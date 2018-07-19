Annual Alzheimer’s and Dementia University for Families and Professionals to teach about diseases

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – J.T. Hunter’s mother worked for the Alzheimer’s Association from the time he was a child.

He didn’t know what kind of work she was doing, but would later experience the disease first-hand, when his grandmother began developing symptoms.

“I was in college in my last semester of criminal justice,” Hunter said. “I went to visit grandma on the weekend, and I noticed some strange things. They were big enough for me to think this was not a normal, age-related problem. She was telling me it was Christmas and it was May.

