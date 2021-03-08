All West Virginians urged to pre-register immediately for COVID vaccination availability

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia officials are urging all residents above the age of 16 years of age to pre-register through the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System to ensure they are be ready when vaccines become available.

Register here: https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/Vaccine.aspx

Increased numbers or vaccines are being distributed, and state officials say pre-registration offers West Virginians the opportunity to receive updates on vaccine availability and be offered an appointment when vaccine supplies allow. Pre-registration does not mean immediate access to a vaccine but does get your name into the system.

Note: You are encouraged to create an account in the system even if you have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or if you are already on a waitlist through a local health department or healthcare provider.

West Virginians who need assistance with pre-registration for any reason should call the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line for help at 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.