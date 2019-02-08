Latest News:
Anti-gay comments from GOP delegate spur condemnation from House Dems

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, condemns anti-LGBT remarks from Delegate Eric Porterfield, R-Mercer, in an impassioned floor speech Thursday.
(West Virginia Legislative Photography photo by Perry Bennett)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — House Democrats chewed out a Republican delegate Thursday after he made remarks implying an anti-LGBT-discrimination amendment was a form of bigotry and intolerance.

It started Wednesday afternoon when Delegate Eric Porterfield, R-Mercer, went into an extended diatribe supporting legislation that would have enabled LGBT-discrimination in cities that have passed ordinances expressly criminalizing it.

Speaking during a House Government Organization Committee session, Porterfield described the amendment as “bigoted,” “intolerant,” and “discriminatory,” after declaring that one of the “nonsense” ordinances the cities passed was a “travesty.”

Delegate Eric Porterfield, R-Mercer

