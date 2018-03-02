Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, March 2
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
Friday, March 2, 2018
52th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
WV Chapter American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas.
Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 59: Recognizing dedicated and honorable public service of Linda Gibson
- SR 60: Designating March 2, 2018, as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 42: US Navy Veteran Samuel H. Slack, Jr., Memorial Bridge
- SCR 43: US Army T-4 CE Caesar Bango Memorial Bridge
- SCR 44: Bluefield Police LT Aaron L. Crook Memorial Bridge
THIRD READING (For Passage)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2483: Requiring the Division of Juvenile Services to transfer to a correctional facility or regional jail any juvenile in its custody that has been transferred to adult jurisdiction of the circuit court and who reaches his or her eighteenth birthday – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2694: Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2696: Relating to crossbow hunting – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2843: Permitting Class III municipalities to be included in the West Virginia Tax Increment Act
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2890: Establishing a Library Facilities Improvement Fund that will serve to support library facilities construction, maintenance and improvement projects
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2916: Authorizing certain first responders to carry firearms – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3104: Transfer of the West Virginia Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Fund
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4022: Exempting the consumer sales and service tax and use tax for services for the repair, remodeling and maintenance of certain aircraft (original similar to SB 131, SB 311)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4024: Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4079: Promulgating administrative rules by various executive or administrative agencies of the state – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4138: Requiring certain public or private schools and daycare centers to install carbon monoxide detectors – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4142: Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4169: Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4175: Preventing requirement that an advanced practice registered nurse participate in a collaborative relationship to obtain payment
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4199: Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4207: Authorizing an online application to receive a commission to act as a notary public, and eliminating the bond requirement – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. HB 4285: Relating to the West Virginia Safe Mortgage Licensing Act
- Eng. HB 4332: Relating to home peritoneal renal dialysis – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4385: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4619: Relating to supporting implementation of comprehensive systems for teacher and leader induction and professional growth
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- Com. Sub. for SJR 8: County Economic Development Amendment
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2607: Extending the maximum period of confinement a judge may impose for certain, first-time probationary violations – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2654: Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2693: Relating to state ownership of wildlife – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2983: Granting priority to roadway construction, reconstruction and maintenance for roadways prone to recurring floods that hinder ingress and egress
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3005: Relating to regulation of unmanned aircraft systems – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4180: Relating to wildlife resources (original similar to SB345)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4186: Relating generally to guaranteed asset protection waivers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4219: Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4230: Relating to credit for reinsurance
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4236: Requiring agencies to provide an annual inventory of real property holdings to the Real Estate Division (original similar to SB342)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4268: Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4289: Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4343: Relating to the delivery of financial statements to bank shareholders
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4347: Relating to voluntary contributions to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Fund
- Eng. HB 4402: Relating to the prevention of sexual abuse of children – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4410: Removing the requirement that the State Auditor receive copies of the Limited Video Lottery bids – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. HB 4422: Permitting permanent endowment funds of cemeteries to invest their principal in certain government bonds, and corporate bonds
- Eng. HB 4433: Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state
- Eng. HB 4436: Clarifying when a minor between the ages of 16 and 18 may be employed by or elected as a member of a volunteer fire department – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4444: Clarifying the authority of the State Fire Commission in adopting a State Building Code – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4473: Relating to use of state funds for advertising to promote a public official or government office – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 4539: Providing an annual annuity adjustment of 1 percent for eligible deputy sheriff retirants and surviving spouses
- Eng. HB 4621: Relating to removing reference to certain entities with respect to work
- Eng. HB 4624: Relating to West Virginia coordinate systems – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)
FIRST READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2889: Allowing military veterans with certain military ratings to qualify for examinations required of probationary police officer
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2995: Permitting certain animal euthanasia technicians who have been certified by other states be certified animal euthanasia technicians in West Virginia – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4238: Authorizing counties and municipalities to establish a joint airport hazard comprehensive plan
9:30 a.m.: Education (451M)
- HB 3061: Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program
- HB 4183: Relating generally to standardized testing requirements for nonpublic schools
- Originating Resolution: Study relating to county boards of education providing free feminine hygiene products
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- HB 4010: Providing no requirement to perform or host a marriage ceremony that does not conform to sincerely held religious beliefs
- HB 4016: Relating to combatting waste, fraud, and misuse of public funds through investigations, accountability and transparency
- HB 4042: Redefining school zone to facilitate placement of school zone signs
- HB 4035: Creating a legislative coalition to study and report to the Legislature on palliative care
- HB 4400: Relating to the West Virginia Physicians Mutual Insurance Company
- HB 4546: Relating to where an application for a marriage license may be made
- HB 4511: Modifying bail requirements
- HB 4617: Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual
- HB 4618: Relating to the authority of the Division of Protective Services
- HB 4275: Relating to the law-enforcement authority of the director and officers of the division of protective services
3:30 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Com. Sub. for HB 4401: Relating to the Registration of Business
- SB 152: The Budget Bill
House Convenes at 9 a.m.
On the agenda:
SPECIAL CALENDAR
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
House to convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 37<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 46<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 134<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 146<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 338<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 360<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 364<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 415<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 444<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 451<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 464<http://www.wvlegislature.
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
* S. B. 143<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 343<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 350<http://www.wvlegislature.
FIRST READING
* Com. Sub. for S. J. R. 12<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 73<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 110<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 307<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 327<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 346<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 351<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 395<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 397<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 404<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 539<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 561<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 102<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 522<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 133<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 543<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 347<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 412<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 574<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 475<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 290<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 273<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 575<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 626<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 585<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 402<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 616<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 582<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 627<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 116<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Finance
9:00 a.m. – Room 460M
* S. B. 299, Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 461<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 500<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E
* Com Sub for SB 490<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com Sub for SB 514<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com Sub for SB 515<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com Sub for SB 419<http://www.wvlegislature.
* SB 393<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber
Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services
1:00 p.m. – Room 215E
***Agenda to be posted.<http://www.
Committee on Education
2:00 p.m. – Room 434M
* Committee Substitute for SB572<http://www.