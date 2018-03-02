Latest News:
By March 2, 2018 Read More →

Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, March 2

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Friday, March 2, 2018
52th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

 

WV Chapter American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas.

 

SENATE:  

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m. 

On the Agenda: 

RESOLUTIONS

  • SR 59: Recognizing dedicated and honorable public service of Linda Gibson
  • SR 60: Designating March 2, 2018, as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

  • SCR 42: US Navy Veteran Samuel H. Slack, Jr., Memorial Bridge
  • SCR 43: US Army T-4 CE Caesar Bango Memorial Bridge
  • SCR 44: Bluefield Police LT Aaron L. Crook Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING (For Passage)

  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2483: Requiring the Division of Juvenile Services to transfer to a correctional facility or regional jail any juvenile in its custody that has been transferred to adult jurisdiction of the circuit court and who reaches his or her eighteenth birthday – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2694: Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2696: Relating to crossbow hunting – (Com. amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2843: Permitting Class III municipalities to be included in the West Virginia Tax Increment Act
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2890: Establishing a Library Facilities Improvement Fund that will serve to support library facilities construction, maintenance and improvement projects
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2916: Authorizing certain first responders to carry firearms – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3104: Transfer of the West Virginia Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Fund
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4022: Exempting the consumer sales and service tax and use tax for services for the repair, remodeling and maintenance of certain aircraft (original similar to SB 131, SB 311)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4024: Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4079: Promulgating administrative rules by various executive or administrative agencies of the state – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4138: Requiring certain public or private schools and daycare centers to install carbon monoxide detectors – (Com. amends. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4142: Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4169: Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4175: Preventing requirement that an advanced practice registered nurse participate in a collaborative relationship to obtain payment
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4199: Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4207: Authorizing an online application to receive a commission to act as a notary public, and eliminating the bond requirement – (Com. amends. pending)
  • Eng. HB 4285: Relating to the West Virginia Safe Mortgage Licensing Act
  • Eng. HB 4332: Relating to home peritoneal renal dialysis – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
  • Eng. HB 4385: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4619: Relating to supporting implementation of comprehensive systems for teacher and leader induction and professional growth

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

  • Com. Sub. for SJR 8: County Economic Development Amendment
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2607: Extending the maximum period of confinement a judge may impose for certain, first-time probationary violations – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2654: Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2693: Relating to state ownership of wildlife – (Com. amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2983: Granting priority to roadway construction, reconstruction and maintenance for roadways prone to recurring floods that hinder ingress and egress
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3005: Relating to regulation of unmanned aircraft systems – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4180: Relating to wildlife resources (original similar to SB345)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4186: Relating generally to guaranteed asset protection waivers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
  • Eng. HB 4219: Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4230: Relating to credit for reinsurance
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4236: Requiring agencies to provide an annual inventory of real property holdings to the Real Estate Division (original similar to SB342)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4268: Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act – (Com. title amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4289: Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4343: Relating to the delivery of financial statements to bank shareholders
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4347: Relating to voluntary contributions to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Fund
  • Eng. HB 4402: Relating to the prevention of sexual abuse of children – (Com. amend. pending)
  • Eng. HB 4410: Removing the requirement that the State Auditor receive copies of the Limited Video Lottery bids – (Com. amends. pending)
  • Eng. HB 4422: Permitting permanent endowment funds of cemeteries to invest their principal in certain government bonds, and corporate bonds
  • Eng. HB 4433: Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state
  • Eng. HB 4436: Clarifying when a minor between the ages of 16 and 18 may be employed by or elected as a member of a volunteer fire department – (Com. amends. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4444: Clarifying the authority of the State Fire Commission in adopting a State Building Code – (Com. title amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4473: Relating to use of state funds for advertising to promote a public official or government office – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
  • Eng. HB 4539: Providing an annual annuity adjustment of 1 percent for eligible deputy sheriff retirants and surviving spouses
  • Eng. HB 4621: Relating to removing reference to certain entities with respect to work
  • Eng. HB 4624: Relating to West Virginia coordinate systems – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

FIRST READING

  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2889: Allowing military veterans with certain military ratings to qualify for examinations required of probationary police officer
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2995: Permitting certain animal euthanasia technicians who have been certified by other states be certified animal euthanasia technicians in West Virginia – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4238: Authorizing counties and municipalities to establish a joint airport hazard comprehensive plan

 

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule: 

 

9:30 a.m.: Education (451M)

  • HB 3061: Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program
  • HB 4183: Relating generally to standardized testing requirements for nonpublic schools
  • Originating Resolution: Study relating to county boards of education providing free feminine hygiene products

 

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • HB 4010: Providing no requirement to perform or host a marriage ceremony that does not conform to sincerely held religious beliefs
  • HB 4016: Relating to combatting waste, fraud, and misuse of public funds through investigations, accountability and transparency
  • HB 4042: Redefining school zone to facilitate placement of school zone signs
  • HB 4035: Creating a legislative coalition to study and report to the Legislature on palliative care
  • HB 4400: Relating to the West Virginia Physicians Mutual Insurance Company
  • HB 4546: Relating to where an application for a marriage license may be made
  • HB 4511: Modifying bail requirements
  • HB 4617: Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual
  • HB 4618: Relating to the authority of the Division of Protective Services
  • HB 4275: Relating to the law-enforcement authority of the director and officers of the division of protective services

3:30 p.m.: Finance (451M)

  • Com. Sub. for HB 4401: Relating to the Registration of Business
  • SB 152: The Budget Bill

 

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:   

House Convenes at 9 a.m.

On the agenda:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

House to convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 37<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=37&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 46<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=46&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 134<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=134&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 146<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=146&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act

*         S. B. 338<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=338&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Changing date for employers to file annual reconciliation and withholding statements

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 360<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=360&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying oil and gas permits not be on flat well royalty leases

*         S. B. 364<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=364&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing parent or legal guardian of homeschooled child provide signed statement for obtaining permit or license to operate motor vehicle

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 415<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=415&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities

*         S. B. 444<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=444&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Repealing antiquated code sections regarding safety glass and lighting in motor vehicles

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 451<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=451&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to hunting and fishing

*         S. B. 464<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=464&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Changing statutory payment date for incremental salary increases due state employees

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

*         S. B. 143<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=143&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting DNR identification tag be used to identify trap (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

*         S. B. 343<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=343&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Limiting expenses in preparing list for notice to redeem

*         S. B. 350<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=350&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Eliminating obsolete requirement that Lottery Commission file racetrack video lottery game rules with Secretary of State (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

FIRST READING

*         Com. Sub. for S. J. R. 12<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=12&year=2018&billtype=jr&houseorig=s&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – No Constitutional right to abortion Amendment

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 73<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=73&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 110<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=110&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 307<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=307&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Declaring fundraising on state highway or roadway by volunteer fire department is not obstruction or nuisance

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 327<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=327&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty

*         S. B. 346<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=346&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting full-time nonresident students purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping and fishing licenses (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

*         S. B. 351<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=351&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting ballot commissioners serve while candidates for certain offices

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 395<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=395&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Providing for judicial review of appealed decisions of Air Quality Review Board, Environmental Quality Board and Surface Mine Board (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 397<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=397&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 404<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=404&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to sex offender registry information

*         S. B. 539<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=539&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Increasing limit for settling claims against DOH

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 561<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=561&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Increasing minimum contract price requiring execution of bond with respect to building or repairing school property

 

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

 

Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 102<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=102&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Creating WV Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act,

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 522<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=522&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act,

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 133<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=133&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency,

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 543<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=543&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to confidentiality of medical records,

*         S. B. 347<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=347&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to operation of motorboats,

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 412<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=412&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to authority of county litter control officers,

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 574<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=574&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors,

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 475<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=475&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Industrial Hemp Development Act,

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 290<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=290&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations,

*         S. B. 273<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=273&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Reducing use of certain prescription drugs,

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 575<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=575&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Approving additional beds for intermediate care facilities,

*         S. B. 626<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=626&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating generally to coal mining,

*         S. B. 585<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=585&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Altering boundary line between Doddridge and Harrison counties,

*         S. B. 402<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=402&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles,

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 616<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=616&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Establishing maximum gross weight for certain wood-bearing trucks,

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 582<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=582&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Allowing candidate for political party executive committee serve as election official,

*         S. B. 627<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=627&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Permitting local governments to access certain economic development project-related tax records,

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 116<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=116&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset,

Committee on Finance
9:00 a.m. – Room 460M

*         S. B. 299, Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 461<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=461&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Extending time to file petition for motor fuel excise tax refund

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 500<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=500&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund

Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

*         Com Sub for SB 490<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=490&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act of 2015. (2nd reference to Finance)

*         Com Sub for SB 514<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=514&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         Com Sub for SB 515<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=515&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         Com Sub for SB 419<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=419&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory. (2nd reference to Finance)

*         SB 393<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=393&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to compensation and composition of WV Racing Commission. (2nd reference to Finance)

Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services
1:00 p.m. – Room 215E
***Agenda to be posted.<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/committees/house/main.cfm>***

Committee on Education
2:00 p.m. – Room 434M

*         Committee Substitute for SB572<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=572&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program

Posted in: Latest News, Legislature, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.