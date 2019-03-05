Amended home rule bill heads to WV House floor
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va — Siding with the West Virginia Municipal League over the Senate majority, the House of Delegates government organization committee Monday passed an amended version of a bill to make home rule a permanent program, removing a right-to-work requirement.
The Municipal Home Rule Pilot Program was created by the Legislature in 2007, allowing Huntington, Charleston, Wheeling and Bridgeport to enact laws, ordinances and policies without regard for state law, with restrictions. Since then, the pilot program has expanded to 34 municipalities, including Milton in Cabell County. Home rule gives local governments flexibility to develop new solutions to problems such as aging infrastructure, police and fire pensions, and code enforcement.
The pilot program is set to end July 1.
