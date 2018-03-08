Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, March 8
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
Thursday, March 8, 2018
58th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
Belle, Kenna and Pinch Elementary Schools, Upper House and Senate Rotundas.
Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SCR 54: Requesting study on effect of new vehicle weights on WV roads
- SCR 55: Urging Congress pass law permitting WV to increase vehicle weight on interstate highways
- SCR 56: PFC Franklin L. Conn and SGM Bill Jeffrey Memorial Bridge
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 53: US Army SGT Harold Scott White Memorial Bridge
- HCR 19: World Moyamoya Awareness Day
THIRD READING (For Passage)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 152: Budget Bill
- Eng. SB 633: Expiring funds from Insurance Commission Fund and appropriating funds to Consolidated Medical Services Fund
- Eng. SB 634: Adding, increasing, and decreasing appropriations from General Revenue to DHHR
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2028: Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4214: Increasing penalties for unlawfully possessing or digging ginseng – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4276: Allowing magistrates to grant work release privileges
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4336: Updating the schedule of controlled substances – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4376: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Health and Human Resources
- Eng. HB 4379: Supplementing, amending, decreasing, and increasing items of the existing appropriations to the Department of Transportation
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4401: Relating to the registration of business – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 497)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4453: Relating to judicial review of contested cases under the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Board of Review
- Eng. HB 4529: Relating to oath by municipal official certifying list of delinquent business and occupation taxes
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4571: Relating to the final day of filing announcements of candidates for a political office – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4618: Relating to the authority of the Division of Protective Services – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4627: relating to providing a limitation on the eminent domain authority of a municipal park board – (Com. amend. pending)
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- SB 635: Relating to 2019 salary adjustment for employees of DHHR
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2008: Relating to the Dealer Recovery Program
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2655: Defining and establishing the crime of cyberbullying – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2799: Prohibiting the superintendent of schools from requiring a physical examination to be included to the application for a minor’s work permit – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2869: Providing for paid leave for certain state officers and employees during a declared state of emergency – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3089: Relating to the adoption of instructional resources for use in the public schools
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4006: Revising the processes through which professional development is delivered for those who provide public education – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4009: State Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4036: Increasing the maximum salaries of family case coordinators and secretary-clerks
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4156: Establishing the qualifications of full and part time nursing school faculty members – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4157: Eliminating the refundable exemption for road construction contractors
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4166: Establishing a special revenue fund to be known as the “Capital Improvements Fund – Department of Agriculture Facilities”
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4187: Business Liability Protection Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 484)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4217: Permitting an attending physician to obtain a patient’s autopsy report
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4251: Permitting employees of baccalaureate institutions and universities outside of this state to be appointed to board of governors – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4270: Providing for the timely payment of moneys owed from oil and natural gas production – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4338: Relating to the powers and authority of the Divisions of Administrative Services, and Corrections and Rehabilitation of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4350: Eliminating the regulation of upholstery – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4389: Expiring funds to the Enterprise Resource Planning System Fund – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4392: Relating to Medicaid subrogation liens of the Department of Health and Human Resources – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4394: Relating to forest fires – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4424: Providing that the Ethics Act applies to certain persons providing services without pay to state elected officials – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4428: Allowing training hours earned through public school education or apprenticeship to count towards an applicant’s occupational certification – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4431: Establishing the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4447: Providing for a uniform and efficient system of broadband conduit installation
- Eng. HB 4465: Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4524: Establishing guidelines for the substitution of certain biological pharmaceuticals – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4558: Establishing the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Investment Fund in the West Virginia Development Office
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4603: Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4628: Relating to authorizing the redirection of amounts collected from certain surcharges and assessments on workers’ compensation insurance policies for periods prior to January 1, 2019
- Eng. HB 4629: Relating to broadband enhancement and expansion policies generally – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
9:30 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- HB 4002: Providing that all delegates shall be elected from one hundred single districts following the United States Census in 2020
- HB 4488: Relating to the Hatfield-McCoy Recreation Authority
- HB 4150: Prohibiting telecommunications and IP-enabled voice services from displaying the name or telephone number of the recipient
- HB 4486: Relating to persons required to obtain a license to engage in the business of currency exchange
- HB 4233: Relating generally to fraudulent transfers
- HB 4324: Relating to the employment of individuals by municipal paid fire departments under civil service
- HB 2982: Relating to allowing draw games winners to remain anonymous
- HB 4320: Limiting the ability of an agent under a power of attorney to take self-benefiting actions
- HB 4309: Restricting the sale and trade of dextromethorphan
- HB 4011: Requiring agencies, when submitting a new rule or changes, to also identify two existing rules that could be repealed
- HB 4345: Relating to limitations on permits for growers, processors and dispensaries of medical cannabis
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- HB 4001: Relating to eligibility and fraud requirements for public assistance.
House Convenes at 10 a.m.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Committee on Rules
9:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber