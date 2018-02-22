Latest News:
By February 22, 2018 Read More →

Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Feb. 22

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018
44th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

History Day at the Legislature, Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas and Upper Well Area.

 

SENATE:  

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m. 

On the Agenda: 

RESOLUTIONS

  • SCR 34: Requesting DNR study deer hunting in WV
  • SCR 35: Constable Joseph H. Davidson Memorial Bridge
  • SCR 36: Requesting study of public schools’ prevention and response to violent acts against students and personnel
  • SCR 37: Sheriff John E. White Memorial Road

 

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

  • SCR 33: William ‘Bill’ Thurman King Memorial Bridge

 

THIRD READING (For Passage)

  • Com. Sub. for SB 412: Relating to authority of county litter control officers
  • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 474: Requiring that certain documents filed pursuant to WV Jobs Act which include records of wages be considered confidential
  • Com. Sub. for SB 522: Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act
  • SB 523: Relating to tax treatment of pollution control facilities and wind power projects (original similar to HB 4286, HB 4517, SB 150)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 543: Relating to confidentiality of medical records
  • SB 626: Relating generally to coal mining (original similar to HB 4340)

 

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

  • Com. Sub. for SB 30: Relating generally to hunting with dogs
  • SB 112: Clarifying that natural resources police officers’ subsistence allowance is pensionable
  • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 307: Declaring fundraising on state highway or roadway by volunteer fire department is not obstruction or nuisance
  • Com. Sub. for SB 359: Authorizing Supreme Court establish curricula for mental hygiene commissioners and certain magistrates
  • Com. Sub. for SB 467: Relating generally to Public Defender Services
  • Com. Sub. for SB 490: Relating to Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act of 2015
  • Com. Sub. for SB 491: Establishing fee for expungement of certain criminal convictions
  • Com. Sub. for SB 493: Relating to guaranty associations
  • Com. Sub. for SB 501: Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in Deputy Sheriff Retirement System (original similar to HB 4516)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 521: Requiring chief executive of municipal law-enforcement agency be certified law-enforcement officer (original similar to HB 4526)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 535: Dedicating increased court fees in criminal cases to fund training programs for law-enforcement officers
  • Com. Sub. for SB 549: Creating felony offense of intimidation or harassment of certain persons that causes injury or loss to person or property (original similar to SB 533)
  • SB 576: Relating to Patient Injury Compensation Fund
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4024: Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4142: Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4169: Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

 

FIRST READING

  • Com. Sub. for SB 275: Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors
  • Com. Sub. for SB 313: Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers
  • Com. Sub. for SB 420: Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV
  • Com. Sub. for SB 456: Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act
  • Com. Sub. for SB 499: Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees
  • Com. Sub. for SB 500: Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund
  • SB 539: Increasing limit for settling claims against DOH
  • SB 545: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to HB 3008)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 555: Providing director of corporation not personally liable for corporation’s torts
  • Com. Sub. for SB 562: Allowing courts discretion to impose period of supervised release of defendant
  • SB 566: Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees
  • Com. Sub. for SB 573: Relating generally to school calendars
  • Com. Sub. for SB 574: Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors (original similar to SB608)
  • SB 627: Permitting local governments to access certain economic development project-related tax records
  • Eng. H. B. 4385: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

 

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule: 

 

9 a.m.: Workforce (208W)

  • SB 506: Deregulating persons who perform work on heating, ventilating, and cooling systems
  • SB 556: Creating small business and minority populations economic and workforce development taskforce to assist Economic Development Authority
  • SB 558: Relating to certification requirements for crane operators

9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)

  • SB 625: Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018
  • SB 528: Providing additional circuit judge for nineteenth judicial circuit
  • HB 4433: Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state
  • HB 2604: Relating to employee information reported to the Consolidated Public Retirement Board
  • Com. Sub. for HB 2890

 

10:20 a.m.: Subcommittee on SB 401, Requiring specified coverage in health benefit plans for treatment of substance abuse disorders (208W Conference Room)

 

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

  • Com. Sub. SB 600: Relating to powers and duties of PSC
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4270: Providing for the timely payment of moneys owed from oil and natural gas production

 

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

  • HB 4035: Creating a legislative coalition to study and report to the Legislature on palliative care
  • HB 4332: Relating to home peritoneal renal dialysis
  • HB 4306: Permitting local boards of health to combine without approval from the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health
  • HB 4199: Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication
  • HB 4023: Relating to the regulation of dialysis technicians
  • HB 4025: Permitting reciprocity for licensure as a pharmacy technician
  • HB 4027: Creating an education permit for allopathic physician resident

 

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

  • SB 82: Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation
  • SB 419: Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory
  • SB 515: Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities
  • SB 597: Prohibiting individuals convicted of domestic violence misdemeanor from conducting private investigation business
  • SB 598: Relating to civil actions against county commissions and municipalities for injuries
  • SB 269: Establishing 2018 Regulatory Reform Act
  • SB 261: Transferring certain powers and programs of WV Affordable Housing Trust Fund to WV Housing Development Fund
  • SB 402: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles
  • SB 445: Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation
  • SB 448: Relating generally to professional associations
  • SB 472: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises
  • SB 530: Requiring Secretary of State provide database for registered corporations and sole proprietorship
  • SB 582: Allowing candidate for political party executive committee serve as election official
  • SB 617: Allowing municipal fire chiefs appoint deputy fire chief

 

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

  • Agenda TBA

 

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • Agenda TBA

 

3:30 p.m.: Finance (451M)

  • SB 485: Terminating Workers Compensation Debt Reduction Fund assessment on self-insured employers
  • Com. Sub. for SB 418: Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018
  • SB 507: Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities
  • SB 572: Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program
  • SB 584: Finding certain claims against state to be moral obligations of state

 

Committee Action on Bills from Wednesday, February 21, 2018

 

9 a.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

  • HB 4268: Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 600: Relating to powers and duties of PSC
  • Bill is laid over to Thursday’s meeting

 

9 a.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

  • SB 442: Establishing universal forms and deadlines when submitting prior authorization electronically
  • Passed; to Finance

 

  • SB 316: Creating refundable personal income tax credit to encourage persons receiving public assistance to get married
  • Passed; to Finance

 

  • SB 499: Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees
  • Passed; to Gov Org

 

  • SB 443: Terminating parental rights when certain conditions are met
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

10 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

  • SB 313: Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers
  • Passed; to Finance

 

  • SB 449: Using criminal conviction records to disqualify person from license or authorization to practice occupation
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 82: Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation
  • Bill is laid over to a future meeting

 

  • SB 402: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles
  • Delayed until Thursday’s agenda

 

  • SB 419: Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory
  • Delayed until Thursday’s agenda

 

  • SB 445: Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation
  • Delayed until Thursday’s agenda

 

  • SB 472: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises
  • Delayed until Thursday’s agenda

 

  • SB 514: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 456: Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

10 a.m.: Education (451M)

  • SB 573: Relating generally to school calendars
  • Passed; to Finance

 

  • SB 507: Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities
  • Passed; to Finance

 

  • SB 542: Creating four-year middle high school pilot program as part of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program
  • Passed; to Finance

 

  • SB 561: Increasing minimum contract price requiring execution of bond with respect to building or repairing school property
  • Passed; to Gov Org

 

1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)

  • Originating Bill: Dedicating portion of county excise tax to local economic development corporation or authority
  • Removed from agenda

 

  • Senate Bill 577: Allowing commercial rental car providers to rent vehicles online
  • Removed from agenda

 

  • Senate Bill 596: Establishing the West Virginia Community Investment Tax Credit Program
  • Removed from agenda

 

  • Originating Bill: Expanding Corporate Powers of West Virginia Jobs Investment Trust Board
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

2 p.m.: Agriculture (208W)

  • SB 557: Relating to Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program
  • Passed; to Finance

 

  • SB 572: Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program
  • Passed; to Finance

 

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

  • SB 551: Relating to failure of employers to make contributions on behalf of employees to retirement plan administered by the CPRB
  • Passed; to Finance

 

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • SB 420: Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • SB 562: Allowing courts discretion to impose period of supervised release of defendant
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • SB 545: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • SB 574: Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • SB 528: Providing additional circuit judge for nineteenth judicial circuit
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • SB 275: Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • Originating Bill No. 3: Permitting local governments to access certain tax records
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • SB 555: Providing director of corporation not personally liable for corporation’s torts
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • SB 539: Increasing limit for settling claims against DOH
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • SB 434: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

3:30 p.m.: Finance (451M)

  • HB 4376: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Health and Human Resources
  • Removed from agenda

 

  • HB 4385: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • HB 4389: Expiring funds to the Enterprise Resource Planning System fund
  • Removed from agenda

 

  • Com. Sub. for SB 500: Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • Com. Sub. for SB 331: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain members of PERS and Teachers Retirement system
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • SB 625: Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018
  • Removed from agenda

 

  • Com. Sub. for SB 418: Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018
  • Bill is laid over to a future meeting

 

  • SB 485: Terminating Workers Compensation Debt Reduction Fund assessment on self-insured employers
  • Removed from agenda

 

  • SB 566: Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Wednesday, February 21, 2018 (127)

 

  • SB 7: Relating to claims under Wage Payment and Collection Act (House Judiciary)
  • SB 10: Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction (original similar to HB 4355) (House Judiciary)
  • SB 36: Relating generally to DNA testing (House Judiciary)
  • SB 37: Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day (House Judiciary)
  • SB 39: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights (House Judiciary)
  • SB 46: Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs (House Judiciary)
  • SB 47: Requiring Defense Department advocacy groups be notified in abuse or neglect of military person’s child (House Veterans Affairs)
  • SB 51: Relating to domestic relations (House Judiciary)
  • SB 53: Correcting code reference in regard to certain persons exempted from prohibitions against carrying concealed deadly weapons (House Judiciary)
  • SB 57: Relating to third-party litigation financing (House Gov Org)
  • SB 62: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors (Signed, 02-21)
  • SB 67: Exempting DNR police officers’ pensions from state income tax (House Pensions and Retirement)
  • SB 71: Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business (3rd Reading, 02-22)
  • SB 73: Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident (House Judiciary)
  • SB 75: Relating to sale or transfer of video lottery locations (House Judiciary)
  • SB 78: Continuing personal income tax adjustment for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement)
  • SB 87: Allowing purchase of Class XS resident senior hunting, fishing and trapping licenses at age 65 (House Senior Citizen Issues)
  • SB 98: Creating incentives to consolidate local governments (House Political Subdivisions)
  • SB 102: Creating WV Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act (original similar to HB 4209) (House Judiciary)
  • SB 110: Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises (House Judiciary)
  • SB 116: Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset (House Judiciary)
  • SB 133: Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency (original similar to HB 4034) (House Gov Org)
  • SB 134: Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery (original similar to HB 4033) (House Gov Org)
  • SB 141: Expanding county assessment and collection of head tax on breeding cows (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
  • SB 143: Permitting DNR identification tag be used to identify trap (House Judiciary)
  • SB 146: Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act (House Judiciary)
  • SB 154: Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086) (Completed legislation)
  • SB 163: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4093) (Completed legislation)
  • SB 165: Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4129) (Completed legislation)
  • SB 181: Authorizing MAPS promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4097) (House Judiciary)
  • SB 184: Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4099) (Completed legislation)
  • SB 230: Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4108) (House Judiciary)
  • SB 237: Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4102) (3rd Reading, 02-22)
  • SB 242: Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment (original similar to HB 4328) (House Health and Human Resources)
  • SB 244: Specifying conditions for unlawful possession of firearm at school-sponsored activities (original similar to HB 4139) (House Education)
  • SB 258: Exempting honorably discharged veterans from fees for license to carry deadly weapons (House Judiciary)
  • SB 263: Eliminating film tax credits (original similar to HB 4144) (Signed, 01-29)
  • SB 267: Increasing salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB 4145) (Signed, 02-21)
  • SB 268: Eliminating requirement that certain agencies purchase commodities produced on institutional farms (original similar to HB 4143) (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
  • SB 271: Creating centralized Shared Services Section of Department of Administration (original similar to HB 4188) (House Finance)
  • SB 272: Relating generally to drug control (original similar to HB 4227) (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)
  • SB 273: Reducing use of certain prescription drugs (original similar to HB 4263) (House Health and Human Resources)
  • SB 280: Allowing airports’ emergency management and operations vehicles to use red flashing warning lights (House Roads and Transportation)
  • SB 283: Relating generally to procurement by state agencies (original similar to HB 4261) (House Finance)
  • SB 284: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (original similar to HB 4267) (House Education)
  • SB 285: Establishing regional recreation authorities and areas (original similar to SB 67) (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
  • SB 288: Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (original similar to HB 4167) (House Government Organization)
  • SB 290: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (original similar to HB 4426) (House Judiciary)
  • SB 292: Relating to Commission on Special Investigations (House Judiciary)
  • SB 296: Relating to sale or transfer of surplus property (original similar to SB 283) (House Finance)
  • SB 297: Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer (House Finance)
  • SB 298: Authorizing county assessors make separate entries in landbooks when real property is partly used for exempt and partly for nonexempt purposes (House Finance)
  • SB 299: Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas (original similar to HB 2051, HB 2072, HB 3021) (House Finance)
  • SB 300: Creating five-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites (original similar to SB 12) (House Energy)
  • SB 301: Removing limitation on amount collected by county via hotel occupancy tax used for medical or emergency services (original similar to SB 137) (House Political Subdivisions)
  • SB 311: Specifying consumers sales and service tax exemption for purchase of certain services and tangible personal property related to aircraft (House Finance)
  • SB 319: Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma (House Education)
  • SB 321: Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation (original similar to HB 4348, HB 4437, SB 230) (House Finance)
  • SB 322: Relating to employees of Department of Agriculture (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
  • SB 324: Removing restrictions where certain traditional lottery games may be played (original similar to HB 4409) (House Judiciary)
  • SB 327: Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty (House Judiciary)
  • SB 335: Protecting employees’ wages or salaries from being withheld or diverted for political activities (House Judiciary)
  • SB 336: Providing certain DMV applicants ability to contribute to WV Department of Veterans Assistance (House Finance)
  • SB 338: Changing date for employers to file annual reconciliation and withholding statements (original similar to HB 4265) (House Finance)
  • SB 339: Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA (original similar to HB 4272) (House Pensions and Retirement)
  • SB 341: Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2018 (original similar to HB 4004) (House Judiciary)
  • SB 343: Limiting expenses in preparing list for notice to redeem (House Judiciary)
  • SB 345: Authorizing DNR establish procedures and fee schedule for limited permit hunts (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
  • SB 346: Permitting full-time nonresident students purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping and fishing licenses (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
  • SB 347: Relating to operation of motorboats (original similar to HB 4274) (House Judiciary)
  • SB 348: Allowing for disposal of service weapons of special DNR police officers (1st Reading, 02-22)
  • SB 350: Eliminating obsolete requirement that Lottery Commission file racetrack video lottery game rules with Secretary of State (House Judiciary)
  • SB 351: Permitting ballot commissioners serve while candidates for certain offices (House Judiciary)
  • SB 355: Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology (original similar to HB 4339) (House Gov Org)
  • SB 357: Relating generally to limited video lottery (original similar to HB 4303) (House Judiciary)
  • SB 358: Imposing fee for processing criminal bonds (House Judiciary)
  • SB 361: Relating to treatment supervision under Drug Offender Accountability and Treatment Act (House Judiciary)
  • SB 364: Allowing parent or legal guardian of homeschooled child provide signed statement for obtaining permit or license to operate motor vehicle (House Judiciary)
  • SB 365: Relating to Young Entrepreneur Reinvestment Act (House Small Business and Entrepreneurship)
  • SB 368: Protecting consumers against business using automatic purchase renewals without consent (House Banking and Insurance)
  • SB 370: Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits (House Banking and Insurance)
  • SB 371: Relating to proceedings for voluntary custody for examination (House Judiciary)
  • SB 375: Relating to farmers markets (House Judiciary)
  • SB 379: Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4377) (Completed legislation)
  • SB 382: Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund (original similar to HB 4378) (Completed legislation)
  • SB 384: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR (original similar to HB 4383) (with right to amend) (Completed legislation)
  • SB 385: Decreasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and MAPS (2nd Reading, House Calendar)
  • SB 386: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission (original similar to HB 4388) (Completed legislation)
  • SB 388: Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration (Completed legislation)
  • SB 392: Reconfiguring membership of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council (House Gov Org)
  • SB 393: Relating to compensation and composition of WV Racing Commission (House Gov Org)
  • SB 395: Providing for judicial review of appealed decisions of Air Quality Review Board, Environmental Quality Board and Surface Mine Board (House Judiciary)
  • SB 397: Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person (House Judiciary)
  • SB 398: Relating to requirements for making consumer loans (House Judiciary)
  • SB 400: Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists (Com. title amend. pending) (House Gov Org)
  • SB 404: Relating to sex offender registry information (House Judiciary)
  • SB 406: Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement (House Banking and Insurance)
  • SB 407: Licensing and approval of child care programs (House Health and Human Resources)
  • SB 408: Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences (House Health and Human Resources)
  • SB 411: Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians (House Health and Human Resources)
  • SB 415: Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (original similar to HB 4396) (House Finance)
  • SB 425: Removing sunset dates which members of policemen’s or firemen’s pension fund elect to participate in deferred retirement option plan (House Pensions and Retirement)
  • SB 427: Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies (House Finance)
  • SB 433: Rewriting code sections regarding pyramid promotional schemes (House Judiciary)
  • SB 440: Establishing Library Facilities Improvement Fund (House Gov Org)
  • SB 441: Relating to health care provider taxes (House Health and Human Resources)
  • SB 444: Repealing antiquated code sections regarding safety glass and lighting in motor vehicles (House Roads and Transportation)
  • SB 446: Creating Agritourism Responsibility Act (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
  • SB 450: Collecting and analyzing statistical information pertaining to terminating pregnancies under Medicaid Program (House Health and Human Resources)
  • SB 451: Relating generally to hunting and fishing (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
  • SB 458: Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting regulations or legal requirements relating to employer-employee relationship (House Judiciary)
  • SB 461: Extending time to file petition for motor fuel excise tax refund (House Finance)
  • SB 462: Establishing contribution holiday for public pension plans funded at 130 percent or more (House Pensions and Retirement)
  • SB 463: Establishing group to examine benefits and need of transferring milk rules and regulations from DHHR to Agriculture (House Gov Org)
  • SB 464: Changing statutory payment date for incremental salary increases due state employees (House Finance)
  • SB 468: Changing date and recipients for submission of Auditor’s annual report (House Gov Org)
  • SB 469: Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)
  • SB 473: Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline (House Health and Human Resources)
  • SB 475: Industrial Hemp Development Act (original similar to HB 4500) (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
  • SB 477: Relating to five-year sunset on tax credits and incentives (House Gov Org)
  • SB 479: Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor (House Gov Org)
  • SB 494: Considering members of State Teachers Retirement System absent while serving as officer with statewide professional association (House Pensions and Retirement)
  • SB 495: Designating specific insurance coverages exempt from rate filing requirements (House Banking and Insurance)
  • SB 498: Creating two-year pilot program allowing all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest (Pending House introduction)
  • SB 512: Authorizing certain WV courthouse security officers carry concealed weapons (House Judiciary)
  • SB 524: Relating to disposition of complaint proceedings (House Gov Org)
  • SB 525: Relating to certification for emergency medical training – mining (House Energy)

 

Joint Resolutions that Have Passed the Senate (2)

 

  • SJR 3: Judicial Budget Oversight Amendment (original similar to HJR 101, HJR 104, HJR 109) (House Finance)
  • SJR 12: No Constitutional right to abortion Amendment (House Judiciary)

 

House Bills that Have Passed the Senate (14)

 

  • HB 2546: Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned (Completed legislation)
  • HB 2612: Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties (Signed, 02-21)
  • HB 2831: Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board (Completed legislation)
  • HB 3004: Relating to filling vacancies in offices of state officials, United States Senators, Justices, judges, and magistrates (Senate requests concurrence)
  • HB 4013: Clarifying venue in West Virginia state courts as it applies to nonresidents of the state (Pending House concurrence)
  • HB 4020: Making technical corrections in the code when referencing Chapter 49 (Signed, 02-21)
  • HB 4135: Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Signed, 02-21)
  • HB 4146: Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act (Signed, 02-21)
  • HB 4162: Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response (Completed legislation)
  • HB 4242: Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court (Completed legislation)
  • Eng. HB 4380: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture (Completed legislation)
  • Eng. HB 4381: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education (Completed legislation)
  • Eng. HB 4384: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation (Completed legislation)
  • Eng. HB 4386: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health: Community Mental Health Services (Completed legislation)

 

Bills Awaiting Action by the Governor (17)

 

  • SB 154: Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086) (Completed legislation)
  • SB 163: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4093) (Completed legislation)
  • SB 165: Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4129) (Completed legislation)
  • SB 184: Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4099) (Completed legislation)
  • SB 379: Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4377) (Completed legislation)
  • SB 382: Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund (original similar to HB 4378) (Completed legislation)
  • SB 384: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR (original similar to HB 4383) (with right to amend) (Completed legislation)
  • SB 386: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission (original similar to HB 4388) (Completed legislation)
  • SB 388: Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration (Completed legislation)
  • HB 2546: Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned (Completed legislation)
  • HB 2831: Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board (Completed legislation)
  • HB 4162: Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response (Completed legislation)
  • HB 4242: Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court (Completed legislation)
  • Eng. HB 4380: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture (Completed legislation)
  • Eng. HB 4381: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education (Completed legislation)
  • Eng. HB 4384: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation (Completed legislation)
  • Eng. HB 4386: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health: Community Mental Health Services (Completed legislation)

 

Bills Signed by the Governor (7)

 

  • SB 62: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors (Signed, 02-21)
  • SB 263: Eliminating film tax credits (original similar to HB 4144) (Signed, 01-29)
  • SB 267: Increasing salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB 4145) (Signed, 02-21)
  • HB 2612: Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties (Signed, 02-21)
  • HB 4020: Making technical corrections in the code when referencing Chapter 49 (Signed, 02-21)
  • HB 4135: Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Signed, 02-21)
  • HB 4146: Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act (Signed, 02-21)

 

 

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:   

House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

THIRD READING – For Passage

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 71<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=71&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 237<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=237&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 3061<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3061&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4207<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4207&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing an online application to receive a commission to act as a notary public, and eliminating the bond requirement

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4296<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4296&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Establishing the Southern West Virginia Lake Development Study Commission

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4368<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4368&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to voluntary assignments of wages by state employees who have been overpaid

*         H. B. 4422<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4422&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting permanent endowment funds of cemeteries to invest their principal in certain government bonds, and corporate bonds

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4424<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4424&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Providing that the Ethics Act applies to certain persons providing services without pay to state elected officials

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4451<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4451&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Creating the West Virginia Sentencing Commission

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4511<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4511&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Modifying bail requirements

*         H. B. 4617<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4617&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4618<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4618&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the authority of the Division of Protective Services

*         H. B. 4625<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4625&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to allocating a portion of any general revenue surplus accruing after a fiscal year to the Public Employees Insurance Agency Financial Stability Fund

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2843<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2843&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting Class III municipalities to be included in the West Virginia Tax Increment Act

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2983<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2983&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Granting priority to roadway construction, reconstruction and maintenance for roadways prone to recurring floods that hinder ingress and egress

*         H. B. 4219<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4219&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4241<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4241&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Transitioning foster children into managed care

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4289<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4289&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4347<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4347&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to voluntary contributions to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Fund

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4502<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4502&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Adding the crimes of murder and armed robbery to the list of offenses for which a prosecutor may apply for an order authorizing interception

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4542<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4542&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing public service districts to accept payment by credit card

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4607<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4607&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Establishing certain criteria for the restricted operation of drones within State Parks, Forests, and Rail Trails

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4619<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4619&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to supporting implementation of comprehensive systems for teacher and leader induction and professional growth

*         H. B. 4624<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4624&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to West Virginia coordinate systems

FIRST READING

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 181<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=181&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing MAPS promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 348<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=348&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing for disposal of service weapons of special DNR police officers (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2889<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2889&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing military veterans with certain military ratings to qualify for examinations required of a probationary police officer

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4158<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4158&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to municipal home rule

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4214<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4214&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Increasing penalties for unlawfully possessing or digging ginseng

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4238<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4238&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing counties and municipalities to establish a joint airport hazard comprehensive plan

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4444<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4444&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying the authority of the State Fire Commission in adopting a State Building Code

*         H. B. 4465<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4465&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4481<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4481&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to mandatory inter-board reporting by licensees or registrants of the boards of medicine, osteopathic medicine, nursing

*         H. B. 4539<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4539&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Providing an annual annuity adjustment of 1 percent for eligible deputy sheriff retirants and surviving spouses

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4546<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4546&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to where an application for a marriage license may be made

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4550<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4550&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Providing the Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists the authority to establish an apprenticeship program for cosmetologists

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4623<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4623&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to obtaining substance abuse treatment services

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on Finance
8:30 a.m. – House Chamber
Informational meeting on:

*         H. B. 4338<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4338&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> — Relating to the powers and authority of the Divisions of Administrative Services, and Corrections and Rehabilitation of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

Following 8:30 a.m. House Chamber Presentation
Room 460M

*         H. B. 2008<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2008&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the Dealer Recovery Program

*         H. B. Originating, Relating to extending mine safety tax credit

*         H. B. 4558<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4558&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Establishing the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Investment Fund in the West Virginia Development Office

*         H. B. 4357<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4357&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, West Virginia Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act

*         H. B. 4338<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4338&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the powers and authority of the Divisions of Administrative Services, and Corrections and Rehabilitation of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

*         H.B. Originating, Relating to Workers’ Compensation Debt Redirect

Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Health and Human Resources
2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

*         HB 2745<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2745&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Adding the examination of Advanced Care Technician

*         HB 4509<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4509&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the establishment of substance abuse treatment facilities

*         SB 408<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=408&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences (2nd reference to Government Organization)

*         SB 411<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=411&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians (2nd reference to Government Organization)

*         SB 441<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=441&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to health care provider taxes (2nd reference to Finance)

*         SB 473<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=473&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline

Committee on the Judiciary
Immediately Following 11 a.m. Floor Session
Room 418M

*         H. B. 4494<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4494&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing certain motor vehicle manufacturers to operate as new car dealers,

*         H. B. 4455<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4455&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the animal abuse,

*         H. B. 4345<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4345&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to limitations on permits for growers, processors and dispensaries of medical cannabis,

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 46<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=46&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs,

*         H. B. 4336<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4336&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Updating the schedule of controlled substances,

*         H. B. 4366<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4366&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the approval of additional beds for intermediate care facilities,

*         H. B. 4447<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4447&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Providing for a uniform and efficient system of broadband conduit installation,

*         Originating Bill, Relating to the eminent domain authority of a municipal park board,

*         H. B. 4204<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4204&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating rights guaranteed by the West Virginia Constitution and the United States Constitution when deciding the comity of a legal decision in a foreign country,

*         H. B. 4603<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4603&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization

Posted in: Latest News, Legislature, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.