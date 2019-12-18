Applications for medical marijuana operations opening in West Virginia

By Steven Allan Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly three years after its unorthodox passage in the West Virginia Legislature, the application period for medical cannabis growers, processors and dispensaries opens up this week.

But the specific details on how the medical cannabis program will work are still being worked out, causing delays.

According to the Bureau of Public Health in the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the Office of Medical Cannabis will start accepting online permit applications at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, for those wishing to grow, process and dispense medical cannabis to patients with valid prescriptions.

Applicants can go to medcanwv.org to apply for the permits. The permit period is only open for 60 days. At 3 p.m. Feb. 18, the application period will close.

“This is a key step in the process to make medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, director of the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis. “We and many others continue to work toward a goal of providing eligible West Virginia residents the ability to procure quality-tested medical cannabis.” …

