuse treatment facilities

* HB 4366<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4366&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the approval of additional beds for intermediate care facilities (2nd reference to Judiciary)