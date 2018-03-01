Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, March 1
Thursday, March 1, 2018
51th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
Innovation and Entrepreneurship Day: Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas, Upper Well Area and lower Rotunda.
Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SCR 42: US Navy Veteran Samuel H. Slack, Jr., Memorial Bridge
- SCR 43: US Army T-4 CE Caesar Bango Memorial Bridge
- SCR 44: Bluefield Police LT Aaron L. Crook Memorial Bridge
- SR 57: Designating March 1, 2018, as Innovation and Entrepreneurship Day
- SR 58: Recognizing guiding principles and partnership of WV Forward’s initiatives
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SR 53: Recognizing Glenville State College for its efforts in making education more affordable
THIRD READING (For Passage)
There are no bills on Third Reading on Thursday, March 1, 2018.
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- Com. Sub. for SJR 8: County Economic Development Amendment
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2483: Requiring the Division of Juvenile Services to transfer to a correctional facility or regional jail any juvenile in its custody that has been transferred to adult jurisdiction of the circuit court and who reaches his or her eighteenth birthday – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2694: Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2696: Relating to crossbow hunting – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2843: Permitting Class III municipalities to be included in the West Virginia Tax Increment Act
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2890: Establishing a Library Facilities Improvement Fund that will serve to support library facilities construction, maintenance and improvement projects
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2916: Authorizing certain first responders to carry firearms – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3104: Transfer of the West Virginia Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Fund
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4022: Exempting the consumer sales and service tax and use tax for services for the repair, remodeling and maintenance of certain aircraft (original similar to SB 131, SB 311)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4024: Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4079: Promulgating administrative rules by various executive or administrative agencies of the state – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4138: Requiring certain public or private schools and daycare centers to install carbon monoxide detectors – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4142: Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4169: Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4175: Preventing requirement that an advanced practice registered nurse participate in a collaborative relationship to obtain payment
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4199: Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4207: Authorizing an online application to receive a commission to act as a notary public, and eliminating the bond requirement – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. HB 4285: Relating to the West Virginia Safe Mortgage Licensing Act
- Eng. HB 4332: Relating to home peritoneal renal dialysis – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4385: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services
- Eng. HB 4433: Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4619: Relating to supporting implementation of comprehensive systems for teacher and leader induction and professional growth
FIRST READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2607: Extending the maximum period of confinement a judge may impose for certain, first-time probationary violations – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2654: Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2693: Relating to state ownership of wildlife – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2983: Granting priority to roadway construction, reconstruction and maintenance for roadways prone to recurring floods that hinder ingress and egress
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3005: Relating to regulation of unmanned aircraft systems – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4180: Relating to wildlife resources (original similar to SB345)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4186: Relating generally to guaranteed asset protection waivers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4219: Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4230: Relating to credit for reinsurance
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4236: Requiring agencies to provide an annual inventory of real property holdings to the Real Estate Division (original similar to SB342)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4268: Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4289: Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4343: Relating to the delivery of financial statements to bank shareholders
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4347: Relating to voluntary contributions to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Fund.
- Eng. HB 4402: Relating to the prevention of sexual abuse of children – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4410: Removing the requirement that the State Auditor receive copies of the Limited Video Lottery bids – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. HB 4422: Permitting permanent endowment funds of cemeteries to invest their principal in certain government bonds, and corporate bonds
- Eng. HB 4436: Clarifying when a minor between the ages of 16 and 18 may be employed by or elected as a member of a volunteer fire department – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4444: Clarifying the authority of the State Fire Commission in adopting a State Building Code – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4473: Relating to use of state funds for advertising to promote a public official or government office – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4539: Providing an annual annuity adjustment of 1 percent for eligible deputy sheriff retirants and surviving spouses
- Eng. HB 4621: Relating to removing reference to certain entities with respect to work
- Eng. HB 4624: Relating to West Virginia coordinate systems – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)
9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- HB 2841: Requiring board members to have attended a board meeting to be compensated for the meeting
- HB 2889: Allowing military veterans with certain military ratings to qualify for examinations required of probationary police officer
- HB 4238: Authorizing counties and municipalities to establish a joint airport hazard comprehensive plan
- HB 4542: Allowing public service districts to accept payment by credit card
- HB 4550: Providing the Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists the authority to establish an apprenticeship program for cosmetologists
9 a.m.: Education (451M)
- HB 4622: Relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education
- HB 4478: Authorizing public schools to distribute excess food to students
- HB 3061: Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program
- Originating Resolution: Study relating to county boards of education providing free feminine hygiene products
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- HB 4304: Creating the Board of Nursing.
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- HB 4546: Relating to where an application for a marriage license may be made
- HB 4511: Modifying bail requirements
- HB 4502: Adding the crimes of murder and armed robbery to the list of offenses for which a prosecutor may apply for an order authorizing interception
- HB 4462: Allowing off duty members and officers of the department of public safety to guard private property
- HB 4275: Relating to the law-enforcement authority of the director and officers of the division of protective services
- HB 4617: Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual
- HB 4002: Providing that all delegates shall be elected from one hundred single districts following the United States Census in 2020
- HB 4005: Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right
- HB 4434: Clarifying provisions relating to candidates unaffiliated with a political party as it relates to certificates of announcement
- HB 4368: Relating to voluntary assignments of wages by state employees who have been overpaid
- HB 2464: Relating to disclaimers and exclusions of warranties in consumer transactions for goods
House Convenes at 9 a.m.
On the agenda:
SPECIAL CALENDAR
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
* Com. Sub. for S. C. R. 11<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. C. R. 16<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 45<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 51<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. C. R. 62<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 70<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 83<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. C. R. 84<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. C. R. 86<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. C. R. 87<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. C. R. 88<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. C. R. 91<http://www.wvlegislature.
THIRD READING – For Passage
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 181<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 348<http://www.wvlegislature.
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 37<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 46<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 134<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 146<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 338<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 360<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 364<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 415<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 444<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 451<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 464<http://www.wvlegislature.
FIRST READING
* S. B. 143<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 343<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 350<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M
***Agenda to be posted.<http://www.
Committee on Small Business, Entrepreneurship & Economic Development
9:00 a.m. – Room 434M
* Senate Bill 365<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Banking & Insurance
10:00 a.m. – Room 215E
* Senate Bill 406<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for Senate Bill 493<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for Senate Bill 495<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Originating House Concurrent Resolution, Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study requiring certain motorboats and personal watercraft be covered by liability insurance
Committee on Energy
2:00 p.m. – Room 418M
* S.B. 525<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Health and Human Resources
2:00 p.m. – Room 215E
* SB 407<http://www.wvlegislature.
* SB 242<http://www.wvlegislature.
* SB 456<http://www.wvlegislature.
* SB 499<http://www.wvlegislature.
* SB 443<http://www.wvlegislature.
* SB 557<http://www.wvlegislature.
* SB 273<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Prevention & Treatment of Substance Abuse
3:30 p.m. – Room 215E
* SB 272<http://www.wvlegislature.
* SB 469<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Finance
4:00 p.m. – Room 460M
***Agenda to be posted.<http://www.