Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, March 8

Thursday, March 8, 2018

58th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Belle, Kenna and Pinch Elementary Schools, Upper House and Senate Rotundas.

SENATE:

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SCR 54 : Requesting study on effect of new vehicle weights on WV roads

: Requesting study on effect of new vehicle weights on WV roads SCR 55 : Urging Congress pass law permitting WV to increase vehicle weight on interstate highways

: Urging Congress pass law permitting WV to increase vehicle weight on interstate highways SCR 56: PFC Franklin L. Conn and SGM Bill Jeffrey Memorial Bridge

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 53 : US Army SGT Harold Scott White Memorial Bridge

: US Army SGT Harold Scott White Memorial Bridge HCR 19: World Moyamoya Awareness Day

THIRD READING (For Passage)

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 152 : Budget Bill

: Budget Bill Eng. SB 633 : Expiring funds from Insurance Commission Fund and appropriating funds to Consolidated Medical Services Fund

: Expiring funds from Insurance Commission Fund and appropriating funds to Consolidated Medical Services Fund Eng. SB 634 : Adding, increasing, and decreasing appropriations from General Revenue to DHHR

: Adding, increasing, and decreasing appropriations from General Revenue to DHHR Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2028 : Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state

: Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4214 : Increasing penalties for unlawfully possessing or digging ginseng – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Increasing penalties for unlawfully possessing or digging ginseng – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4276 : Allowing magistrates to grant work release privileges

: Allowing magistrates to grant work release privileges Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4336 : Updating the schedule of controlled substances – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Updating the schedule of controlled substances – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4376 : Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Health and Human Resources

: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Health and Human Resources Eng. HB 4379 : Supplementing, amending, decreasing, and increasing items of the existing appropriations to the Department of Transportation

: Supplementing, amending, decreasing, and increasing items of the existing appropriations to the Department of Transportation Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4401 : Relating to the registration of business – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 497)

: Relating to the registration of business – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 497) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4453 : Relating to judicial review of contested cases under the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Board of Review

: Relating to judicial review of contested cases under the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Board of Review Eng. HB 4529 : Relating to oath by municipal official certifying list of delinquent business and occupation taxes

: Relating to oath by municipal official certifying list of delinquent business and occupation taxes Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4571 : Relating to the final day of filing announcements of candidates for a political office – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to the final day of filing announcements of candidates for a political office – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4618 : Relating to the authority of the Division of Protective Services – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to the authority of the Division of Protective Services – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4627: relating to providing a limitation on the eminent domain authority of a municipal park board – (Com. amend. pending)

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

SB 635 : Relating to 2019 salary adjustment for employees of DHHR

: Relating to 2019 salary adjustment for employees of DHHR Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2008 : Relating to the Dealer Recovery Program

: Relating to the Dealer Recovery Program Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2655 : Defining and establishing the crime of cyberbullying – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Defining and establishing the crime of cyberbullying – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2799 : Prohibiting the superintendent of schools from requiring a physical examination to be included to the application for a minor’s work permit – (Com. amend. pending)

: Prohibiting the superintendent of schools from requiring a physical examination to be included to the application for a minor’s work permit – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 2869 : Providing for paid leave for certain state officers and employees during a declared state of emergency – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Providing for paid leave for certain state officers and employees during a declared state of emergency – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3089 : Relating to the adoption of instructional resources for use in the public schools

: Relating to the adoption of instructional resources for use in the public schools Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4006 : Revising the processes through which professional development is delivered for those who provide public education – (Com. amends. pending)

: Revising the processes through which professional development is delivered for those who provide public education – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4009 : State Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: State Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4036 : Increasing the maximum salaries of family case coordinators and secretary-clerks

: Increasing the maximum salaries of family case coordinators and secretary-clerks Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4156 : Establishing the qualifications of full and part time nursing school faculty members – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Establishing the qualifications of full and part time nursing school faculty members – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4157 : Eliminating the refundable exemption for road construction contractors

: Eliminating the refundable exemption for road construction contractors Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4166 : Establishing a special revenue fund to be known as the “Capital Improvements Fund – Department of Agriculture Facilities”

: Establishing a special revenue fund to be known as the “Capital Improvements Fund – Department of Agriculture Facilities” Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4187 : Business Liability Protection Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 484)

: Business Liability Protection Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 484) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4217 : Permitting an attending physician to obtain a patient’s autopsy report

: Permitting an attending physician to obtain a patient’s autopsy report Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4251 : Permitting employees of baccalaureate institutions and universities outside of this state to be appointed to board of governors – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Permitting employees of baccalaureate institutions and universities outside of this state to be appointed to board of governors – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4270 : Providing for the timely payment of moneys owed from oil and natural gas production – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Providing for the timely payment of moneys owed from oil and natural gas production – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4338 : Relating to the powers and authority of the Divisions of Administrative Services, and Corrections and Rehabilitation of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to the powers and authority of the Divisions of Administrative Services, and Corrections and Rehabilitation of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4350 : Eliminating the regulation of upholstery – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Eliminating the regulation of upholstery – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4389 : Expiring funds to the Enterprise Resource Planning System Fund – (Com. amend. pending)

: Expiring funds to the Enterprise Resource Planning System Fund – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4392 : Relating to Medicaid subrogation liens of the Department of Health and Human Resources – (Com. amends. pending)

: Relating to Medicaid subrogation liens of the Department of Health and Human Resources – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4394 : Relating to forest fires – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to forest fires – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4424 : Providing that the Ethics Act applies to certain persons providing services without pay to state elected officials – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Providing that the Ethics Act applies to certain persons providing services without pay to state elected officials – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4428 : Allowing training hours earned through public school education or apprenticeship to count towards an applicant’s occupational certification – (Com. amends. pending)

: Allowing training hours earned through public school education or apprenticeship to count towards an applicant’s occupational certification – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4431 : Establishing the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Establishing the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4447 : Providing for a uniform and efficient system of broadband conduit installation

: Providing for a uniform and efficient system of broadband conduit installation Eng. HB 4465 : Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy

: Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4524 : Establishing guidelines for the substitution of certain biological pharmaceuticals – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Establishing guidelines for the substitution of certain biological pharmaceuticals – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4558 : Establishing the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Investment Fund in the West Virginia Development Office

: Establishing the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Investment Fund in the West Virginia Development Office Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4603 : Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4628 : Relating to authorizing the redirection of amounts collected from certain surcharges and assessments on workers’ compensation insurance policies for periods prior to January 1, 2019

: Relating to authorizing the redirection of amounts collected from certain surcharges and assessments on workers’ compensation insurance policies for periods prior to Eng. HB 4629: Relating to broadband enhancement and expansion policies generally – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9:30 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)

HB 4002 : Providing that all delegates shall be elected from one hundred single districts following the United States Census in 2020

: Providing that all delegates shall be elected from one hundred single districts following the United States Census in 2020 HB 4488 : Relating to the Hatfield-McCoy Recreation Authority

: Relating to the Hatfield-McCoy Recreation Authority HB 4150 : Prohibiting telecommunications and IP-enabled voice services from displaying the name or telephone number of the recipient

: Prohibiting telecommunications and IP-enabled voice services from displaying the name or telephone number of the recipient HB 4486 : Relating to persons required to obtain a license to engage in the business of currency exchange

: Relating to persons required to obtain a license to engage in the business of currency exchange HB 4233 : Relating generally to fraudulent transfers

: Relating generally to fraudulent transfers HB 4324 : Relating to the employment of individuals by municipal paid fire departments under civil service

: Relating to the employment of individuals by municipal paid fire departments under civil service HB 2982 : Relating to allowing draw games winners to remain anonymous

: Relating to allowing draw games winners to remain anonymous HB 4320 : Limiting the ability of an agent under a power of attorney to take self-benefiting actions

: Limiting the ability of an agent under a power of attorney to take self-benefiting actions HB 4309 : Restricting the sale and trade of dextromethorphan

: Restricting the sale and trade of dextromethorphan HB 4011 : Requiring agencies, when submitting a new rule or changes, to also identify two existing rules that could be repealed

: Requiring agencies, when submitting a new rule or changes, to also identify two existing rules that could be repealed HB 4345: Relating to limitations on permits for growers, processors and dispensaries of medical cannabis

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

HB 4001: Relating to eligibility and fraud requirements for public assistance.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House Convenes at 10 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

* H. C. R. 100<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=100&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Morgantown High School Veterans Bridge

THIRD READING – For Passage

* S. B. 242<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=242&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 273<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=273&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Reducing use of certain prescription drugs

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 275<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=275&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 290<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=290&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations

* S. B. 322<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=322&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to employees of Department of Agriculture

* S. B. 385<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=385&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Decreasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and MAPS

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 392<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=392&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Reconfiguring membership of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council

* S. B. 411<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=411&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians

* S. B. 463<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=463&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing group to examine benefits and need of transferring milk rules and regulations from DHHR to Agriculture

* S. B. 498<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=498&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating two-year pilot program allowing all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 506<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=506&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Deregulating persons who perform work on heating, ventilating, and cooling systems

* S. B. 525<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=525&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to certification for emergency medical training – mining

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 548<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=548&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing county commissions to pay election officials

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 556<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=556&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating small business and minority populations economic and workforce development taskforce to assist Economic Development Authority

* S. B. 585<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=585&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Altering boundary line between Doddridge and Harrison counties

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 603<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=603&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to proceedings for involuntary custody for examination

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for S. J. R. 3<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=3&year= 2018&billtype=jr&houseorig=s& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Judicial Budget Oversight Amendment (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 10<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=10&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 82<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=82&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 141<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=141&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Expanding county assessment and collection of head tax on breeding cows (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 230<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=230&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 244<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=244&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Specifying conditions for unlawful possession of firearm at school-sponsored activities (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 271<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=271&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating centralized Shared Services Section of Department of Administration (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 283<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=283&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to procurement by state agencies (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 288<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=288&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 313<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=313&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 339<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=339&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 355<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=355&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 375<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=375&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to farmers markets (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 401<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=401&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring specified coverage in health benefit plans for treatment of substance abuse disorders (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 406<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=406&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 407<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=407&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Licensing and approval of child care programs

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 408<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=408&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences

* S. B. 425<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=425&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Removing sunset dates which members of policemen’s or firemen’s pension fund elect to participate in deferred retirement option plan

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 434<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=434&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 438<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=438&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to debt service on bonds secured by State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 442<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=442&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing universal forms and deadlines when submitting prior authorization electronically

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 443<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=443&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Terminating parental rights when certain conditions are me (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 445<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=445&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 446<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=446&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating Agritourism Responsibility Act (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 468<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=468&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Changing date and recipients for submission of Auditor’s annual report (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 469<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=469&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 495<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=495&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Designating specific insurance coverages exempt from rate filing requirements (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 501<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=501&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in Deputy Sheriff Retirement System (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 521<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=521&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring chief executive of municipal law-enforcement agency be certified law-enforcement officer (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 528<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=528&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing additional circuit judge for nineteenth judicial circuit

* S. B. 551<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=551&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to failure of employers to make contributions on behalf of employees to retirement plan administered by CPRB (Shott) (Regular)

* S. B. 592<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=592&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Adding examination of advanced care technician for firefighter paramedic (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 612<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=612&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to sale of municipal property

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 625<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=625&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018 (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* H. B. 4630<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4630&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to a 2019 across-the-board salary adjustment for employees of the Department of Health and Human Resources

* H. B. 4631<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4631&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund – Insurance Commission Fund

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on Rules

9:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber