Amid lectures, Justice announces plan to avoid PEIA hikes linked to July 1 pay raises

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Gov. Jim Justice holds up a T-shirt with RESULTS VS. WASTE printed on it during a news conference Monday at the Capitol.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Chris Dorst)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. —Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that he will ask the PEIA Finance Board to raise the health insurance plan’s 10 salary-based premium tiers by $2,700 per tier, so that 5 percent pay raises for teachers, school service personnel and other state employees that go into effect July 1 will not result in premium hikes for those workers.

However, as has been the case recently, much of Justice’s 37-minute news conference was devoted to criticizing the news media for coverage he believes is too negative, and to defend his decision to defy the state constitution and not reside in the Governor’s Mansion.

“When you basically say to me or imply that I’m not on the job or I’m not working, that’s just getting right into my stuff,” he said of critics of his decision not to work full-time at the Capitol.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/amid-lectures-justice-announces-plan-to-avoid-peia-hikes-linked/article_c030fd63-46be-56a1-ad3d-67289e1a11a5.html

