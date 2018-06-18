‘Another tool to fight opioid abuse’: New law aims to protect doctors from pressures to prescribe opioids

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A new state law is now in effect that provides physicians protection if they are under pressure to prescribe opioids because of patient surveys.

Spearheaded by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, lawmakers adopted the anti-retaliation law to “alleviate any negative consequences for doctors who follow their best medical judgment and refuse to prescribe addictive, deadly painkillers.”

“Health care providers now have another tool to fight opioid abuse and help end senseless death in West Virginia,” Morrisey said. “Doctors, pharmacists and anyone else who prescribes or dispenses opioid prescriptions must now realize that state law allows them to follow their conscience and refuse to prescribe opioid pain medications in favor of non-addictive options.”

Read the entire article: http://www.bdtonline.com/news/another-tool-to-fight-opioid-abuse-new-law-aims-to/article_4bf73dea-72a1-11e8-a09b-178b8ba04a8f.html

See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph