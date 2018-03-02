Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, March 2

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Friday, March 2, 2018

52th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

WV Chapter American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas.

SENATE:

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SR 59 : Recognizing dedicated and honorable public service of Linda Gibson

: Recognizing dedicated and honorable public service of Linda Gibson SR 60: Designating March 2, 2018, as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 42 : US Navy Veteran Samuel H. Slack, Jr., Memorial Bridge

: US Navy Veteran Samuel H. Slack, Jr., Memorial Bridge SCR 43 : US Army T-4 CE Caesar Bango Memorial Bridge

: US Army T-4 CE Caesar Bango Memorial Bridge SCR 44: Bluefield Police LT Aaron L. Crook Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING (For Passage)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2483 : Requiring the Division of Juvenile Services to transfer to a correctional facility or regional jail any juvenile in its custody that has been transferred to adult jurisdiction of the circuit court and who reaches his or her eighteenth birthday – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Requiring the Division of Juvenile Services to transfer to a correctional facility or regional jail any juvenile in its custody that has been transferred to adult jurisdiction of the circuit court and who reaches his or her eighteenth birthday – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2694 : Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas

: Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2696 : Relating to crossbow hunting – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating to crossbow hunting – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2843 : Permitting Class III municipalities to be included in the West Virginia Tax Increment Act

: Permitting Class III municipalities to be included in the West Virginia Tax Increment Act Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2890 : Establishing a Library Facilities Improvement Fund that will serve to support library facilities construction, maintenance and improvement projects

: Establishing a Library Facilities Improvement Fund that will serve to support library facilities construction, maintenance and improvement projects Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2916 : Authorizing certain first responders to carry firearms – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Authorizing certain first responders to carry firearms – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3104 : Transfer of the West Virginia Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Fund

: Transfer of the West Virginia Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Fund Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4022 : Exempting the consumer sales and service tax and use tax for services for the repair, remodeling and maintenance of certain aircraft (original similar to SB 131, SB 311)

: Exempting the consumer sales and service tax and use tax for services for the repair, remodeling and maintenance of certain aircraft (original similar to SB 131, SB 311) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4024 : Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4079 : Promulgating administrative rules by various executive or administrative agencies of the state – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Promulgating administrative rules by various executive or administrative agencies of the state – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4138 : Requiring certain public or private schools and daycare centers to install carbon monoxide detectors – (Com. amends. pending)

: Requiring certain public or private schools and daycare centers to install carbon monoxide detectors – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4142 : Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment

: Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4169 : Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4175 : Preventing requirement that an advanced practice registered nurse participate in a collaborative relationship to obtain payment

: Preventing requirement that an advanced practice registered nurse participate in a collaborative relationship to obtain payment Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4199 : Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4207 : Authorizing an online application to receive a commission to act as a notary public, and eliminating the bond requirement – (Com. amends. pending)

: Authorizing an online application to receive a commission to act as a notary public, and eliminating the bond requirement – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. HB 4285 : Relating to the West Virginia Safe Mortgage Licensing Act

: Relating to the West Virginia Safe Mortgage Licensing Act Eng. HB 4332 : Relating to home peritoneal renal dialysis – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to home peritoneal renal dialysis – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4385 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4619: Relating to supporting implementation of comprehensive systems for teacher and leader induction and professional growth

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Com. Sub. for SJR 8 : County Economic Development Amendment

: County Economic Development Amendment Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2607 : Extending the maximum period of confinement a judge may impose for certain, first-time probationary violations – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Extending the maximum period of confinement a judge may impose for certain, first-time probationary violations – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2654 : Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property

: Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2693 : Relating to state ownership of wildlife – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating to state ownership of wildlife – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2983 : Granting priority to roadway construction, reconstruction and maintenance for roadways prone to recurring floods that hinder ingress and egress

: Granting priority to roadway construction, reconstruction and maintenance for roadways prone to recurring floods that hinder ingress and egress Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3005 : Relating to regulation of unmanned aircraft systems – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to regulation of unmanned aircraft systems – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4180 : Relating to wildlife resources (original similar to SB345)

: Relating to wildlife resources (original similar to SB345) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4186 : Relating generally to guaranteed asset protection waivers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating generally to guaranteed asset protection waivers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4219 : Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System

: Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4230 : Relating to credit for reinsurance

: Relating to credit for reinsurance Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4236 : Requiring agencies to provide an annual inventory of real property holdings to the Real Estate Division (original similar to SB342)

: Requiring agencies to provide an annual inventory of real property holdings to the Real Estate Division (original similar to SB342) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4268 : Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4289 : Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees

: Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4343 : Relating to the delivery of financial statements to bank shareholders

: Relating to the delivery of financial statements to bank shareholders Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4347 : Relating to voluntary contributions to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Fund

: Relating to voluntary contributions to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Fund Eng. HB 4402 : Relating to the prevention of sexual abuse of children – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating to the prevention of sexual abuse of children – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 4410 : Removing the requirement that the State Auditor receive copies of the Limited Video Lottery bids – (Com. amends. pending)

: Removing the requirement that the State Auditor receive copies of the Limited Video Lottery bids – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. HB 4422 : Permitting permanent endowment funds of cemeteries to invest their principal in certain government bonds, and corporate bonds

: Permitting permanent endowment funds of cemeteries to invest their principal in certain government bonds, and corporate bonds Eng. HB 4433 : Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state

: Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state Eng. HB 4436 : Clarifying when a minor between the ages of 16 and 18 may be employed by or elected as a member of a volunteer fire department – (Com. amends. pending)

: Clarifying when a minor between the ages of be employed by or elected as a member of a volunteer fire department – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4444 : Clarifying the authority of the State Fire Commission in adopting a State Building Code – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Clarifying the authority of the State Fire Commission in adopting a State Building Code – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4473 : Relating to use of state funds for advertising to promote a public official or government office – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to use of state funds for advertising to promote a public official or government office – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4539 : Providing an annual annuity adjustment of 1 percent for eligible deputy sheriff retirants and surviving spouses

: Providing an annual annuity adjustment of 1 percent for eligible deputy sheriff retirants and surviving spouses Eng. HB 4621 : Relating to removing reference to certain entities with respect to work

: Relating to removing reference to certain entities with respect to work Eng. HB 4624: Relating to West Virginia coordinate systems – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2889 : Allowing military veterans with certain military ratings to qualify for examinations required of probationary police officer

: Allowing military veterans with certain military ratings to qualify for examinations required of probationary police officer Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2995 : Permitting certain animal euthanasia technicians who have been certified by other states be certified animal euthanasia technicians in West Virginia – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Permitting certain animal euthanasia technicians who have been certified by other states be certified animal euthanasia technicians in West Virginia – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4238: Authorizing counties and municipalities to establish a joint airport hazard comprehensive plan

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9:30 a.m.: Education (451M)

HB 3061 : Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program

: Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program HB 4183 : Relating generally to standardized testing requirements for nonpublic schools

: Relating generally to standardized testing requirements for nonpublic schools Originating Resolution: Study relating to county boards of education providing free feminine hygiene products

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

HB 4010 : Providing no requirement to perform or host a marriage ceremony that does not conform to sincerely held religious beliefs

: Providing no requirement to perform or host a marriage ceremony that does not conform to sincerely held religious beliefs HB 4016 : Relating to combatting waste, fraud, and misuse of public funds through investigations, accountability and transparency

: Relating to combatting waste, fraud, and misuse of public funds through investigations, accountability and transparency HB 4042 : Redefining school zone to facilitate placement of school zone signs

: Redefining school zone to facilitate placement of school zone signs HB 4035 : Creating a legislative coalition to study and report to the Legislature on palliative care

: Creating a legislative coalition to study and report to the Legislature on palliative care HB 4400 : Relating to the West Virginia Physicians Mutual Insurance Company

: Relating to the West Virginia Physicians Mutual Insurance Company HB 4546 : Relating to where an application for a marriage license may be made

: Relating to where an application for a marriage license may be made HB 4511 : Modifying bail requirements

: Modifying bail requirements HB 4617 : Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual

: Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual HB 4618 : Relating to the authority of the Division of Protective Services

: Relating to the authority of the Division of Protective Services HB 4275: Relating to the law-enforcement authority of the director and officers of the division of protective services

3:30 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for HB 4401 : Relating to the Registration of Business

: Relating to the Registration of Business SB 152: The Budget Bill

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House Convenes at 9 a.m.

On the agenda:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

House to convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 37<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=37&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 46<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=46&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 134<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=134&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 146<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=146&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act

* S. B. 338<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=338&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Changing date for employers to file annual reconciliation and withholding statements

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 360<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=360&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying oil and gas permits not be on flat well royalty leases

* S. B. 364<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=364&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing parent or legal guardian of homeschooled child provide signed statement for obtaining permit or license to operate motor vehicle

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 415<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=415&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities

* S. B. 444<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=444&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Repealing antiquated code sections regarding safety glass and lighting in motor vehicles

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 451<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=451&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to hunting and fishing

* S. B. 464<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=464&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Changing statutory payment date for incremental salary increases due state employees

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* S. B. 143<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=143&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting DNR identification tag be used to identify trap (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 343<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=343&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Limiting expenses in preparing list for notice to redeem

* S. B. 350<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=350&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Eliminating obsolete requirement that Lottery Commission file racetrack video lottery game rules with Secretary of State (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for S. J. R. 12<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=12&year= 2018&billtype=jr&houseorig=s& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – No Constitutional right to abortion Amendment

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 73<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=73&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 110<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=110&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 307<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=307&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Declaring fundraising on state highway or roadway by volunteer fire department is not obstruction or nuisance

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 327<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=327&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty

* S. B. 346<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=346&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting full-time nonresident students purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping and fishing licenses (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 351<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=351&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting ballot commissioners serve while candidates for certain offices

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 395<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=395&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing for judicial review of appealed decisions of Air Quality Review Board, Environmental Quality Board and Surface Mine Board (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 397<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=397&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 404<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=404&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to sex offender registry information

* S. B. 539<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=539&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Increasing limit for settling claims against DOH

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 561<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=561&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Increasing minimum contract price requiring execution of bond with respect to building or repairing school property

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 102<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=102&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Creating WV Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 522<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=522&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 133<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=133&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 543<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=543&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to confidentiality of medical records,

* S. B. 347<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=347&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to operation of motorboats,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 412<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=412&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to authority of county litter control officers,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 574<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=574&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 475<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=475&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Industrial Hemp Development Act,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 290<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=290&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations,

* S. B. 273<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=273&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Reducing use of certain prescription drugs,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 575<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=575&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Approving additional beds for intermediate care facilities,

* S. B. 626<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=626&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating generally to coal mining,

* S. B. 585<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=585&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Altering boundary line between Doddridge and Harrison counties,

* S. B. 402<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=402&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 616<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=616&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Establishing maximum gross weight for certain wood-bearing trucks,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 582<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=582&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Allowing candidate for political party executive committee serve as election official,

* S. B. 627<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=627&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Permitting local governments to access certain economic development project-related tax records,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 116<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=116&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset,

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 460M

* S. B. 299, Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 461<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=461&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Extending time to file petition for motor fuel excise tax refund

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 500<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=500&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

* Com Sub for SB 490<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=490&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act of 2015. (2nd reference to Finance)

* Com Sub for SB 514<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=514&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* Com Sub for SB 515<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=515&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* Com Sub for SB 419<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=419&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory. (2nd reference to Finance)

* SB 393<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=393&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to compensation and composition of WV Racing Commission. (2nd reference to Finance)

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services

1:00 p.m. – Room 215E

***Agenda to be posted.<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/committees/ house/main.cfm>***

Committee on Education

2:00 p.m. – Room 434M

* Committee Substitute for SB572<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=572& year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program