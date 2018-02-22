Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Feb. 22

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018

44th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

History Day at the Legislature, Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas and Upper Well Area.

SENATE:

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SCR 34 : Requesting DNR study deer hunting in WV

: Requesting DNR study deer hunting in WV SCR 35 : Constable Joseph H. Davidson Memorial Bridge

: Constable Joseph H. Davidson Memorial Bridge SCR 36 : Requesting study of public schools’ prevention and response to violent acts against students and personnel

: Requesting study of public schools’ prevention and response to violent acts against students and personnel SCR 37: Sheriff John E. White Memorial Road

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 33: William ‘Bill’ Thurman King Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING (For Passage)

Com. Sub. for SB 412 : Relating to authority of county litter control officers

: Relating to authority of county litter control officers Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 474 : Requiring that certain documents filed pursuant to WV Jobs Act which include records of wages be considered confidential

: Requiring that certain documents filed pursuant to WV Jobs Act which include records of wages be considered confidential Com. Sub. for SB 522 : Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act

: Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act SB 523 : Relating to tax treatment of pollution control facilities and wind power projects (original similar to HB 4286, HB 4517, SB 150)

: Relating to tax treatment of pollution control facilities and wind power projects (original similar to HB 4286, HB 4517, SB 150) Com. Sub. for SB 543 : Relating to confidentiality of medical records

: Relating to confidentiality of medical records SB 626: Relating generally to coal mining (original similar to HB 4340)

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Com. Sub. for SB 30 : Relating generally to hunting with dogs

: Relating generally to hunting with dogs SB 112 : Clarifying that natural resources police officers’ subsistence allowance is pensionable

: Clarifying that natural resources police officers’ subsistence allowance is pensionable Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 307 : Declaring fundraising on state highway or roadway by volunteer fire department is not obstruction or nuisance

: Declaring fundraising on state highway or roadway by volunteer fire department is not obstruction or nuisance Com. Sub. for SB 359 : Authorizing Supreme Court establish curricula for mental hygiene commissioners and certain magistrates

: Authorizing Supreme Court establish curricula for mental hygiene commissioners and certain magistrates Com. Sub. for SB 467 : Relating generally to Public Defender Services

: Relating generally to Public Defender Services Com. Sub. for SB 490 : Relating to Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act of 2015

: Relating to Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act of 2015 Com. Sub. for SB 491 : Establishing fee for expungement of certain criminal convictions

: Establishing fee for expungement of certain criminal convictions Com. Sub. for SB 493 : Relating to guaranty associations

: Relating to guaranty associations Com. Sub. for SB 501 : Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in Deputy Sheriff Retirement System (original similar to HB 4516)

: Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in Deputy Sheriff Retirement System (original similar to HB 4516) Com. Sub. for SB 521 : Requiring chief executive of municipal law-enforcement agency be certified law-enforcement officer (original similar to HB 4526)

: Requiring chief executive of municipal law-enforcement agency be certified law-enforcement officer (original similar to HB 4526) Com. Sub. for SB 535 : Dedicating increased court fees in criminal cases to fund training programs for law-enforcement officers

: Dedicating increased court fees in criminal cases to fund training programs for law-enforcement officers Com. Sub. for SB 549 : Creating felony offense of intimidation or harassment of certain persons that causes injury or loss to person or property (original similar to SB 533)

: Creating felony offense of intimidation or harassment of certain persons that causes injury or loss to person or property (original similar to SB 533) SB 576 : Relating to Patient Injury Compensation Fund

: Relating to Patient Injury Compensation Fund Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4024 : Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4142 : Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment

: Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4169: Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 275 : Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors

: Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors Com. Sub. for SB 313 : Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers

: Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers Com. Sub. for SB 420 : Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV

: Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV Com. Sub. for SB 456 : Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act

: Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act Com. Sub. for SB 499 : Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees

: Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees Com. Sub. for SB 500 : Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund

: Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund SB 539 : Increasing limit for settling claims against DOH

: Increasing limit for settling claims against DOH SB 545 : Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to HB 3008)

: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to HB 3008) Com. Sub. for SB 555 : Providing director of corporation not personally liable for corporation’s torts

: Providing director of corporation not personally liable for corporation’s torts Com. Sub. for SB 562 : Allowing courts discretion to impose period of supervised release of defendant

: Allowing courts discretion to impose period of supervised release of defendant SB 566 : Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees

: Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees Com. Sub. for SB 573 : Relating generally to school calendars

: Relating generally to school calendars Com. Sub. for SB 574 : Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors (original similar to SB608)

: Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors (original similar to SB608) SB 627 : Permitting local governments to access certain economic development project-related tax records

: Permitting local governments to access certain economic development project-related tax records Eng. H. B. 4385: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9 a.m.: Workforce (208W)

SB 506 : Deregulating persons who perform work on heating, ventilating, and cooling systems

: Deregulating persons who perform work on heating, ventilating, and cooling systems SB 556 : Creating small business and minority populations economic and workforce development taskforce to assist Economic Development Authority

: Creating small business and minority populations economic and workforce development taskforce to assist Economic Development Authority SB 558: Relating to certification requirements for crane operators

9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 625 : Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018

: Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018 SB 528 : Providing additional circuit judge for nineteenth judicial circuit

: Providing additional circuit judge for nineteenth judicial circuit HB 4433 : Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state

: Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state HB 2604 : Relating to employee information reported to the Consolidated Public Retirement Board

: Relating to employee information reported to the Consolidated Public Retirement Board Com. Sub. for HB 2890

10:20 a.m.: Subcommittee on SB 401, Requiring specified coverage in health benefit plans for treatment of substance abuse disorders (208W Conference Room)

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

Com. Sub. SB 600 : Relating to powers and duties of PSC

: Relating to powers and duties of PSC Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4270: Providing for the timely payment of moneys owed from oil and natural gas production

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

HB 4035 : Creating a legislative coalition to study and report to the Legislature on palliative care

: Creating a legislative coalition to study and report to the Legislature on palliative care HB 4332 : Relating to home peritoneal renal dialysis

: Relating to home peritoneal renal dialysis HB 4306 : Permitting local boards of health to combine without approval from the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health

: Permitting local boards of health to combine without approval from the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health HB 4199 : Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication

: Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication HB 4023 : Relating to the regulation of dialysis technicians

: Relating to the regulation of dialysis technicians HB 4025 : Permitting reciprocity for licensure as a pharmacy technician

: Permitting reciprocity for licensure as a pharmacy technician HB 4027: Creating an education permit for allopathic physician resident

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 82 : Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation

: Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation SB 419 : Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory

: Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory SB 515 : Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities

: Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities SB 597 : Prohibiting individuals convicted of domestic violence misdemeanor from conducting private investigation business

: Prohibiting individuals convicted of domestic violence misdemeanor from conducting private investigation business SB 598 : Relating to civil actions against county commissions and municipalities for injuries

: Relating to civil actions against county commissions and municipalities for injuries SB 269 : Establishing 2018 Regulatory Reform Act

: Establishing 2018 Regulatory Reform Act SB 261 : Transferring certain powers and programs of WV Affordable Housing Trust Fund to WV Housing Development Fund

: Transferring certain powers and programs of WV Affordable Housing Trust Fund to WV Housing Development Fund SB 402 : Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles

: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles SB 445 : Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation

: Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation SB 448 : Relating generally to professional associations

: Relating generally to professional associations SB 472 : Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises

: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises SB 530 : Requiring Secretary of State provide database for registered corporations and sole proprietorship

: Requiring Secretary of State provide database for registered corporations and sole proprietorship SB 582 : Allowing candidate for political party executive committee serve as election official

: Allowing candidate for political party executive committee serve as election official SB 617: Allowing municipal fire chiefs appoint deputy fire chief

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Agenda TBA

3:30 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 485 : Terminating Workers Compensation Debt Reduction Fund assessment on self-insured employers

: Terminating Workers Compensation Debt Reduction Fund assessment on self-insured employers Com. Sub. for SB 418 : Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018

: Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018 SB 507 : Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities

: Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities SB 572 : Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program

: Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program SB 584: Finding certain claims against state to be moral obligations of state

Committee Action on Bills from Wednesday, February 21, 2018

9 a.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

HB 4268 : Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act

: Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act Passed; to Judiciary

SB 600 : Relating to powers and duties of PSC

: Relating to powers and duties of PSC Bill is laid over to Thursday’s meeting

9 a.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 442 : Establishing universal forms and deadlines when submitting prior authorization electronically

: Establishing universal forms and deadlines when submitting prior authorization electronically Passed; to Finance

SB 316 : Creating refundable personal income tax credit to encourage persons receiving public assistance to get married

: Creating refundable personal income tax credit to encourage persons receiving public assistance to get married Passed; to Finance

SB 499 : Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees

: Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees Passed; to Gov Org

SB 443 : Terminating parental rights when certain conditions are met

: Terminating parental rights when certain conditions are met Passed; to Judiciary

10 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 313 : Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers

: Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers Passed; to Finance

SB 449 : Using criminal conviction records to disqualify person from license or authorization to practice occupation

: Using criminal conviction records to disqualify person from license or authorization to practice occupation Passed; to Judiciary

SB 82 : Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation

: Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation Bill is laid over to a future meeting

SB 402 : Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles

: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles Delayed until Thursday’s agenda

SB 419 : Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory

: Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory Delayed until Thursday’s agenda

SB 445 : Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation

: Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation Delayed until Thursday’s agenda

SB 472 : Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises

: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises Delayed until Thursday’s agenda

SB 514 : Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact

: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact Passed; to Judiciary

SB 456 : Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act

: Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act Passed; to be reported to the floor

10 a.m.: Education (451M)

SB 573 : Relating generally to school calendars

: Relating generally to school calendars Passed; to Finance

SB 507 : Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities

: Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities Passed; to Finance

SB 542 : Creating four-year middle high school pilot program as part of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program

: Creating four-year middle high school pilot program as part of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program Passed; to Finance

SB 561 : Increasing minimum contract price requiring execution of bond with respect to building or repairing school property

: Increasing minimum contract price requiring execution of bond with respect to building or repairing school property Passed; to Gov Org

1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)

Originating Bill : Dedicating portion of county excise tax to local economic development corporation or authority

: Dedicating portion of county excise tax to local economic development corporation or authority Removed from agenda

Senate Bill 577 : Allowing commercial rental car providers to rent vehicles online

: Allowing commercial rental car providers to rent vehicles online Removed from agenda

Senate Bill 596 : Establishing the West Virginia Community Investment Tax Credit Program

: Establishing the West Virginia Community Investment Tax Credit Program Removed from agenda

Originating Bill : Expanding Corporate Powers of West Virginia Jobs Investment Trust Board

: Expanding Corporate Powers of West Virginia Jobs Investment Trust Board Passed; to be reported to the floor

2 p.m.: Agriculture (208W)

SB 557 : Relating to Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program

: Relating to Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Passed; to Finance

SB 572 : Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program

: Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program Passed; to Finance

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

SB 551 : Relating to failure of employers to make contributions on behalf of employees to retirement plan administered by the CPRB

: Relating to failure of employers to make contributions on behalf of employees to retirement plan administered by the CPRB Passed; to Finance

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 420 : Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV

: Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 562 : Allowing courts discretion to impose period of supervised release of defendant

: Allowing courts discretion to impose period of supervised release of defendant Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 545 : Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18

: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 574 : Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors

: Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 528 : Providing additional circuit judge for nineteenth judicial circuit

: Providing additional circuit judge for nineteenth judicial circuit Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 275 : Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors

: Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors Passed; to be reported to the floor

Originating Bill No. 3 : Permitting local governments to access certain tax records

: Permitting local governments to access certain tax records Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 555 : Providing director of corporation not personally liable for corporation’s torts

: Providing director of corporation not personally liable for corporation’s torts Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 539 : Increasing limit for settling claims against DOH

: Increasing limit for settling claims against DOH Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 434 : Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings

: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings Passed; to be reported to the floor

3:30 p.m.: Finance (451M)

HB 4376 : Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Health and Human Resources

: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Health and Human Resources Removed from agenda

HB 4385 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services Passed; to be reported to the floor

HB 4389 : Expiring funds to the Enterprise Resource Planning System fund

: Expiring funds to the Enterprise Resource Planning System fund Removed from agenda

Com. Sub. for SB 500 : Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund

: Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund Passed; to be reported to the floor

Com. Sub. for SB 331 : Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain members of PERS and Teachers Retirement system

: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain members of PERS and Teachers Retirement system Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 625 : Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018

: Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018 Removed from agenda

Com. Sub. for SB 418 : Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018

: Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018 Bill is laid over to a future meeting

SB 485 : Terminating Workers Compensation Debt Reduction Fund assessment on self-insured employers

: Terminating Workers Compensation Debt Reduction Fund assessment on self-insured employers Removed from agenda

SB 566 : Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees

: Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees Passed; to be reported to the floor

Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Wednesday, February 21, 2018 (127)

SB 7 : Relating to claims under Wage Payment and Collection Act (House Judiciary)

: Relating to claims under Wage Payment and Collection Act (House Judiciary) SB 10 : Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction (original similar to HB 4355) (House Judiciary)

: Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction (original similar to HB 4355) (House Judiciary) SB 36 : Relating generally to DNA testing (House Judiciary)

: Relating generally to DNA testing (House Judiciary) SB 37 : Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day (House Judiciary)

: Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day (House Judiciary) SB 39 : Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights (House Judiciary)

: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights (House Judiciary) SB 46 : Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs (House Judiciary)

: Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs (House Judiciary) SB 47 : Requiring Defense Department advocacy groups be notified in abuse or neglect of military person’s child (House Veterans Affairs)

: Requiring Defense Department advocacy groups be notified in abuse or neglect of military person’s child (House Veterans Affairs) SB 51 : Relating to domestic relations (House Judiciary)

: Relating to domestic relations (House Judiciary) SB 53 : Correcting code reference in regard to certain persons exempted from prohibitions against carrying concealed deadly weapons (House Judiciary)

: Correcting code reference in regard to certain persons exempted from prohibitions against carrying concealed deadly weapons (House Judiciary) SB 57 : Relating to third-party litigation financing (House Gov Org)

: Relating to third-party litigation financing (House Gov Org) SB 62 : Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors (Signed, 02-21)

: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors SB 67 : Exempting DNR police officers’ pensions from state income tax (House Pensions and Retirement)

: Exempting DNR police officers’ pensions from state income tax (House Pensions and Retirement) SB 71 : Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business (3rd Reading, 02-22)

: Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business SB 73 : Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident (House Judiciary)

: Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident (House Judiciary) SB 75 : Relating to sale or transfer of video lottery locations (House Judiciary)

: Relating to sale or transfer of video lottery locations (House Judiciary) SB 78 : Continuing personal income tax adjustment for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement)

: Continuing personal income tax adjustment for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement) SB 87 : Allowing purchase of Class XS resident senior hunting, fishing and trapping licenses at age 65 (House Senior Citizen Issues)

: Allowing purchase of Class XS resident senior hunting, fishing and trapping licenses at age 65 (House Senior Citizen Issues) SB 98: Creating incentives to consolidate local governments (House Political Subdivisions)

SB 102: Creating WV Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act (original similar to HB 4209) (House Judiciary)

SB 110 : Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises (House Judiciary)

: Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises (House Judiciary) SB 116 : Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset (House Judiciary)

: Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset (House Judiciary) SB 133 : Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency (original similar to HB 4034) (House Gov Org)

: Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency (original similar to HB 4034) (House Gov Org) SB 134 : Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery (original similar to HB 4033) (House Gov Org)

: Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery (original similar to HB 4033) (House Gov Org) SB 141 : Expanding county assessment and collection of head tax on breeding cows (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Expanding county assessment and collection of head tax on breeding cows (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 143 : Permitting DNR identification tag be used to identify trap (House Judiciary)

: Permitting DNR identification tag be used to identify trap (House Judiciary) SB 146 : Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act (House Judiciary)

: Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act (House Judiciary) SB 154 : Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086) (Completed legislation)

: Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086) (Completed legislation) SB 163 : Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4093) (Completed legislation)

: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4093) (Completed legislation) SB 165 : Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4129) (Completed legislation)

: Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4129) (Completed legislation) SB 181 : Authorizing MAPS promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4097) (House Judiciary)

: Authorizing MAPS promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4097) (House Judiciary) SB 184 : Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4099) (Completed legislation)

: Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4099) (Completed legislation) SB 230 : Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4108) (House Judiciary)

: Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4108) (House Judiciary) SB 237 : Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4102) (3rd Reading, 02-22)

: Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4102) SB 242 : Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment (original similar to HB 4328) (House Health and Human Resources)

: Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment (original similar to HB 4328) (House Health and Human Resources) SB 244 : Specifying conditions for unlawful possession of firearm at school-sponsored activities (original similar to HB 4139) (House Education)

: Specifying conditions for unlawful possession of firearm at school-sponsored activities (original similar to HB 4139) (House Education) SB 258 : Exempting honorably discharged veterans from fees for license to carry deadly weapons (House Judiciary)

: Exempting honorably discharged veterans from fees for license to carry deadly weapons (House Judiciary) SB 263 : Eliminating film tax credits (original similar to HB 4144) (Signed, 01-29)

: Eliminating film tax credits (original similar to HB 4144) SB 267 : Increasing salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB 4145) (Signed, 02-21)

: Increasing salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB 4145) SB 268 : Eliminating requirement that certain agencies purchase commodities produced on institutional farms (original similar to HB 4143) (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Eliminating requirement that certain agencies purchase commodities produced on institutional farms (original similar to HB 4143) (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 271 : Creating centralized Shared Services Section of Department of Administration (original similar to HB 4188) (House Finance)

: Creating centralized Shared Services Section of Department of Administration (original similar to HB 4188) (House Finance) SB 272 : Relating generally to drug control (original similar to HB 4227) (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)

: Relating generally to drug control (original similar to HB 4227) (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse) SB 273 : Reducing use of certain prescription drugs (original similar to HB 4263) (House Health and Human Resources)

: Reducing use of certain prescription drugs (original similar to HB 4263) (House Health and Human Resources) SB 280 : Allowing airports’ emergency management and operations vehicles to use red flashing warning lights (House Roads and Transportation)

: Allowing airports’ emergency management and operations vehicles to use red flashing warning lights (House Roads and Transportation) SB 283 : Relating generally to procurement by state agencies (original similar to HB 4261) (House Finance)

: Relating generally to procurement by state agencies (original similar to HB 4261) (House Finance) SB 284 : Increasing access to career education and workforce training (original similar to HB 4267) (House Education)

: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (original similar to HB 4267) (House Education) SB 285 : Establishing regional recreation authorities and areas (original similar to SB 67) (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Establishing regional recreation authorities and areas (original similar to SB 67) (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 288 : Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (original similar to HB 4167) (House Government Organization)

: Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (original similar to HB 4167) (House Government Organization) SB 290 : Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (original similar to HB 4426) (House Judiciary)

: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (original similar to HB 4426) (House Judiciary) SB 292 : Relating to Commission on Special Investigations (House Judiciary)

: Relating to Commission on Special Investigations (House Judiciary) SB 296 : Relating to sale or transfer of surplus property (original similar to SB 283) (House Finance)

: Relating to sale or transfer of surplus property (original similar to SB 283) (House Finance) SB 297 : Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer (House Finance)

: Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer (House Finance) SB 298 : Authorizing county assessors make separate entries in landbooks when real property is partly used for exempt and partly for nonexempt purposes (House Finance)

: Authorizing county assessors make separate entries in landbooks when real property is partly used for exempt and partly for nonexempt purposes (House Finance) SB 299 : Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas (original similar to HB 2051, HB 2072, HB 3021) (House Finance)

: Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas (original similar to HB 2051, HB 2072, HB 3021) (House Finance) SB 300 : Creating five-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites (original similar to SB 12) (House Energy)

: Creating five-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites (original similar to SB 12) (House Energy) SB 301: Removing limitation on amount collected by county via hotel occupancy tax used for medical or emergency services (original similar to SB 137) (House Political Subdivisions)

SB 311 : Specifying consumers sales and service tax exemption for purchase of certain services and tangible personal property related to aircraft (House Finance)

: Specifying consumers sales and service tax exemption for purchase of certain services and tangible personal property related to aircraft (House Finance) SB 319 : Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma (House Education)

: Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma (House Education) SB 321 : Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation (original similar to HB 4348, HB 4437, SB 230) (House Finance)

: Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation (original similar to HB 4348, HB 4437, SB 230) (House Finance) SB 322 : Relating to employees of Department of Agriculture (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Relating to employees of Department of Agriculture (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 324 : Removing restrictions where certain traditional lottery games may be played (original similar to HB 4409) (House Judiciary)

: Removing restrictions where certain traditional lottery games may be played (original similar to HB 4409) (House Judiciary) SB 327 : Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty (House Judiciary)

: Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty (House Judiciary) SB 335 : Protecting employees’ wages or salaries from being withheld or diverted for political activities (House Judiciary)

: Protecting employees’ wages or salaries from being withheld or diverted for political activities (House Judiciary) SB 336 : Providing certain DMV applicants ability to contribute to WV Department of Veterans Assistance (House Finance)

: Providing certain DMV applicants ability to contribute to WV Department of Veterans Assistance (House Finance) SB 338 : Changing date for employers to file annual reconciliation and withholding statements (original similar to HB 4265) (House Finance)

: Changing date for employers to file annual reconciliation and withholding statements (original similar to HB 4265) (House Finance) SB 339 : Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA (original similar to HB 4272) (House Pensions and Retirement)

: Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA (original similar to HB 4272) (House Pensions and Retirement) SB 341 : Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2018 (original similar to HB 4004) (House Judiciary)

: Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2018 (original similar to HB 4004) (House Judiciary) SB 343 : Limiting expenses in preparing list for notice to redeem (House Judiciary)

: Limiting expenses in preparing list for notice to redeem (House Judiciary) SB 345 : Authorizing DNR establish procedures and fee schedule for limited permit hunts (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Authorizing DNR establish procedures and fee schedule for limited permit hunts (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 346 : Permitting full-time nonresident students purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping and fishing licenses (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Permitting full-time nonresident students purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping and fishing licenses (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 347 : Relating to operation of motorboats (original similar to HB 4274) (House Judiciary)

: Relating to operation of motorboats (original similar to HB 4274) (House Judiciary) SB 348 : Allowing for disposal of service weapons of special DNR police officers (1st Reading, 02-22)

: Allowing for disposal of service weapons of special DNR police officers SB 350 : Eliminating obsolete requirement that Lottery Commission file racetrack video lottery game rules with Secretary of State (House Judiciary)

: Eliminating obsolete requirement that Lottery Commission file racetrack video lottery game rules with Secretary of State (House Judiciary) SB 351 : Permitting ballot commissioners serve while candidates for certain offices (House Judiciary)

: Permitting ballot commissioners serve while candidates for certain offices (House Judiciary) SB 355 : Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology (original similar to HB 4339) (House Gov Org)

: Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology (original similar to HB 4339) (House Gov Org) SB 357 : Relating generally to limited video lottery (original similar to HB 4303) (House Judiciary)

: Relating generally to limited video lottery (original similar to HB 4303) (House Judiciary) SB 358 : Imposing fee for processing criminal bonds (House Judiciary)

: Imposing fee for processing criminal bonds (House Judiciary) SB 361 : Relating to treatment supervision under Drug Offender Accountability and Treatment Act (House Judiciary)

: Relating to treatment supervision under Drug Offender Accountability and Treatment Act (House Judiciary) SB 364: Allowing parent or legal guardian of homeschooled child provide signed statement for obtaining permit or license to operate motor vehicle (House Judiciary)

SB 365: Relating to Young Entrepreneur Reinvestment Act (House Small Business and Entrepreneurship)

SB 368 : Protecting consumers against business using automatic purchase renewals without consent (House Banking and Insurance)

: Protecting consumers against business using automatic purchase renewals without consent (House Banking and Insurance) SB 370 : Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits (House Banking and Insurance)

: Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits (House Banking and Insurance) SB 371 : Relating to proceedings for voluntary custody for examination (House Judiciary)

: Relating to proceedings for voluntary custody for examination (House Judiciary) SB 375 : Relating to farmers markets (House Judiciary)

: Relating to farmers markets (House Judiciary) SB 379 : Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4377) (Completed legislation)

: Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4377) (Completed legislation) SB 382 : Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund (original similar to HB 4378) (Completed legislation)

: Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund (original similar to HB 4378) (Completed legislation) SB 384: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR (original similar to HB 4383) (with right to amend) (Completed legislation)

SB 385 : Decreasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and MAPS (2nd Reading, House Calendar)

: Decreasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and MAPS SB 386 : Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission (original similar to HB 4388) (Completed legislation)

: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission (original similar to HB 4388) (Completed legislation) SB 388 : Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration (Completed legislation)

: Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration (Completed legislation) SB 392 : Reconfiguring membership of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council (House Gov Org)

: Reconfiguring membership of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council (House Gov Org) SB 393 : Relating to compensation and composition of WV Racing Commission (House Gov Org)

: Relating to compensation and composition of WV Racing Commission (House Gov Org) SB 395 : Providing for judicial review of appealed decisions of Air Quality Review Board, Environmental Quality Board and Surface Mine Board (House Judiciary)

: Providing for judicial review of appealed decisions of Air Quality Review Board, Environmental Quality Board and Surface Mine Board (House Judiciary) SB 397 : Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person (House Judiciary)

: Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person (House Judiciary) SB 398 : Relating to requirements for making consumer loans (House Judiciary)

: Relating to requirements for making consumer loans (House Judiciary) SB 400 : Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists (Com. title amend. pending) (House Gov Org)

: Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists (Com. title amend. pending) (House Gov Org) SB 404 : Relating to sex offender registry information (House Judiciary)

: Relating to sex offender registry information (House Judiciary) SB 406 : Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement (House Banking and Insurance)

: Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement (House Banking and Insurance) SB 407 : Licensing and approval of child care programs (House Health and Human Resources)

: Licensing and approval of child care programs (House Health and Human Resources) SB 408 : Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences (House Health and Human Resources)

: Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences (House Health and Human Resources) SB 411 : Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians (House Health and Human Resources)

: Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians (House Health and Human Resources) SB 415 : Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (original similar to HB 4396) (House Finance)

: Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (original similar to HB 4396) (House Finance) SB 425 : Removing sunset dates which members of policemen’s or firemen’s pension fund elect to participate in deferred retirement option plan (House Pensions and Retirement)

: Removing sunset dates which members of policemen’s or firemen’s pension fund elect to participate in deferred retirement option plan (House Pensions and Retirement) SB 427 : Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies (House Finance)

: Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies (House Finance) SB 433 : Rewriting code sections regarding pyramid promotional schemes (House Judiciary)

: Rewriting code sections regarding pyramid promotional schemes (House Judiciary) SB 440 : Establishing Library Facilities Improvement Fund (House Gov Org)

: Establishing Library Facilities Improvement Fund (House Gov Org) SB 441 : Relating to health care provider taxes (House Health and Human Resources)

: Relating to health care provider taxes (House Health and Human Resources) SB 444 : Repealing antiquated code sections regarding safety glass and lighting in motor vehicles (House Roads and Transportation)

: Repealing antiquated code sections regarding safety glass and lighting in motor vehicles (House Roads and Transportation) SB 446 : Creating Agritourism Responsibility Act (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Creating Agritourism Responsibility Act (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 450 : Collecting and analyzing statistical information pertaining to terminating pregnancies under Medicaid Program (House Health and Human Resources)

: Collecting and analyzing statistical information pertaining to terminating pregnancies under Medicaid Program (House Health and Human Resources) SB 451 : Relating generally to hunting and fishing (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Relating generally to hunting and fishing (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 458 : Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting regulations or legal requirements relating to employer-employee relationship (House Judiciary)

: Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting regulations or legal requirements relating to employer-employee relationship (House Judiciary) SB 461 : Extending time to file petition for motor fuel excise tax refund (House Finance)

: Extending time to file petition for motor fuel excise tax refund (House Finance) SB 462: Establishing contribution holiday for public pension plans funded at 130 percent or more (House Pensions and Retirement)

SB 463: Establishing group to examine benefits and need of transferring milk rules and regulations from DHHR to Agriculture (House Gov Org)

SB 464 : Changing statutory payment date for incremental salary increases due state employees (House Finance)

: Changing statutory payment date for incremental salary increases due state employees (House Finance) SB 468 : Changing date and recipients for submission of Auditor’s annual report (House Gov Org)

: Changing date and recipients for submission of Auditor’s annual report (House Gov Org) SB 469 : Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)

: Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse) SB 473 : Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline (House Health and Human Resources)

: Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline (House Health and Human Resources) SB 475 : Industrial Hemp Development Act (original similar to HB 4500) (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Industrial Hemp Development Act (original similar to HB 4500) (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 477 : Relating to five-year sunset on tax credits and incentives (House Gov Org)

: Relating to five-year sunset on tax credits and incentives (House Gov Org) SB 479 : Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor (House Gov Org)

: Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor (House Gov Org) SB 494 : Considering members of State Teachers Retirement System absent while serving as officer with statewide professional association (House Pensions and Retirement)

: Considering members of State Teachers Retirement System absent while serving as officer with statewide professional association (House Pensions and Retirement) SB 495 : Designating specific insurance coverages exempt from rate filing requirements (House Banking and Insurance)

: Designating specific insurance coverages exempt from rate filing requirements (House Banking and Insurance) SB 498 : Creating two-year pilot program allowing all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest (Pending House introduction)

: Creating two-year pilot program allowing all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest (Pending House introduction) SB 512 : Authorizing certain WV courthouse security officers carry concealed weapons (House Judiciary)

: Authorizing certain WV courthouse security officers carry concealed weapons (House Judiciary) SB 524 : Relating to disposition of complaint proceedings (House Gov Org)

: Relating to disposition of complaint proceedings (House Gov Org) SB 525: Relating to certification for emergency medical training – mining (House Energy)

Joint Resolutions that Have Passed the Senate (2)

SJR 3 : Judicial Budget Oversight Amendment (original similar to HJR 101, HJR 104, HJR 109) (House Finance)

: Judicial Budget Oversight Amendment (original similar to HJR 101, HJR 104, HJR 109) (House Finance) SJR 12: No Constitutional right to abortion Amendment (House Judiciary)

House Bills that Have Passed the Senate (14)

HB 2546 : Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned (Completed legislation)

: Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned (Completed legislation) HB 2612 : Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties (Signed, 02-21)

: Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties HB 2831 : Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board (Completed legislation)

: Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board (Completed legislation) HB 3004 : Relating to filling vacancies in offices of state officials, United States Senators, Justices, judges, and magistrates (Senate requests concurrence)

: Relating to filling vacancies in offices of state officials, United States Senators, Justices, judges, and magistrates (Senate requests concurrence) HB 4013 : Clarifying venue in West Virginia state courts as it applies to nonresidents of the state (Pending House concurrence)

: Clarifying venue in West Virginia state courts as it applies to nonresidents of the state (Pending House concurrence) HB 4020 : Making technical corrections in the code when referencing Chapter 49 (Signed, 02-21)

: Making technical corrections in the code when referencing Chapter 49 HB 4135 : Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Signed, 02-21)

: Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act HB 4146 : Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act (Signed, 02-21)

: Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act HB 4162 : Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response (Completed legislation)

: Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response (Completed legislation) HB 4242 : Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court (Completed legislation)

: Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court (Completed legislation) Eng. HB 4380 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture (Completed legislation)

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture (Completed legislation) Eng. HB 4381 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education (Completed legislation)

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education (Completed legislation) Eng. HB 4384 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation (Completed legislation)

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation (Completed legislation) Eng. HB 4386: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health: Community Mental Health Services (Completed legislation)

Bills Awaiting Action by the Governor (17)

SB 154 : Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086) (Completed legislation)

: Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086) (Completed legislation) SB 163 : Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4093) (Completed legislation)

: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4093) (Completed legislation) SB 165 : Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4129) (Completed legislation)

: Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4129) (Completed legislation) SB 184 : Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4099) (Completed legislation)

: Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4099) (Completed legislation) SB 379 : Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4377) (Completed legislation)

: Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4377) (Completed legislation) SB 382 : Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund (original similar to HB 4378) (Completed legislation)

: Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund (original similar to HB 4378) (Completed legislation) SB 384 : Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR (original similar to HB 4383) (with right to amend) (Completed legislation)

: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR (original similar to HB 4383) (with right to amend) (Completed legislation) SB 386 : Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission (original similar to HB 4388) (Completed legislation)

: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission (original similar to HB 4388) (Completed legislation) SB 388 : Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration (Completed legislation)

: Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration (Completed legislation) HB 2546 : Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned (Completed legislation)

: Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned (Completed legislation) HB 2831 : Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board (Completed legislation)

: Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board (Completed legislation) HB 4162 : Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response (Completed legislation)

: Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response (Completed legislation) HB 4242 : Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court (Completed legislation)

: Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court (Completed legislation) Eng. HB 4380 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture (Completed legislation)

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture (Completed legislation) Eng. HB 4381 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education (Completed legislation)

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education (Completed legislation) Eng. HB 4384 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation (Completed legislation)

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation (Completed legislation) Eng. HB 4386: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health: Community Mental Health Services (Completed legislation)

Bills Signed by the Governor (7)

SB 62 : Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors (Signed, 02-21)

: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors SB 263 : Eliminating film tax credits (original similar to HB 4144) (Signed, 01-29)

: Eliminating film tax credits (original similar to HB 4144) SB 267 : Increasing salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB 4145) (Signed, 02-21)

: Increasing salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB 4145) HB 2612 : Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties (Signed, 02-21)

: Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties HB 4020 : Making technical corrections in the code when referencing Chapter 49 (Signed, 02-21)

: Making technical corrections in the code when referencing Chapter 49 HB 4135 : Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Signed, 02-21)

: Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act HB 4146: Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act (Signed, 02-21)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 71<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=71&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 237<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=237&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3061<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=3061&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4207<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4207&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing an online application to receive a commission to act as a notary public, and eliminating the bond requirement

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4296<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4296&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing the Southern West Virginia Lake Development Study Commission

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4368<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4368&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to voluntary assignments of wages by state employees who have been overpaid

* H. B. 4422<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4422&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting permanent endowment funds of cemeteries to invest their principal in certain government bonds, and corporate bonds

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4424<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4424&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing that the Ethics Act applies to certain persons providing services without pay to state elected officials

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4451<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4451&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating the West Virginia Sentencing Commission

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4511<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4511&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Modifying bail requirements

* H. B. 4617<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4617&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4618<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4618&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the authority of the Division of Protective Services

* H. B. 4625<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4625&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to allocating a portion of any general revenue surplus accruing after a fiscal year to the Public Employees Insurance Agency Financial Stability Fund

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2843<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2843&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting Class III municipalities to be included in the West Virginia Tax Increment Act

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2983<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2983&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Granting priority to roadway construction, reconstruction and maintenance for roadways prone to recurring floods that hinder ingress and egress

* H. B. 4219<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4219&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4241<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4241&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Transitioning foster children into managed care

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4289<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4289&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4347<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4347&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to voluntary contributions to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Fund

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4502<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4502&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Adding the crimes of murder and armed robbery to the list of offenses for which a prosecutor may apply for an order authorizing interception

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4542<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4542&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing public service districts to accept payment by credit card

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4607<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4607&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing certain criteria for the restricted operation of drones within State Parks, Forests, and Rail Trails

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4619<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4619&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to supporting implementation of comprehensive systems for teacher and leader induction and professional growth

* H. B. 4624<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4624&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to West Virginia coordinate systems

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 181<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=181&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing MAPS promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 348<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=348&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing for disposal of service weapons of special DNR police officers (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2889<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2889&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing military veterans with certain military ratings to qualify for examinations required of a probationary police officer

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4158<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4158&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to municipal home rule

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4214<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4214&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Increasing penalties for unlawfully possessing or digging ginseng

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4238<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4238&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing counties and municipalities to establish a joint airport hazard comprehensive plan

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4444<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4444&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying the authority of the State Fire Commission in adopting a State Building Code

* H. B. 4465<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4465&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4481<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4481&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to mandatory inter-board reporting by licensees or registrants of the boards of medicine, osteopathic medicine, nursing

* H. B. 4539<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4539&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing an annual annuity adjustment of 1 percent for eligible deputy sheriff retirants and surviving spouses

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4546<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4546&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to where an application for a marriage license may be made

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4550<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4550&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing the Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists the authority to establish an apprenticeship program for cosmetologists

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4623<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4623&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to obtaining substance abuse treatment services

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on Finance

8:30 a.m. – House Chamber

Informational meeting on:

* H. B. 4338<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4338&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> — Relating to the powers and authority of the Divisions of Administrative Services, and Corrections and Rehabilitation of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

Following 8:30 a.m. House Chamber Presentation

Room 460M

* H. B. 2008<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2008&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the Dealer Recovery Program

* H. B. Originating, Relating to extending mine safety tax credit

* H. B. 4558<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4558&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Establishing the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Investment Fund in the West Virginia Development Office

* H. B. 4357<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4357&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, West Virginia Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act

* H. B. 4338<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4338&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the powers and authority of the Divisions of Administrative Services, and Corrections and Rehabilitation of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

* H.B. Originating, Relating to Workers’ Compensation Debt Redirect

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Health and Human Resources

2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

* HB 2745<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2745&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Adding the examination of Advanced Care Technician

* HB 4509<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4509&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the establishment of substance abuse treatment facilities

* SB 408<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=408&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences (2nd reference to Government Organization)

* SB 411<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=411&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians (2nd reference to Government Organization)

* SB 441<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=441&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to health care provider taxes (2nd reference to Finance)

* SB 473<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=473&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline

Committee on the Judiciary

Immediately Following 11 a.m. Floor Session

Room 418M

* H. B. 4494<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4494&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing certain motor vehicle manufacturers to operate as new car dealers,

* H. B. 4455<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4455&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the animal abuse,

* H. B. 4345<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4345&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to limitations on permits for growers, processors and dispensaries of medical cannabis,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 46<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=46&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs,

* H. B. 4336<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4336&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Updating the schedule of controlled substances,

* H. B. 4366<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4366&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the approval of additional beds for intermediate care facilities,

* H. B. 4447<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4447&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Providing for a uniform and efficient system of broadband conduit installation,

* Originating Bill, Relating to the eminent domain authority of a municipal park board,

* H. B. 4204<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4204&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating rights guaranteed by the West Virginia Constitution and the United States Constitution when deciding the comity of a legal decision in a foreign country,

* H. B. 4603<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4603&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization