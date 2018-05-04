Analysis shows opioid crisis cost West Virginia more than $8.72 billion in 2016

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A new analysis shows the opioid crisis cost West Virginia more than $8.72 billion in 2016.

The analysis, modeled after a national analysis conducted by the Council for Economic Advisers, includes costs related to fatalities, health care spending, addiction treatment, criminal justice and lost productivity.

The largest economic impact of the crisis in West Virginia was opioid-related fatalities, which cost the state $8.149 billion in 2016. Opioid-related deaths in West Virginia have doubled over the past 10 years and quadrupled over the past 16 years.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/health/analysis-shows-opioid-crisis-cost-west-virginia-more-than-billion/article_1db033ff-73c2-5a87-a267-18b58cc41101.html

