Alpha Technologies, WV Small Business Development Center to host ‘Remote Work IT Challenges’ on May 20

HURRICANE, W.Va. – Alpha Technologies, a Hurricane, W.Va., based information technology (IT) firm, in partnership with the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WVSBDC), will host a free webinar on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. to discuss the primary IT challenges small businesses are facing in moving their employees and operations remote, and highlight solutions to address them.

For more information or to register for the event, click here.

“Businesses in West Virginia and around the world have had to move operations out of the office and into a remote working environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Doug Tate, CEO of Alpha Technologies. “Government mandated “stay-at-home” orders have tested the resiliency of businesses’ information technology infrastructure and created a steep learning curve for many owners and employees in managing new technology to maintain business productivity and effectiveness.”

Tate, a 20+ year IT expert and entrepreneur, said the May 20 webinar, which will be co-hosted by WV SBDC State Director Debra Martin, will highlight small business feedback on the IT challenges they are currently facing, provide top-level solutions to address IT challenges, and discuss the components needed to create a disaster recovery plan to prepare for future business disruptions.

Business owners/managers or staff members that manage their company’s information technology architecture will benefit from the content shared in this webinar.

Alpha Technologies (www.alpha-tech.us/) is a service-disabled, veteran-owned business headquartered in Hurricane, WV. The company is a regional leader in information technology solutions, providing turnkey technology management, cloud services, and data security. The company owns its own high-speed fiber optic network and operates the largest commercially owned data center in the state.

The WV SBDC (www.wvsbdc.com) assists entrepreneurs and small business owners at every stage of the business lifecycle by providing technical assistance to help clients clarify goals, develop skills and acquire resources to operate a successful enterprise.

For additional information visit http://www.alpha-tech.us/pr/sbremote.aspx, or call (304) 201-7485.

# # #