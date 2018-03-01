Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, March 1

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Thursday, March 1, 2018

51th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Innovation and Entrepreneurship Day: Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas, Upper Well Area and lower Rotunda.

SENATE:

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SCR 42 : US Navy Veteran Samuel H. Slack, Jr., Memorial Bridge

: US Navy Veteran Samuel H. Slack, Jr., Memorial Bridge SCR 43 : US Army T-4 CE Caesar Bango Memorial Bridge

: US Army T-4 CE Caesar Bango Memorial Bridge SCR 44 : Bluefield Police LT Aaron L. Crook Memorial Bridge

: Bluefield Police LT Aaron L. Crook Memorial Bridge SR 57 : Designating March 1, 2018, as Innovation and Entrepreneurship Day

: Designating March 1, 2018, as Innovation and Entrepreneurship Day SR 58: Recognizing guiding principles and partnership of WV Forward’s initiatives

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SR 53: Recognizing Glenville State College for its efforts in making education more affordable

THIRD READING (For Passage)

There are no bills on Third Reading on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Com. Sub. for SJR 8 : County Economic Development Amendment

: County Economic Development Amendment Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2483 : Requiring the Division of Juvenile Services to transfer to a correctional facility or regional jail any juvenile in its custody that has been transferred to adult jurisdiction of the circuit court and who reaches his or her eighteenth birthday – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Requiring the Division of Juvenile Services to transfer to a correctional facility or regional jail any juvenile in its custody that has been transferred to adult jurisdiction of the circuit court and who reaches his or her eighteenth birthday – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2694 : Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas

: Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2696 : Relating to crossbow hunting – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating to crossbow hunting – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2843 : Permitting Class III municipalities to be included in the West Virginia Tax Increment Act

: Permitting Class III municipalities to be included in the West Virginia Tax Increment Act Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2890 : Establishing a Library Facilities Improvement Fund that will serve to support library facilities construction, maintenance and improvement projects

: Establishing a Library Facilities Improvement Fund that will serve to support library facilities construction, maintenance and improvement projects Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2916 : Authorizing certain first responders to carry firearms – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Authorizing certain first responders to carry firearms – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3104 : Transfer of the West Virginia Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Fund

: Transfer of the West Virginia Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Fund Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4022 : Exempting the consumer sales and service tax and use tax for services for the repair, remodeling and maintenance of certain aircraft (original similar to SB 131, SB 311)

: Exempting the consumer sales and service tax and use tax for services for the repair, remodeling and maintenance of certain aircraft (original similar to SB 131, SB 311) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4024 : Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4079 : Promulgating administrative rules by various executive or administrative agencies of the state – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Promulgating administrative rules by various executive or administrative agencies of the state – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4138 : Requiring certain public or private schools and daycare centers to install carbon monoxide detectors – (Com. amends. pending)

: Requiring certain public or private schools and daycare centers to install carbon monoxide detectors – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4142 : Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment

: Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4169 : Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4175 : Preventing requirement that an advanced practice registered nurse participate in a collaborative relationship to obtain payment

: Preventing requirement that an advanced practice registered nurse participate in a collaborative relationship to obtain payment Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4199 : Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4207 : Authorizing an online application to receive a commission to act as a notary public, and eliminating the bond requirement – (Com. amends. pending)

: Authorizing an online application to receive a commission to act as a notary public, and eliminating the bond requirement – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. HB 4285 : Relating to the West Virginia Safe Mortgage Licensing Act

: Relating to the West Virginia Safe Mortgage Licensing Act Eng. HB 4332 : Relating to home peritoneal renal dialysis – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to home peritoneal renal dialysis – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4385 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services Eng. HB 4433 : Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state

: Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4619: Relating to supporting implementation of comprehensive systems for teacher and leader induction and professional growth

FIRST READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2607 : Extending the maximum period of confinement a judge may impose for certain, first-time probationary violations – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Extending the maximum period of confinement a judge may impose for certain, first-time probationary violations – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2654 : Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property

: Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2693 : Relating to state ownership of wildlife – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating to state ownership of wildlife – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2983 : Granting priority to roadway construction, reconstruction and maintenance for roadways prone to recurring floods that hinder ingress and egress

: Granting priority to roadway construction, reconstruction and maintenance for roadways prone to recurring floods that hinder ingress and egress Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3005 : Relating to regulation of unmanned aircraft systems – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to regulation of unmanned aircraft systems – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4180 : Relating to wildlife resources (original similar to SB345)

: Relating to wildlife resources (original similar to SB345) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4186 : Relating generally to guaranteed asset protection waivers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating generally to guaranteed asset protection waivers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4219 : Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System

: Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4230 : Relating to credit for reinsurance

: Relating to credit for reinsurance Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4236 : Requiring agencies to provide an annual inventory of real property holdings to the Real Estate Division (original similar to SB342)

: Requiring agencies to provide an annual inventory of real property holdings to the Real Estate Division (original similar to SB342) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4268 : Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4289 : Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees

: Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4343 : Relating to the delivery of financial statements to bank shareholders

: Relating to the delivery of financial statements to bank shareholders Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4347 : Relating to voluntary contributions to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Fund.

: Relating to voluntary contributions to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Fund. Eng. HB 4402 : Relating to the prevention of sexual abuse of children – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating to the prevention of sexual abuse of children – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 4410 : Removing the requirement that the State Auditor receive copies of the Limited Video Lottery bids – (Com. amends. pending)

: Removing the requirement that the State Auditor receive copies of the Limited Video Lottery bids – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. HB 4422 : Permitting permanent endowment funds of cemeteries to invest their principal in certain government bonds, and corporate bonds

: Permitting permanent endowment funds of cemeteries to invest their principal in certain government bonds, and corporate bonds Eng. HB 4436 : Clarifying when a minor between the ages of 16 and 18 may be employed by or elected as a member of a volunteer fire department – (Com. amends. pending)

: Clarifying when a minor between the ages of be employed by or elected as a member of a volunteer fire department – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4444 : Clarifying the authority of the State Fire Commission in adopting a State Building Code – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Clarifying the authority of the State Fire Commission in adopting a State Building Code – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4473 : Relating to use of state funds for advertising to promote a public official or government office – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to use of state funds for advertising to promote a public official or government office – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4539 : Providing an annual annuity adjustment of 1 percent for eligible deputy sheriff retirants and surviving spouses

: Providing an annual annuity adjustment of 1 percent for eligible deputy sheriff retirants and surviving spouses Eng. HB 4621 : Relating to removing reference to certain entities with respect to work

: Relating to removing reference to certain entities with respect to work Eng. HB 4624: Relating to West Virginia coordinate systems – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

HB 2841 : Requiring board members to have attended a board meeting to be compensated for the meeting

: Requiring board members to have attended a board meeting to be compensated for the meeting HB 2889 : Allowing military veterans with certain military ratings to qualify for examinations required of probationary police officer

: Allowing military veterans with certain military ratings to qualify for examinations required of probationary police officer HB 4238 : Authorizing counties and municipalities to establish a joint airport hazard comprehensive plan

: Authorizing counties and municipalities to establish a joint airport hazard comprehensive plan HB 4542 : Allowing public service districts to accept payment by credit card

: Allowing public service districts to accept payment by credit card HB 4550: Providing the Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists the authority to establish an apprenticeship program for cosmetologists

9 a.m.: Education (451M)

HB 4622 : Relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education

: Relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education HB 4478 : Authorizing public schools to distribute excess food to students

: Authorizing public schools to distribute excess food to students HB 3061 : Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program

: Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program Originating Resolution: Study relating to county boards of education providing free feminine hygiene products

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

HB 4304: Creating the Board of Nursing.

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

HB 4546 : Relating to where an application for a marriage license may be made

: Relating to where an application for a marriage license may be made HB 4511 : Modifying bail requirements

: Modifying bail requirements HB 4502 : Adding the crimes of murder and armed robbery to the list of offenses for which a prosecutor may apply for an order authorizing interception

: Adding the crimes of murder and armed robbery to the list of offenses for which a prosecutor may apply for an order authorizing interception HB 4462 : Allowing off duty members and officers of the department of public safety to guard private property

: Allowing off duty members and officers of the department of public safety to guard private property HB 4275 : Relating to the law-enforcement authority of the director and officers of the division of protective services

: Relating to the law-enforcement authority of the director and officers of the division of protective services HB 4617 : Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual

: Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual HB 4002 : Providing that all delegates shall be elected from one hundred single districts following the United States Census in 2020

: Providing that all delegates shall be elected from one hundred single districts following the United States Census in 2020 HB 4005 : Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right

: Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right HB 4434 : Clarifying provisions relating to candidates unaffiliated with a political party as it relates to certificates of announcement

: Clarifying provisions relating to candidates unaffiliated with a political party as it relates to certificates of announcement HB 4368 : Relating to voluntary assignments of wages by state employees who have been overpaid

: Relating to voluntary assignments of wages by state employees who have been overpaid HB 2464: Relating to disclaimers and exclusions of warranties in consumer transactions for goods

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House Convenes at 9 a.m.

On the agenda:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

* Com. Sub. for S. C. R. 11<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=11&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=s& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Evans Center for Excellence in Aircraft Maintenance

* H. C. R. 16<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=16&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Frenchburg Bridge

* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 45<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=45&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U. S. Air Force Reserves 2nd Lieutenant Richard E. Tyson Memorial Bridge

* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 51<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=51&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Gill Brothers World War Veterans’ Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 62<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=62&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – “Pocahontas County Veterans Memorial Bridge

* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 70<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=70&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U. S. Marine Sgt. Stephen E. Drummond Memorial Bridge

* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 83<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=83&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway

* H. C. R. 84<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=84&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Requesting the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Bureau for Medical Services review and update Medicaid reimbursement rates for ground and air ambulance services

* H. C. R. 86<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=86&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Bluefield Police Lt. Aaron L. Crook Memorial Road

* H. C. R. 87<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=87&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Constable Joseph H. Davidson Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 88<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=88&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U. S. Air Force Capt. Clarence Virgil Slack, Jr. Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 91<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=91&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U.S. Navy CAPT Homer Leroy Smith Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 181<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=181&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing MAPS promulgate legislative rules

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 348<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=348&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing for disposal of service weapons of special DNR police officers

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 37<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=37&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 46<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=46&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 134<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=134&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 146<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=146&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act

* S. B. 338<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=338&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Changing date for employers to file annual reconciliation and withholding statements (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 360<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=360&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying oil and gas permits not be on flat well royalty lease

* S. B. 364<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=364&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing parent or legal guardian of homeschooled child provide signed statement for obtaining permit or license to operate motor vehicle

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 415<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=415&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 444<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=444&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Repealing antiquated code sections regarding safety glass and lighting in motor vehicles

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 451<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=451&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to hunting and fishing

* S. B. 464<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=464&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Changing statutory payment date for incremental salary increases due state employees

FIRST READING

* S. B. 143<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=143&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting DNR identification tag be used to identify trap (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 343<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=343&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Limiting expenses in preparing list for notice to redeem

* S. B. 350<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=350&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Eliminating obsolete requirement that Lottery Commission file racetrack video lottery game rules with Secretary of State (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

***Agenda to be posted.<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/committees/ house/main.cfm>***

Committee on Small Business, Entrepreneurship & Economic Development

9:00 a.m. – Room 434M

* Senate Bill 365<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=365&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to Young Entrepreneur Reinvestment Act

Committee on Banking & Insurance

10:00 a.m. – Room 215E

* Senate Bill 406<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=406&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement

* Com. Sub. for Senate Bill 493<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=493&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to guaranty associations

* Com. Sub. for Senate Bill 495<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=495&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Designating specific insurance coverages exempt from rate filing requirements

* Originating House Concurrent Resolution, Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study requiring certain motorboats and personal watercraft be covered by liability insurance

Committee on Energy

2:00 p.m. – Room 418M

* S.B. 525<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=525&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to certification for emergency medical training – mining.

Committee on Health and Human Resources

2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

* SB 407<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=407&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Licensing and approval of child care programs

* SB 242<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=242&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* SB 456<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=456&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act

* SB 499<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=499&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees

* SB 443<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=443&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Terminating parental rights when certain conditions are met

* SB 557<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=557&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> -Relating to Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program

* SB 273<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=273&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Reducing use of certain prescription drugs (2nd reference to Judiciary)

Committee on Prevention & Treatment of Substance Abuse

3:30 p.m. – Room 215E

* SB 272<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=272&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to drug control (2nd reference to Finance)

* SB 469<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=469&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program

Committee on Finance

4:00 p.m. – Room 460M

***Agenda to be posted.<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/committees/ house/main.cfm>***