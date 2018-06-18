Latest News:
After RISE administrative changes, WV flood survivors await help

By LORI KERSEY

Charleston Gazette-Mail

John Harris, of Greenbrier County, looks over his family home, which was heavily damaged in the June 2016 flood. He is still waiting for RISE to demolish his home and build another.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Chris Dorst)

LESLIE, W.Va.  When John Harris and his family moved into their church’s parsonage, it was supposed to be a temporary solution.

The 40-year-old’s home in Leslie, Greenbrier County, was damaged beyond repair during the June 2016 flood. His church took them in last October, and they signed a three-month lease. They expected to be in a new home built by the state’s RISE program soon after.

RISE first told him he’d have a new house by Thanksgiving, Harris said — then by Christmas, then by February. Four months later, in early June, they were still waiting.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/2016_floods/after-rise-administrative-changes-wv-flood-survivors-await-help/article_feeabf6d-5538-5ac5-89d8-5318a09a8ff3.html

