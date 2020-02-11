AARP WV survey finds 74 percent of residents are concerned about price of medications

Legislators express support of bills to address problem

West Virginia Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With a survey showing 74 percent of West Virginians are concerned about the cost of the their prescriptions, AARP WV held a press conference today, Feb. 11, at the State Capitol to urge support for House Bill 4583 and Senate Bill 689.

AARP West Virginia State Director Gaylene Miller discusses the effort by AARP WV to develop bipartisan solutions that provide real relief to those struggling to afford needed medications. WV Press Photo

The West Virginia Legislature is currently considering bipartisan legislation in both of its chambers, aimed at bringing increased disclosure and accountability from the pharmaceutical industry.

The bills would require drug manufacturers who sell prescription drugs in West Virginia to provide cost information, changes in cost information, and prescription drug statistics to the State Auditor for publication on a searchable transparency website.

House Bill 4583 is pending in the House of Delegates Government Organization committee, and Senate Bill 689 is pending in the Senate Health Committee.

Today legislators joined with AARP WV representatives to show support for the bill. Attending the press conference were Senators Ryan Weld, R-Brook; and Ron Stollings, D-Boone. Delegates attending included Dean Jeffries, R-Kanawha; Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha; Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall; Evan Worrell, R-Cabell; Linda Longstreth, D-Marion; Margaret Staggers, D-Fayette; and state auditor J.B. McCuskey.

“Everyone seems to have a story or an instance they can share on the impact of the skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs. This is an issue that affects every West Virginia family, and the results of this statewide survey confirm how important this issue is to Mountain State voters in 2020,” said AARP West Virginia State Director Gaylene Miller. “AARP is focused on bipartisan solutions that provide real relief to those struggling to afford needed medications, and stands ready to work with all our elected officials who are committed to lowering drug prices.”

AARP recently surveyed 800 registered West Virginia voters age 18 and above across the state to learn about their experiences with prescription medications and to understand their thoughts regarding proposals aimed at reducing the prices of prescription drugs, with an overwhelming majority of West Virginians expressing strong support for legislative efforts to address affordability, transparency and accountability in the prescription drug pricing chain.

Mark Blankenship, whose company conducted the survey, presented information on the data gathered.