Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Feb. 22
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018
44th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
History Day at the Legislature, Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas and Upper Well Area.
Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SCR 34: Requesting DNR study deer hunting in WV
- SCR 35: Constable Joseph H. Davidson Memorial Bridge
- SCR 36: Requesting study of public schools’ prevention and response to violent acts against students and personnel
- SCR 37: Sheriff John E. White Memorial Road
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 33: William ‘Bill’ Thurman King Memorial Bridge
THIRD READING (For Passage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 412: Relating to authority of county litter control officers
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 474: Requiring that certain documents filed pursuant to WV Jobs Act which include records of wages be considered confidential
- Com. Sub. for SB 522: Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act
- SB 523: Relating to tax treatment of pollution control facilities and wind power projects (original similar to HB 4286, HB 4517, SB 150)
- Com. Sub. for SB 543: Relating to confidentiality of medical records
- SB 626: Relating generally to coal mining (original similar to HB 4340)
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 30: Relating generally to hunting with dogs
- SB 112: Clarifying that natural resources police officers’ subsistence allowance is pensionable
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 307: Declaring fundraising on state highway or roadway by volunteer fire department is not obstruction or nuisance
- Com. Sub. for SB 359: Authorizing Supreme Court establish curricula for mental hygiene commissioners and certain magistrates
- Com. Sub. for SB 467: Relating generally to Public Defender Services
- Com. Sub. for SB 490: Relating to Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act of 2015
- Com. Sub. for SB 491: Establishing fee for expungement of certain criminal convictions
- Com. Sub. for SB 493: Relating to guaranty associations
- Com. Sub. for SB 501: Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in Deputy Sheriff Retirement System (original similar to HB 4516)
- Com. Sub. for SB 521: Requiring chief executive of municipal law-enforcement agency be certified law-enforcement officer (original similar to HB 4526)
- Com. Sub. for SB 535: Dedicating increased court fees in criminal cases to fund training programs for law-enforcement officers
- Com. Sub. for SB 549: Creating felony offense of intimidation or harassment of certain persons that causes injury or loss to person or property (original similar to SB 533)
- SB 576: Relating to Patient Injury Compensation Fund
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4024: Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4142: Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4169: Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 275: Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors
- Com. Sub. for SB 313: Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers
- Com. Sub. for SB 420: Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV
- Com. Sub. for SB 456: Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 499: Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees
- Com. Sub. for SB 500: Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund
- SB 539: Increasing limit for settling claims against DOH
- SB 545: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to HB 3008)
- Com. Sub. for SB 555: Providing director of corporation not personally liable for corporation’s torts
- Com. Sub. for SB 562: Allowing courts discretion to impose period of supervised release of defendant
- SB 566: Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees
- Com. Sub. for SB 573: Relating generally to school calendars
- Com. Sub. for SB 574: Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors (original similar to SB608)
- SB 627: Permitting local governments to access certain economic development project-related tax records
- Eng. H. B. 4385: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services
9 a.m.: Workforce (208W)
- SB 506: Deregulating persons who perform work on heating, ventilating, and cooling systems
- SB 556: Creating small business and minority populations economic and workforce development taskforce to assist Economic Development Authority
- SB 558: Relating to certification requirements for crane operators
9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)
- SB 625: Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018
- SB 528: Providing additional circuit judge for nineteenth judicial circuit
- HB 4433: Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state
- HB 2604: Relating to employee information reported to the Consolidated Public Retirement Board
- Com. Sub. for HB 2890
10:20 a.m.: Subcommittee on SB 401, Requiring specified coverage in health benefit plans for treatment of substance abuse disorders (208W Conference Room)
1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
- Com. Sub. SB 600: Relating to powers and duties of PSC
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4270: Providing for the timely payment of moneys owed from oil and natural gas production
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- HB 4035: Creating a legislative coalition to study and report to the Legislature on palliative care
- HB 4332: Relating to home peritoneal renal dialysis
- HB 4306: Permitting local boards of health to combine without approval from the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health
- HB 4199: Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication
- HB 4023: Relating to the regulation of dialysis technicians
- HB 4025: Permitting reciprocity for licensure as a pharmacy technician
- HB 4027: Creating an education permit for allopathic physician resident
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 82: Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation
- SB 419: Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory
- SB 515: Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities
- SB 597: Prohibiting individuals convicted of domestic violence misdemeanor from conducting private investigation business
- SB 598: Relating to civil actions against county commissions and municipalities for injuries
- SB 269: Establishing 2018 Regulatory Reform Act
- SB 261: Transferring certain powers and programs of WV Affordable Housing Trust Fund to WV Housing Development Fund
- SB 402: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles
- SB 445: Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation
- SB 448: Relating generally to professional associations
- SB 472: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises
- SB 530: Requiring Secretary of State provide database for registered corporations and sole proprietorship
- SB 582: Allowing candidate for political party executive committee serve as election official
- SB 617: Allowing municipal fire chiefs appoint deputy fire chief
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- Agenda TBA
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Agenda TBA
3:30 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- SB 485: Terminating Workers Compensation Debt Reduction Fund assessment on self-insured employers
- Com. Sub. for SB 418: Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018
- SB 507: Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities
- SB 572: Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program
- SB 584: Finding certain claims against state to be moral obligations of state
Committee Action on Bills from Wednesday, February 21, 2018
9 a.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
- HB 4268: Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 600: Relating to powers and duties of PSC
- Bill is laid over to Thursday’s meeting
9 a.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 442: Establishing universal forms and deadlines when submitting prior authorization electronically
- Passed; to Finance
- SB 316: Creating refundable personal income tax credit to encourage persons receiving public assistance to get married
- Passed; to Finance
- SB 499: Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees
- Passed; to Gov Org
- SB 443: Terminating parental rights when certain conditions are met
- Passed; to Judiciary
10 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 313: Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers
- Passed; to Finance
- SB 449: Using criminal conviction records to disqualify person from license or authorization to practice occupation
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 82: Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation
- Bill is laid over to a future meeting
- SB 402: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles
- Delayed until Thursday’s agenda
- SB 419: Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory
- Delayed until Thursday’s agenda
- SB 445: Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation
- Delayed until Thursday’s agenda
- SB 472: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises
- Delayed until Thursday’s agenda
- SB 514: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 456: Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
10 a.m.: Education (451M)
- SB 573: Relating generally to school calendars
- Passed; to Finance
- SB 507: Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities
- Passed; to Finance
- SB 542: Creating four-year middle high school pilot program as part of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program
- Passed; to Finance
- SB 561: Increasing minimum contract price requiring execution of bond with respect to building or repairing school property
- Passed; to Gov Org
1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)
- Originating Bill: Dedicating portion of county excise tax to local economic development corporation or authority
- Removed from agenda
- Senate Bill 577: Allowing commercial rental car providers to rent vehicles online
- Removed from agenda
- Senate Bill 596: Establishing the West Virginia Community Investment Tax Credit Program
- Removed from agenda
- Originating Bill: Expanding Corporate Powers of West Virginia Jobs Investment Trust Board
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
2 p.m.: Agriculture (208W)
- SB 557: Relating to Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program
- Passed; to Finance
- SB 572: Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program
- Passed; to Finance
2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)
- SB 551: Relating to failure of employers to make contributions on behalf of employees to retirement plan administered by the CPRB
- Passed; to Finance
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 420: Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 562: Allowing courts discretion to impose period of supervised release of defendant
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 545: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 574: Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 528: Providing additional circuit judge for nineteenth judicial circuit
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 275: Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- Originating Bill No. 3: Permitting local governments to access certain tax records
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 555: Providing director of corporation not personally liable for corporation’s torts
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 539: Increasing limit for settling claims against DOH
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 434: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
3:30 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- HB 4376: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Health and Human Resources
- Removed from agenda
- HB 4385: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- HB 4389: Expiring funds to the Enterprise Resource Planning System fund
- Removed from agenda
- Com. Sub. for SB 500: Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- Com. Sub. for SB 331: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain members of PERS and Teachers Retirement system
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 625: Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018
- Removed from agenda
- Com. Sub. for SB 418: Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018
- Bill is laid over to a future meeting
- SB 485: Terminating Workers Compensation Debt Reduction Fund assessment on self-insured employers
- Removed from agenda
- SB 566: Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Wednesday, February 21, 2018 (127)
- SB 7: Relating to claims under Wage Payment and Collection Act (House Judiciary)
- SB 10: Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction (original similar to HB 4355) (House Judiciary)
- SB 36: Relating generally to DNA testing (House Judiciary)
- SB 37: Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day (House Judiciary)
- SB 39: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights (House Judiciary)
- SB 46: Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs (House Judiciary)
- SB 47: Requiring Defense Department advocacy groups be notified in abuse or neglect of military person’s child (House Veterans Affairs)
- SB 51: Relating to domestic relations (House Judiciary)
- SB 53: Correcting code reference in regard to certain persons exempted from prohibitions against carrying concealed deadly weapons (House Judiciary)
- SB 57: Relating to third-party litigation financing (House Gov Org)
- SB 62: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors (Signed, 02-21)
- SB 67: Exempting DNR police officers’ pensions from state income tax (House Pensions and Retirement)
- SB 71: Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business (3rd Reading, 02-22)
- SB 73: Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident (House Judiciary)
- SB 75: Relating to sale or transfer of video lottery locations (House Judiciary)
- SB 78: Continuing personal income tax adjustment for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement)
- SB 87: Allowing purchase of Class XS resident senior hunting, fishing and trapping licenses at age 65 (House Senior Citizen Issues)
- SB 98: Creating incentives to consolidate local governments (House Political Subdivisions)
- SB 102: Creating WV Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act (original similar to HB 4209) (House Judiciary)
- SB 110: Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises (House Judiciary)
- SB 116: Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset (House Judiciary)
- SB 133: Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency (original similar to HB 4034) (House Gov Org)
- SB 134: Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery (original similar to HB 4033) (House Gov Org)
- SB 141: Expanding county assessment and collection of head tax on breeding cows (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
- SB 143: Permitting DNR identification tag be used to identify trap (House Judiciary)
- SB 146: Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act (House Judiciary)
- SB 154: Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086) (Completed legislation)
- SB 163: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4093) (Completed legislation)
- SB 165: Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4129) (Completed legislation)
- SB 181: Authorizing MAPS promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4097) (House Judiciary)
- SB 184: Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4099) (Completed legislation)
- SB 230: Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4108) (House Judiciary)
- SB 237: Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4102) (3rd Reading, 02-22)
- SB 242: Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment (original similar to HB 4328) (House Health and Human Resources)
- SB 244: Specifying conditions for unlawful possession of firearm at school-sponsored activities (original similar to HB 4139) (House Education)
- SB 258: Exempting honorably discharged veterans from fees for license to carry deadly weapons (House Judiciary)
- SB 263: Eliminating film tax credits (original similar to HB 4144) (Signed, 01-29)
- SB 267: Increasing salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB 4145) (Signed, 02-21)
- SB 268: Eliminating requirement that certain agencies purchase commodities produced on institutional farms (original similar to HB 4143) (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
- SB 271: Creating centralized Shared Services Section of Department of Administration (original similar to HB 4188) (House Finance)
- SB 272: Relating generally to drug control (original similar to HB 4227) (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)
- SB 273: Reducing use of certain prescription drugs (original similar to HB 4263) (House Health and Human Resources)
- SB 280: Allowing airports’ emergency management and operations vehicles to use red flashing warning lights (House Roads and Transportation)
- SB 283: Relating generally to procurement by state agencies (original similar to HB 4261) (House Finance)
- SB 284: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (original similar to HB 4267) (House Education)
- SB 285: Establishing regional recreation authorities and areas (original similar to SB 67) (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
- SB 288: Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (original similar to HB 4167) (House Government Organization)
- SB 290: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (original similar to HB 4426) (House Judiciary)
- SB 292: Relating to Commission on Special Investigations (House Judiciary)
- SB 296: Relating to sale or transfer of surplus property (original similar to SB 283) (House Finance)
- SB 297: Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer (House Finance)
- SB 298: Authorizing county assessors make separate entries in landbooks when real property is partly used for exempt and partly for nonexempt purposes (House Finance)
- SB 299: Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas (original similar to HB 2051, HB 2072, HB 3021) (House Finance)
- SB 300: Creating five-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites (original similar to SB 12) (House Energy)
- SB 301: Removing limitation on amount collected by county via hotel occupancy tax used for medical or emergency services (original similar to SB 137) (House Political Subdivisions)
- SB 311: Specifying consumers sales and service tax exemption for purchase of certain services and tangible personal property related to aircraft (House Finance)
- SB 319: Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma (House Education)
- SB 321: Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation (original similar to HB 4348, HB 4437, SB 230) (House Finance)
- SB 322: Relating to employees of Department of Agriculture (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
- SB 324: Removing restrictions where certain traditional lottery games may be played (original similar to HB 4409) (House Judiciary)
- SB 327: Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty (House Judiciary)
- SB 335: Protecting employees’ wages or salaries from being withheld or diverted for political activities (House Judiciary)
- SB 336: Providing certain DMV applicants ability to contribute to WV Department of Veterans Assistance (House Finance)
- SB 338: Changing date for employers to file annual reconciliation and withholding statements (original similar to HB 4265) (House Finance)
- SB 339: Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA (original similar to HB 4272) (House Pensions and Retirement)
- SB 341: Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2018 (original similar to HB 4004) (House Judiciary)
- SB 343: Limiting expenses in preparing list for notice to redeem (House Judiciary)
- SB 345: Authorizing DNR establish procedures and fee schedule for limited permit hunts (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
- SB 346: Permitting full-time nonresident students purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping and fishing licenses (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
- SB 347: Relating to operation of motorboats (original similar to HB 4274) (House Judiciary)
- SB 348: Allowing for disposal of service weapons of special DNR police officers (1st Reading, 02-22)
- SB 350: Eliminating obsolete requirement that Lottery Commission file racetrack video lottery game rules with Secretary of State (House Judiciary)
- SB 351: Permitting ballot commissioners serve while candidates for certain offices (House Judiciary)
- SB 355: Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology (original similar to HB 4339) (House Gov Org)
- SB 357: Relating generally to limited video lottery (original similar to HB 4303) (House Judiciary)
- SB 358: Imposing fee for processing criminal bonds (House Judiciary)
- SB 361: Relating to treatment supervision under Drug Offender Accountability and Treatment Act (House Judiciary)
- SB 364: Allowing parent or legal guardian of homeschooled child provide signed statement for obtaining permit or license to operate motor vehicle (House Judiciary)
- SB 365: Relating to Young Entrepreneur Reinvestment Act (House Small Business and Entrepreneurship)
- SB 368: Protecting consumers against business using automatic purchase renewals without consent (House Banking and Insurance)
- SB 370: Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits (House Banking and Insurance)
- SB 371: Relating to proceedings for voluntary custody for examination (House Judiciary)
- SB 375: Relating to farmers markets (House Judiciary)
- SB 379: Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4377) (Completed legislation)
- SB 382: Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund (original similar to HB 4378) (Completed legislation)
- SB 384: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR (original similar to HB 4383) (with right to amend) (Completed legislation)
- SB 385: Decreasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and MAPS (2nd Reading, House Calendar)
- SB 386: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission (original similar to HB 4388) (Completed legislation)
- SB 388: Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration (Completed legislation)
- SB 392: Reconfiguring membership of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council (House Gov Org)
- SB 393: Relating to compensation and composition of WV Racing Commission (House Gov Org)
- SB 395: Providing for judicial review of appealed decisions of Air Quality Review Board, Environmental Quality Board and Surface Mine Board (House Judiciary)
- SB 397: Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person (House Judiciary)
- SB 398: Relating to requirements for making consumer loans (House Judiciary)
- SB 400: Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists (Com. title amend. pending) (House Gov Org)
- SB 404: Relating to sex offender registry information (House Judiciary)
- SB 406: Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement (House Banking and Insurance)
- SB 407: Licensing and approval of child care programs (House Health and Human Resources)
- SB 408: Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences (House Health and Human Resources)
- SB 411: Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians (House Health and Human Resources)
- SB 415: Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (original similar to HB 4396) (House Finance)
- SB 425: Removing sunset dates which members of policemen’s or firemen’s pension fund elect to participate in deferred retirement option plan (House Pensions and Retirement)
- SB 427: Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies (House Finance)
- SB 433: Rewriting code sections regarding pyramid promotional schemes (House Judiciary)
- SB 440: Establishing Library Facilities Improvement Fund (House Gov Org)
- SB 441: Relating to health care provider taxes (House Health and Human Resources)
- SB 444: Repealing antiquated code sections regarding safety glass and lighting in motor vehicles (House Roads and Transportation)
- SB 446: Creating Agritourism Responsibility Act (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
- SB 450: Collecting and analyzing statistical information pertaining to terminating pregnancies under Medicaid Program (House Health and Human Resources)
- SB 451: Relating generally to hunting and fishing (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
- SB 458: Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting regulations or legal requirements relating to employer-employee relationship (House Judiciary)
- SB 461: Extending time to file petition for motor fuel excise tax refund (House Finance)
- SB 462: Establishing contribution holiday for public pension plans funded at 130 percent or more (House Pensions and Retirement)
- SB 463: Establishing group to examine benefits and need of transferring milk rules and regulations from DHHR to Agriculture (House Gov Org)
- SB 464: Changing statutory payment date for incremental salary increases due state employees (House Finance)
- SB 468: Changing date and recipients for submission of Auditor’s annual report (House Gov Org)
- SB 469: Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)
- SB 473: Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline (House Health and Human Resources)
- SB 475: Industrial Hemp Development Act (original similar to HB 4500) (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
- SB 477: Relating to five-year sunset on tax credits and incentives (House Gov Org)
- SB 479: Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor (House Gov Org)
- SB 494: Considering members of State Teachers Retirement System absent while serving as officer with statewide professional association (House Pensions and Retirement)
- SB 495: Designating specific insurance coverages exempt from rate filing requirements (House Banking and Insurance)
- SB 498: Creating two-year pilot program allowing all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest (Pending House introduction)
- SB 512: Authorizing certain WV courthouse security officers carry concealed weapons (House Judiciary)
- SB 524: Relating to disposition of complaint proceedings (House Gov Org)
- SB 525: Relating to certification for emergency medical training – mining (House Energy)
Joint Resolutions that Have Passed the Senate (2)
- SJR 3: Judicial Budget Oversight Amendment (original similar to HJR 101, HJR 104, HJR 109) (House Finance)
- SJR 12: No Constitutional right to abortion Amendment (House Judiciary)
House Bills that Have Passed the Senate (14)
- HB 2546: Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned (Completed legislation)
- HB 2612: Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties (Signed, 02-21)
- HB 2831: Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board (Completed legislation)
- HB 3004: Relating to filling vacancies in offices of state officials, United States Senators, Justices, judges, and magistrates (Senate requests concurrence)
- HB 4013: Clarifying venue in West Virginia state courts as it applies to nonresidents of the state (Pending House concurrence)
- HB 4020: Making technical corrections in the code when referencing Chapter 49 (Signed, 02-21)
- HB 4135: Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Signed, 02-21)
- HB 4146: Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act (Signed, 02-21)
- HB 4162: Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response (Completed legislation)
- HB 4242: Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court (Completed legislation)
- Eng. HB 4380: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture (Completed legislation)
- Eng. HB 4381: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education (Completed legislation)
- Eng. HB 4384: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation (Completed legislation)
- Eng. HB 4386: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health: Community Mental Health Services (Completed legislation)
Bills Awaiting Action by the Governor (17)
- SB 154: Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086) (Completed legislation)
- SB 163: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4093) (Completed legislation)
- SB 165: Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4129) (Completed legislation)
- SB 184: Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4099) (Completed legislation)
- SB 379: Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4377) (Completed legislation)
- SB 382: Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund (original similar to HB 4378) (Completed legislation)
- SB 384: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR (original similar to HB 4383) (with right to amend) (Completed legislation)
- SB 386: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission (original similar to HB 4388) (Completed legislation)
- SB 388: Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration (Completed legislation)
- HB 2546: Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned (Completed legislation)
- HB 2831: Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board (Completed legislation)
- HB 4162: Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response (Completed legislation)
- HB 4242: Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court (Completed legislation)
- Eng. HB 4380: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture (Completed legislation)
- Eng. HB 4381: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education (Completed legislation)
- Eng. HB 4384: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation (Completed legislation)
- Eng. HB 4386: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health: Community Mental Health Services (Completed legislation)
Bills Signed by the Governor (7)
- SB 62: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors (Signed, 02-21)
- SB 263: Eliminating film tax credits (original similar to HB 4144) (Signed, 01-29)
- SB 267: Increasing salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB 4145) (Signed, 02-21)
- HB 2612: Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties (Signed, 02-21)
- HB 4020: Making technical corrections in the code when referencing Chapter 49 (Signed, 02-21)
- HB 4135: Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Signed, 02-21)
- HB 4146: Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act (Signed, 02-21)
House Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
SPECIAL CALENDAR
THIRD READING – For Passage
