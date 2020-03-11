Alzheimer’s Association of WV offering free workshop on the difference between normal aging and dementia

Release from the Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter:

CHARLESTON, W.Va.. – The Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter is offering Know the 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s: What’s Normal, What’s Not, a free community workshop in Charleston on Tuesday, March 31 at 6 p.m. at Brookdale Charleston Gardens located at 800 Association Drive, Charleston, WV. The workshop will be facilitated by Christie Ball, WV Chapter volunteer community educator.

The workshop will provide attendees with information about the difference between normal aging and Alzheimer’s disease, the benefits of early detection, as well as tips to follow up on any concerns attendees may have about themselves or someone they care about.

“Over five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and as many as sixteen million will have the disease by 2050,” said Teresa Morris, Program Director of the Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter. “Knowing the warning signs of Alzheimer’s and getting diagnosed early is vital to receiving the best help and care possible.”

People who attend the Know the 10 Signs workshop will discuss the fears and myths associated with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias as well as the following key topics:

The 10 warning signs

Basic overview of Alzheimer’s disease

Risk factors

What is involved in getting a diagnosis

Benefits of early detection including accessing available treatment, planning for the future and participating in clinical trials





WHAT: Alzheimer’s Association’s 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s

WHEN: 6 p.m. ,Tuesday, March 31, 2020

WHERE: Brookdale Charleston Gardens, 800 Association Drive,

Charleston, WV 25311

CONTACT: RSVP to 800.272.3900 or at alz.org/CRF

For more information regarding Know the 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s: What’s Normal, What’s Not, more information about Alzheimer’s disease, or to connect to information and support through the free 24/7 Helpline, contact the Alzheimer’s Association at 800.272.3900.

###



The Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter The Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research in West Virginia. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. For more information, visit www.alz.org/wv or call