Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Feb. 23

Friday, Feb. 23, 2018

45th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

WVACTE Day at the Legislature, Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas, Upper Well Area; Day 2 of WV Teacher Work Stoppage.

SENATE:

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SCR 38 : Urging Congress reassess federal definition of “industrial hemp”

: Urging Congress reassess federal definition of “industrial hemp” SR 51: Urging Congress reinstate separation of commercial and investment banking functions

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 34 : Requesting DNR study deer hunting in WV

: Requesting DNR study deer hunting in WV SCR 35 : Constable Joseph H. Davidson Memorial Bridge

: Constable Joseph H. Davidson Memorial Bridge SCR 36 : Requesting study of public schools’ prevention and response to violent acts against students and personnel

: Requesting study of public schools’ prevention and response to violent acts against students and personnel SCR 37: Sheriff John E. White Memorial Road

THIRD READING (For Passage)

Com. Sub. for SB 30 : Relating generally to hunting with dogs

: Relating generally to hunting with dogs SB 112 : Clarifying that natural resources police officers’ subsistence allowance is pensionable

: Clarifying that natural resources police officers’ subsistence allowance is pensionable Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 307 : Declaring fundraising on state highway or roadway by volunteer fire department is not obstruction or nuisance

: Declaring fundraising on state highway or roadway by volunteer fire department is not obstruction or nuisance Com. Sub. for SB 359 : Authorizing Supreme Court establish curricula for mental hygiene commissioners and certain magistrates

: Authorizing Supreme Court establish curricula for mental hygiene commissioners and certain magistrates Com. Sub. for SB 467 : Relating generally to Public Defender Services

: Relating generally to Public Defender Services Com. Sub. for SB 491 : Establishing fee for expungement of certain criminal convictions

: Establishing fee for expungement of certain criminal convictions Com. Sub. for SB 493 : Relating to guaranty associations

: Relating to guaranty associations Com. Sub. for SB 501 : Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in Deputy Sheriff Retirement System (original similar to HB 4516)

: Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in Deputy Sheriff Retirement System (original similar to HB 4516) Com. Sub. for SB 535 : Dedicating increased court fees in criminal cases to fund training programs for law-enforcement officers

: Dedicating increased court fees in criminal cases to fund training programs for law-enforcement officers Com. Sub. for SB 549 : Creating felony offense of intimidation or harassment of certain persons that causes injury or loss to person or property (original similar to SB 533)

: Creating felony offense of intimidation or harassment of certain persons that causes injury or loss to person or property (original similar to SB 533) SB 576: Relating to Patient Injury Compensation Fund

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Com. Sub. for SB 275 : Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors

: Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors Com. Sub. for SB 313 : Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers

: Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers Com. Sub. for SB 420 : Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV

: Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV Com. Sub. for SB 456 : Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act

: Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act Com. Sub. for SB 490 : Relating to Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act of 2015

: Relating to Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act of 2015 Com. Sub. for SB 499 : Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees

: Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees Com. Sub. for SB 500 : Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund

: Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund Com. Sub. for SB 507 : Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities

: Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities Com. Sub. for SB 521 : Requiring chief executive of municipal law-enforcement agency be certified law-enforcement officer (original similar to HB 4526)

: Requiring chief executive of municipal law-enforcement agency be certified law-enforcement officer (original similar to HB 4526) Com. Sub. for SB 528 : Providing additional circuit judge for nineteenth judicial circuit

: Providing additional circuit judge for nineteenth judicial circuit SB 539 : Increasing limit for settling claims against DOH

: Increasing limit for settling claims against DOH SB 545 : Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to HB 3008)

: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to HB 3008) Com. Sub. for SB 555 : Providing director of corporation not personally liable for corporation’s torts

: Providing director of corporation not personally liable for corporation’s torts Com. Sub. for SB 562 : Allowing courts discretion to impose period of supervised release of defendant

: Allowing courts discretion to impose period of supervised release of defendant SB 566 : Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees

: Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees Com. Sub. for SB 573 : Relating generally to school calendars

: Relating generally to school calendars Com. Sub. for SB 574 : Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors (original similar to SB 608)

: Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors (original similar to SB 608) SB 627 : Permitting local governments to access certain economic development project-related tax records

: Permitting local governments to access certain economic development project-related tax records Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4024 : Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4142 : Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment

: Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4169 : Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4385: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 82 : Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation

: Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 331 : Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain members of PERS and Teachers Retirement system

: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain members of PERS and Teachers Retirement system Com. Sub. for SB 426 : Modernizing certain alcohol laws

: Modernizing certain alcohol laws Com. Sub. for SB 434 : Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings

: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 465 : Relating to mandated reporting of child abuse and neglect (original similar to HB4589)

: Relating to mandated reporting of child abuse and neglect (original similar to HB4589) Com. Sub. for SB 515 : Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities

: Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities Com. Sub. for SB 561 : Increasing minimum contract price requiring execution of bond with respect to building or repairing school property

: Increasing minimum contract price requiring execution of bond with respect to building or repairing school property Com. Sub. for SB 575 : Approving additional beds for intermediate care facilities

: Approving additional beds for intermediate care facilities Com. Sub. for SB 603 : Relating to proceedings for involuntary custody for examination

: Relating to proceedings for involuntary custody for examination Com. Sub. for SB 625 : Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018 (original similar to HB 2094, HB 2361, HB 2638, HB 2780, HB 2916, HB 2977, SB 105, SB 108, SB 128, SB 489)

: Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018 (original similar to HB 2094, HB 2361, HB 2638, HB 2780, HB 2916, HB 2977, SB 105, SB 108, SB 128, SB 489) SB 628

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

8:30 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

SB 563 : Allowing persons operate small-engine mopeds without driver’s license or while license is suspended or revoked

: Allowing persons operate small-engine mopeds without driver’s license or while license is suspended or revoked SB 583 : Bringing WV in compliance with federal pipeline safety regulations

: Bringing WV in compliance with federal pipeline safety regulations SB 589 : Relating to issuance of personalized plates for antique motor vehicles

: Relating to issuance of personalized plates for antique motor vehicles SB 590 : Providing special license plate for curing childhood cancer

: Providing special license plate for curing childhood cancer SB 616: Establishing maximum gross weight for certain wood-bearing trucks

9:30 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 534 : Increasing penalty for tobacco-related offenses on public school property

: Increasing penalty for tobacco-related offenses on public school property SB 597 : Prohibiting individuals convicted of domestic violence misdemeanor from conducting private investigation business

: Prohibiting individuals convicted of domestic violence misdemeanor from conducting private investigation business SB 567 : Including treason, murder, armed robbery, and organized crimes for which communications can be intercepted

: Including treason, murder, armed robbery, and organized crimes for which communications can be intercepted SJR 7: Supervision of Free Schools Modification Amendment

10 a.m.: Natural Resources (451M)

SB 421 : Relating to crossbow hunting

: Relating to crossbow hunting SB 594 : Directing DNR to file rule relating to WV wildlife management areas

: Directing DNR to file rule relating to WV wildlife management areas SB 509 : Authorizing Commissioner of Culture and History designate road as “Historic Route”

: Authorizing Commissioner of Culture and History designate road as “Historic Route” SB 429: Relating to forest fires

TBD after Floor Session: Government Organization (208W)

SB 402 : Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles

: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles SB 445 : Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation

: Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation SB 448 : Relating generally to professional associations

: Relating generally to professional associations SB 472 : Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises

: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises SB 530 : Requiring Secretary of State provide database for registered corporations and sole proprietorship

: Requiring Secretary of State provide database for registered corporations and sole proprietorship SB 582 : Allowing candidate for political party executive committee serve as election official

: Allowing candidate for political party executive committee serve as election official SB 282 : Exempting State Conservation Committee from Purchasing Division requirements for contracts related to flood recovery

: Exempting State Conservation Committee from Purchasing Division requirements for contracts related to flood recovery SB 439 : Exempting motor vehicles engaged in nonemergency transportation of Medicaid members from PSC requirements

: Exempting motor vehicles engaged in nonemergency transportation of Medicaid members from PSC requirements SB 548 : Authorizing county commissions to pay election officials

: Authorizing county commissions to pay election officials SB 565 : Clarifying authority of State Fire Commission

: Clarifying authority of State Fire Commission SB 580 : Updating language for WV geodetic datum to match federal coordinate systems

: Updating language for WV geodetic datum to match federal coordinate systems SB 585 : Altering boundary line between Doddridge and Harrison counties

: Altering boundary line between Doddridge and Harrison counties SB 558 : Relating to certification requirements for crane operators

: Relating to certification requirements for crane operators SB 612 : Relating to sale of municipal property

: Relating to sale of municipal property SB 527: Creating WV Black Lung Program

3:30 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 557 : Relating to Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program

: Relating to Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Com. Sub. for HB 4022 : Exempting the consumer sales and service tax and use tax for services for the repair, remodeling and maintenance of certain aircraft

: Exempting the consumer sales and service tax and use tax for services for the repair, remodeling and maintenance of certain aircraft SB 485: Terminating Workers Compensation Debt Reduction Fund assessment on self-insured employers

Committee Action on Bills from Wednesday, February 21, 2018

9 a.m.: Workforce (208W)

SB 506 : Deregulating persons who perform work on heating, ventilating, and cooling systems

: Deregulating persons who perform work on heating, ventilating, and cooling systems Passed; to Gov Org

SB 556 : Creating small business and minority populations economic and workforce development taskforce to assist Economic Development Authority

: Creating small business and minority populations economic and workforce development taskforce to assist Economic Development Authority Passed; to Economic Development

SB 558 : Relating to certification requirements for crane operators

: Relating to certification requirements for crane operators Passed; to Gov Org

9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 625 : Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018

: Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018 Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 528 : Providing additional circuit judge for nineteenth judicial circuit

: Providing additional circuit judge for nineteenth judicial circuit Passed; to be reported to the floor

HB 4433 : Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state

: Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state Passed; to be reported to the floor

HB 2694 : Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest area

: Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest area Passed; to be reported to the floor

Com. Sub. for HB 2890 : Establishing a Library Facilities Improvement Fund that will serve to support library facilities construction, maintenance and improvement projects

: Establishing a Library Facilities Improvement Fund that will serve to support library facilities construction, maintenance and improvement projects Referred to subcommittee

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

Com. Sub. SB 600 : Relating to powers and duties of PSC

: Relating to powers and duties of PSC Passed; Gov Org reference waived; to be reported to the floor

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4270 : Providing for the timely payment of moneys owed from oil and natural gas production

: Providing for the timely payment of moneys owed from oil and natural gas production Passed; to Judiciary

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 575 : Approving additional beds for intermediate care facilities

: Approving additional beds for intermediate care facilities Passed; to be reported to the floor

HB 4035 : Creating a legislative coalition to study and report to the Legislature on palliative care

: Creating a legislative coalition to study and report to the Legislature on palliative care Passed; Judiciary reference waived; to be reported to the floor

HB 4332 : Relating to home peritoneal renal dialysis

: Relating to home peritoneal renal dialysis Passed; to be reported to the floor

HB 4306 : Permitting local boards of health to combine without approval from the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health

: Permitting local boards of health to combine without approval from the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health Bill is laid over to a future meeting

HB 4199 : Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication

: Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication Bill is laid over to a future meeting

HB 4023 : Relating to the regulation of dialysis technicians

: Relating to the regulation of dialysis technicians Bill is laid over to a future meeting

HB 4025 : Permitting reciprocity for licensure as a pharmacy technician

: Permitting reciprocity for licensure as a pharmacy technician Bill is laid over to a future meeting

HB 4027 : Creating an education permit for allopathic physician resident

: Creating an education permit for allopathic physician resident Bill is laid over to a future meeting

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 82 : Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation

: Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation Passed; to Judiciary

SB 419 : Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory

: Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory Passed; to Finance

SB 515 : Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities

: Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities Passed; Finance reference waived; to be reported to the floor

SB 597 : Prohibiting individuals convicted of domestic violence misdemeanor from conducting private investigation business

: Prohibiting individuals convicted of domestic violence misdemeanor from conducting private investigation business Passed; to Judiciary

SB 598 : Relating to civil actions against county commissions and municipalities for injuries

: Relating to civil actions against county commissions and municipalities for injuries Passed; to Finance

SB 269 : Establishing 2018 Regulatory Reform Act

: Establishing 2018 Regulatory Reform Act Passed; to Judiciary

SB 261 : Transferring certain powers and programs of WV Affordable Housing Trust Fund to WV Housing Development Fund

: Transferring certain powers and programs of WV Affordable Housing Trust Fund to WV Housing Development Fund Passed; Finance reference waived; to be reported to the floor

SB 402 : Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles

: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles Bill laid over to Friday’s meeting

SB 445 : Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation

: Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation Bill laid over to Friday’s meeting

SB 448 : Relating generally to professional associations

: Relating generally to professional associations Bill laid over to Friday’s meeting

SB 472 : Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises

: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises Bill laid over to Friday’s meeting

SB 530 : Requiring Secretary of State provide database for registered corporations and sole proprietorship

: Requiring Secretary of State provide database for registered corporations and sole proprietorship Bill laid over to Friday’s meeting

SB 582 : Allowing candidate for political party executive committee serve as election official

: Allowing candidate for political party executive committee serve as election official Bill laid over to Friday’s meeting

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 465 : Relating to mandated reporting of child abuse and neglect

: Relating to mandated reporting of child abuse and neglect Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 603 : Relating to proceedings for involuntary custody for examination

: Relating to proceedings for involuntary custody for examination Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 460 : Requiring retailers ensure products that make content accessible on Internet contain digital blocking capability

: Requiring retailers ensure products that make content accessible on Internet contain digital blocking capability Committee moves to originate study resolution

SB 568 : Requiring participants in Motor Vehicle Alcohol Test and Lock Program complete same within 12 months

: Requiring participants in Motor Vehicle Alcohol Test and Lock Program complete same within 12 months Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 546 : Improving coordination of law-enforcement agencies in finding missing persons and identifying remains

: Improving coordination of law-enforcement agencies in finding missing persons and identifying remains Committee moves to designate bill an Interim study topic

SJR 10 : Disabled Veteran Exemption from Ad Valorem Tax Amendment

: Disabled Veteran Exemption from Ad Valorem Tax Amendment Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 504 : Excluding seasonal amusement park workers from definition of “employee”

: Excluding seasonal amusement park workers from definition of “employee” Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 449 : Using criminal conviction records to disqualify person from license or authorization to practice occupation

: Using criminal conviction records to disqualify person from license or authorization to practice occupation Bill is laid over to a future meeting

SB 443 : Terminating parental rights when certain conditions are met

: Terminating parental rights when certain conditions are met Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 360 : Clarifying oil and gas permits not be on flat well royalty leases

: Clarifying oil and gas permits not be on flat well royalty leases Passed; to be reported to the floor

3:30 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 418 : Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018

: Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018 Removed from agenda

SB 507 : Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities

: Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 572 : Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program

: Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 584 : Finding certain claims against state to be moral obligations of state

: Finding certain claims against state to be moral obligations of state Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 601 : Relating to personal income tax

: Relating to personal income tax Passed; to be reported to the floor

Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Thursday, February 22, 2018 (133)

SB 7 : Relating to claims under Wage Payment and Collection Act (House Judiciary)

: Relating to claims under Wage Payment and Collection Act (House Judiciary) SB 10 : Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction (original similar to HB 4355) (House Judiciary)

: Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction (original similar to HB 4355) (House Judiciary) SB 36 : Relating generally to DNA testing (House Judiciary)

: Relating generally to DNA testing (House Judiciary) SB 37 : Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day (House Judiciary)

: Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day (House Judiciary) SB 39 : Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights (House Judiciary)

: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights (House Judiciary) SB 46 : Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs (House Judiciary)

: Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs (House Judiciary) SB 47 : Requiring Defense Department advocacy groups be notified in abuse or neglect of military person’s child (House Veterans Affairs)

: Requiring Defense Department advocacy groups be notified in abuse or neglect of military person’s child (House Veterans Affairs) SB 51 : Relating to domestic relations (House Judiciary)

: Relating to domestic relations (House Judiciary) SB 53 : Correcting code reference in regard to certain persons exempted from prohibitions against carrying concealed deadly weapons (House Judiciary)

: Correcting code reference in regard to certain persons exempted from prohibitions against carrying concealed deadly weapons (House Judiciary) SB 57 : Relating to third-party litigation financing (House Gov Org)

: Relating to third-party litigation financing (House Gov Org) SB 62 : Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors (Signed, 02-21)

: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors SB 67 : Exempting DNR police officers’ pensions from state income tax (House Pensions and Retirement)

: Exempting DNR police officers’ pensions from state income tax (House Pensions and Retirement) SB 71 : Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business (Completed legislation)

: Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business (Completed legislation) SB 73 : Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident (House Judiciary)

: Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident (House Judiciary) SB 75 : Relating to sale or transfer of video lottery locations (House Judiciary)

: Relating to sale or transfer of video lottery locations (House Judiciary) SB 78 : Continuing personal income tax adjustment for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement)

: Continuing personal income tax adjustment for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement) SB 87 : Allowing purchase of Class XS resident senior hunting, fishing and trapping licenses at age 65 (House Senior Citizen Issues)

: Allowing purchase of Class XS resident senior hunting, fishing and trapping licenses at age 65 (House Senior Citizen Issues) SB 98: Creating incentives to consolidate local governments (House Political Subdivisions)

SB 102: Creating WV Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act (original similar to HB 4209) (House Judiciary)

SB 110 : Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises (House Judiciary)

: Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises (House Judiciary) SB 116 : Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset (House Judiciary)

: Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset (House Judiciary) SB 133 : Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency (original similar to HB 4034) (House Gov Org)

: Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency (original similar to HB 4034) (House Gov Org) SB 134 : Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery (original similar to HB 4033) (House Gov Org)

: Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery (original similar to HB 4033) (House Gov Org) SB 141 : Expanding county assessment and collection of head tax on breeding cows (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Expanding county assessment and collection of head tax on breeding cows (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 143 : Permitting DNR identification tag be used to identify trap (House Judiciary)

: Permitting DNR identification tag be used to identify trap (House Judiciary) SB 146 : Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act (House Judiciary)

: Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act (House Judiciary) SB 154 : Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086) (Completed legislation)

: Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086) (Completed legislation) SB 163 : Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4093) (Completed legislation)

: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4093) (Completed legislation) SB 165 : Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4129) (Completed legislation)

: Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4129) (Completed legislation) SB 181 : Authorizing MAPS promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4097) (1st Reading, House Calendar)

: Authorizing MAPS promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4097) (1st Reading, House Calendar) SB 184 : Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4099) (Completed legislation)

: Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4099) (Completed legislation) SB 230 : Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4108) (House Judiciary)

: Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4108) (House Judiciary) SB 237 : Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4102) (Pending Senate concurrence)

: Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4102) (Pending Senate concurrence) SB 242 : Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment (original similar to HB 4328) (House Health and Human Resources)

: Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment (original similar to HB 4328) (House Health and Human Resources) SB 244 : Specifying conditions for unlawful possession of firearm at school-sponsored activities (original similar to HB 4139) (House Education)

: Specifying conditions for unlawful possession of firearm at school-sponsored activities (original similar to HB 4139) (House Education) SB 258 : Exempting honorably discharged veterans from fees for license to carry deadly weapons (House Judiciary)

: Exempting honorably discharged veterans from fees for license to carry deadly weapons (House Judiciary) SB 263 : Eliminating film tax credits (original similar to HB 4144) (Signed, 01-29)

: Eliminating film tax credits (original similar to HB 4144) SB 267 : Increasing salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB 4145) (Signed, 02-21)

: Increasing salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB 4145) SB 268 : Eliminating requirement that certain agencies purchase commodities produced on institutional farms (original similar to HB 4143) (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Eliminating requirement that certain agencies purchase commodities produced on institutional farms (original similar to HB 4143) (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 271 : Creating centralized Shared Services Section of Department of Administration (original similar to HB 4188) (House Finance)

: Creating centralized Shared Services Section of Department of Administration (original similar to HB 4188) (House Finance) SB 272 : Relating generally to drug control (original similar to HB 4227) (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)

: Relating generally to drug control (original similar to HB 4227) (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse) SB 273 : Reducing use of certain prescription drugs (original similar to HB 4263) (House Health and Human Resources)

: Reducing use of certain prescription drugs (original similar to HB 4263) (House Health and Human Resources) SB 280 : Allowing airports’ emergency management and operations vehicles to use red flashing warning lights (House Roads and Transportation)

: Allowing airports’ emergency management and operations vehicles to use red flashing warning lights (House Roads and Transportation) SB 283 : Relating generally to procurement by state agencies (original similar to HB 4261) (House Finance)

: Relating generally to procurement by state agencies (original similar to HB 4261) (House Finance) SB 284 : Increasing access to career education and workforce training (original similar to HB 4267) (House Education)

: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (original similar to HB 4267) (House Education) SB 285 : Establishing regional recreation authorities and areas (original similar to SB 67) (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Establishing regional recreation authorities and areas (original similar to SB 67) (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 288 : Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (original similar to HB 4167) (House Government Organization)

: Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (original similar to HB 4167) (House Government Organization) SB 290 : Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (original similar to HB 4426) (House Judiciary)

: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (original similar to HB 4426) (House Judiciary) SB 292 : Relating to Commission on Special Investigations (House Judiciary)

: Relating to Commission on Special Investigations (House Judiciary) SB 296 : Relating to sale or transfer of surplus property (original similar to SB 283) (House Finance)

: Relating to sale or transfer of surplus property (original similar to SB 283) (House Finance) SB 297 : Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer (House Finance)

: Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer (House Finance) SB 298 : Authorizing county assessors make separate entries in landbooks when real property is partly used for exempt and partly for nonexempt purposes (House Finance)

: Authorizing county assessors make separate entries in landbooks when real property is partly used for exempt and partly for nonexempt purposes (House Finance) SB 299 : Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas (original similar to HB 2051, HB 2072, HB 3021) (House Finance)

: Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas (original similar to HB 2051, HB 2072, HB 3021) (House Finance) SB 300 : Creating five-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites (original similar to SB 12) (House Energy)

: Creating five-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites (original similar to SB 12) (House Energy) SB 301: Removing limitation on amount collected by county via hotel occupancy tax used for medical or emergency services (original similar to SB 137) (House Political Subdivisions)

SB 311 : Specifying consumers sales and service tax exemption for purchase of certain services and tangible personal property related to aircraft (House Finance)

: Specifying consumers sales and service tax exemption for purchase of certain services and tangible personal property related to aircraft (House Finance) SB 319 : Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma (House Education)

: Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma (House Education) SB 321 : Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation (original similar to HB 4348, HB 4437, SB 230) (House Finance)

: Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation (original similar to HB 4348, HB 4437, SB 230) (House Finance) SB 322 : Relating to employees of Department of Agriculture (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Relating to employees of Department of Agriculture (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 324 : Removing restrictions where certain traditional lottery games may be played (original similar to HB 4409) (House Judiciary)

: Removing restrictions where certain traditional lottery games may be played (original similar to HB 4409) (House Judiciary) SB 327 : Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty (House Judiciary)

: Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty (House Judiciary) SB 335 : Protecting employees’ wages or salaries from being withheld or diverted for political activities (House Judiciary)

: Protecting employees’ wages or salaries from being withheld or diverted for political activities (House Judiciary) SB 336 : Providing certain DMV applicants ability to contribute to WV Department of Veterans Assistance (House Finance)

: Providing certain DMV applicants ability to contribute to WV Department of Veterans Assistance (House Finance) SB 338 : Changing date for employers to file annual reconciliation and withholding statements (original similar to HB 4265) (House Finance)

: Changing date for employers to file annual reconciliation and withholding statements (original similar to HB 4265) (House Finance) SB 339 : Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA (original similar to HB 4272) (House Pensions and Retirement)

: Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA (original similar to HB 4272) (House Pensions and Retirement) SB 341 : Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2018 (original similar to HB 4004) (House Judiciary)

: Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2018 (original similar to HB 4004) (House Judiciary) SB 343 : Limiting expenses in preparing list for notice to redeem (House Judiciary)

: Limiting expenses in preparing list for notice to redeem (House Judiciary) SB 345 : Authorizing DNR establish procedures and fee schedule for limited permit hunts (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Authorizing DNR establish procedures and fee schedule for limited permit hunts (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 346 : Permitting full-time nonresident students purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping and fishing licenses (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Permitting full-time nonresident students purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping and fishing licenses (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 347 : Relating to operation of motorboats (original similar to HB 4274) (House Judiciary)

: Relating to operation of motorboats (original similar to HB 4274) (House Judiciary) SB 348 : Allowing for disposal of service weapons of special DNR police officers (1st Reading, House Calendar)

: Allowing for disposal of service weapons of special DNR police officers (1st Reading, House Calendar) SB 350 : Eliminating obsolete requirement that Lottery Commission file racetrack video lottery game rules with Secretary of State (House Judiciary)

: Eliminating obsolete requirement that Lottery Commission file racetrack video lottery game rules with Secretary of State (House Judiciary) SB 351 : Permitting ballot commissioners serve while candidates for certain offices (House Judiciary)

: Permitting ballot commissioners serve while candidates for certain offices (House Judiciary) SB 355 : Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology (original similar to HB 4339) (House Gov Org)

: Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology (original similar to HB 4339) (House Gov Org) SB 357 : Relating generally to limited video lottery (original similar to HB 4303) (House Judiciary)

: Relating generally to limited video lottery (original similar to HB 4303) (House Judiciary) SB 358 : Imposing fee for processing criminal bonds (House Judiciary)

: Imposing fee for processing criminal bonds (House Judiciary) SB 361 : Relating to treatment supervision under Drug Offender Accountability and Treatment Act (House Judiciary)

: Relating to treatment supervision under Drug Offender Accountability and Treatment Act (House Judiciary) SB 364: Allowing parent or legal guardian of homeschooled child provide signed statement for obtaining permit or license to operate motor vehicle (House Judiciary)

SB 365: Relating to Young Entrepreneur Reinvestment Act (House Small Business and Entrepreneurship)

SB 368 : Protecting consumers against business using automatic purchase renewals without consent (House Banking and Insurance)

: Protecting consumers against business using automatic purchase renewals without consent (House Banking and Insurance) SB 370 : Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits (House Banking and Insurance)

: Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits (House Banking and Insurance) SB 371 : Relating to proceedings for voluntary custody for examination (House Judiciary)

: Relating to proceedings for voluntary custody for examination (House Judiciary) SB 375 : Relating to farmers markets (House Judiciary)

: Relating to farmers markets (House Judiciary) SB 379 : Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4377) (Completed legislation)

: Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4377) (Completed legislation) SB 382 : Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund (original similar to HB 4378) (Completed legislation)

: Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund (original similar to HB 4378) (Completed legislation) SB 384: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR (original similar to HB 4383) (with right to amend) (Completed legislation)

SB 385 : Decreasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and MAPS (2nd Reading, House Calendar) SB 386 : Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission (original similar to HB 4388) (Completed legislation)

: Decreasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and MAPS (2nd Reading, House Calendar) : Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission (original similar to HB 4388) (Completed legislation) SB 388 : Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration (Completed legislation)

: Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration (Completed legislation) SB 392 : Reconfiguring membership of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council (House Gov Org)

: Reconfiguring membership of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council (House Gov Org) SB 393 : Relating to compensation and composition of WV Racing Commission (House Gov Org)

: Relating to compensation and composition of WV Racing Commission (House Gov Org) SB 395 : Providing for judicial review of appealed decisions of Air Quality Review Board, Environmental Quality Board and Surface Mine Board (House Judiciary)

: Providing for judicial review of appealed decisions of Air Quality Review Board, Environmental Quality Board and Surface Mine Board (House Judiciary) SB 397 : Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person (House Judiciary)

: Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person (House Judiciary) SB 398 : Relating to requirements for making consumer loans (House Judiciary)

: Relating to requirements for making consumer loans (House Judiciary) SB 400 : Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists (Com. title amend. pending) (House Gov Org)

: Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists (Com. title amend. pending) (House Gov Org) SB 404 : Relating to sex offender registry information (House Judiciary)

: Relating to sex offender registry information (House Judiciary) SB 406 : Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement (House Banking and Insurance)

: Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement (House Banking and Insurance) SB 407 : Licensing and approval of child care programs (House Health and Human Resources)

: Licensing and approval of child care programs (House Health and Human Resources) SB 408 : Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences (House Gov Org)

: Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences (House Gov Org) SB 411 : Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians (House Gov Org)

: Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians (House Gov Org) SB 412 : Relating to authority of county litter control officers (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to authority of county litter control officers (Pending House introduction) SB 415 : Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (original similar to HB 4396) (House Finance)

: Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (original similar to HB 4396) (House Finance) SB 425 : Removing sunset dates which members of policemen’s or firemen’s pension fund elect to participate in deferred retirement option plan (House Pensions and Retirement)

: Removing sunset dates which members of policemen’s or firemen’s pension fund elect to participate in deferred retirement option plan (House Pensions and Retirement) SB 427 : Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies (House Finance)

: Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies (House Finance) SB 433 : Rewriting code sections regarding pyramid promotional schemes (House Judiciary)

: Rewriting code sections regarding pyramid promotional schemes (House Judiciary) SB 440 : Establishing Library Facilities Improvement Fund (House Gov Org)

: Establishing Library Facilities Improvement Fund (House Gov Org) SB 441 : Relating to health care provider taxes (House Finance)

: Relating to health care provider taxes (House Finance) SB 444 : Repealing antiquated code sections regarding safety glass and lighting in motor vehicles (House Roads and Transportation)

: Repealing antiquated code sections regarding safety glass and lighting in motor vehicles (House Roads and Transportation) SB 446 : Creating Agritourism Responsibility Act (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Creating Agritourism Responsibility Act (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 450 : Collecting and analyzing statistical information pertaining to terminating pregnancies under Medicaid Program (House Health and Human Resources)

: Collecting and analyzing statistical information pertaining to terminating pregnancies under Medicaid Program (House Health and Human Resources) SB 451 : Relating generally to hunting and fishing (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Relating generally to hunting and fishing (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 458 : Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting regulations or legal requirements relating to employer-employee relationship (House Judiciary)

: Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting regulations or legal requirements relating to employer-employee relationship (House Judiciary) SB 461 : Extending time to file petition for motor fuel excise tax refund (House Finance)

: Extending time to file petition for motor fuel excise tax refund (House Finance) SB 462: Establishing contribution holiday for public pension plans funded at 130 percent or more (House Pensions and Retirement)

SB 463: Establishing group to examine benefits and need of transferring milk rules and regulations from DHHR to Agriculture (House Gov Org)

SB 464 : Changing statutory payment date for incremental salary increases due state employees (House Finance)

: Changing statutory payment date for incremental salary increases due state employees (House Finance) SB 468 : Changing date and recipients for submission of Auditor’s annual report (House Gov Org)

: Changing date and recipients for submission of Auditor’s annual report (House Gov Org) SB 469 : Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)

: Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse) SB 473 : Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline (House Finance)

: Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline (House Finance) SB 474 : Requiring that certain documents filed pursuant to WV Jobs Act which include records of wages be considered confidential (Pending House introduction)

: Requiring that certain documents filed pursuant to WV Jobs Act which include records of wages be considered confidential (Pending House introduction) SB 475 : Industrial Hemp Development Act (original similar to HB 4500) (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Industrial Hemp Development Act (original similar to HB 4500) (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 477 : Relating to five-year sunset on tax credits and incentives (House Gov Org)

: Relating to five-year sunset on tax credits and incentives (House Gov Org) SB 479 : Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor (House Gov Org)

: Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor (House Gov Org) SB 494 : Considering members of State Teachers Retirement System absent while serving as officer with statewide professional association (House Pensions and Retirement)

: Considering members of State Teachers Retirement System absent while serving as officer with statewide professional association (House Pensions and Retirement) SB 495 : Designating specific insurance coverages exempt from rate filing requirements (House Banking and Insurance)

: Designating specific insurance coverages exempt from rate filing requirements (House Banking and Insurance) SB 498 : Creating two-year pilot program allowing all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Creating two-year pilot program allowing all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 512 : Authorizing certain WV courthouse security officers carry concealed weapons (House Judiciary)

: Authorizing certain WV courthouse security officers carry concealed weapons (House Judiciary) SB 522 : Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act (Pending House introduction)

: Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act (Pending House introduction) SB 523 : Relating to tax treatment of pollution control facilities and wind power projects (original similar to HB 4286, HB 4517, SB 150) (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to tax treatment of pollution control facilities and wind power projects (original similar to HB 4286, HB 4517, SB 150) (Pending House introduction) SB 524 : Relating to disposition of complaint proceedings (House Gov Org)

: Relating to disposition of complaint proceedings (House Gov Org) SB 525: Relating to certification for emergency medical training – mining (House Energy)

SB 543 : Relating to confidentiality of medical records (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to confidentiality of medical records (Pending House introduction) SB 626: Relating generally to coal mining (original similar to HB 4340) (Pending House introduction)

Joint Resolutions that Have Passed the Senate (2)

SJR 3 : Judicial Budget Oversight Amendment (original similar to HJR 101, HJR 104, HJR 109) (House Finance)

: Judicial Budget Oversight Amendment (original similar to HJR 101, HJR 104, HJR 109) (House Finance) SJR 12: No Constitutional right to abortion Amendment (House Judiciary)

House Bills that Have Passed the Senate (14)

HB 2546 : Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned (Completed legislation)

: Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned (Completed legislation) HB 2612 : Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties (Signed, 02-21)

: Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties HB 2831 : Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board (Completed legislation)

: Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board (Completed legislation) HB 3004 : Relating to filling vacancies in offices of state officials, United States Senators, Justices, judges, and magistrates (Senate requests concurrence)

: Relating to filling vacancies in offices of state officials, United States Senators, Justices, judges, and magistrates (Senate requests concurrence) HB 4013 : Clarifying venue in West Virginia state courts as it applies to nonresidents of the state (Pending House concurrence)

: Clarifying venue in West Virginia state courts as it applies to nonresidents of the state (Pending House concurrence) HB 4020 : Making technical corrections in the code when referencing Chapter 49 (Signed, 02-21)

: Making technical corrections in the code when referencing Chapter 49 HB 4135 : Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Signed, 02-21)

: Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act HB 4146 : Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act (Signed, 02-21)

: Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act HB 4162 : Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response (Completed legislation)

: Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response (Completed legislation) HB 4242 : Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court (Completed legislation)

: Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court (Completed legislation) HB 4380 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture (Completed legislation)

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture (Completed legislation) HB 4381 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education (Completed legislation)

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education (Completed legislation) HB 4384 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation (Completed legislation)

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation (Completed legislation) HB 4386: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health: Community Mental Health Services (Completed legislation)

Bills Awaiting Action by the Governor (18)

SB 71 : Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business (Completed legislation)

: Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business (Completed legislation) SB 154 : Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086) (Completed legislation)

: Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086) (Completed legislation) SB 163 : Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4093) (Completed legislation)

: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4093) (Completed legislation) SB 165 : Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4129) (Completed legislation)

: Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4129) (Completed legislation) SB 184 : Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4099) (Completed legislation)

: Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4099) (Completed legislation) SB 379 : Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4377) (Completed legislation)

: Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4377) (Completed legislation) SB 382 : Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund (original similar to HB 4378) (Completed legislation)

: Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund (original similar to HB 4378) (Completed legislation) SB 384 : Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR (original similar to HB 4383) (with right to amend) (Completed legislation)

: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR (original similar to HB 4383) (with right to amend) (Completed legislation) SB 386 : Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission (original similar to HB 4388) (Completed legislation)

: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission (original similar to HB 4388) (Completed legislation) SB 388 : Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration (Completed legislation)

: Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration (Completed legislation) HB 2546 : Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned (Completed legislation)

: Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned (Completed legislation) HB 2831 : Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board (Completed legislation)

: Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board (Completed legislation) HB 4162 : Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response (Completed legislation)

: Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response (Completed legislation) HB 4242 : Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court (Completed legislation)

: Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court (Completed legislation) Eng. HB 4380 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture (Completed legislation)

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture (Completed legislation) Eng. HB 4381 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education (Completed legislation)

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education (Completed legislation) Eng. HB 4384 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation (Completed legislation)

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation (Completed legislation) Eng. HB 4386: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health: Community Mental Health Services (Completed legislation)

Bills Signed by the Governor (7)

SB 62 : Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors (Signed, 02-21)

: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors SB 263 : Eliminating film tax credits (original similar to HB 4144) (Signed, 01-29)

: Eliminating film tax credits (original similar to HB 4144) SB 267 : Increasing salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB 4145) (Signed, 02-21)

: Increasing salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB 4145) HB 2612 : Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties (Signed, 02-21)

: Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties HB 4020 : Making technical corrections in the code when referencing Chapter 49 (Signed, 02-21)

: Making technical corrections in the code when referencing Chapter 49 HB 4135 : Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Signed, 02-21)

: Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act HB 4146: Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act (Signed, 02-21)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

* H. C. R. 3<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=3&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U. S. Army Cpl David Michael Hopkins and U.S. Army Cpl Romey Earl Hughart, Jr. Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 5<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=5&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U. S. Army PFC Jessie Franklin Crow Memorial Bridge

* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 13<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=13&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U. S. Army SGM Bill E. Jeffrey Memorial Road

* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 30<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=30&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U. S. Army PFC Victor Allen Mazitis, Jr. Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 33<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=33&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U. S. Army 2LT Clarence Dragoo Memorial Bridge

* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 41<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=41&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Relating to a study of a statewide virtual library

* H. C. R. 47<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=47&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U. S. Army SPC 4 William L. Amos Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 64<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=64&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – USMC Cpl Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams Highway

* H. C. R. 75<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=75&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – PVT George Howell, Continental Army Memorial Highway

* H. C. R. 78<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=78&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U. S. Marine Corps PFC Danny Marshall Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2843<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2843&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting Class III municipalities to be included in the West Virginia Tax Increment Ac

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2983<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2983&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Granting priority to roadway construction, reconstruction and maintenance for roadways prone to recurring floods that hinder ingress and egress

* H. B. 4219<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4219&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4289<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4289&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4347<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4347&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to voluntary contributions to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Fund

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4502<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4502&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Adding the crimes of murder and armed robbery to the list of offenses for which a prosecutor may apply for an order authorizing interception

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4542<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4542&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing public service districts to accept payment by credit card

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4607<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4607&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing certain criteria for the restricted operation of drones within State Parks, Forests, and Rail Trails

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4619<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4619&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to supporting implementation of comprehensive systems for teacher and leader induction and professional growth

* H. B. 4624<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4624&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to West Virginia coordinate systems

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2889<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2889&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing military veterans with certain military ratings to qualify for examinations required of probationary police officer

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4158<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4158&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to municipal home rule

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4214<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4214&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Increasing penalties for unlawfully possessing or digging ginseng

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4238<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4238&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing counties and municipalities to establish a joint airport hazard comprehensive plan

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4444<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4444&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying the authority of the State Fire Commission in adopting a State Building Code

* H. B. 4465<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4465&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4481<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4481&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to mandatory inter-board reporting by licensees or registrants of the boards of medicine, osteopathic medicine, nursing

* H. B. 4539<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4539&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing an annual annuity adjustment of 1 percent for eligible deputy sheriff retirants and surviving spouses

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4546<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4546&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to where an application for a marriage license may be made

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4550<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4550&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing the Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists the authority to establish an apprenticeship program for cosmetologists

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4623<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4623&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to obtaining substance abuse treatment services

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2383<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2383&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing for the redistricting office of the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to propose redistricting plans during census years

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2982<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2982&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to allowing Powerball, Mega Millions and Hot Lotto ticket winners to remain anonymous

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4014<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4014&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to reorganization of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4016<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4016&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to combatting waste, fraud, and misuse of public funds through investigations, accountability and transparency

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4166<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4166&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing a special revenue fund to be known as the “Capital Improvements Fund – Department of Agriculture Facilities”

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4187<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4187&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Business Liability Protection Act

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4218<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4218&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to medical professional liability

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4309<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4309&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Restricting the sale and trade of dextromethorphan

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4394<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4394&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to forest fires

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4453<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4453&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to judicial review of contested cases under the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Board of Review

* H. B. 4486<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4486&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to persons required to obtain a license to engage in the business of currency exchange

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4509<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4509&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the establishment of substance abuse treatment facilities

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on the Judiciary

PUBLIC HEARING

8:30 a.m. – House Chamber

* H. B. 2114<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2114&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Providing a procedure for West Virginia to select delegates to an Article V convention for proposing amendments to the Constitution of the United States of America.

Immediately Following Public Hearing – Room 418M

* H. B. 4345,<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4345& year=2018&sessiontype=RS> Relating to limitations on permits for growers, processors and dispensaries of medical cannabis,

* H. B. 4447<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4447&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Providing for a uniform and efficient system of broadband conduit installation,

* H. B. 4336<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4336&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Updating the schedule of controlled substances,

* H. B. 4603<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4603&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Providing immunity from civil liability to facilities and employees providing crisis stabilization,

* H. B. 4431<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4431&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Establishing the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 46<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=46&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs,

* H. B. 4204<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4204&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating rights guaranteed by the West Virginia Constitution and the United States Constitution when deciding the comity of a legal decision in a foreign country,

* H. B. 2114<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2114&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Providing a procedure for West Virginia to select delegates to an Article V convention for proposing amendments to the Constitution of the United States of America,

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 460M

* H. B. 4357<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4357&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, West Virginia Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act

* H. B. Originating, Relating to Workers’ Compensation Debt Redirect

* H. B. 4153<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4153&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Imposing a health care related provider tax on certain health care organizations

* H. B. 4563<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4563&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Removing the severance tax on oil and gas produced from low producing wells

2:00 p.m. – Room 460M

* H. B. 4235<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4235&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Permitting full-time nonresident students attending an in-state college or university to purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping, and fishing licenses

* H. B. 4338<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4338&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the powers and authority of the Divisions of Administrative Services, and Corrections and Rehabilitation of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

* Com Sub for SB 133<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4357&year=133& sessiontype=RS>, Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* Com Sub for SB 134,<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=134&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery.

* Com Sub for SB 288<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=288&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service. (2nd reference to Finance)

* Com Sub for Com Sub for SB 355<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=355&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology. (2nd reference to Finance)

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber