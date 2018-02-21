AFT-WV president says amended pay raise bill will not avert walkout

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The president of the American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia chapter says the scheduled walkout for Thursday and Friday will go on as planned.

After a lengthy session that stretched into Tuesday evening, the Legislature passed an amended pay raise bill for teachers, school service personnel and State Police. The measure, as amended in the Senate, called for a 4 percent pay raise over three years for teachers and a 3 percent raise over two years for all others.

The version of the bill passed by the House and returned to the Senate last week proposed a 5 percent pay raise over four years and a 3 percent pay raise over two years for State Police and school service personnel.

“Every version we have seen in some form or another equaled 5 percent,” Christine Campbell said following the Senate session. “But what came out of the Senate is 4 percent. At a time when people are saying we need to make public education a priority for our children, we are going backwards.”

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, said the bill is the same as the House sent over but without the fourth year.

