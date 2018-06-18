After RISE administrative changes, WV flood survivors await help
By LORI KERSEY
Charleston Gazette-Mail
LESLIE, W.Va. — When John Harris and his family moved into their church’s parsonage, it was supposed to be a temporary solution.
The 40-year-old’s home in Leslie, Greenbrier County, was damaged beyond repair during the June 2016 flood. His church took them in last October, and they signed a three-month lease. They expected to be in a new home built by the state’s RISE program soon after.
RISE first told him he’d have a new house by Thanksgiving, Harris said — then by Christmas, then by February. Four months later, in early June, they were still waiting.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/2016_floods/after-rise-administrative-changes-wv-flood-survivors-await-help/article_feeabf6d-5538-5ac5-89d8-5318a09a8ff3.html
