AEP Foundation awards $450,000 STEM grant to strengthen math skills
The Herald-Dispatch
WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. – The American Electric Power Foundation announced a nearly half-million-dollar grant to The Education Alliance to strengthen STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education, according to a news release.
The funding will help support the Energizing steM Education initiative in elementary schools in Lincoln and Logan counties. Over the next several years, West Virginia is projecting to have 25,000 jobs in STEM-related fields.
“Practically every career path we have at Appalachian Power has a strong STEM component,” said Appalachian Power president and COO Chris Beam in the release. “We need more young people who are strong in these fields to fill the jobs we have here in West Virginia and beyond. But it’s about more than just Appalachian Power. Improving STEM education in the state will help us attract business to the state. A strong education system helps support the economic development initiatives within the state and the industries that will help us grow our economy.”
