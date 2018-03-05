Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, March 5

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Monday, March 5, 2018

55th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Deaf Awareness Day, Upper House + Upper Senate Rotundas + Upper Well Area; American Red Cross Day, Lower Rotunda.

SENATE:

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SR 61 : Designating month of March 2018, as American Red Cross Month

SR 62: Congratulating Quinn Raffo, distinguished finalist for 2018 Prudential Spirit of Community Award

THIRD READING (For Passage)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2889 : Allowing military veterans with certain military ratings to qualify for examinations required of probationary police officer

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2995 : Permitting certain animal euthanasia technicians who have been certified by other states be certified animal euthanasia technicians in West Virginia – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Permitting certain animal euthanasia technicians who have been certified by other states be certified animal euthanasia technicians in West Virginia – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4219 : Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4238 : Authorizing counties and municipalities to establish a joint airport hazard comprehensive plan

: Authorizing counties and municipalities to establish a joint airport hazard comprehensive plan Eng. HB 4539: Providing an annual annuity adjustment of 1 percent for eligible deputy sheriff retirants and surviving spouses

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Com. Sub. for SJR 8 : County Economic Development Amendment

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2464 : Relating to disclaimers and exclusions of warranties in consumer transactions for goods – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to disclaimers and exclusions of warranties in consumer transactions for goods – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4015 : Relating to the management and continuous inventory of vehicles owned, leased, operated, or acquired by the state and its agencies – (Com. amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4023 : Relating to the regulation of dialysis technicians

: Relating to the regulation of dialysis technicians Eng. HB 4025 : Permitting reciprocity for licensure as a pharmacy technician

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4027 : Creating an education permit for allopathic physician resident

: Creating an education permit for allopathic physician resident Eng. HB 4178 : Permitting certain portions of certified nurse aide training to be provided through distance learning technologies

Eng. HB 4178 : Permitting certain portions of certified nurse aide training to be provided through distance learning technologies

: Requiring persons employed to dispatch emergency calls complete a course in cardiovascular care for telephonic resuscitation – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to SB 409) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4279 : Relating to adult protective services system

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4279 : Relating to adult protective services system

: Relating to voluntary assignments of wages by state employees who have been overpaid – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4434 : Clarifying provisions relating to candidates unaffiliated with a political party as it relates to certificates of announcement – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. HB 4434 : Clarifying provisions relating to candidates unaffiliated with a political party as it relates to certificates of announcement – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Allowing off duty members and officers of the department of public safety to guard private property – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4478 : Authorizing public schools to distribute excess food to students – (Com. amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4478 : Authorizing public schools to distribute excess food to students – (Com. amend. pending)

: Adding the crimes of murder and armed robbery to the list of offenses for which a prosecutor may apply for an order authorizing interception – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4509 : Relating to the establishment of substance abuse treatment facilities – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4509 : Relating to the establishment of substance abuse treatment facilities – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Allowing certain tax information to be shared with the Director of Purchasing Division, Department of Administration, and State Auditor – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 4622: Relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education

FIRST READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB. 4016 : Relating to combatting waste, fraud, and misuse of public funds through investigations, accountability and transparency – (Com. amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB. 4035 : Creating a legislative coalition to study and report to the Legislature on palliative care – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Creating a legislative coalition to study and report to the Legislature on palliative care – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB. 4042 : Redefining school zone to facilitate placement of school zone signs – (Com. amend. pending)

Eng. HB 4183 : Relating generally to standardized testing requirements for nonpublic schools – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Relating generally to standardized testing requirements for nonpublic schools – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4275 : Relating to the law-enforcement authority of the director and officers of the division of protective services

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4400 : Relating to the West Virginia Physicians Mutual Insurance Company

: Relating to the West Virginia Physicians Mutual Insurance Company Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4546: Relating to where an application for a marriage license may be made

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Agenda TBA

3:30 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Agenda TBA

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House Convenes at 9 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for S. J. R. 12<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=12&year= 2018&billtype=jr&houseorig=s& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – No Constitutional right to abortion Amendment

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 73<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=73&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 110<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=110&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 307<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=307&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Declaring fundraising on state highway or roadway by volunteer fire department is not obstruction or nuisance

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 327<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=327&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty

* S. B. 346<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=346&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting full-time nonresident students purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping and fishing licenses

* S. B. 351<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=351&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting ballot commissioners serve while candidates for certain offices

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 395<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=395&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing for judicial review of appealed decisions of Air Quality Review Board, Environmental Quality Board and Surface Mine Board

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 397<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=397&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 404<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=404&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to sex offender registry information

* S. B. 539<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=539&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Increasing limit for settling claims against DOH

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 561<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=561&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Increasing minimum contract price requiring execution of bond with respect to building or repairing school property

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 7<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=7&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to claims under Wage Payment and Collection Act (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 47<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=47&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring Defense Department advocacy groups be notified in abuse or neglect of military person’s child

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 102<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=102&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating WV Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 133<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=133&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 272<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=272&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to drug control (Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 298<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=298&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing county assessors make separate entries in landbooks when real property is partly used for exempt and partly for nonexempt purposes

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 319<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=319&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma (Education Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 365<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=365&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to Young Entrepreneur Reinvestment Act

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 412<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=412&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to authority of county litter control officers

* S. B. 427<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=427&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 441<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=441&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to health care provider taxes (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 456<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=456&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 493<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=493&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to guaranty associations

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 499<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=499&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 510<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=510&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Designating hospitals for stroke treatment

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 522<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=522&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act

* S. B. 545<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=545&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 36<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=36&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to DNA testing

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 51<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=51&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to domestic relations

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 116<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=116&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 261<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=261&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Transferring certain powers and programs of WV Affordable Housing Trust Fund to WV Housing Development Fund (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 273<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=273&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Reducing use of certain prescription drugs (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 282<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=282&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Exempting State Conservation Committee from Purchasing Division requirements for contracts related to flood recovery (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 297<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=297&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer

* S. B. 299<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=299&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 347<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=347&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to operation of motorboats

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 359<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=359&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing Supreme Court establish curricula for mental hygiene commissioners and certain magistrates

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 461<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=461&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Extending time to file petition for motor fuel excise tax refund (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 465<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=465&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to mandated reporting of child abuse and neglect

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 475<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=475&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Industrial Hemp Development Act (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 479<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=479&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 500<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=500&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 543<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=543&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to confidentiality of medical records

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 555<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=555&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing immunity from civil liability for qualified directors of certain governmental and nonprofit entities

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 574<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=574&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 575<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=575&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Approving additional beds for intermediate care facilities (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 576<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=576&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to Patient Injury Compensation Fund (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 582<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=582&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing candidate for political party executive committee serve as election official

* S. B. 584<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=584&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Finding certain claims against state to be moral obligations of state (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 589<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=589&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to issuance of personalized plates for antique motor vehicles

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 590<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=590&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing special license plate for curing childhood cancer

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 616<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=616&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing maximum gross weight for certain wood-bearing trucks (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 626<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=626&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to coal mining (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 631<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=631&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to one-call system

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on Government Organization

PUBLIC HEARING

8:00 a.m. – House Chamber

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 313<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=313&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers.

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

* SB 525<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=525&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to certification for emergency medical training – mining.

* SB 463<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=463&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Establishing group to examine benefits and need of transferring milk rules and regulations from DHHR to Agriculture.

* SB 322<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=322&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to employees of Department of Agriculture.

* Com Sub for SB 313<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=313&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers.

* Com Sub for SB 392<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=392&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Reconfiguring membership of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council.

* Com Sub for SB 408<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=408&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences.

* SB 411<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=411&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians.

* Com Sub for SB 440<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=440&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Establishing Library Facilities Improvement Fund.

* SB 468<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=468&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Changing date and recipients for submission of Auditor’s annual report.

* SB 498<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=498&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Creating two-year pilot program allowing all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest.

* Com Sub for SB 506<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=506&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Deregulating persons who perform work on heating, ventilating, and cooling systems.

* Com Sub for SB 508<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=508&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Establishing State Trail Authority.

* Com Sub for SB 556<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=556&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Creating small business and minority populations economic and workforce development taskforce to assist Economic Development Authority.

* SB 592<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=592&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Adding examination of advanced care technician for firefighter paramedic.

* SB 612<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=612&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to sale of municipal property.

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

* S. B. 585<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=585&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Altering boundary line between Doddridge and Harrison counties,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 603<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=603&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to proceedings for involuntary custody for examination,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 495<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=495&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Designating specific insurance coverages exempt from rate filing requirements,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 401<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=401&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Requiring specified coverage in health benefit plans for treatment of substance abuse disorders,

* S. B. 242<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=242&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 443<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=443&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Terminating parental rights when certain conditions are met,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 521<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=521&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Requiring chief executive of municipal law-enforcement agency be certified law-enforcement officer,

* S. B. 632<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=632&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Allowing retired judicial officers recalled to service to avoid limit on temporary payments under certain circumstances,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 290<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=290&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 548<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=548&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing county commissions to pay election officials,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 230<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=230&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 375<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=375&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to farmers markets,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 10<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=10&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber